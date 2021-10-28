Travere Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Organizational Progress

Recently reported positive topline interim results from the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 PROTECT Study of sparsentan in IgA nephropathy

Following pre-NDA interactions with FDA, NDA submission of sparsentan in IgA nephropathy for accelerated approval under Subpart H expected in the first quarter of 2022

Based on FDA interactions, accelerated approval submission of sparsentan in FSGS planned for mid-2022, pending additional supportive eGFR data from the ongoing DUPLEX Study

Joint collaboration with Vifor Pharma to commercialize sparsentan in Europe; combined IgA nephropathy and FSGS MAA submission for sparsentan in Europe expected mid-2022

Net product sales of $54.2 million for the third quarter of 2021

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today reported its third quarter 2021 financial results and provided a corporate update.

In August 2021, the Company reported that the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 PROTECT Study of sparsentan in IgA nephropathy (IgAN) met its pre-specified interim primary efficacy endpoint, demonstrating a greater than threefold reduction of proteinuria from baseline after 36 weeks of treatment, compared to the active control irbesartan (p<0.0001)

﻿In its recent pre-New Drug Application (NDA) interactions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Company confirmed that the interim results from the ongoing PROTECT Study of sparsentan in IgAN support an application for accelerated approval under Subpart H in the U.S.; NDA submission is expected in the first quarter of 2022



In September 2021, the Company announced alignment with FDA on a pathway to proceed with a Subpart H NDA submission for accelerated approval of sparsentan in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) in mid-2022, pending additional supportive estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) data from the ongoing DUPLEX Study

The Company has formalized plans for a combined IgAN and FSGS Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for sparsentan in Europe; submission is expected in mid-2022

In September 2021, the Company entered into a joint collaboration and licensing agreement with Vifor Pharma for the commercialization of sparsentan in Europe, Australia and New Zealand

Ruth Williams-Brinkley joined the Board of Directors, bringing to Travere more than 35 years of executive leadership in care delivery and health plan operations

Net product sales for the third quarter 2021 were $54.2 million, compared to $51.1 million for the same period in 2020

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, as of September 30, 2021, totaled $551.2 million, which includes the $55.0 million upfront payment from the joint collaboration and licensing agreement with Vifor Pharma

“The third quarter was pivotal for our sparsentan development programs. In August, we announced impressive topline interim results from the ongoing Phase 3 PROTECT Study of sparsentan in IgA nephropathy, and we recently concluded successful pre-NDA interactions with the FDA that put us on track for an NDA submission for accelerated approval in the first quarter of next year,” said Eric Dube, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Travere Therapeutics. “We also made regulatory progress that positions us for additional submissions mid-next year, including a potential NDA submission for accelerated approval of sparsentan for FSGS, and a combined IgA nephropathy and FSGS MAA submission for conditional marketing authorization in Europe. We look forward to continuing our strong execution through the balance of 2021, and to building upon the strength of our existing commercial organization to prepare for multiple potential launches of sparsentan, if approved.”

Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

Net product sales for the third quarter of 2021 were $54.2 million, compared to $51.1 million for the same period in 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net product sales were $156.2 million, compared to $147.3 million for the same period in 2020. The increase in net product sales was attributable to growth across the Company’s commercial products.

Research and development (R&D) expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were $48.4 million, compared to $32.3 million for the same period in 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, R&D expenses were $148.2 million, compared to $93.4 million for the same period in 2020. The difference is largely attributable to the fully enrolled and ongoing pivotal DUPLEX and PROTECT studies of sparsentan, as well as the continued development of the pegtibatinase program in classical homocystinuria (HCU). On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, R&D expenses were $45.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $29.5 million for the same period in 2020.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were $36.1 million, compared to $32.0 million for the same period in 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, SG&A expenses were $107.8 million, compared to $100.1 million for the same period in 2020. The difference is largely attributable to increased headcount as a result of the Company’s operational growth, and professional fees. On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, SG&A expenses were $25.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $22.9 million for the same period in 2020.

Total other expense, net, for the third quarter of 2021 was $3.9 million, compared to $3.1 million for the same period in 2020. The difference is largely attributable to a reduction in interest income.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2021 was $35.6 million, or $0.59 per basic share, compared to a net loss of $22.5 million, or $0.44 per basic share for the same period in 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net loss was $128.5 million, compared to $47.8 million for the same period in 2020. On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, net loss for the third quarter of 2021 was $7.9 million, or $0.13 per basic share, compared to a net loss of $5.6 million, or $0.11 per basic share for the same period in 2020.

