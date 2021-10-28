Scatec awarded solar projects totaling 273 MW in the REIPPP Round 5 government tender in South Africa

Oslo, 28 October 2021: Scatec has been awarded Preferred Bidder status on three solar projects totaling 273 MW, by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy in South Africa under the Renewable Energy IPP Procurement Programme (REIPPP).

“This is another great milestone for Scatec in South Africa and for renewable energy in the country. We are pleased with the South African government’s commitment to the REIPPP programme and their announcement within the set timeframe. Today’s award is a manifestation of our position in South Africa as the leading solar IPP. “, says CEO Raymond Carlsen.

Under the programme Scatec will sell power from the solar plants under a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement. Scatec will own 51% of the equity in the projects with H1 Holdings, our local Black Economic Empowerment partner owning 46,5% and a Community Trust holding 2.5%. Scatec will be the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) provider and provide Operation & Maintenance as well as Asset Management services to the power plants.

Financial close is expected in the first half of 2022 with grid connection and commercial operation by the end of 2023.

About Scatec ASA:

Scatec is a leading renewable power producer, delivering affordable and clean energy worldwide. As a long- term player, Scatec develops, builds, owns and operates solar, wind and hydro power plants and storage solutions. Scatec has more than 3.5 GW in operation and under construction on four continents and more than 500 employees. The company is targeting 15 GW capacity in operation or under construction by the end of 2025. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com , or connect with us on Linkedin .

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to

Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

28 October 2021