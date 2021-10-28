Hanover Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Calendar Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results highlighted by Record Levels of Net Income, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Third Calendar Quarter and Fiscal Year Performance Highlights

Net Income: Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, totaled $7.1 million or $1.25 per diluted common share, versus $1.5 million or $0.37 per diluted common share recorded in the same period a year ago. The Company recorded adjusted (non-GAAP) net income (excluding merger-related charges) of $7.2 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, versus adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $1.7 million in the comparable 2020 quarter. The Company recorded net income for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, of $10.9 million or $2.28 per diluted common share compared with $5.0 million or $1.18 per diluted common share in the 2020 fiscal year. The Company recorded adjusted (non-GAAP) net income (primarily excluding merger-related charges) of $14.4 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, versus adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $5.9 million in the 2020 fiscal year.

Assets totaled $1.48 billion at September 30, 2021, versus $1.54 billion at June 30, 2021, and $851.6 million at September 30, 2020. Capital Strength: The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.45% and its Total Risk-Based capital ratio was 15.59% at September 30, 2021, each significantly above the regulatory minimums for a well-capitalized institution.

The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.45% and its Total Risk-Based capital ratio was 15.59% at September 30, 2021, each significantly above the regulatory minimums for a well-capitalized institution. Tangible Book Value Per Share: Tangible book value per common share increased to $18.49 at September 30, 2021, from $17.40 at June 30, 2021, and $18.23 at September 30, 2020.

Tangible book value per common share increased to $18.49 at September 30, 2021, from $17.40 at June 30, 2021, and $18.23 at September 30, 2020. Strong Lending Activity: On a linked quarter basis, the Company exhibited net loan growth, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, of $53.8 million or 20.45% on an annualized basis. At September 30, 2021, the Company’s loan pipeline was approximately $319.0 million.

On a linked quarter basis, the Company exhibited net loan growth, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, of $53.8 million or 20.45% on an annualized basis. At September 30, 2021, the Company’s loan pipeline was approximately $319.0 million. Expansion into New Jersey Market: The Company intends to open a full-service branch and loan production office in Freehold, New Jersey in December. This location will expand the Company’s niche Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lending footprint into both the New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania marketplaces.



MINEOLA, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (“Hanover” or “the Company”), the holding company for Hanover Community Bank (“the Bank”) today reported significant performance achievements for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, highlighted by record levels of net income, net interest income and net interest margin. Further, the Company successfully completed the full integration of its Savoy Bank acquisition during the third quarter.

Earnings Summary for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

The Company reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, of $7.1 million or $1.25 per diluted common share, versus $1.5 million or $0.37 per diluted common share in the comparable year ago period, representing an increase of $5.5 million. Returns on average total assets and average stockholders’ equity were 1.88% and 23.45%, respectively, in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, versus 0.76% and 7.97% in the comparable 2020 period.

The improvement in net income recorded in the third calendar quarter of 2021 resulted from an $8.8 million or 119.0% increase in net interest income coupled with a $1.6 million improvement in non-interest income. Partially offsetting these positive factors was a $2.4 million increase in total operating expenses, principally resulting from growth in compensation and benefits due largely to growth in personnel from the acquisition of Savoy Bank (“Savoy”) in May 2021, coupled with a $600 thousand increase in the provision for loan losses expense due to growth in the loan portfolio in the third calendar quarter of 2021. The year-over-year growth in net interest income was due to a substantial widening of the Company’s net interest margin to 4.51% in 2021 from 3.73% in the comparable 2020 quarter. The margin improvement resulted principally from an increase in average interest-earning assets of $633.7 million in 2021, primarily related to the acquisition of Savoy, and a 91 basis point reduction in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 0.55% in 2021 from the third calendar quarter of 2020.

Excluding merger-related charges recorded in the third calendar quarter of 2021, adjusted (non-GAAP) net income was $7.2 million or $1.28 per diluted common share, versus 2020 adjusted net income of $1.7 million or $0.41 per diluted common share. Third calendar quarter returns on average total assets and average stockholders’ equity, excluding merger-related charges in each period, were 1.92% and 23.95%, respectively in 2021, versus 0.84% and 8.91% a year ago.

Earnings Summary for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2021

For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $10.9 million or $2.28 per diluted common share, versus $5.0 million or $1.18 per diluted common share a year ago. Returns on average total assets and average stockholders’ equity for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, were 0.99% and 11.53%, respectively, versus 0.58% and 6.63% in the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020.

