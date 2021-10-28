Hanover Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Calendar Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results highlighted by Record Levels of Net Income, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Third Calendar Quarter and Fiscal Year Performance Highlights

  • Net Income: Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, totaled $7.1 million or $1.25 per diluted common share, versus $1.5 million or $0.37 per diluted common share recorded in the same period a year ago. The Company recorded adjusted (non-GAAP) net income (excluding merger-related charges) of $7.2 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, versus adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $1.7 million in the comparable 2020 quarter. The Company recorded net income for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, of $10.9 million or $2.28 per diluted common share compared with $5.0 million or $1.18 per diluted common share in the 2020 fiscal year. The Company recorded adjusted (non-GAAP) net income (primarily excluding merger-related charges) of $14.4 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, versus adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $5.9 million in the 2020 fiscal year.
  • Financial Performance Metrics: Returns on average total assets and average stockholders’ equity were 1.88% and 23.45%, respectively, in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, versus 0.76% and 7.97% in the comparable 2020 period.
  • Record Net Interest Income: Net interest income was $16.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $8.8 million, or 119.0%, versus the comparable 2020 quarter.
  • Record Net Interest Margin: The Company’s net interest margin increased significantly during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, to 4.51% versus 3.74% in the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and 3.73% in the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Excluding the impact of net purchase accounting accretion, the Company’s net interest margin was 3.76% and 3.55% in the quarters ended September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021, respectively.
  • Balance Sheet: Assets totaled $1.48 billion at September 30, 2021, versus $1.54 billion at June 30, 2021, and $851.6 million at September 30, 2020.
  • Capital Strength: The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.45% and its Total Risk-Based capital ratio was 15.59% at September 30, 2021, each significantly above the regulatory minimums for a well-capitalized institution.
  • Tangible Book Value Per Share: Tangible book value per common share increased to $18.49 at September 30, 2021, from $17.40 at June 30, 2021, and $18.23 at September 30, 2020.
  • Strong Lending Activity: On a linked quarter basis, the Company exhibited net loan growth, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, of $53.8 million or 20.45% on an annualized basis. At September 30, 2021, the Company’s loan pipeline was approximately $319.0 million.
  • Expansion into New Jersey Market: The Company intends to open a full-service branch and loan production office in Freehold, New Jersey in December. This location will expand the Company’s niche Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lending footprint into both the New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania marketplaces.

MINEOLA, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (“Hanover” or “the Company”), the holding company for Hanover Community Bank (“the Bank”) today reported significant performance achievements for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, highlighted by record levels of net income, net interest income and net interest margin. Further, the Company successfully completed the full integration of its Savoy Bank acquisition during the third quarter.

Earnings Summary for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

The Company reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, of $7.1 million or $1.25 per diluted common share, versus $1.5 million or $0.37 per diluted common share in the comparable year ago period, representing an increase of $5.5 million. Returns on average total assets and average stockholders’ equity were 1.88% and 23.45%, respectively, in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, versus 0.76% and 7.97% in the comparable 2020 period.

The improvement in net income recorded in the third calendar quarter of 2021 resulted from an $8.8 million or 119.0% increase in net interest income coupled with a $1.6 million improvement in non-interest income. Partially offsetting these positive factors was a $2.4 million increase in total operating expenses, principally resulting from growth in compensation and benefits due largely to growth in personnel from the acquisition of Savoy Bank (“Savoy”) in May 2021, coupled with a $600 thousand increase in the provision for loan losses expense due to growth in the loan portfolio in the third calendar quarter of 2021. The year-over-year growth in net interest income was due to a substantial widening of the Company’s net interest margin to 4.51% in 2021 from 3.73% in the comparable 2020 quarter. The margin improvement resulted principally from an increase in average interest-earning assets of $633.7 million in 2021, primarily related to the acquisition of Savoy, and a 91 basis point reduction in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 0.55% in 2021 from the third calendar quarter of 2020.

Excluding merger-related charges recorded in the third calendar quarter of 2021, adjusted (non-GAAP) net income was $7.2 million or $1.28 per diluted common share, versus 2020 adjusted net income of $1.7 million or $0.41 per diluted common share. Third calendar quarter returns on average total assets and average stockholders’ equity, excluding merger-related charges in each period, were 1.92% and 23.95%, respectively in 2021, versus 0.84% and 8.91% a year ago.

