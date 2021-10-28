Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TXRH), today announced financial results for the 13 and 39 weeks ended September 28, 2021.



Financial Results

Financial results for the 13 and 39 weeks ended September 28, 2021, September 29, 2020, and September 24, 2019 were as follows:

Third Quarter ($000's) % change 2021 2020 2019 vs. 2020 vs. 2019 Total revenue $ 868,943 $ 631,185 $ 650,489 37.7 % 33.6 % Income from operations 61,698 34,976 44,884 76.4 % 37.5 % Net income 52,606 29,230 36,531 80.0 % 44.0 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.75 $ 0.42 $ 0.52 79.3 % 43.6 % Year to Date % change 2021 2020 2019 vs. 2020 vs. 2019 Total revenue $ 2,568,360 $ 1,760,134 $ 2,030,925 45.9 % 26.5 % Income from operations 232,353 3,448 158,612 6638.8 % 46.5 % Net income 192,236 11,706 131,766 1542.2 % 45.9 % Diluted earnings per share $ 2.74 $ 0.17 $ 1.85 1535.1 % 48.3 %

Results for the third quarter included the following:

Comparable restaurant sales at company restaurants increased 30.2% and 22.3% compared to 2020 and 2019, respectively. Comparable restaurant sales at domestic franchise restaurants increased 33.5% and 20.4% compared to 2020 and 2019, respectively;

. Comparable restaurant sales at domestic franchise restaurants increased 33.5% and 20.4% compared to 2020 and 2019, respectively; Average weekly sales at company restaurants were $120,094 of which 15.1% were to-go sales;

Seven company restaurants, including one Bubba’s 33 were opened;

Restaurant margin, as a percentage of restaurant and other sales, increased 111 basis points to 15.7% compared to the prior year as the increase in comparable restaurant sales was partially offset by higher food and beverage costs. The higher costs were driven by commodity inflation of 13.9% primarily related to higher beef costs. Restaurant margin dollars increased to $135.1 million from $91.1 million in the prior year;

Diluted earnings per share increased to $0.75 from $0.42 in the prior year due to the increase in restaurant margin dollars partially offset by an increase in general and administrative expenses;

The Company resumed the repurchase of shares under the stock repurchase program, purchasing 161,034 shares of common stock for $14.7 million; and,

The Company ended the quarter with $436.6 million of cash on hand and continued to maintain debt of $190.0 million.



Results for the year-to-date period included the following highlights:

Comparable restaurant sales at company restaurants increased 39.5% and 17.3% compared to 2020 and 2019, respectively. Comparable restaurant sales at domestic franchise restaurants increased 38.5% and 14.8% compared to 2020 and 2019, respectively;

. Comparable restaurant sales at domestic franchise restaurants increased 38.5% and 14.8% compared to 2020 and 2019, respectively; Average weekly sales at company restaurants were $120,271 of which 18.0% were to-go sales;

18 company restaurants, including four Bubba’s 33, and two franchise restaurants were opened;

Restaurant margin, as a percentage of restaurant and other sales, increased 690 basis points to 17.3% compared to the prior year as the increase in comparable restaurant sales was partially offset by higher food and beverage costs as well as the prior year impact of the pandemic. Restaurant margin dollars increased to $440.9 million from $181.6 million in the prior year; and,

Diluted earnings per share increased to $2.74 from $0.17 in the prior year due to the increase in restaurant margin dollars partially offset by an increase in general and administrative expenses and income tax expense.



Jerry Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. commented, “The demand for our brands has never been stronger, as our operators continue to provide a legendary experience to a historic number of guests. There is no doubt that our industry is being challenged in a number of ways including higher food costs, supply chain shortages, and a tight labor market. We are managing through these pressures and staying committed to our long-term fundamentals. I want to thank our entire team for their legendary dedication and commitment.”

Morgan continued, “Our strong cashflow continues to solidify our financial position and allowed us to resume the repurchase of common stock this quarter, continue our payment of quarterly dividends, open new restaurants, and grow our development pipeline. In addition, we signed the first franchise development agreement for our fast-casual Jaggers concept this quarter. We remain excited about our growth opportunities across all three of our brands.”