The significant improvement in earnings compared to the prior year period resulted from increases in net interest income (up $14.6 million) and non-interest income (up $2.0 million) and a $250 thousand reduction in the provision for loan losses expense in the 2021 period. The growth in net interest income resulted from a 68 basis point improvement in the net interest margin to 3.97% in 2021 coupled with growth in average interest-earning assets of $226.0 million versus the year ago period. Partially offsetting these positive factors was a $9.0 million increase in total operating expenses, due principally to significant increases in acquisition-related costs and compensation and benefits expenses, each due to the Savoy acquisition in fiscal year 2021, and an increase in the Company’s effective tax rate to 22.8% in 2021 from 20.0% a year ago

Michael P. Puorro, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the Company’s results: “I am extremely pleased with Hanover’s third calendar quarter 2021 financial results which produced record levels of net income, net interest income and net interest margin for the Company. I am also very excited to announce that we successfully completed the full integration of our strategic acquisition of Savoy Bank which will now enable us to build our earning asset base across multiple highly profitable lending niches. We now possess a well-diversified earning asset engine primarily funded by strong deposit generating businesses. Further, we are currently exploring several FinTech-related partnerships that, if completed, would benefit us in generating additional low-cost deposit funding. We also believe that Hanover can capitalize on the merger disruption caused by the large number of recently announced or closed bank mergers in our marketplace. We are confident that these factors, coupled with an improving local economy, will help us create one of the premier community banks in the metro New York City area.

Mr. Puorro also noted, “Growth in shareholder value is always our number one priority at Hanover Bancorp. This hallmark of our success continues to be reflected by growth in tangible book value per share which increased on a linked quarter basis by $1.09, or 6.3%, to $18.49 per share at September 30, 2021.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets at September 30, 2021, grew to $1.48 billion versus $851.6 million at the comparable 2020 date primarily due to the Savoy acquisition. Total deposits at September 30, 2021, increased to $1.16 billion compared to $664.8 million at September 30, 2020, the result of growth in core deposits (Demand, N.O.W., Savings and Money Market) of $516.8 million resulting from deposits acquired in the Savoy transaction as well as significant growth in the Company’s municipal deposits.

The Company had $350.5 million in total municipal deposits at September 30, 2021, at a weighted rate of 0.23% versus $14.9 million at the comparable 2020 date. The Company’s municipal deposit program is built on long-standing relationships developed in the local marketplace. This core deposit business will continue to provide a stable source of funding for the Company’s lending products at costs lower than consumer banking.

Total borrowings at September 30, 2021, were $159.6 million, including $117.7 million in Federal Reserve Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility advances, with a weighted average rate and term of 0.62% and 43 months, respectively. Management reduced usage of its Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) borrowing capacity in the third calendar quarter of 2021 as other lower cost funding options were utilized to replace maturing FHLB advances. At September 30, 2021, the Bank had $41.7 million of FHLB advances outstanding versus $69.0 million a year ago. The Company had $35.9 million in additional borrowing capacity from the FHLB at September 30, 2021.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $122.5 million at September 30, 2021, from $78.0 million at the comparable 2020 date resulting in an increase in tangible book value per share over the past twelve months to $18.49 at September 30, 2021, from $18.23 at the comparable 2020 date.

Loan Portfolio Growth and Allowance for Loan Losses

On a linked quarter basis, the Company exhibited net loan growth, excluding PPP loans, of $53.8 million or 20.45 % on an annualized basis. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, the Bank’s loan portfolio grew to $1.25 billion, primarily due to the acquisition of Savoy. Year over year growth was concentrated primarily in multi-family, commercial real estate, and PPP loans. At September 30, 2021, the Company’s residential loan portfolio amounted to $444.1 million, with an average loan balance of $419 thousand and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 53%. Commercial real estate loans totaled $630.9 million at September 30, 2021, with an average loan balance of $1.1 million and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 55%. The Company’s commercial real estate concentration ratio was 355% of capital at September 30, 2021, versus 246% of capital at the comparable 2020 date. At September 30, 2021, the Company’s loan pipeline was approximately $319.0 million with a weighted average coupon, excluding fees, of 4.26%.

Historically, the Bank has generated additional income by strategically originating and selling its primary lending products to other financial institutions at premiums, while also retaining servicing rights in some sales. The Bank expects that it will continue to originate loans, for its own portfolio and for sale, which will result in continued growth in interest income while also realizing gains on sale of loans to others and recording servicing income. During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company sold $12.6 million in performing residential and SBA loans and recorded gains on the sale of loans held-for-sale of $619 thousand versus gains of $212 thousand in the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company did not record any gains on the sale of performing loans in the quarter ended September 30, 2020. During the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, the Company recorded cumulative gains of $1.3 million on the sale of loans held-for-sale.

