Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results

WARSAW, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) (the “Company” “we” or “us”), parent company of Five Star Bank (the “Bank”), SDN Insurance Agency, LLC (“SDN”), Courier Capital, LLC (“Courier Capital”) and HNP Capital, LLC (“HNP Capital”), today reported financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.



Net income for the quarter was $17.2 million compared to $12.3 million in the third quarter of 2020. After preferred dividends, net income available to common shareholders was $16.8 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, compared to $11.9 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020.

Reflected in the increase in quarterly net income was a $541 thousand benefit for credit losses in the current quarter as compared to a provision of $4.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. Ongoing improvement in the national unemployment forecast, positive trends in qualitative factors and lower net charge-offs resulted in a release of credit loss reserves and a corresponding benefit for credit losses.



Pre-tax pre-provision income(1) for the quarter was $21.2 million, an increase of $1.9 million from the third quarter of 2020.

“We reported strong results grounded in positive economic trends and sustained incremental organic growth across our businesses,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham. “Continued improvement in the economy resulted in a third consecutive quarterly release of credit loss reserves, and loan charge-offs remained exceptionally low. Excluding the impact of Paycheck Protection Program loans, we grew the total loan portfolio by 2.2% from June 30th and our loan pipelines remain healthy. Net interest income increased, and we remain focused on the optimal investment of excess liquidity. While expenses did go up in the quarter, we also generated strong noninterest income driven by our insurance and wealth subsidiaries and investments in limited partnerships, resulting in an efficiency ratio of 58%.

“Five Star Bank relocated its City of Elmira branch in the quarter, investing in an area undergoing revitalization while reducing annual operating costs associated with more favorable lease terms and significantly reduced space. Our SDN insurance subsidiary completed a bolt-on transaction in August, acquiring an employee benefits business that adds important expertise in employee benefits and human resources consulting.

“We continue to make investments in people, process, technology and strategic bolt-on acquisitions to position our organization for expected long-term growth and profitability. We are focused on the successful execution of opportunities related to ongoing digital transformation, traditional banking and new businesses associated with banking as a service, or BaaS. I am incredibly proud of our accomplishments and the associates that made them possible.”

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer W. Jack Plants II added, “Noninterest expense was higher than the second quarter of 2021 with a significant portion of the increase attributable to salaries and benefits. Strong year-to-date performance drove an approximately $690 thousand increase in commission and incentive compensation. In addition, we’ve made investments in experienced personnel to support strategic initiatives including digital banking, retail community banking expansion, customer experience and technology. We believe these initiatives, along with the bolt-on acquisitions completed in 2021, will support future revenue growth. With that said, we will continue to manage expenses to produce positive long-term operating leverage.”

Acquisition of North Woods Capital Benefits

On August 2, 2021, North Woods Capital Benefits LLC (“North Woods”) was acquired by the Company’s insurance subsidiary SDN. North Woods was a Buffalo-based employee benefits and human resources advisory firm with a mission of helping clients of all sizes navigate the complexities of employee benefits, human resources and compliance to control costs and maximize long-term savings.

The acquisition expands SDN’s employee benefits business and adds important expertise in employee benefits and human resources consulting. William (Bill) Wadsworth, North Woods’ Founder, continues his long-term client relationships in his new role leading SDN’s employee benefits practice. Sarah Kirke, former Director of Client Service and HR Consulting at North Woods, serves as Employee Benefits Account Manager and HR Consultant at SDN.

Elmira Branch Relocation

Five Star Bank opened its relocated branch in the City of Elmira on August 2, 2021. The new branch is in a newly-constructed building that is part of the New York State Downtown Revitalization Initiative. Consumers and businesses can access a full spectrum of banking and lending services, insurance and wealth management and investment services at the new branch.

The branch is designed to serve as a financial solution center, with no teller lines and no barriers between bank associates and customers. It features a blend of new technology including Interactive Teller Machines and the comfort of community banking with Certified Personal Bankers. Our new design aligns services with shifting customer needs and preferences including rapid advancements in financial technology that enable consumers to bank virtually from anywhere, anytime.

