Werewolf Therapeutics Appoints Meeta Chatterjee, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOWL), an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of Meeta Chatterjee, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Global Business Development at Legend Biotech Corporation, as a member of its board of directors.



“I am thrilled to join Werewolf’s board of directors as the company prepares to advance investigational new drug applications for its two lead INDUKINETM product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, for the treatment of solid tumors,” said Dr. Chatterjee. “We are just beginning to understand the power of the PREDATORTM protein engineering platform and its potential to generate a broad pipeline of systemically delivered, conditionally activated molecules that may stimulate immunity and provide potentially safer and more efficacious treatments for cancer patients.”

“I am pleased to welcome Dr. Chatterjee to our board of directors at this exciting time for our company,” added Luke Evnin, Ph.D., Chairman of the Board of Directors and co-founder of Werewolf Therapeutics. “Meeta’s deep and proven experience across biopharmaceutical R&D, operations, corporate strategy and business development represents a critical addition to our board’s skill set.”

Dr. Chatterjee joins the Werewolf board of directors with more than 30 years of broad strategic and operational experience in pharmaceutical research and development, mergers and acquisition evaluation, in-licensing, and externalization activities. Prior to her current role as the Senior Vice President of Global Business Development at Legend Biotech Corporation, she served as Head of Strategy, Transactions, and Operations within the Business Development and Licensing (BD&L) group at Merck Research Labs, where she oversaw discovery and late-stage transactions worldwide, as well as early-stage transactions in key geographies, and was responsible for Merck’s BD&L governance, oversight, and control as well as out-licensing efforts. Dr. Chatterjee has led or contributed to a number of transactions or collaborations, has led research efforts in the areas of hypertension, atherosclerosis, and obesity, and was an integral contributor to the discovery of ZETIA® and ZONTIVITY®. Dr. Chatterjee completed her undergraduate education at St. Xavier’s University in Ahmedabad, India, and Rutgers University (B.A., Honors Physics), received her Ph.D. in Physiology from Rutgers University, and completed a postdoctoral fellowship in the Department of Physiology at the University of Virginia School of Medicine. Dr. Chatterjee is active in industry and licensing-focused organizations.