1 Comparable restaurant sales reflect the change in year-over-year sales for restaurants open a full 18 months before the beginning of the period measured for comparison to 2020 and for restaurants open a full 30 months before the beginning of the period measured for comparison to 2019.

Franchise acquisitions

The Company has tentatively agreed to acquire seven franchise restaurants with a targeted close date as of the beginning of our 2022 fiscal year. These acquisitions are subject to the completion of customary negotiations and due diligence.

2021 Outlook

Comparable restaurant sales at company restaurants for the first four weeks of our fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 increased 22.6% and 23.6% compared to our 2020 and 2019 periods, respectively. In addition, the Company recently implemented a menu price increase of 4.2%.

Management updated the following expectations for 2021:

Commodity cost inflation of approximately 10%.



Management reiterated the following expectations for 2021:

26 to 29 company restaurant openings across all concepts;

Store week growth of approximately 5.0%; and,

Total capital expenditures of approximately $200 million.



2022 Outlook

Management provided the following initial expectations for 2022:

Positive comparable restaurant sales growth including the benefit of 2021 menu pricing actions;

25 to 30 Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 company restaurant openings;

Store week growth of 5% to 6%, excluding the impact of potential franchise acquisitions;

Commodity cost inflation in the high teens in the first half of 2022;

Wage and other inflation of approximately 6%;

An effective income tax rate of approximately 15% excluding the impact of any legislative changes enacted; and,

Total capital expenditures of approximately $230 million including as many as six relocations.



Non-GAAP Measures

The Company prepares the consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Within the press release, the Company makes reference to restaurant margin (in dollars and as a percentage of restaurant and other sales). Restaurant margin represents restaurant and other sales less restaurant-level operating costs, including food and beverage costs, labor, rent and other operating costs. Restaurant margin should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative, to income from operations. This non-GAAP measure is not indicative of overall company performance and profitability in that this measure does not accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders due to the nature of the costs excluded. Restaurant margin is widely regarded as a useful metric by which to evaluate restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance. In calculating restaurant margin, the Company excludes certain non-restaurant-level costs that support operations, including pre-opening and general and administrative expenses, but do not have a direct impact on restaurant-level operational efficiency and performance. The Company also excludes depreciation and amortization expense, substantially all of which relates to restaurant-level assets, as it represents a non-cash charge for the investment in restaurants. The Company also excludes impairment and closure expense as it believes this provides a clearer perspective of ongoing operating performance and a more useful comparison to prior period results. Restaurant margin as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies in the industry. A reconciliation of income from operations to restaurant margin is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Conference Call

About the Company

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a growing restaurant company operating predominantly in the casual dining segment that first opened in 1993 and today has grown to over 650 restaurants system-wide in 49 states and ten foreign countries. For more information, please visit the Company’s Web site at www.texasroadhouse.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including reinstated dining room capacity restrictions or closures, and other non-historical statements. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the management of Texas Roadhouse. Actual results may vary materially from those contained in forward-looking statements based on a number of factors including, without limitation, conditions beyond its control such as weather, natural disasters, disease outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics impacting customers or food supplies; food safety and food-borne illness concerns; and other factors disclosed from time to time in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to those described under “Part I—Item 1A. Risk Factors” of the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2020. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should take such risks into account when making investment decisions. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended September 28, 2021 September 29, 2020 September 28, 2021 September 29, 2020 Revenue: Restaurant and other sales $ 862,757 $ 626,429 $ 2,550,124 $ 1,747,145 Franchise royalties and fees 6,186 4,756 18,236 12,989 Total revenue 868,943 631,185 2,568,360 1,760,134 Costs and expenses: Restaurant operating costs (excluding depreciation and amortization shown separately below): Food and beverage 298,164 201,308 845,150 575,529 Labor 286,593 217,275 832,776 652,976 Rent 15,089 13,723 44,497 40,445 Other operating 127,769 102,978 386,754 296,615 Pre-opening 6,740 4,894 17,327 14,296 Depreciation and amortization 31,627 29,364 94,146 87,434 Impairment and closure, net 29 716 550 871 General and administrative 41,234 25,951 114,807 88,520 Total costs and expenses 807,245 596,209 2,336,007 1,756,686 Income from operations 61,698 34,976 232,353 3,448 Interest expense, net 604 1,502 3,039 2,601 Equity income (loss) from investments in unconsolidated affiliates 266 1 288 (597) Income before taxes 61,360 33,475 229,602 250 Income tax expense (benefit) 7,144 3,072 31,031 (13,999 ) Net income including noncontrolling interests 54,216 30,403 198,571 14,249 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,610 1,173 6,335 2,543 Net income attributable to Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries $ 52,606 $ 29,230 $ 192,236 $ 11,706 Net income per common share attributable to Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries: Basic $ 0.75 $ 0.42 $ 2.76 $ 0.17 Diluted $ 0.75 $ 0.42 $ 2.74 $ 0.17 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 69,808 69,446 69,745 69,410 Diluted 70,146 69,898 70,148 69,830 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.40 $ - $ 0.80 $ 0.36





Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) September 28, 2021 December 29, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 436,563 $ 363,155 Other current assets, net 101,352 147,496 Property and equipment, net 1,139,661 1,088,623 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 558,452 530,625 Goodwill 127,001 127,001 Intangible assets, net 1,701 2,271 Other assets 77,823 65,990 Total assets $ 2,442,553 $ 2,325,161 Current maturities of long-term debt - 50,000 Other current liabilities 443,854 456,318 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 603,964 572,171 Long-term debt, excluding current maturities 190,000 190,000 Other liabilities 124,128 113,621 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries stockholders' equity 1,065,174 927,505 Noncontrolling interests 15,433 15,546 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,442,553 $ 2,325,161





Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) 39 Weeks Ended September 28, 2021 September 29, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income including noncontrolling interests $ 198,571 $ 14,249 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 94,146 87,434 Share-based compensation expense 30,797 22,070 Deferred income taxes (435 ) (15,572 ) Other noncash adjustments, net 3,268 3,717 Change in working capital 22,362 34,137 Net cash provided by operating activities 348,709 146,035 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures - property and equipment (139,001 ) (117,521 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment - 32 Proceeds from sale leaseback transactions 5,588 2,167 Net cash used in investing activities (133,413) (115,322 ) Cash flows from financing activities: (Payments on) proceeds from revolving credit facility, net (50,000 ) 240,000 Repurchase of shares of common stock (14,683 ) (12,621 ) Dividends paid (55,849 ) (24,989 ) Other financing activities, net (21,356 ) (12,346 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (141,888 ) 190,044 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 73,408 220,757 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 363,155 107,879 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 436,563 $ 328,636





Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Income from Operations to Restaurant Margin (in thousands) (unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended September 28, 2021 September 29, 2020 September 24, 2019 Income from operations $ 61,698 $ 34,976 $ 44,884 Less: Franchise royalties and fees 6,186 4,756 5,259 Add: Pre-opening 6,740 4,894 4,736 Depreciation and amortization 31,627 29,364 28,347 Impairment and closure, net 29 716 61 General and administrative 41,234 25,951 35,225 Restaurant margin $ 135,142 $ 91,145 $ 107,994 Restaurant margin (as a percentage of restaurant and other sales) 15.7 % 14.5 % 16.7 % 39 Weeks Ended September 28, 2021 September 29, 2020 September 24, 2019 Income from operations $ 232,353 $ 3,448 $ 158,612 Less: Franchise royalties and fees 18,236 12,989 16,205 Add: Pre-opening 17,327 14,296 12,801 Depreciation and amortization 94,146 87,434 84,574 Impairment and closure, net 550 871 394 General and administrative 114,807 88,520 111,168 Restaurant margin $ 440,947 $ 181,580 $ 351,344 Restaurant margin (as a percentage of restaurant and other sales) 17.3 % 10.4 % 17.4 %