Five Star Bank is committed to the use of green and energy efficient materials in construction. Materials sourced for the Elmira branch received certifications from Cradle to Cradle, Declare, Forest Stewardship Council, Green Square and GreenGuard. Materials with a high percentage of recycled content were used when possible and energy-efficient LED lighting was used throughout the interior and exterior.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $38.3 million for the quarter, an increase of $541 thousand from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of $2.8 million from the third quarter of 2020.

Average interest-earning assets for the quarter were $4.97 billion, a decrease of $6.1 million from the second quarter of 2021 due to a $92.1 million decrease in Federal Reserve interest-earning cash and a $34.3 decrease in total loans that was driven by the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan forgiveness process, partially offset by a $120.3 million increase in investment securities. Average interest-earning assets for the quarter were $553.0 million higher than the third quarter of 2020 due to a $35.3 million increase in Federal Reserve interest-earning cash, a $407.6 million increase in investment securities and a $110.1 million increase in total loans.

The average balance of PPP loans net of deferred fees was $141.3 million in the third quarter of 2021, $232.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $263.0 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Net interest margin was 3.07% as compared to 3.06% in the second quarter of 2021 and 3.22% in the third quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of lower-yielding PPP loans and related loan origination fees accreted over the term of the loan or upon loan forgiveness, net interest margin was 3.05% in the third quarter of 2021, 3.02% in the second quarter of 2021 and 3.27% in the third quarter of 2020.

Our net interest margin has been impacted by the interest rate environment that reflects a flatter yield curve and lower rates. Our excess liquidity position has placed further pressure on net interest margin throughout 2021, resulting in higher average balances of interest-earning cash and investment securities, albeit at lower comparative yields, based on current market conditions. In the third quarter, we shifted excess liquidity from interest-earning cash to investment securities with the intention of reducing net interest margin compression. We expect the investment securities portfolio to serve as a source of liquidity to fund future loan growth.



Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $12.1 million for the quarter, an increase of $1.9 million from the second quarter of 2021 and a decrease of $134 thousand from the third quarter of 2020.

Insurance income of $1.9 million was $717 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2021 primarily as a result of the timing of commercial renewals and the impact of the August 2021 acquisition of North Woods. The increase of $507 thousand from the third quarter of 2020 was driven by the two 2021 bolt-on acquisitions (North Woods in August and Landmark in February) and growth in the legacy SDN business, including the impact of increasing insurance premiums.

Investment advisory fees of $3.0 million were $83 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2021 and $526 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2020 due to an increase in assets under management driven by a combination of market gains, new customer accounts and contributions to existing accounts.

Company owned life insurance income of $776 thousand was $83 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2021 and $306 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2020. We made additional investments in company-owned life insurance of $20.0 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $30.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 to take advantage of attractive tax-equivalent yields and partially offset employee benefit expenses.

Income from investments in limited partnerships of $694 thousand was $456 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2021 and $799 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2020. The Company has made several investments in limited partnerships, primarily small business investment companies, and accounts for these investments under the equity method. Income from these investments fluctuates based on the maturity and performance of the underlying investments.

Income (loss) from derivative instruments, net was $377 thousand, $969 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2021 and $1.6 million lower than the third quarter of 2020. Income from derivative instruments, net is based on the number and value of interest rate swap transactions executed during the quarter combined with the impact of changes in the fair market value of borrower-facing trades.

Net gain on sale of loans held for sale of $600 thousand was $190 thousand lower than the second quarter of 2020 and $797 thousand lower than the third quarter of 2020 due to lower transaction volume. Sale volume and margin were at historically high levels in the third quarter of 2020, driven by mortgage refinancing activity.

No gain or loss was recognized on investment securities in the quarter compared to a net loss of $3 thousand in the second quarter of 2021 and a net gain of $554 thousand in the third quarter of 2020. The net gain in the third quarter of 2020 was attributable to the management of premium risk, largely achieved through the sale of $20.0 million of fixed rate mortgage backed securities with higher expected prepayment speeds. Proceeds were reinvested in current coupon bonds, with lower anticipated prepayment behavior.



Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $29.2 million in the quarter compared to $26.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $28.5 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Salaries and employee benefits expense of $15.8 million was $1.3 million higher than the second quarter of 2021 and $713 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2020 due to higher incentive compensation and commissions, investments in personnel and the impact of 2021 acquisitions.

