Moore Kuehn Encourages PSXP, BRPM, HFC, and ADMS Investors to Contact Law Firm

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE: PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners has agreed to merge with Phillips 66. Under the proposed transaction, Phillips 66 Partners shareholders will receive .50 shares of Phillips 66 per share.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPM)

BRPM has agreed to merge with FaZe Clan. Under the proposed transaction, BRPM shareholders will only own 17.5% of the combined company.

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC)

HollyFrontier has agreed to merge with Sinclair Oil and Sinclair Transportation. Under the proposed transaction, HollyFrontier will form a new parent company, “HF Sinclair Corporation,” and existing shares of HollyFrontier will automatically convert on a one-for-one basis into shares of common stock of HF Sinclair, and HF Sinclair will issue approximately 60.2 million shares of common stock to Sinclair.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals has agreed to merge with Supernus Pharmaceuticals. Under the proposed transaction, Adamas Pharmaceuticals shareholders will receive $8.10 in cash per share and two non-tradeable contingent value rights collectively worth up to $1.00 per share of Adamas Pharmaceuticals owned. The investigation concerns whether Adamas Pharmaceuticals board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

