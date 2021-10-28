Friday Health Plans Launches Georgia Sales with Lowest-Priced Plans in Many Markets

Denver, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friday Health Plans (“Friday”), a health insurance company designed for Americans who purchase their own health plans, will launch its inaugural 2022 Georgia health plans during open enrollment on Nov. 1. Based on 2022 rates from all carriers in the state, Friday’s Bronze plans will be the lowest-priced option in most of its service areas, and its Silver and Gold plans among the top three lowest-priced options in a majority of its markets.

Friday’s Affordable Care Act (“ACA”)-compliant plans, which are also sold in six other states, will be available to individuals, families and small businesses across 19 markets in Georgia such as Atlanta, Savannah, Macon and Athens. The company’s provider network in Georgia features highly regarded hospitals and clinics such as Piedmont Hospital Systems, St. Mary’s Healthcare Center and HCA. The full Georgia coverage map and network list can be found on Friday’s dedicated Georgia section of its website.

Residents will be able to shop different Friday plans across Catastrophic, Bronze, Silver and Gold categories via the federal exchange HealthCare.gov, at FridayHealthPlans.com and through local insurance brokers.

“Friday Health Plans is looking forward to serving Georgians in 2022 with our simple and practical health insurance plans,” said Friday CEO and Co-Founder Sal Gentile. “We’re passionate about delivering good customer experiences, from benefits and coverage that people can afford to use, to empowered and effective customer service. With Georgia seeing such a dramatic increase in its marketplace enrollments, we hope to make a difference for many people on their health journeys in 2022 and beyond.”

Friday is known for its popular, no-cost benefits that members say are “extremely important” according to its 2021 Member Survey, such as unlimited free primary care visits; unlimited free mental health counseling sessions; free annual vision and wellness checkups; thousands of free preferred generic drugs and preventative medicines like vaccines and birth control; free virtual care consultations with doctors and mental health counselors; and free COVID-19 testing and treatment.

Friday plans can also be combined with financial assistance on the federal insurance exchange for even greater savings if they qualify, based on their annual household income. The American Rescue Plan increased and expanded eligibility for subsidies through 2022, which has helped Georgians save 45% on their monthly premiums on average.

More than 500,000 Georgia residents signed up for 2021 health plans via the exchange last year, which marked the highest enrollment rate since 2016. For Georgians who wish to purchase 2022 ACA-compliant health plans, open enrollment is between November 1 – January 15, 2022.

About Friday Health Plans: Friday Health Plans is purpose-built specifically for people and small businesses who buy their own health insurance. The company focuses on overall simplicity to offer affordable health plans with benefits that help members stay healthy and cover them if they get sick or hurt. Operational efficiency, top-notch customer service, and smart technology are core to Friday’s consumer-centric approach. All insurance plans and services are offered and administered through licensed subsidiaries of Friday Health Plans, Inc. For more information and to find a health plan, visit www.fridayhealthplans.com.