Occupancy and equipment expense of $3.8 million was $548 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2021 and $571 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2020 as a result of the purchase of security equipment for multiple locations, timing differences related to the outsourcing of property management services and expenses related to two Five Star Bank branches opened in Buffalo in June 2021.

Professional services expense of $1.6 million was relatively unchanged as compared to the second quarter of 2021 and $358 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to the timing of fees for consulting and advisory projects including financial technology and improvement initiatives.

Computer and data processing expense of $3.6 million was $119 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2021 and $329 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2020 as a result of the Company’s investments in technology, including digital banking initiatives.

Advertising and promotions expense of $474 thousand was $38 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2021 and $481 thousand lower than the third quarter of 2020. The decrease as compared to the prior year quarter is related to the ongoing evolution of our long-term marketing strategy and a temporary reduction in external advertising expense.

Third quarter 2020 restructuring charges of $1.4 million represents non-recurring real estate related charges related to the closure of six bank branches and a staffing reduction.

Other expense of $2.5 million was relatively unchanged as compared to the second quarter of 2021 and $495 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2020 primarily as a result of the timing of charitable contributions, an increase in travel and entertainment expenses as in-person meetings and in-person training sessions resume, the outsourcing of certain services and other miscellaneous items.



Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $4.6 million for the quarter compared to $5.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $2.9 million in the third quarter of 2020. The Company recognized federal and state tax benefits related to tax credit investments placed in service and/or amortized during the third quarter of 2021, second quarter of 2021, and third quarter of 2020, resulting in income tax expense reductions of approximately $535 thousand, $424 thousand and $213 thousand, respectively.

The effective tax rate was 21.0% for the quarter compared to 21.1% for the second quarter of 2021 and 19.3% for the third quarter of 2020. The year-over-year increase in effective tax rates is the result of higher pre-tax earnings in comparison to the prior year. The Company’s effective tax rates differ from statutory rates because of interest income from tax-exempt securities, earnings on company owned life insurance and the impact of tax credit investments.

Balance Sheet and Capital Management

Total assets were $5.62 billion at September 30, 2021, up $328.1 million from June 30, 2021, and up $664.0 million from September 30, 2020.

Investment securities were $1.32 billion at September 30, 2021, up $194.4 million from June 30, 2021, and up $509.2 million from September 30, 2020. The Company’s primary investment strategy for 2020 was to reinvest cash flow from the securities portfolio; however, the focus was redirected to deploying excess liquidity into cash flowing agency mortgage backed securities given the elevated cash position the Company has continued to experience. Increased purchase activity in the first nine months of 2021 resulted from the execution of the strategy to reallocate excess Federal Reserve cash balances into collateral eligible agency mortgage backed securities that demonstrated higher yields, on a relative basis.

Total loans were $3.65 billion at September 30, 2021, up $21.7 million, or 0.6%, from June 30, 2021, and up $85.4 million, or 2.4%, from September 30, 2020.

Commercial business loans totaled $686.2 million, down $45.0 million, or 6.2%, from June 30, 2021, and down $131.9 million, or 16.1%, from September 30, 2020. Declines were driven by the forgiveness or repayment of PPP loans. PPP loans net of deferred fees are included in commercial business loans and were $116.7 million at September 30, 2021, $171.9 million at June 30, 2021, and $264.1 million at September 30, 2020. Accordingly, commercial business loans excluding the impact of PPP loans increased 1.8% from June 30, 2021 and increased 2.8% from September 30, 2020.

Commercial mortgage loans totaled $1.35 billion, up $33.1 million, or 2.5%, from June 30, 2021, and up $146.5 million, or 12.2%, from September 30, 2020.

Residential real estate loans totaled $584.1 million, down $6.2 million, or 1.1%, from June 30, 2021, and down $12.8 million, or 2.1%, from September 30, 2020.

Consumer indirect loans totaled $940.5 million, up $41.5 million, or 4.6%, from June 30, 2021 and up $100.0 million, or 11.9%, from September 30, 2020.

Total loans, excluding PPP loans net of deferred fees, were $3.54 billion at September 30, 2021, up $77.0 million, or 2.2%, from June 30, 2021, and up $232.8 million, or 7.0%, from September 30, 2020.