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $551.2 million. This includes the $55.0 million upfront payment received from the joint collaboration and licensing agreement entered into with Vifor Pharma during the third quarter.

Program Updates

Sparsentan - IgAN

In August 2021, the Company announced positive topline interim results from the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 PROTECT Study of sparsentan in IgAN. The PROTECT Study met its pre-specified interim primary efficacy endpoint with statistical significance. After 36 weeks of treatment, patients receiving sparsentan achieved a mean reduction in proteinuria from baseline of 49.8 percent, compared to a mean reduction in proteinuria from baseline of 15.1 percent for irbesartan-treated patients (p<0.0001). The Company believes that preliminary eGFR data available at the time of the interim analysis are indicative of a potential clinically meaningful treatment effect after two years of treatment. Preliminary results at the time of the interim assessment suggested that sparsentan had been generally well-tolerated to date in the study and consistent with its overall observed safety profile. The PROTECT Study is fully enrolled and is scheduled to continue as planned on a blinded basis to assess the treatment effect on eGFR slope over 110 weeks in the confirmatory endpoint analysis. Topline results from the confirmatory endpoint analysis are expected in the second half of 2023.

The Company recently completed successful pre-NDA interactions with the FDA for sparsentan in IgAN. The FDA concurred that the interim analyses from the PROTECT Study support submission of an application for accelerated approval under Subpart H. The Company expects to submit an NDA for accelerated approval of sparsentan for IgAN in the first quarter of 2022.

In mid-2022, the Company expects to submit a combined IgAN and FSGS MAA application for conditional marketing authorization of sparsentan in Europe.



Sparsentan - FSGS

In February 2021, the Company announced that the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 DUPLEX Study of sparsentan in FSGS achieved its pre-specified interim FSGS partial remission of proteinuria endpoint (FPRE) with statistical significance. FPRE is a clinically meaningful endpoint defined as urine protein-to-creatinine ratio (UP/C) ≤1.5 g/g and a >40 percent reduction in UP/C from baseline. After 36 weeks of treatment, 42.0 percent of patients receiving sparsentan achieved FPRE, compared to 26.0 percent of irbesartan-treated patients (p=0.0094). Preliminary results at the time of the interim assessment suggested that sparsentan had been generally well-tolerated and shown a comparable safety profile to irbesartan. The DUPLEX Study is fully enrolled and scheduled to continue as planned on a blinded basis to assess the confirmatory eGFR endpoint after 108 weeks of treatment. Topline results from the confirmatory endpoint are expected in the first half of 2023.





During the third quarter of 2021, the Company announced a successful outcome from its Type A meeting with the FDA in which alignment was reached on the Company’s plan to provide additional eGFR data from the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 DUPLEX Study of sparsentan in FSGS to support a potential NDA submission for accelerated approval. The Company plans to submit an NDA for accelerated approval in the U.S. in mid-2022, should additional eGFR data from the study be supportive, as expected.



Pegtibatinase (TVT-058)

The ongoing Phase 1/2 COMPOSE Study, a dose escalating clinical trial to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and clinical effects of pegtibatinase in patients with classical HCU, continues to progress. The Company anticipates preliminary data from the COMPOSE Study to become available in 2021 and is monitoring the potential impact of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic on this timing. If ultimately approved, pegtibatinase has the potential to become the first disease modifying therapy for people living with classical HCU.



Joint Collaboration and Licensing Agreement with Vifor Pharma for the Commercialization of Sparsentan in Europe, Australia and New Zealand

During the third quarter of 2021, the Company and Vifor Pharma announced a joint collaboration and licensing agreement for the commercialization of sparsentan in Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Under the terms of the agreement, Vifor Pharma receives exclusive commercialization rights for sparsentan in Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Travere received an upfront payment of $55.0 million and will be eligible for up to $135.0 million in payments tied to the achievement of certain regulatory and market access related milestones. Vifor Pharma will also make further payments in the form of sales milestones, and tiered double-digit royalties on net sales of sparsentan in Europe, Australia and New Zealand up to 40 percent at the high end of the royalty range.



Conference Call Information

About Travere Therapeutics

At Travere Therapeutics we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent – that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com.

TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share amounts) September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 150,327 $ 84,772 Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value (amortized cost $400,866, allowance for credit losses of $0 as of September 30, 2021; amortized cost $276,111, allowance for credit losses of $0 as of December 31, 2020) 400,857 276,817 Accounts receivable, net 13,370 15,925 Inventory, net 6,616 7,608 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,504 8,143 Tax receivable 405 17,142 Total current assets 579,079 410,407 Property and equipment, net 11,513 9,418 Other non-current assets 34,871 33,489 Intangible assets, net 148,676 153,189 Goodwill 936 936 Total assets $ 775,075 $ 607,439 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,830 $ 12,133 Accrued expenses 63,308 56,793 Other current liabilities 10,056 6,334 Deferred revenue, current portion 16,069 — Business combination-related contingent consideration, current portion 17,900 17,400 Total current liabilities 113,163 92,660 Convertible debt 223,696 215,339 Other non-current liabilities 43,262 40,527 Deferred revenue, less current portion 24,084 — Business combination-related contingent consideration, less current portion 63,500 47,700 Total liabilities 467,705 396,226 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock $0.0001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 0 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Common stock $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 61,018,229 and 52,248,431 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 6 5 Additional paid-in capital 1,022,282 797,985 Accumulated deficit (714,393 ) (585,875 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (525 ) (902 ) Total stockholders' equity 307,370 211,213 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 775,075 $ 607,439

Note: Certain adjustments / reclassifications have been made to prior periods to conform to current year presentation.





TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) Net product sales: Thiola/Thiola EC $ 29,821 $ 28,227 $ 84,907 $ 80,572 Bile acid products 24,353 22,912 71,291 66,766 Total net product sales 54,174 51,139 156,198 147,338 License revenue 14,043 — 14,043 — Total revenue 68,217 51,139 170,241 147,338 Operating expenses: Cost of goods sold 1,592 1,189 4,888 4,054 Research and development 48,407 32,349 148,160 93,387 Selling, general and administrative 36,065 31,951 107,808 100,061 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 13,864 5,085 23,960 7,448 Total operating expenses 99,928 70,574 284,816 204,950 Operating loss (31,711 ) (19,435 ) (114,575 ) (57,612 ) Other income (expenses), net: Other income (expense), net 654 553 (223 ) 788 Interest income 360 1,123 1,757 4,414 Interest expense (4,899 ) (4,767 ) (15,072 ) (14,287 ) Total other expense, net (3,885 ) (3,091 ) (13,538 ) (9,085 ) Loss before income taxes (35,596 ) (22,526 ) (128,113 ) (66,697 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (43 ) (23 ) (405 ) 18,888 Net loss $ (35,639 ) $ (22,549 ) $ (128,518 ) $ (47,809 ) Per share data: Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.59 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (2.17 ) $ (1.03 ) Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 60,803,045 50,929,575 59,230,881 46,289,103 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 60,803,045 50,929,575 59,230,881 46,289,103

Note: Certain adjustments / reclassifications have been made to prior periods to conform to current year presentation.





TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP operating loss $ (31,711 ) $ (19,435 ) $ (114,575 ) $ (57,612 ) R&D operating expense (48,407 ) (32,349 ) (148,160 ) (93,387 ) Stock compensation 2,630 2,510 8,477 6,968 Amortization & depreciation 614 292 1,188 870 Subtotal non-GAAP items 3,244 2,802 9,665 7,838 Non-GAAP R&D expense (45,163 ) (29,547 ) (138,495 ) (85,549 ) SG&A operating expense (36,065 ) (31,951 ) (107,808 ) (100,061 ) Stock compensation 4,356 2,888 13,713 10,294 Amortization & depreciation 6,250 6,168 18,369 17,076 Subtotal non-GAAP items 10,606 9,056 32,082 27,370 Non-GAAP SG&A expense (25,459 ) (22,895 ) (75,726 ) (72,691 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 13,864 5,085 23,960 7,448 Subtotal non-GAAP items 27,714 16,943 65,707 42,656 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (3,997 ) $ (2,492 ) $ (48,868 ) $ (14,956 ) GAAP net income (loss) $ (35,639 ) $ (22,549 ) $ (128,518 ) $ (47,809 ) Non-GAAP operating loss adjustments 27,714 16,943 65,707 42,656 Income tax provision (benefit) 43 23 405 (18,888 ) Non-GAAP net loss $ (7,882 ) $ (5,583 ) $ (62,406 ) $ (24,041 ) Per share data: Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.13 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (1.05 ) $ (0.52 ) Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 60,803,045 50,929,575 59,230,881 46,289,103

Note: Certain adjustments / reclassifications have been made to prior periods to conform to current year presentation.