Earnings Summary for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2021

For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $10.9 million or $2.28 per diluted common share, versus $5.0 million or $1.18 per diluted common share a year ago.   Returns on average total assets and average stockholders’ equity for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, were 0.99% and 11.53%, respectively, versus 0.58% and 6.63% in the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020.

The significant improvement in earnings compared to the prior year period resulted from increases in net interest income (up $14.6 million) and non-interest income (up $2.0 million) and a $250 thousand reduction in the provision for loan losses expense in the 2021 period. The growth in net interest income resulted from a 68 basis point improvement in the net interest margin to 3.97% in 2021 coupled with growth in average interest-earning assets of $226.0 million versus the year ago period. Partially offsetting these positive factors was a $9.0 million increase in total operating expenses, due principally to significant increases in acquisition-related costs and compensation and benefits expenses, each due to the Savoy acquisition in fiscal year 2021, and an increase in the Company’s effective tax rate to 22.8% in 2021 from 20.0% a year ago

Michael P. Puorro, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the Company’s results: “I am extremely pleased with Hanover’s third calendar quarter 2021 financial results which produced record levels of net income, net interest income and net interest margin for the Company. I am also very excited to announce that we successfully completed the full integration of our strategic acquisition of Savoy Bank which will now enable us to build our earning asset base across multiple highly profitable lending niches. We now possess a well-diversified earning asset engine primarily funded by strong deposit generating businesses. Further, we are currently exploring several FinTech-related partnerships that, if completed, would benefit us in generating additional low-cost deposit funding. We also believe that Hanover can capitalize on the merger disruption caused by the large number of recently announced or closed bank mergers in our marketplace. We are confident that these factors, coupled with an improving local economy, will help us create one of the premier community banks in the metro New York City area.

Mr. Puorro also noted, “Growth in shareholder value is always our number one priority at Hanover Bancorp. This hallmark of our success continues to be reflected by growth in tangible book value per share which increased on a linked quarter basis by $1.09, or 6.3%, to $18.49 per share at September 30, 2021.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets at September 30, 2021, grew to $1.48 billion versus $851.6 million at the comparable 2020 date primarily due to the Savoy acquisition. Total deposits at September 30, 2021, increased to $1.16 billion compared to $664.8 million at September 30, 2020, the result of growth in core deposits (Demand, N.O.W., Savings and Money Market) of $516.8 million resulting from deposits acquired in the Savoy transaction as well as significant growth in the Company’s municipal deposits.

The Company had $350.5 million in total municipal deposits at September 30, 2021, at a weighted rate of 0.23% versus $14.9 million at the comparable 2020 date. The Company’s municipal deposit program is built on long-standing relationships developed in the local marketplace. This core deposit business will continue to provide a stable source of funding for the Company’s lending products at costs lower than consumer banking.

Total borrowings at September 30, 2021, were $159.6 million, including $117.7 million in Federal Reserve Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility advances, with a weighted average rate and term of 0.62% and 43 months, respectively. Management reduced usage of its Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) borrowing capacity in the third calendar quarter of 2021 as other lower cost funding options were utilized to replace maturing FHLB advances. At September 30, 2021, the Bank had $41.7 million of FHLB advances outstanding versus $69.0 million a year ago. The Company had $35.9 million in additional borrowing capacity from the FHLB at September 30, 2021.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $122.5 million at September 30, 2021, from $78.0 million at the comparable 2020 date resulting in an increase in tangible book value per share over the past twelve months to $18.49 at September 30, 2021, from $18.23 at the comparable 2020 date.

Loan Portfolio Growth and Allowance for Loan Losses

On a linked quarter basis, the Company exhibited net loan growth, excluding PPP loans, of $53.8 million or 20.45 % on an annualized basis. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, the Bank’s loan portfolio grew to $1.25 billion, primarily due to the acquisition of Savoy. Year over year growth was concentrated primarily in multi-family, commercial real estate, and PPP loans. At September 30, 2021, the Company’s residential loan portfolio amounted to $444.1 million, with an average loan balance of $419 thousand and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 53%. Commercial real estate loans totaled $630.9 million at September 30, 2021, with an average loan balance of $1.1 million and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 55%. The Company’s commercial real estate concentration ratio was 355% of capital at September 30, 2021, versus 246% of capital at the comparable 2020 date. At September 30, 2021, the Company’s loan pipeline was approximately $319.0 million with a weighted average coupon, excluding fees, of 4.26%.