Total deposits were $4.97 billion at September 30, 2021, $315.7 million higher than June 30, 2021, and $610.0 million higher than September 30, 2020. The increase from June 30, 2021, was primarily the result of a seasonal increase in public deposits and growth in reciprocal and brokered deposits. The increase from September 30, 2020, was primarily the result of growth in public, non-public and reciprocal deposits. Public deposit balances represented 24% of total deposits at September 30, 2021, compared to 21% at June 30, 2021, and 23% at September 30, 2020.

There were no short-term borrowings outstanding at September 30, 2021 or June 30, 2021. The decline from $5.3 million at September 30, 2020, is the result of the Company’s decision to utilize brokered deposits as a cost-effective alternative to Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings. Short-term borrowings and brokered deposits have historically been utilized to manage the seasonality of public deposits. In February 2020, the Company entered a long-term brokered sweep arrangement as a stable alternative borrowing source to diversify the wholesale funding base.

Shareholders’ equity was $494.0 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $487.1 million at June 30, 2021, and $456.4 million at September 30, 2020. Common book value per share was $30.09 at September 30, 2021, an increase of $0.43 or 1.4% from $29.66 at June 30, 2021, and an increase of $2.71 or 9.9% from $27.38 at September 30, 2020. Tangible common book value per share(1) was $25.38 at September 30, 2021, an increase of $0.41 or 1.6% from $24.97 at June 30, 2021, and an increase of $2.62 or 11.5% from $22.76 at September 30, 2020.

On November 4, 2020, the Company announced a stock repurchase program for up to 801,879 shares of common stock, or approximately 5% of the Company’s outstanding common shares. Shares may be repurchased in open market transactions and pursuant to any trading plan adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. No shares were repurchased in 2020 or in the second or third quarter of 2021 under this program. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 238,439 shares for an average repurchase price of $24.30 per share, inclusive of transaction costs.

The common equity to assets ratio was 8.48% at September 30, 2021, compared to 8.87% at June 30, 2021, and 8.85% at September 30, 2020. Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1), or the TCE ratio, was 7.25%, 7.58% and 7.47% at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively. The primary driver of declines in both ratios as compared to the prior quarter and prior year was the significant increase in total assets. The increase in total assets from June 30, 2021, to September 30, 2021, was primarily the result of the seasonal increase in public deposits. The ratios were impacted to a lesser degree by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) associated with unrealized losses in the available for sale securities portfolio and the impact of share repurchases during the first quarter of 2021, partially offset by the positive impact of earnings. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.27 per common share. The dividend returned 25% of third quarter net income to common shareholders.

The Company’s regulatory capital ratios at September 30, 2021, compared to the prior quarter and prior year:

Leverage Ratio was 8.36%, compared to 8.16% and 8.42% at June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively.

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.24%, compared to 10.38% and 10.15% at June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively.

Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.66%, compared to 10.81% and 10.61% at June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively.

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 13.25%, compared to 13.54% and 12.68% at June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans were $6.7 million at September 30, 2021, as compared to $6.6 million at June 30, 2021, and $10.9 million at September 30, 2020. Net charge-offs were $587 thousand in the quarter as compared to net recoveries of $394 thousand in the second quarter of 2021 and net charge-offs of $488 thousand in the third quarter of 2020. The ratio of annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans was 0.06% in the current quarter, (0.04) % in the second quarter of 2021 and 0.06% in the third quarter of 2020.

Foreclosed assets at September 30, 2021, were $0, a decrease of $646 thousand from June 30, 2021, and a decrease of $3.0 million from September 30, 2020. The decrease from the prior year period was primarily the result of the sale of an asset on which foreclosure occurred in the third quarter of 2020.

At September 30, 2021, the allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans ratio was 1.24% compared to 1.28% at June 30, 2021, and 1.38% at September 30, 2020. PPP loans are fully guaranteed by the Small Business Administration. Excluding PPP loans, the September 30, 2021, allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans ratio(1) was 1.28%, a decrease of six basis points from 1.34% at June 30, 2021 and a decrease of twenty-one basis points from 1.49% at September 30, 2020.

Provision (benefit) for credit losses - loans was a $334 thousand benefit in the quarter compared to a benefit of $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 and a provision of $3.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. Changes in the allowance for unfunded commitments, also included in provision (benefit) for credit losses, were a $206 thousand decrease in the third quarter of 2021, a $764 thousand decrease in the second quarter of 2021 and a $461 thousand increase in the third quarter of 2020.

