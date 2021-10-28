Simple, Sensible Health Insurance Now Available in Oklahoma with Friday Health Plans

Denver, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friday Health Plans (“Friday”), a health insurance company designed for Americans who purchase their own health plans, will make its Oklahoma debut during open enrollment on Nov. 1. The Affordable Care Act (“ACA”)-compliant carrier will cover eight markets and offer four of the lowest-priced plans in Oklahoma City and two of the lowest-priced plans in Tulsa.

Residents from Canadian, Cleveland, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Rogers, Tulsa and Wagoner counties can shop different Friday plans across Catastrophic, Bronze, Silver and Gold categories to select what meets their needs and budgets. Based on 2022 rates now available, Friday’s Catastrophic, Bronze, Silver and Gold plans will be the lowest priced in Oklahoma City, and its Bronze and Gold plans will also be the lowest-priced in those Tulsa categories. Plans are available on the federal exchange HealthCare.gov, at FridayHealthPlans.com and through local insurance brokers.

Friday’s provider network includes highly regarded hospitals and clinics across the state such as INTEGRIS, Norman Regional, the Oklahoma Heart Institute and Hillcrest. The company’s full Oklahoma coverage map and network list can be found on the dedicated Oklahoma section of its website.

Members say Friday’s popular, no-cost benefits are “extremely important” according to its 2021 Member Survey, which include unlimited free primary care visits; unlimited free mental health counseling sessions; free annual vision and wellness checkups; thousands of free preferred generic drugs and preventative medicines like vaccines and birth control; free virtual care consultations with doctors and mental health counselors; and free COVID-19 testing and treatment.

“Friday Health Plans continues to look for ways to bring cost-effective health insurance to more communities, and we’re very proud to do so for Oklahoma in 2022,” said Friday CEO and Co-Founder Sal Gentile. “The Friday team has worked hard over the last several years to build our unique plans and network in Oklahoma, and we are looking forward to being able to support members from day one on their health journeys.”

Consumers can also combine Friday’s low-cost plans with financial assistance through the insurance exchange for even greater savings if they qualify, based on annual household income. The American Rescue Plan increased and expanded eligibility for subsidies through 2022, which has helped Oklahomans save 44% on their monthly premiums on average.

Oklahoma has seen a record number of marketplace plan enrollments within the last year, with more than 200,000 people signing up for independent coverage. Oklahomans looking to re-enroll or acquire ACA-compliant health plans must enroll between November 1 - December 15, 2021, for coverage to begin January 1, 2022.

About Friday Health Plans: Friday Health Plans is purpose-built specifically for people and small businesses who buy their own health insurance. The company focuses on overall simplicity to offer affordable health plans with benefits that help members stay healthy and cover them if they get sick or hurt. Operational efficiency, top-notch customer service, and smart technology are core to Friday’s consumer-centric approach. All insurance plans and services are offered and administered through licensed subsidiaries of Friday Health Plans, Inc. For more information and to find a health plan, visit www.fridayhealthplans.com.