During the third calendar quarter of 2021, the Bank recorded a provision for loan losses expense of $700 thousand. The September 30, 2021, allowance for loan losses balance was $8.6 million versus $7.9 million a year ago. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 0.69% at September 30, 2021, versus 0.61% at June 30, 2021, and 1.09% at September 30, 2020. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans excluding acquired loans (“originated loans”) was 1.13% at September 30, 2021. At September 30, 2021, non-performing loans totaled $9.5 million of which $4.8 million represented legacy Savoy Bank originated loans that were either written down to fair value at the acquisition date or are 100% guaranteed by the SBA. The remaining $4.7 million of non-performing loans represent Hanover originated residential credits with a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 60%.

Record Net Interest Margin

The Bank’s net interest margin improved to a record 4.51% during the third calendar quarter of 2021, versus 3.73% in the comparable 2020 quarter and 3.74% in the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Excluding the impact of net purchase accounting accretion, the Company’s net interest margin was 3.76% and 3.55% in the quarters ended September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021, respectively.

Expansion into New Jersey Market

The Company intends to open a full-service branch and loan production office in Freehold, New Jersey in December. This location, coupled with our success in recruiting business development officers in recent months, will expand the Company’s SBA lending footprint into both the New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania marketplaces.

Operating Efficiency Ratio

The Bank’s operating efficiency ratio was 44.6% in the third calendar quarter of 2021 versus 74.3% a year ago. The third calendar quarter 2021 adjusted (non-GAAP) operating efficiency ratio, which excludes merger-related charges, was 43.5%.

About Hanover Community Bank and Hanover Bancorp, Inc.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc., is a locally owned and operated privately held stock bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, a community commercial bank focusing on highly personalized and efficient services and products responsive to local needs. Management and

the Board of Directors are comprised of a select group of successful local businessmen and women who are committed to the success of the Bank by knowing and understanding the metro-New York area’s financial needs and opportunities. Backed by state-of-the-art technology, Hanover offers a full range of financial services. Hanover employs a complete suite of consumer and commercial banking products and services, including multi-family and commercial mortgages, residential loans, business loans and lines of credit. Hanover also offers its customers access to 24-hour ATM service with no fees attached, free checking with interest, telephone banking, advanced technologies in mobile and internet banking for our consumer and business customers, safe deposit boxes and much more. The Company’s corporate administrative office is located in Mineola, New York where it also operates a full service branch office along with additional branch locations in Garden City Park, Forest Hills, Flushing, Sunset Park, Rockefeller Center and Chinatown, New York.

Hanover Community Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender. For further information, call 516-548-8500 or visit the Bank’s website at www.hanoverbank.com.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

This discussion includes non-GAAP financial measures, including the Company’s adjusted operating earnings, adjusted net interest margin, adjusted returns on average assets and shareholders’ equity, and adjusted operating efficiency ratio. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides both management and investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results and trends in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other financial institutions.

With respect to the calculations of adjusted operating net income and adjusted operating efficiency ratio for the periods presented in this discussion, reconciliations to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures are provided in the tables that follow.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may be identified by the use of such words as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue," and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimates with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Hanover Bancorp, Inc. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this release and in any other public statements made by Hanover Bancorp, Inc. may turn out to be incorrect. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions Hanover Bancorp, Inc. might make or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Further, the adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, its customers, and the communities where it operates may adversely affect the Company’s business, results of operations and financial condition for an indefinite period of time. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Hanover Bancorp, Inc. does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release or to conform these statements to actual events.

HANOVER BANCORP, INC. STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) September 30, June 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 166,544 $ 170,934 $ 80,209 Securities-available for sale, at fair value 7,747 7,777 6,035 Investments-held to maturity 8,611 8,987 10,727 Loans held for sale - 3,883 - Loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs 1,247,125 1,293,262 725,019 Less: allowance for loan losses (8,552 ) (7,852 ) (7,869 ) Loans, net 1,238,573 1,285,410 717,150 Goodwill 19,168 18,100 1,901 Premises & fixed assets 15,002 14,606 14,156 Other assets 28,996 31,746 21,428 Assets $ 1,484,641 $ 1,541,443 $ 851,606 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Core deposits $ 786,826 $ 698,733 $ 270,007 Time deposits 377,836 460,689 394,753 Total deposits 1,164,662 1,159,422 664,760 Borrowings 159,642 228,625 85,154 Note payable - - 14,984 Subordinated debentures 24,513 24,498 - Other liabilities 13,295 13,660 8,665 Liabilities 1,362,112 1,426,205 773,563 Stockholders' equity 122,529 115,238 78,043 Liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,484,641 $ 1,541,443 $ 851,606









