Wrap Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) (the “Company”), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Summary

Net Revenues of $1.8 million, growth of 79% over prior year Q3

Gross Margin of 39% compared with 32% for prior year Q3

Launched upgraded version of flagship remote restraint product – the BolaWrap 150

Announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver WRAP Reality’s VR training platform to law enforcement

Trained agencies increased to 940, growth of 109% from December 31, 2020

Certified officer instructors increased to 3,250, up 139% from December 31, 2020

Published initial Environmental. Social, and Governance (ESG) Letter to Stakeholders

Continued strategy of releasing successful body-cam videos of successful BolaWrap uses by law enforcement agencies – increases awareness and educates public on de-escalation effectiveness

After the end of Q3, the Company received a repeat order from an international distributor for 500 devices, 50,000 cartridges and related accessories expected to be shipped in Q4 2021 and Q1 2022.

Management Commentary – Tom Smith, CEO and President

“During the third quarter, we continued to build the foundation for the future of law enforcement worldwide. This foundation was further solidified recently with the launch of the first major upgrade to our flagship product – the BolaWrap 150. This is a significant advancement as we incorporated specific feedback from officers using our product in the field. We believe our newest model will be attractive to new agencies and those who have already invested in safer policing with the original BolaWrap 100. We also believe the transition to the new model impacted our revenue growth in the third quarter as some agencies may have delayed purchasing decisions pending the 150’s launch. However, as we demonstrate the BolaWrap 150, we anticipate that demand will grow. The recent international order demonstrates continued progress on our long-term growth plan.”





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Unaudited September 30, September 30, (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total revenues $ 1,805 $ 1,007 $ 5,280 $ 2,529 Net sales growth (1) 79 % 274 % 109 % 467 % Gross margin rate (2) 39 % 32 % 24 (2) % 34 % Net loss $ (5,991 ) $ (3,862 ) $ (19,220 ) $ (9,024 ) Net loss per basic and diluted share $ (0.15 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (0.28 )

(1) As compared to the prior-year period.

(2) Excluding one-time expenses of $0.7 million incurred in the 2Q21, the gross margin rate was 38% for the YTD 2021.





THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONS HIGHLIGHTS

Net Sales

Generated revenues of $1.8 million for 3Q21, 79% growth compared to 3Q20.

We expect the pandemic to continue to impact sales efforts on a diminishing basis both in the U.S. and internationally.

Gross Profit

Generated $0.7 million of gross profit in 3Q21.

We anticipate our gross margin to fluctuate as we ramp our revenue base and transition to the BolaWrap 150.

We expect our recently released upgraded model of our flagship product will contribute to planned gross margin expansion.



Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) Expense

SG&A expense increased $1.4 million in 3Q21 compared to 3Q20.

Increase was driven primarily by a $0.6 million increase in non-cash share-based compensation, $0.6 million in compensation and consultancy costs as we invest in our sales force and training teams, and $0.2 million of public reporting expense.

Travel expense increased modestly during 3Q21 but remained lower than historic norms.



Research and Development (R&D) Expense

R&D expense increased $1.1 million in 3Q21 to $2.1 million, as compared to 3Q20, due primarily to the development of the new BolaWrap 150 and other R&D initiatives.

We continue to invest in R&D as we expand important research initiatives in response to identified market opportunities, including further development of WRAP Reality, our virtual training platform.

Capital Structure and Liquidity

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $39.9 million at end of 3Q21 compared to $43.0 million at 2Q21, representing 82% of total assets.



Outlook

As international travel remains limited, we continue to expect near-term headwinds to growth. We anticipate this will continue through the remainder of 2021. In addition, awareness and acceptance of our upgraded BolaWrap 150 may affect our near-term order levels. Accordingly, near-term growth is difficult to project. However, as we demonstrate the BolaWrap 150, and travel restrictions loosen, we anticipate that our growth will continue.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a live Zoom video webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 28, 2021. The call will be hosted by Tom Smith, CEO and President, Jim Barnes, CFO, Secretary and Treasurer, and Paul Manley, VP of Investor Relations.

