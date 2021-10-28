SymbioCellTech Demonstrates Preclinical Efficacy of Proprietary and Novel Human Neo-Islets™ Technology in STZ-Diabetic NOD-SCID Mice

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SymbioCellTech (SCT) announced today the publication of a paper demonstrating the potency and efficacy of its innovative and proprietary human Neo-Islet™ in a third, clinically relevant model of human Type 1 Diabetes (T1D). Published in PLOS ONE, the paper describes SCT's creation of a "new endocrine pancreas" that delivers islet hormones into the hepatic portal vein. This is the only non-transplant therapy to provide physiologic delivery of insulin and other islet hormones without the need for non-cellular encapsulation devices or anti-rejection drugs.

Christof Westenfelder, MD, founder and CEO of SCT, stated, "We continue to advance our durable cure for those suffering from Type 1 Diabetes towards investigation in a Phase I Clinical trial and the curative effect of human Neo-Islets™ in STZ-diabetic NOD/SCID mice adds further support to our translational expectations of the therapy." Westenfelder added, "We're excited to bring forward a durable mechanism of insulin delivery through particular insights into Mesenchymal Stromal/Stem Cells, the most exquisite of encapsulation technologies." The design of Neo-Islets™ provides permanent auto-immune and allo-immune isolation, a critical activity that most other encapsulation technologies lack because they induce a foreign body reaction that leads to failure of the transplant.

Previously, in an article published in Stem Cells Translational Medicine, the SCT team demonstrated allogeneic Neo-Islets™ (three-dimensional organoids composed of approximately equal numbers of Mesenchymal Stromal Cells and culture-expanded Islet Cells) permanently restore blood sugar levels to normal in diabetic NOD mice after spontaneous engraftment of Neo-Islets™ into the omentum. Furthermore, in an article published in PLOS ONE, treatment of insulin-dependent pet dogs with allogeneic canine Neo-Islets™ (ongoing FDA-INAD Pilot Study being conducted in a clinical setting) showed stable and durable statistically significant reduction in need for insulin, as well as consistently improved glycemic control without antirejection drugs.

Anna Gooch, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, commented, "The fact that our human Neo-Islet™ has a similar gene expression profile to that of our dog and mouse Neo-Islets™ further suggests this therapy holds promise for successful translation to the clinic."

SymbioCellTech, LLC, is a privately held biotechnology company located in Salt Lake City, Utah, developing proprietary technology for a fundamentally new adult stem cell-enabled therapy in which culture-expanded pancreatic islet cells are combined with Mesenchymal Stromal Cells (MSCs) to form unique three-dimensional geometric cellular clusters we call "Neo-Islets™." When administered into the abdominal cavity, Neo-Islets™ not only establish a new source of physiologically regulated insulin delivery to the bloodstream of the liver and the systemic circulation but also provide the critical benefit of immune isolation from destructive immune surveillance. The latter explains why potentially toxic antirejection drugs are not needed.