Provision throughout 2020 was driven by the adoption of the current expected credit loss standard (“CECL”) and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economic environment. The designated loss driver for the Company’s CECL model is the national unemployment forecast, which spiked in early 2020 at the onset of the pandemic, resulting in a first quarter 2020 provision of $13.9 million and a second quarter provision of $3.7 million. Provision was a benefit in each of the first three quarters of 2021 due to continued improvement in the national unemployment forecast and positive trends in qualitative factors, resulting in a release of credit loss reserves.

The Company has remained strategically focused on the importance of credit discipline, allocating what we believe are the necessary resources to credit and risk management functions as the loan portfolio has grown. The total non-performing loans to total loans ratio was 0.18% at September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021, and 0.31% at September 30, 2020. The ratio of allowance for credit losses - loans to non-performing loans was 681% at September 30, 2021, compared to 699% at June 30, 2021, and 453% at September 30, 2020.

Subsequent Events

The Company is required, under generally accepted accounting principles, to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, on Form 10-Q. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of September 30, 2021, and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.

(1) See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

2021 2020 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA: Cash and cash equivalents $ 288,426 $ 206,387 $ 344,790 $ 93,878 $ 282,070 Investment securities: Available for sale 1,097,950 902,845 753,489 628,059 515,971 Held-to-maturity, net 218,135 218,858 256,127 271,966 290,946 Total investment securities 1,316,085 1,121,703 1,009,616 900,025 806,917 Loans held for sale 5,916 3,929 5,685 4,305 7,076 Loans: Commercial business 686,191 731,208 816,936 794,148 818,135 Commercial mortgage 1,348,550 1,315,404 1,276,841 1,253,901 1,202,046 Residential real estate loans 584,091 590,303 601,609 599,800 596,902 Residential real estate lines 79,196 80,781 85,362 89,805 94,017 Consumer indirect 940,537 899,018 857,804 840,421 840,579 Other consumer 15,334 15,454 15,834 17,063 16,860 Total loans 3,653,899 3,632,168 3,654,386 3,595,138 3,568,539 Allowance for credit losses - loans 45,444 46,365 49,828 52,420 49,395 Total loans, net 3,608,455 3,585,803 3,604,558 3,542,718 3,519,144 Total interest-earning assets 5,189,075 4,906,087 4,963,264 4,520,416 4,577,057 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 74,659 74,262 74,528 73,789 74,062 Total assets 5,623,193 5,295,102 5,329,056 4,912,306 4,959,201 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand 1,144,852 1,121,827 1,099,608 1,018,549 1,013,176 Interest-bearing demand 893,976 799,299 873,390 731,885 786,059 Savings and money market 2,015,855 1,796,813 1,826,621 1,642,340 1,724,463 Time deposits 920,280 941,282 916,395 885,593 841,230 Total deposits 4,974,963 4,659,221 4,716,014 4,278,367 4,364,928 Short-term borrowings - - - 5,300 5,300 Long-term borrowings, net 73,834 73,756 73,679 73,623 39,258 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,903,945 3,611,150 3,690,085 3,338,741 3,396,310 Shareholders’ equity 494,013 487,126 466,284 468,363 456,361 Common shareholders’ equity 476,721 469,834 448,962 451,035 439,033 Tangible common equity (1) 402,062 395,572 374,434 377,246 364,971 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income $ (12,116 ) $ (5,934 ) $ (10,572 ) $ 2,128 $ (209 ) Common shares outstanding 15,842 15,842 15,829 16,042 16,038 Treasury shares 258 258 271 58 62 CAPITAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA: Leverage ratio 8.36 % 8.16 % 8.35 % 8.25 % 8.42 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 10.24 % 10.38 % 10.22 % 10.14 % 10.15 % Tier 1 capital ratio 10.66 % 10.81 % 10.66 % 10.59 % 10.61 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.25 % 13.54 % 13.53 % 13.56 % 12.68 % Common equity to assets 8.48 % 8.87 % 8.42 % 9.18 % 8.85 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.25 % 7.58 % 7.13 % 7.80 % 7.47 % Common book value per share $ 30.09 $ 29.66 $ 28.36 $ 28.12 $ 27.38 Tangible common book value per share (1) $ 25.38 $ 24.97 $ 23.66 $ 23.52 $ 22.76



(1) See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.





FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Nine Months Ended 2021 2020 September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third 2021 2020 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA: Interest income $ 123,452 $ 121,131 $ 41,227 $ 40,952 $ 41,273 $ 40,168 $ 39,719 Interest expense 9,590 18,327 2,954 3,220 3,416 3,987 4,220 Net interest income 113,862 102,804 38,273 37,732 37,857 36,181 35,499 Provision (benefit) for credit losses (7,144 ) 21,689 (541 ) (4,622 ) (1,981 ) 5,495 4,028 Net interest income after provision

for credit losses 121,006 81,115 38,814 42,354 39,838 30,686 31,471 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 4,081 3,321 1,502 1,287 1,292 1,489 1,254 Insurance income 4,407 3,525 1,864 1,147 1,396 878 1,357 Card interchange income 6,270 5,321 2,118 2,194 1,958 1,960 1,943 Investment advisory 8,627 6,940 2,969 2,886 2,772 2,595 2,443 Company owned life insurance 2,126 1,397 776 693 657 505 470 Investments in limited partnerships 1,787 (136 ) 694 238 855 240 (105 ) Loan servicing 293 106 105 91 97 143 49 Income (loss) from derivative instruments, net 1,660 4,617 377 (592 ) 1,875 904 1,931 Net gain on sale of loans held for sale 2,468 2,261 600 790 1,078 1,597 1,397 Net gain (loss) on investment securities 71 1,449 - (3 ) 74 150 554 Net gain (loss) on other assets 286 8 138 153 (5 ) (69 ) (55 ) Net gain (loss) on tax credit investments 62 (120 ) (129 ) 276 (85 ) (155 ) (40 ) Other 3,094 3,151 1,069 1,030 995 1,099 1,019 Total noninterest income 35,232 31,840 12,083 10,190 12,959 11,336 12,217 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 44,782 45,173 15,798 14,519 14,465 14,163 15,085 Occupancy and equipment 10,502 10,407 3,834 3,286 3,382 3,248 3,263 Professional services 5,098 4,974 1,600 1,603 1,895 1,352 1,242 Computer and data processing 10,160 8,622 3,579 3,460 3,121 3,023 3,250 Supplies and postage 1,361 1,533 447 430 484 442 463 FDIC assessments 1,942 1,505 697 480 765 737 594 Advertising and promotions 1,234 2,055 474 436 324 554 955 Amortization of intangibles 801 861 264 266 271 273 280 Restructuring charges - 1,362 - - - 130 1,362 Other 6,973 6,228 2,476 2,464 2,033 2,612 1,981 Total noninterest expense 82,853 82,720 29,169 26,944 26,740 26,534 28,475 Income before income taxes 73,385 30,235 21,728 25,600 26,057 15,488 15,213 Income tax expense 15,300 5,703 4,553 5,400 5,347 1,688 2,940 Net income 58,085 24,532 17,175 20,200 20,710 13,800 12,273 Preferred stock dividends 1,095 1,096 364 366 365 365 365 Net income available to common shareholders $ 56,990 $ 23,436 $ 16,811 $ 19,834 $ 20,345 $ 13,435 $ 11,908 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Earnings per share – basic $ 3.60 $ 1.46 $ 1.06 $ 1.25 $ 1.28 $ 0.84 $ 0.74 Earnings per share – diluted $ 3.58 $ 1.46 $ 1.05 $ 1.25 $ 1.27 $ 0.84 $ 0.74 Cash dividends declared on common stock $ 0.81 $ 0.78 $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 Common dividend payout ratio 22.50 % 53.42 % 25.47 % 21.60 % 21.09 % 30.95 % 35.14 % Dividend yield (annualized) 3.53 % 6.77 % 3.49 % 3.61 % 3.62 % 4.60 % 6.72 % Return on average assets 1.48 % 0.71 % 1.27 % 1.52 % 1.66 % 1.10 % 1.02 % Return on average equity 16.17 % 7.33 % 13.74 % 17.01 % 17.92 % 11.86 % 10.72 % Return on average common equity 16.46 % 7.28 % 13.94 % 17.34 % 18.28 % 12.00 % 10.82 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 19.60 % 8.81 % 16.50 % 20.69 % 21.88 % 14.38 % 13.02 % Efficiency ratio (2) 55.41 % 61.79 % 57.76 % 56.02 % 52.51 % 55.79 % 60.12 % Effective tax rate 20.8 % 18.9 % 21.0 % 21.1 % 20.5 % 10.9 % 19.3 %