HANOVER BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended 9/30/2021 9/30/2020 9/30/2021 9/30/2020 Interest income $ 17,760 $ 9,751 $ 48,675 $ 40,133 Interest expense 1,629 2,385 6,967 13,011 Net interest income 16,131 7,366 41,708 27,122 Provision for loan losses 700 100 1,000 1,250 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 15,431 7,266 40,708 25,872 Loan fees and service charges 255 111 703 301 Service charges on deposit accounts 61 12 127 62 Gain on sale of loans held-for-sale 619 - 1,307 917 Gain on sale of investments - - 240 - Other operating income 786 12 972 84 Non-interest income 1,721 135 3,349 1,364 Compensation and benefits 4,528 3,020 15,009 11,182 Occupancy and equipment 1,298 1,169 4,978 4,462 Data processing 346 234 1,280 911 Marketing and advertising 33 16 118 296 Acquisition costs 197 214 4,430 450 Professional fees 616 438 1,706 2,070 Other operating expenses 940 481 2,484 1,651 Non-interest expense 7,958 5,572 30,005 21,022 Income before income taxes 9,194 1,829 14,052 6,214 Income tax expense 2,138 283 3,201 1,240 Net income $ 7,056 $ 1,546 $ 10,851 $ 4,974 Basic earnings per share $ 1.27 $ 0.38 $ 2.32 $ 1.20 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.25 $ 0.37 $ 2.28 $ 1.18 Note: Prior period information has been adjusted to conform to current period presentation.







HANOVER BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) QUARTERLY TREND (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 Interest income $ 17,760 $ 12,038 $ 9,380 $ 9,497 $ 9,751 Interest expense 1,629 1,590 1,578 2,170 2,385 Net interest income 16,131 10,448 7,802 7,327 7,366 Provision for loan losses 700 - 200 100 100 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 15,431 10,448 7,602 7,227 7,266 Loan fees and service charges 255 257 125 66 111 Service charges on deposit accounts 61 34 17 15 12 Gain on sale of loans held-for-sale 619 212 295 181 - Gain on sale of investments - - 240 - - Other operating income 786 147 15 24 12 Non-interest income 1,721 650 692 286 135 Compensation and benefits 4,528 3,980 3,325 3,176 3,020 Occupancy and equipment 1,298 1,300 1,209 1,171 1,169 Data processing 346 419 270 245 234 Marketing and advertising 33 18 19 48 16 Acquisition costs 197 3,937 151 145 214 Professional fees 616 370 308 412 438 Other operating expenses 940 708 443 393 481 Non-interest expense 7,958 10,732 5,725 5,590 5,572 Income before income taxes 9,194 366 2,569 1,923 1,829 Income tax expense 2,138 145 514 404 283 Net income $ 7,056 $ 221 $ 2,055 $ 1,519 $ 1,546 Basic earnings per share $ 1.27 $ 0.05 $ 0.49 $ 0.36 $ 0.38 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.25 $ 0.05 $ 0.48 $ 0.36 $ 0.37





HANOVER BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (1) (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended 9/30/2021 9/30/2020 9/30/2021 9/30/2020 ADJUSTED NET INCOME: Net income, as reported $ 7,056 $ 1,546 $ 10,851 $ 4,974 Adjustments: Merger-related expenses 197 214 4,430 450 Debt extinguishment charges - - 54 - Litigation and proxy-related expenses - - - 742 Total adjustments, before income taxes 197 214 4,484 1,192 Adjustment for reported effective income tax rate 46 33 978 255 Total adjustments, after income taxes 151 181 3,506 937 Adjusted net income $ 7,207 $ 1,727 $ 14,357 $ 5,911 Basic earnings per share - adjusted $ 1.30 $ 0.41 $ 3.07 $ 1.42 Diluted earnings per share - adjusted $ 1.28 $ 0.41 $ 3.02 $ 1.40 ADJUSTED NET INTEREST INCOME: Net interest income, as reported $ 16,131 $ 7,366 $ 41,708 $ 27,122 Adjustments: Debt extinguishment charges - - 54 - Adjusted net interest income $ 16,131 $ 7,366 $ 41,762 $ 27,122 ADJUSTED NET INTEREST MARGIN: Net interest margin, as reported 4.51% 3.73% 3.97% 3.29% Adjustments: Debt extinguishment charges - - 0.01% - Adjusted net interest margin 4.51% 3.73% 3.98% 3.29% ADJUSTED OPERATING EFFICIENCY RATIO(2): Operating efficiency ratio, as reported 44.58% 74.26% 66.95% 73.79% Adjustments: Merger-related expenses -1.10% -2.87% -9.87% -1.58% Debt extinguishment charges - - -0.08% - Litigation and proxy-related expenses - - - -2.60% Adjusted operating efficiency ratio 43.48% 71.39% 57.00% 69.61% ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS 1.92% 0.84% 1.31% 0.69% ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE EQUITY 23.95% 8.91% 15.26% 7.88% (1) A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with U.S. GAAP. While management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. (2) Excludes gain on sale of securities available for sale.





