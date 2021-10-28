Children’s Health Defense Calls Fauci’s Animal Experiments ‘Inhumane and Heartless’

Washington, DC, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In his book The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health, to be released November 16, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. provides facts that will shock those in the U.S. and around the world who currently consider Dr. Anthony Fauci “America’s doctor.” With social media hashtags including #BeagleGate and #FauciLiedDogsDied, Dr. Fauci’s experiments on beagles and other animals are making their way into the public’s consciousness.

“Spending $424,000 in taxpayer dollars as part of ‘drug testing’ experiments conducted by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, the agency headed up by Dr. Fauci, included exposing beagle puppies to disease-causing parasites by locking the puppies’ heads in cages where they were bitten by sand flies constantly and without reprieve,” said Mary Holland, Children’s Health Defense (CHD) President and General Counsel. “Scientists conducting the experiments cut the vocal cords of many of the puppies so they would not have to listen to barking or crying from the dogs. This inhumane and heartless treatment of defenseless puppies is beyond troubling. The abuse of animals conducted at the expense of taxpayers demands a full investigation.”

Congresswoman Nancy Mace of South Carolina is leading a non-partisan effort to find answers as to the justification for such experiments. In a letter to Dr. Fauci dated October 21, Mace and 23 other U.S. Representatives expressed “grave concerns” over the experiments which they called “cruel” and “a reprehensible misuse of taxpayer funds.” The letter also notes that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not require drugs to be tested on dogs, so the legislators are also asking why such testing was allowed to occur in the first place.

The Defender, Children’s Health Defense’s (CHD) online news site, published an excerpt from the book earlier this week describing these and other disturbing experiments conducted under Fauci’s watch wherein Kennedy observed:

These disclosures beg many other questions: From what moral wilderness did the monsters who devised and condoned these experiments descend upon our idealistic country? How have they lately come to exercise such tyrannical power over our citizens? What sort of nation are we if we allow them to continue?...Could these same dark alchemists justify a strategy of prioritizing their $48 billion vaccine project ahead of public health and human life?

“The cruelty of Fauci’s NIAID experimentation isn’t exclusive to animals,” said Holland. “Among Fauci's other victims are hundreds of Black and Hispanic orphans and foster children who were force-fed risky AIDS drugs during clinical trials for which they ‘volunteered.’ At least 80 of them died.”

The Real Anthony Fauci can be preordered now at Barnes & Noble and Amazon and will be in bookstores throughout the U.S. and Canada starting November 16.