(1) See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by net revenue, i.e., the sum of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest income before net gains on investment securities. This is a banking industry measure not required by GAAP.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Nine Months Ended 2021 2020 September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third 2021 2020 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES: Federal funds sold and interest-

earning deposits $ 176,653 $ 91,263 $ 157,229 $ 249,312 $ 123,042 $ 176,950 $ 121,929 Investment securities (1) 1,050,530 772,059 1,177,237 1,056,898 914,569 862,956 769,673 Loans: Commercial business 763,332 712,703 700,797 791,412 798,866 803,536 808,582 Commercial mortgage 1,306,001 1,138,568 1,331,063 1,302,136 1,284,290 1,243,035 1,180,747 Residential real estate loans 595,740 583,540 588,585 595,925 602,866 599,773 590,483 Residential real estate lines 83,429 99,156 79,766 82,926 87,681 91,856 95,288 Consumer indirect 879,993 834,810 917,402 878,884 842,873 840,210 830,647 Other consumer 15,408 15,691 14,718 15,356 16,167 16,948 16,445 Total loans 3,643,903 3,384,468 3,632,331 3,666,639 3,632,743 3,595,358 3,522,192 Total interest-earning assets 4,871,086 4,247,790 4,966,797 4,972,849 4,670,354 4,635,264 4,413,794 Goodwill and other intangible

assets, net 74,366 74,506 74,470 74,412 74,214 73,942 74,220 Total assets 5,252,509 4,592,609 5,368,054 5,340,745 5,045,180 4,992,886 4,775,333 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand 810,086 694,830 796,371 842,832 790,996 774,688 704,550 Savings and money market 1,819,766 1,349,931 1,876,394 1,856,659 1,724,577 1,722,938 1,574,068 Time deposits 902,883 989,236 908,351 935,885 863,924 871,103 867,479 Short-term borrowings 388 112,451 - - 1,178 9,188 57,856 Long-term borrowings, net 73,711 39,297 73,786 73,709 73,636 71,481 39,314 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,606,834 3,185,745 3,654,902 3,709,085 3,454,311 3,449,398 3,243,267 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,095,497 874,456 1,149,120 1,091,490 1,044,733 997,607 987,908 Total deposits 4,628,232 3,908,453 4,730,236 4,726,866 4,424,230 4,366,336 4,134,005 Total liabilities 4,772,178 4,145,270 4,872,180 4,864,559 4,576,545 4,530,043 4,320,057 Shareholders’ equity 480,331 447,339 495,874 476,186 468,635 462,843 455,276 Common equity 463,020 430,011 478,582 458,868 451,311 445,515 437,948 Tangible common equity (2) $ 388,654 $ 355,505 $ 404,112 $ 384,456 $ 377,097 $ 371,573 $ 363,728 Common shares outstanding: Basic 15,850 16,018 15,837 15,825 15,889 16,032 16,031 Diluted 15,940 16,058 15,936 15,913 15,972 16,078 16,058 SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS:

(Tax equivalent basis) Investment securities 1.79 % 2.40 % 1.72 % 1.77 % 1.91 % 2.06 % 2.23 % Loans 4.02 % 4.25 % 3.96 % 3.98 % 4.13 % 3.97 % 4.02 % Total interest-earning assets 3.40 % 3.83 % 3.31 % 3.31 % 3.59 % 3.46 % 3.60 % Interest-bearing demand 0.14 % 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.14 % 0.13 % 0.13 % 0.14 % Savings and money market 0.19 % 0.37 % 0.17 % 0.19 % 0.21 % 0.25 % 0.28 % Time deposits 0.43 % 1.42 % 0.35 % 0.43 % 0.51 % 0.66 % 0.92 % Short-term borrowings 41.07 % 1.67 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 41.07 % 8.49 % 1.60 % Long-term borrowings, net 5.75 % 6.30 % 5.75 % 5.73 % 5.77 % 5.76 % 6.31 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.36 % 0.77 % 0.32 % 0.35 % 0.40 % 0.46 % 0.52 % Net interest rate spread 3.04 % 3.06 % 2.99 % 2.96 % 3.19 % 3.00 % 3.08 % Net interest margin 3.14 % 3.25 % 3.07 % 3.06 % 3.29 % 3.13 % 3.22 %

(1) Includes investment securities at adjusted amortized cost.