WEBCAST LINK: Webcast Registration Link

Participants may access the live webcast by visiting the Company’s Investor Relations page at www.wrap.com . A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations page within 24 hours of the live call ending.

Contact

Investors and Media:

Paul M. Manley

Vice President of Investor Relations

(612) 834-1804

pmanley@wrap.com

About Wrap Technologies

WRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services. WRAP develops creative solutions to complex issues and empowers public safety officials to protect and serve their communities through its portfolio of advanced technology and training solutions.



WRAP’s BolaWrap® Remote Restraint device is a patented, hand-held pre-escalation and apprehension tool that discharges a Kevlar® tether to temporarily restrain uncooperative suspects and persons in crisis from a distance. Through its many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to help law enforcement safely detain persons without injury or the need to use higher levels of force.



WRAP Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field.



WRAP’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Information

Included in this press release are non-GAAP operational metrics regarding agencies and training, amounts of non-cash stock-based compensation expense and adjusted gross margin, which the Company believes provide helpful information to investors with respect to evaluating the Company’s performance.

Trademark Information



BolaWrap, Wrap and Wrap Reality are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to: statements regarding the Company's overall business; total addressable market; and, expectations regarding future sales and expenses. Words such as "expect", "anticipate", "should", "believe", "target", "project", "goals", "estimate", "potential", "predict", "may", "will", "could", "intend", and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce product for its customers; the Company's ability to develop sales for its new product solution; the acceptance of existing and future products, including the acceptance of the BoloWrap 150; the risk that distributor and customer orders for future deliveries are modified, rescheduled or cancelled in the normal course of business; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company's product solution; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics; the ability to obtain export licenses for countries outside of the US; the ability to obtain patents and defend IP against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.





Wrap Technologies, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited - dollars in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $9,858 $16,647 Short-term investments 30,004 24,994 Accounts receivable, net 3,257 1,871 Inventories, net 2,284 2,655 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 529 760 Total current assets 45,932 46,927 Property and equipment, net 888 357 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 73 139 Intangible assets, net 1,772 1,397 Other assets, net 8 13 Total assets $48,673 $48,833 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $2,869 $1,953 Customer deposits 21 2 Deferred revenue - short term 94 16 Operating lease liability - short term 79 94 Business acquisition liability - short term - 275 Total current liabilities 3,063 2,340 Long-term liabilities 146 79 Total liabilities 3,209 2,419 Stockholders' equity 45,464 46,414 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $48,673 $48,833









Wrap Technologies, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited - dollars In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Product sales $ 1,719 $ 988 $ 4,997 $ 2,486 Other revenue 86 19 283 43 Total revenues 1,805 1,007 5,280 2,529 Cost of revenues: Products and services 1,094 688 3,276 1,659 Product line exit expense - - 747 - Total cost of revenues 1,094 688 4,023 1,659 Gross profit (loss) 711 319 1,257 870 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 4,654 3,255 16,210 7,933 Research and development 2,076 927 4,303 2,038 Total operating expenses 6,730 4,182 20,513 9,971 Loss from operations (6,019 ) (3,863 ) (19,256 ) (9,101 ) Other income (expense): Investment income 13 5 22 81 Other 15 (4 ) 14 (4 ) 28 1 36 77 Net loss $ (5,991 ) $ (3,862 ) $ (19,220 ) $ (9,024 ) Net loss per basic and diluted common share $ (0.15 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (0.28 ) Weighted average common shares used to compute net loss per basic and diluted common share 40,413,332 36,419,771 38,767,009 32,653,408 Comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (5,991 ) $ (3,862 ) $ (19,220 ) $ (9,024 ) Net unrealized gain on short-term investments (2 ) 7 (4 ) 7 Comprehensive loss $ (5,993 ) $ (3,855 ) $ (19,224 ) $ (9,017 ) (i) includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Selling, general and administrative $ 1,093 $ 468 $ 3,722 $ 1,393 Research and development 210 78 588 169 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 1,303 $ 546 $ 4,310 $ 1,562