Historically, the Bank has generated additional income by strategically originating and selling its primary lending products to other financial institutions at premiums, while also retaining servicing rights in some sales. The Bank expects that it will continue to originate loans, for its own portfolio and for sale, which will result in continued growth in interest income while also realizing gains on sale of loans to others and recording servicing income. During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company sold $12.6 million in performing residential and SBA loans and recorded gains on the sale of loans held-for-sale of $619 thousand versus gains of $212 thousand in the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company did not record any gains on the sale of performing loans in the quarter ended September 30, 2020. During the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, the Company recorded cumulative gains of $1.3 million on the sale of loans held-for-sale.

During the third calendar quarter of 2021, the Bank recorded a provision for loan losses expense of $700 thousand. The September 30, 2021, allowance for loan losses balance was $8.6 million versus $7.9 million a year ago. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 0.69% at September 30, 2021, versus 0.61% at June 30, 2021, and 1.09% at September 30, 2020. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans excluding acquired loans (“originated loans”) was 1.13% at September 30, 2021. At September 30, 2021, non-performing loans totaled $9.5 million of which $4.8 million represented legacy Savoy Bank originated loans that were either written down to fair value at the acquisition date or are 100% guaranteed by the SBA. The remaining $4.7 million of non-performing loans represent Hanover originated residential credits with a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 60%.

Record Net Interest Margin

The Bank’s net interest margin improved to a record 4.51% during the third calendar quarter of 2021, versus 3.73% in the comparable 2020 quarter and 3.74% in the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Excluding the impact of net purchase accounting accretion, the Company’s net interest margin was 3.76% and 3.55% in the quarters ended September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021, respectively.

Expansion into New Jersey Market

The Company intends to open a full-service branch and loan production office in Freehold, New Jersey in December. This location, coupled with our success in recruiting business development officers in recent months, will expand the Company’s SBA lending footprint into both the New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania marketplaces.

Operating Efficiency Ratio

The Bank’s operating efficiency ratio was 44.6% in the third calendar quarter of 2021 versus 74.3% a year ago. The third calendar quarter 2021 adjusted (non-GAAP) operating efficiency ratio, which excludes merger-related charges, was 43.5%.

About Hanover Community Bank and Hanover Bancorp, Inc.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc., is a locally owned and operated privately held stock bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, a community commercial bank focusing on highly personalized and efficient services and products responsive to local needs. Management and
the Board of Directors are comprised of a select group of successful local businessmen and women who are committed to the success of the Bank by knowing and understanding the metro-New York area’s financial needs and opportunities. Backed by state-of-the-art technology, Hanover offers a full range of financial services. Hanover employs a complete suite of consumer and commercial banking products and services, including multi-family and commercial mortgages, residential loans, business loans and lines of credit. Hanover also offers its customers access to 24-hour ATM service with no fees attached, free checking with interest, telephone banking, advanced technologies in mobile and internet banking for our consumer and business customers, safe deposit boxes and much more. The Company’s corporate administrative office is located in Mineola, New York where it also operates a full service branch office along with additional branch locations in Garden City Park, Forest Hills, Flushing, Sunset Park, Rockefeller Center and Chinatown, New York.

Hanover Community Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender. For further information, call 516-548-8500 or visit the Bank’s website at www.hanoverbank.com.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

This discussion includes non-GAAP financial measures, including the Company’s adjusted operating earnings, adjusted net interest margin, adjusted returns on average assets and shareholders’ equity, and adjusted operating efficiency ratio. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides both management and investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results and trends in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other financial institutions.

With respect to the calculations of adjusted operating net income and adjusted operating efficiency ratio for the periods presented in this discussion, reconciliations to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures are provided in the tables that follow.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may be identified by the use of such words as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue," and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimates with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Hanover Bancorp, Inc. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this release and in any other public statements made by Hanover Bancorp, Inc. may turn out to be incorrect. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions Hanover Bancorp, Inc. might make or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Further, the adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, its customers, and the communities where it operates may adversely affect the Company’s business, results of operations and financial condition for an indefinite period of time. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Hanover Bancorp, Inc. does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release or to conform these statements to actual events.

