Nature’s Fynd Adds New 200,000 Sq. Ft. Facility in Chicago to Support Rapid Growth

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s Fynd, a food company growing Fy™, its nutritional fungi protein from a microbe with origins in the geothermal springs of Yellowstone National Park, announced today it will soon begin construction at Marina Crossings, significantly increasing its South Side Chicago footprint.



This new site expands Nature’s Fynd’s production from its current 35,000 square foot facility in the historic Union Stockyards on Chicago’s South Side and will add a new, state-of-the-art R&D and Innovation center. The company recently raised $350 million in Series C funding to accelerate its commercialization and global expansion.

“One of Chicago’s newest unicorns, Nature’s Fynd, is reinventing the future of food on the South Side of our city by reclaiming the old Stockyards as an up-and-coming world leader in new protein,” said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. “In addition, this incredible company is bringing high-tech and environmentally sustainable jobs to the South Side, which will give our residents an exciting opportunity to enter a rapidly-growing and good-paying career field. This is a huge win for Chicago and for the world, and I am grateful to the Nature's Fynd team for choosing our great city.”

Nature’s Fynd produces Fy, a highly versatile nutritional fungi protein that is grown by a revolutionary fermentation technology using just a fraction of the land, water, and energy required by traditional agriculture. Packed with all twenty amino acids including the nine essential ones, Fy is a complete vegan protein with vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Nature’s Fynd recently launched its Meatless Breakfast Patties and Dairy-Free Cream Cheese in retail—to deliver on its mission of creating amazing foods that nourish people while nurturing the planet.

“Following our successful retail launch in California, we are excited to expand our distribution to Chicago and other cities over the coming months,” said CEO Thomas Jonas. “Bolstering our production capacity in Chicago is the next major milestone as we bring our Fy-based foods that are better for people and better for our planet to more stores.”

Nature’s Fynd expects to expand regionally including launching in its hometown with Mariano’s in the coming weeks. Michael Marx, Division President Roundy’s, and Mariano’s said, “We were really impressed by the delicious taste and texture of Nature’s Fynd Meatless Breakfast Patties and Dairy-Free Cream Cheese. We are excited to be the first Chicago grocery store to launch this truly innovative home-grown brand and we know our Mariano’s shoppers will love them.”

Nature’s Fynd currently employs 152 people across its Chicago headquarters and Bozeman, Montana R&D center. The company expects to add over 200 new jobs in Chicago for a total of 350 employees by the end of 2023. It has chosen to set up its headquarters in Chicago because of the robust food industry, skilled workforce, the transportation infrastructure, and the deep commitment that the city has to innovation.

“Chicago is the food innovation capital of the world because of companies like Nature’s Fynd whose expansion and growth we celebrate today,” said Michael Fassnacht, President & CEO, World Business Chicago, Chief Marketing Officer, City of Chicago. “Nature’s Fynd has also helped Chicago become a driving force in increasing good-for-you and sustainable food, helping to meet consumer and planetary demands.”