HANOVER BANCORP, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended 9/30/2021 9/30/2020 9/30/2021 9/30/2020 Profitability: Return on average assets 1.88 % 0.76 % 0.99 % 0.58 % Return on average equity 23.45 % 7.97 % 11.53 % 6.63 % Yield on average interest-earning assets 4.97 % 4.94 % 4.63 % 4.87 % Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 0.55 % 1.46 % 0.81 % 1.87 % Net interest rate spread (1) 4.42 % 3.48 % 3.82 % 3.00 % Net interest margin (2) 4.51 % 3.73 % 3.97 % 3.29 % Non-interest expense to average assets 2.12 % 2.72 % 2.75 % 2.47 % Operating efficiency ratio (3) 44.58 % 74.26 % 66.95 % 73.79 % Average balances: Interest-earning assets $ 1,419,148 $ 785,486 $ 1,050,259 $ 824,247 Interest-bearing liabilities 1,174,266 648,285 859,804 697,040 Loans 1,277,091 720,730 934,066 717,834 Deposits 1,128,956 638,354 843,010 669,497 Borrowings 225,929 90,313 145,334 99,550 (1) Represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Excludes gain on sale of securities available for sale.





HANOVER BANCORP, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) At or For the Three Months Ended 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 Asset quality: Provision for loan losses $ 700 $ - $ 200 $ 100 Net (recoveries)/charge-offs - (327 ) - (10 ) Allowance for loan losses 8,552 7,852 8,179 7,979 Allowance for loan losses to total loans (1) 0.69 % 0.61 % 1.07 % 1.09 % Allowance for loan losses to originated loans (1) 1.13 % 1.13 % 1.18 % 1.22 % Non-performing loans (2)(3) $ 9,547 $ 8,120 $ 9,350 $ 4,053 Non-performing loans/total loans 0.77 % 0.63 % 1.22 % 0.56 % Non-performing loans/total assets 0.64 % 0.53 % 1.05 % 0.46 % Allowance for loan losses/non-performing loans 89.58 % 96.70 % 87.48 % 196.87 % Capital (Bank only): Tier 1 Capital $ 123,665 $ 118,536 $ 103,199 $ 100,518 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.45 % 11.20 % 12.00 % 12.04 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 14.54 % 14.05 % 21.23 % 21.49 % Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 14.54 % 14.05 % 21.23 % 21.49 % Total risk based capital ratio 15.59 % 15.01 % 22.49 % 22.75 % Equity data: Common shares outstanding 5,563,426 5,552,457 4,194,890 4,185,534 Stockholders' equity $ 122,529 $ 115,238 $ 82,245 $ 80,024 Book value per common share 22.02 20.75 19.61 19.12 Tangible common equity 102,881 96,636 80,516 78,103 Tangible book value per common share 18.49 17.40 19.19 18.66 Tangible common equity ("TCE") ratio 7.02 % 6.35 % 9.06 % 8.93 % (1) Calculation excludes loans held for sale. (2) Includes $2.5 million of Purchased Credit Impaired loans 90 days past due and still accruing and $0.5 million of loans fully guaranteed by the SBA at 9/30/21. (3) Includes $3.5 million of Purchased Credit Impaired loans 90 days past due and still accruing and $0.5 million of loans fully guaranteed by the SBA at 6/30/21. Note: Prior period information has been adjusted to conform to current period presentation