HANOVER BANCORP, INC.        
STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (unaudited)        
(dollars in thousands)        
         
         
 September 30,  June 30,  September 30, 
 2021  2021  2020 
Assets        
Cash and cash equivalents$         166,544  $         170,934  $            80,209 
Securities-available for sale, at fair value7,747  7,777  6,035 
Investments-held to maturity8,611  8,987  10,727 
Loans held for sale-  3,883  - 
         
Loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs1,247,125  1,293,262  725,019 
Less:  allowance for loan losses(8,552) (7,852) (7,869)
Loans, net   1,238,573  1,285,410  717,150 
         
Goodwill19,168  18,100  1,901 
Premises & fixed assets15,002  14,606  14,156 
Other assets28,996  31,746  21,428 
 Assets$      1,484,641  $      1,541,443  $          851,606 
         
Liabilities and stockholders' equity        
Core deposits $          786,826  $          698,733  $           270,007 
Time deposits377,836  460,689  394,753 
Total deposits1,164,662  1,159,422  664,760 
         
Borrowings159,642  228,625                 85,154 
Note payable                        -                          -                 14,984 
Subordinated debentures24,513  24,498                           - 
Other liabilities13,295  13,660  8,665 
 Liabilities1,362,112  1,426,205  773,563 
         
Stockholders' equity122,529  115,238  78,043 
 Liabilities and stockholders' equity$       1,484,641  $       1,541,443  $           851,606 
         


 

HANOVER BANCORP, INC.       
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)      
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)       
        
 Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended
 9/30/2021 9/30/2020 9/30/2021 9/30/2020
        
Interest income$             17,760 $              9,751 $             48,675 $            40,133
Interest expense1,629 2,385 6,967 13,011
Net interest income16,131 7,366 41,708 27,122
Provision for loan losses700 100 1,000 1,250
Net interest income after provision for loan losses15,431 7,266 40,708 25,872
        
Loan fees and service charges255 111 703 301
Service charges on deposit accounts61 12 127 62
Gain on sale of loans held-for-sale619 - 1,307 917
Gain on sale of investments- - 240 -
Other operating income786 12 972 84
Non-interest income1,721 135 3,349 1,364
        
Compensation and benefits4,528 3,020 15,009 11,182
Occupancy and equipment1,298 1,169 4,978 4,462
Data processing346 234 1,280 911
Marketing and advertising33 16 118 296
Acquisition costs197 214 4,430 450
Professional fees616 438 1,706 2,070
Other operating expenses940 481 2,484 1,651
Non-interest expense7,958 5,572 30,005 21,022
        
Income before income taxes9,194 1,829 14,052 6,214
Income tax expense2,138 283 3,201 1,240
        
Net income$               7,056 $              1,546 $             10,851 $              4,974
        
Basic earnings per share$                 1.27 $                0.38 $                 2.32 $                1.20
Diluted earnings per share$                 1.25 $                0.37 $                 2.28 $                1.18
        
Note: Prior period information has been adjusted to conform to current period presentation.


HANOVER BANCORP, INC.         
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)        
QUARTERLY TREND          
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)         
          
          
 Three Months Ended
 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020
          
Interest income$     17,760 $     12,038 $       9,380 $      9,497 $      9,751
Interest expense1,629 1,590 1,578 2,170 2,385
 Net interest income16,131 10,448 7,802 7,327 7,366
Provision for loan losses700 - 200 100 100
 Net interest income after provision for loan losses15,431 10,448 7,602 7,227 7,266
          
Loan fees and service charges255 257 125 66 111
Service charges on deposit accounts61 34 17 15 12
Gain on sale of loans held-for-sale619 212 295 181 -
Gain on sale of investments- - 240 - -
Other operating income786 147 15 24 12
 Non-interest income1,721 650 692 286 135
          
Compensation and benefits4,528 3,980 3,325 3,176 3,020
Occupancy and equipment1,298 1,300 1,209 1,171 1,169
Data processing346 419 270 245 234
Marketing and advertising33 18 19 48 16
Acquisition costs197 3,937 151 145 214
Professional fees616 370 308 412 438
Other operating expenses940 708 443 393 481
 Non-interest expense7,958 10,732 5,725 5,590 5,572
          
 Income before income taxes9,194 366 2,569 1,923 1,829
Income tax expense2,138 145 514 404 283
          
