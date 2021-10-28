Board30 Partnering With the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOARD30, the only fully-comprehensive and energizing resistance band training program, announced the official launch of its studio class model at the Marlene Meyerson JCC. Riding the momentum of the many Board30 studios that opened across the country over the past three years, this connection offers the first opportunity for the NYC market to experience this unique and exciting new training program.

BOARD30 is the only 30-minute, full-body workout that is solely-focused on resistance band training to engage, build and strengthen every muscle in the body. This specialized, first-of-its kind fitness concept offers classes that fit any schedule, centered on a customized, patented Bodyboard. Members can expect a fun, welcoming, and music-fueled environment that fosters a workout that builds the body up without breaking it down. Through its resistance training program, BOARD30 challenges each member with a high-energy, low-impact fitness regimen that cannot be found anywhere else.

BOARD30 has already shown signs of impressive growth and differentiation within the $30B fitness industry. In 2020 and 2021, the brand opened new locations in cities across the nation, including Naples, Florida; Park City, Utah; and Denver, Colorado. This past year, BOARD30 also inked deals for new studios across the United States and the EU.

The Board30 studio model was developed in 2017 by Floery Mahoney, a serial entrepreneur with decades of fitness industry experience. Since then, the product itself has developed a cult-like following, garnering the attention of top models and professional athletes. After years of research, Mahoney saw the need for resistance band training not only as part of a daily workout, but as a full workout itself. Today, the concept has grown from a product-based business, to a full-studio license opportunity in just three years. In 2018, Mahoney was selected by the Tory Burch Foundation, which supports the empowerment of women entrepreneurs, to become a member of its fellowship program. This highly-prestigious honor comes with access to entrepreneurial education and mentorship, workshops and networking. Floery has taken the knowledge she learned as a Tory Burch Fellow and used it to drive BOARD30 to where it is today.

"Resistance band training is something that, in the past, had not been seen as an effective standalone workout, but it absolutely should be. Our unique and comprehensive training regimen offers a workout that participants could never get from any other training program," said Floery Mahoney, Founder and CEO of BOARD30. "We are thrilled to be joining with the JCC Manhattan to share our unique concept with The New York community."

"We are thrilled to welcome BOARD30 to the JCC and partner with such a vibrant, committed team of fitness professionals to offer this unique program," said Melissa Donovan, Chief Operating Officer, Health & Wellness of MMJCCM. "We hear daily from health-focused members of our community seeking safe, in-person, breakthrough workouts. We're so excited for the energy, efficiency and whole-body benefits that BOARD30 will bring to their wellness journey."

Classes launch at the MMJCCM for a soft opening the week of November 1, 2021. Full class rotation begins November 15, 2021. To sign-up for a class and for more information, please visit: https://clients.mindbodyonline.com/classic/ws?studioid=249102&stype=-111&sView=week&sLoc=0

About the Marlene Meyerson JCC ManhaTan

Together with its community, the Marlene Meyerson JCC ManhaRan creates opportunities for people to connect, grow, and learn within an ever-changing Jewish landscape. Located on 76th Street and Amsterdam Avenue, the JCC is a vibrant non-profit community center on the Upper West Side. It also presents a robust slate of virtual programing, serving an even wider community. The JCC serves over 55,000 people annually through 1,200 programs each season that educate, inspire, and transform participants' minds, bodies, and spirits. Throughout Covid-19, the JCC has pivoted to meet the community online, exceeding 102,000 registrations to over 3,000 virtual classes and programs in the earlier part of the pandemic. Since its inception, the JCC has been committed to serving the community by offering programs, classes, and events that extend beyond neighborhood boundaries, reaching people at all stages of their lives. Learn more at mmjccm.org

Media Contact: Heidi Mahoney, 802-349-7697, heidi@board30global.com and Shira Kaiserin, 646-467-9226, skaiserman@mmjccm.org