HANOVER BANCORP, INC. STATISTICAL SUMMARY QUARTERLY TREND (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share data) 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 Loan distribution (1) : Residential mortgages $ 420,445 $ 429,107 $ 408,729 $ 424,479 Multifamily 266,715 227,887 175,779 147,266 Commercial real estate 364,178 341,102 117,966 115,358 Commercial & industrial 172,077 270,481 37,355 20,214 Home equity 23,697 24,669 23,747 21,405 Consumer 13 16 20 30 Total loans $ 1,247,125 $ 1,293,262 $ 763,596 $ 728,752 Sequential quarter growth rate -3.57 % 69.36 % 4.78 % 0.51 % Loans sold during the quarter $ 13,997 $ 13,498 $ 9,367 $ 8,443 Funding distribution: Demand $ 191,537 $ 179,259 $ 122,388 $ 86,266 N.O.W 353,978 250,172 150,017 93,258 Savings 60,163 58,217 44,386 44,072 Money market 181,148 211,085 96,201 87,843 Total core deposits 786,826 698,733 412,992 311,439 Time 377,836 460,689 305,192 376,877 Total deposits 1,164,662 1,159,422 718,184 688,316 Borrowings 159,642 228,625 56,417 74,514 Subordinated debentures 24,513 24,498 24,482 24,468 Total funding sources $ 1,348,817 $ 1,412,545 $ 799,083 $ 787,298 Sequential quarter growth rate - total deposits 0.45 % 61.44 % 4.34 % 3.54 % Period-end core deposits/total deposits ratio 67.56 % 60.27 % 57.51 % 45.25 % Period-end demand deposits/total deposits ratio 16.45 % 15.46 % 17.04 % 12.53 % (1) Excluding loans held for sale





HANOVER BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1) (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 Tangible common equity Total equity $ 122,529 $ 115,238 $ 82,245 $ 80,024 $ 78,043 Less: goodwill (19,168 ) (18,100 ) (1,710 ) (1,901 ) (1,901 ) Less: core deposit intangible (480 ) (502 ) (19 ) (20 ) (22 ) Tangible common equity $ 102,881 $ 96,636 $ 80,516 $ 78,103 $ 76,120 Tangible common equity ("TCE") ratio Tangible common equity $ 102,881 $ 96,636 $ 80,516 $ 78,103 $ 76,120 Total assets 1,484,641 1,541,443 890,432 876,883 851,606 Less: goodwill (19,168 ) (18,100 ) (1,710 ) (1,901 ) (1,901 ) Less: core deposit intangible (480 ) (502 ) (19 ) (20 ) (22 ) Tangible assets $ 1,464,993 $ 1,522,841 $ 888,703 $ 874,962 $ 849,683 TCE ratio 7.02 % 6.35 % 9.06 % 8.93 % 8.96 % Tangible book value per share Tangible common equity $ 102,881 $ 96,636 $ 80,516 $ 78,103 $ 76,120 Common shares outstanding 5,563,426 5,552,457 4,194,890 4,185,534 4,175,144 Tangible book value per share $ 18.49 $ 17.40 $ 19.19 $ 18.66 $ 18.23 (1) A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with U.S. GAAP. While management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.





HANOVER BANCORP, INC. NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited, dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 1,277,091 $ 17,496 5.44 % $ 720,730 $ 9,516 5.25 % Investment securities 16,526 162 3.89 % 16,895 177 4.17 % Interest-earning cash 120,080 47 0.16 % 44,103 10 0.09 % FHLB stock and other investments 5,451 55 4.00 % 3,758 48 5.08 % Total interest-earning assets 1,419,148 17,760 4.97 % 785,486 9,751 4.94 % Non interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 18,494 4,645 Other assets 49,718 23,946 Total assets $ 1,487,360 $ 814,077 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings, N.O.W and money market deposits $ 523,257 $ 360 0.27 % $ 176,428 $ 138 0.31 % Time deposits 425,080 693 0.65 % 381,544 1,758 1.83 % Total savings and time deposits 948,337 1,053 0.44 % 557,972 1,896 1.35 % Fed funds purchased & FHLB & FRB advances 201,425 249 0.49 % 75,330 264 1.39 % Note payable - - 0.00 % 14,983 225 5.97 % Subordinated debentures 24,504 327 5.29 % - - 0.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,174,266 1,629 0.55 % 648,285 2,385 1.46 % Demand deposits 180,619 80,382 Other liabilities 13,096 8,286 Total liabilities 1,367,981 736,953 Stockholders' equity 119,379 77,124 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 1,487,360 $ 814,077 Net interest rate spread 4.42 % 3.48 % Net interest income/margin $ 16,131 4.51 % $ 7,366 3.73 %