 Net income$       7,056 $          221 $       2,055 $      1,519 $      1,546
          
Basic earnings per share$         1.27 $         0.05 $         0.49 $        0.36 $        0.38
Diluted earnings per share$         1.25 $         0.05 $         0.48 $        0.36 $        0.37
          


HANOVER BANCORP, INC.        
CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (1) (unaudited)     
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)        
         
 Three Months Ended   Fiscal Year Ended   
 9/30/2021 9/30/2020 9/30/2021 9/30/2020 
         
ADJUSTED NET INCOME:        
Net income, as reported$        7,056 $        1,546 $        10,851 $        4,974 
Adjustments:        
Merger-related expenses197 214 4,430 450 
Debt extinguishment charges- - 54 - 
Litigation and proxy-related expenses- - - 742 
Total adjustments, before income taxes197 214 4,484 1,192 
Adjustment for reported effective income tax rate46 33 978 255 
Total adjustments, after income taxes151 181 3,506 937 
Adjusted net income$        7,207 $        1,727 $        14,357 $        5,911 
Basic earnings per share - adjusted$          1.30 $          0.41 $            3.07 $          1.42 
Diluted earnings per share - adjusted$          1.28 $          0.41 $            3.02 $          1.40 
         
ADJUSTED NET INTEREST INCOME:        
Net interest income, as reported$      16,131 $        7,366 $        41,708 $      27,122 
Adjustments:        
Debt extinguishment charges- - 54 - 
Adjusted net interest income$      16,131 $        7,366 $        41,762 $      27,122 
         
ADJUSTED NET INTEREST MARGIN:        
Net interest margin, as reported4.51% 3.73% 3.97% 3.29% 
Adjustments:        
Debt extinguishment charges- - 0.01% - 
Adjusted net interest margin4.51% 3.73% 3.98% 3.29% 
         
ADJUSTED OPERATING EFFICIENCY RATIO(2)        
Operating efficiency ratio, as reported44.58% 74.26% 66.95% 73.79% 
Adjustments:        
Merger-related expenses-1.10% -2.87% -9.87% -1.58% 
Debt extinguishment charges- - -0.08% - 
Litigation and proxy-related expenses- - - -2.60% 
Adjusted operating efficiency ratio43.48% 71.39% 57.00% 69.61% 
         
ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS1.92% 0.84% 1.31% 0.69% 
ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE EQUITY23.95% 8.91% 15.26% 7.88% 
         
(1)  A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with U.S. GAAP. While management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
 
(2)  Excludes gain on sale of securities available for sale.


HANOVER BANCORP, INC.           
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)           
(dollars in thousands)           
            
            
 Three Months Ended   Fiscal Year Ended  
 9/30/2021  9/30/2020  9/30/2021  9/30/2020 
Profitability:           
Return on average assets1.88% 0.76% 0.99% 0.58%
Return on average equity23.45% 7.97% 11.53% 6.63%
Yield on average interest-earning assets4.97% 4.94% 4.63% 4.87%
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities0.55% 1.46% 0.81% 1.87%
Net interest rate spread (1)4.42% 3.48% 3.82% 3.00%
Net interest margin (2)4.51% 3.73% 3.97% 3.29%
Non-interest expense to average assets2.12% 2.72% 2.75% 2.47%
Operating efficiency ratio (3)44.58% 74.26% 66.95% 73.79%
            
Average balances:           
Interest-earning assets$     1,419,148  $    785,486  $     1,050,259  $    824,247 
Interest-bearing liabilities1,174,266  648,285  859,804  697,040 
Loans1,277,091  720,730  934,066  717,834 
Deposits1,128,956  638,354  843,010  669,497 
Borrowings225,929  90,313  145,334  99,550 
            
            
(1) Represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.  
(2) Represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.       
(3) Excludes gain on sale of securities available for sale.        


HANOVER BANCORP, INC.           
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)           
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)          
            
 At or For the Three Months Ended  
 9/30/2021  6/30/2021  3/31/2021  12/31/2020 
Asset quality:           
Provision for loan losses$         700  $-  $         200  $         100 
Net (recoveries)/charge-offs-  (327) -  (10)
Allowance for loan losses8,552  7,852  8,179  7,979 
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (1)0.69% 0.61% 1.07% 1.09%
Allowance for loan losses to originated loans (1)1.13% 1.13% 1.18% 1.22%
Non-performing loans (2)(3)$      9,547  $      8,120  $      9,350  $      4,053 
Non-performing loans/total loans0.77% 0.63% 1.22% 0.56%
Non-performing loans/total assets0.64% 0.53% 1.05% 0.46%
Allowance for loan losses/non-performing loans89.58% 96.70% 87.48% 196.87%
            
Capital  (Bank only):           
Tier 1 Capital$  123,665  $  118,536  $  103,199  $  100,518 
Tier 1 leverage ratio9.45% 11.20% 12.00% 12.04%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio14.54% 14.05% 21.23% 21.49%
Tier 1 risk based capital ratio14.54% 14.05% 21.23% 21.49%
Total risk based capital ratio15.59% 15.01% 22.49% 22.75%
            
Equity data:           
Common shares outstanding5,563,426  5,552,457  4,194,890  4,185,534 
Stockholders' equity$  122,529  $  115,238  $    82,245  $    80,024 
Book value per common share22.02  20.75  19.61  19.12 
Tangible common equity102,881  96,636  80,516  78,103 
Tangible book value per common share18.49  17.40  19.19  18.66 
Tangible common equity ("TCE") ratio7.02% 6.35% 9.06% 8.93%
            
(1) Calculation excludes loans held for sale.        
(2) Includes $2.5 million of Purchased Credit Impaired loans 90 days past due and still accruing and $0.5 million of loans fully guaranteed by the SBA at 9/30/21.       
(3) Includes $3.5 million of Purchased Credit Impaired loans 90 days past due and still accruing and $0.5 million of loans fully guaranteed by the SBA at 6/30/21.          
         
Note: Prior period information has been adjusted to conform to current period presentation 


HANOVER BANCORP, INC.           
STATISTICAL SUMMARY           
QUARTERLY TREND            
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share data)          
            
 9/30/2021  6/30/2021  3/31/2021  12/31/2020 
            
Loan distribution (1):           
Residential mortgages$        420,445  $    429,107  $   408,729  $   424,479 
Multifamily266,715  227,887  175,779  147,266 
Commercial real estate364,178  341,102  117,966  115,358 
Commercial & industrial172,077  270,481  37,355  20,214 
Home equity23,697  24,669  23,747  21,405 
Consumer13  16  20  30 
            
  Total loans$      1,247,125  $  1,293,262  $    763,596  $    728,752 
            
Sequential quarter growth rate-3.57% 69.36% 4.78% 0.51%
            
Loans sold during the quarter$          13,997  $      13,498  $       9,367  $       8,443 
            
Funding distribution:           
Demand$        191,537  $    179,259  $   122,388  $     86,266 
N.O.W353,978  250,172  150,017  93,258 
Savings60,163  58,217  44,386  44,072 
Money market181,148  211,085  96,201  87,843 
  Total core deposits786,826  698,733  412,992  311,439 
Time377,836  460,689  305,192  376,877 
  Total deposits1,164,662  1,159,422  718,184  688,316 
Borrowings159,642  228,625  56,417  74,514 
Subordinated debentures24,513  24,498  24,482  24,468 
            
  Total funding sources$      1,348,817  $  1,412,545  $    799,083  $    787,298 
            
Sequential quarter growth rate - total deposits0.45% 61.44% 4.34% 3.54%
            
Period-end core deposits/total deposits ratio67.56% 60.27% 57.51% 45.25%
            
Period-end demand deposits/total deposits ratio16.45% 15.46% 17.04% 12.53%
            
 (1) Excluding loans held for sale           
            


HANOVER BANCORP, INC.              
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1) (unaudited)       
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)           
               
               
 9/30/2021  6/30/2021  3/31/2021  12/31/2020  9/30/2020 
Tangible common equity              
Total equity$    122,529  $    115,238  $    82,245  $    80,024  $    78,043 
Less: goodwill(19,168) (18,100) (1,710) (1,901) (1,901)
Less: core deposit intangible             (480)              (502)              (19)              (20)              (22)
Tangible common equity$    102,881  $      96,636  $    80,516  $    78,103  $    76,120 
               
Tangible common equity ("TCE") ratio              
Tangible common equity$    102,881  $      96,636  $    80,516  $    78,103  $    76,120 
Total assets1,484,641  1,541,443  890,432  876,883  851,606 
Less: goodwill(19,168) (18,100) (1,710) (1,901) (1,901)
Less: core deposit intangible             (480)              (502)              (19)              (20)              (22)
Tangible assets$1,464,993  $1,522,841  $  888,703  $  874,962  $  849,683 
TCE ratio7.02% 6.35% 9.06% 8.93% 8.96%
               
Tangible book value per share              
Tangible common equity$    102,881  $      96,636  $    80,516  $    78,103  $    76,120 
Common shares outstanding5,563,426  5,552,457  4,194,890  4,185,534  4,175,144 
Tangible book value per share$        18.49  $        17.40  $      19.19  $      18.66  $      18.23 
           
(1)  A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with U.S. GAAP. While management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. 


HANOVER BANCORP, INC.             
NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS             
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020            
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)             
              
              
 2021  2020 
 Average   Average  Average   Average 
 Balance Interest Rate  Balance Interest Rate 
              
Assets:             
Interest-earning assets:             
Loans$    1,277,091 $  17,496 5.44% $720,730 $    9,516 5.25%
Investment securities16,526 162 3.89% 16,895 177 4.17%
Interest-earning cash120,080 47 0.16% 44,103 10 0.09%
FHLB stock and other investments5,451 55 4.00% 3,758 48 5.08%
Total interest-earning assets1,419,148 17,760 4.97% 785,486 9,751 4.94%
Non interest-earning assets:             
Cash and due from banks18,494      4,645     
Other assets49,718      23,946     
Total assets$    1,487,360      $814,077     
              
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:             
Interest-bearing liabilities:             
Savings, N.O.W and money market deposits$       523,257 $       360 0.27% $176,428 $       138 0.31%
Time deposits425,080 693 0.65% 381,544 1,758 1.83%
Total savings and time deposits948,337 1,053 0.44% 557,972 1,896 1.35%
Fed funds purchased & FHLB & FRB advances201,425 249 0.49% 75,330 264 1.39%
Note payable- - 0.00% 14,983 225 5.97%
Subordinated debentures24,504 327 5.29% - - 0.00%
Total interest-bearing liabilities1,174,266 1,629 0.55% 648,285 2,385 1.46%
Demand deposits180,619      80,382     
Other liabilities13,096      8,286     
Total liabilities1,367,981      736,953     
Stockholders' equity119,379      77,124     
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity$    1,487,360      $814,077     
Net interest rate spread    4.42%     3.48%
Net interest income/margin  $   16,131 4.51%   $     7,366 3.73%
              


HANOVER BANCORP, INC.             
NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS             
For the Fiscal Years Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020            
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)             
              
              
 2021
 2020 
 Average   Average  Average   Average 
 Balance Interest Rate  Balance Interest Rate 
              
Assets:             
Interest-earning assets:             
Loans$    934,066 $  47,685 5.11% $717,834 $  38,640 5.38%
Investment securities16,845 685 4.07% 13,907 523 3.76%
Interest-earning cash94,869 111 0.12% 87,828 693 0.79%
FHLB stock and other investments4,479 194 4.33% 4,678 277 5.92%
Total interest-earning assets1,050,259 48,675 4.63% 824,247 40,133 4.87%
Non interest-earning assets:             
Cash and due from banks9,674      5,588     
Other assets33,002      22,219     
Total assets$1,092,935      $852,054     
              
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:             
Interest-bearing liabilities:             
Savings, N.O.W and money market deposits$    333,997 $       903 0.27% $179,106 $    1,445 0.81%
Time deposits380,473 3,822 1.00% 418,384 9,180 2.19%
Total savings and time deposits714,470 4,725 0.66% 597,490 10,625 1.78%
Fed funds purchased & FHLB & FRB advances120,918 881 0.73% 84,568 1,491 1.76%
Note payable328 73 22.26% 14,982 895 5.97%
Subordinated debentures24,088 1,288 5.35% - - 0.00%
Total interest-bearing liabilities859,804 6,967 0.81% 697,040 13,011 1.87%
Demand deposits128,540      72,007     
Other liabilities10,519      8,031     
Total liabilities998,863      777,078     
Stockholders' equity94,072      74,976     
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity$1,092,935      $852,054     
Net interest rate spread    3.82%     3.00%
Net interest income/margin  $   41,708 3.97%   $   27,122 3.29%
              