(2) See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Nine Months Ended 2021 2020 September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third 2021 2020 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter ASSET QUALITY DATA: Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans Beginning balance, prior to adoption of CECL $ 52,420 $ 30,482 $ 46,365 $ 49,828 $ 52,420 $ 49,395 $ 46,316 Impact of adopting CECL - 9,594 - - - - - Beginning balance, after adoption of CECL 52,420 40,076 46,365 49,828 52,420 49,395 46,316 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries): Commercial business (389 ) 6,637 50 (287 ) (152 ) 747 (88 ) Commercial mortgage 196 1,675 - (7 ) 203 80 603 Residential real estate loans 24 75 21 (3 ) 6 (3 ) (7 ) Residential real estate lines 130 (3 ) 60 - 70 - - Consumer indirect 582 2,816 265 (426 ) 743 1,462 (115 ) Other consumer 537 217 191 329 17 112 95 Total net charge-offs (recoveries) 1,080 11,417 587 (394 ) 887 2,398 488 Provision (benefit) for credit losses - loans (5,896 ) 20,736 (334 ) (3,857 ) (1,705 ) 5,423 3,567 Ending balance $ 45,444 $ 49,395 $ 45,444 $ 46,365 $ 49,828 $ 52,420 $ 49,395 Net charge-offs (recoveries)

to average loans (annualized): Commercial business -0.07 % 1.24 % 0.03 % -0.15 % -0.08 % 0.37 % -0.04 % Commercial mortgage 0.02 % 0.20 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.06 % 0.03 % 0.20 % Residential real estate loans 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Residential real estate lines 0.21 % 0.00 % 0.30 % 0.00 % 0.32 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Consumer indirect 0.09 % 0.45 % 0.11 % -0.19 % 0.36 % 0.69 % -0.05 % Other consumer 4.66 % 1.85 % 5.15 % 8.58 % 0.44 % 2.64 % 2.31 % Total loans 0.04 % 0.45 % 0.06 % -0.04 % 0.10 % 0.27 % 0.06 % Supplemental information (1) Non-performing loans: Commercial business $ 1,046 $ 2,628 $ 1,046 $ 1,555 $ 1,742 $ 1,975 $ 2,628 Commercial mortgage 874 3,372 874 885 3,402 2,906 3,372 Residential real estate loans 2,457 3,305 2,457 2,615 2,519 2,587 3,305 Residential real estate lines 192 207 192 280 256 323 207 Consumer indirect 2,104 1,244 2,104 1,250 1,482 1,495 1,244 Other consumer 3 147 3 50 287 231 147 Total non-performing loans 6,676 10,903 6,676 6,635 9,688 9,517 10,903 Foreclosed assets - 2,999 - 646 2,966 2,966 2,999 Total non-performing assets $ 6,676 $ 13,902 $ 6,676 $ 7,281 $ 12,654 $ 12,483 $ 13,902 Total non-performing loans

to total loans 0.18 % 0.31 % 0.18 % 0.18 % 0.27 % 0.26 % 0.31 % Total non-performing assets

to total assets 0.12 % 0.28 % 0.12 % 0.14 % 0.24 % 0.25 % 0.28 % Allowance for credit losses - loans

to total loans 1.24 % 1.38 % 1.24 % 1.28 % 1.36 % 1.46 % 1.38 % Allowance for credit losses - loans

to non-performing loans 681 % 453 % 681 % 699 % 514 % 551 % 453 %



(1) At period end.





FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Nine Months Ended 2021 2020 September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third 2021 2020 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ending tangible assets: Total assets $ 5,623,193 $ 5,295,102 $ 5,329,056 $ 4,912,306 $ 4,959,201 Less: Goodwill and other intangible

assets, net 74,659 74,262 74,528 73,789 74,062 Tangible assets $ 5,548,534 $ 5,220,840 $ 5,254,528 $ 4,838,517 $ 4,885,139 Ending tangible common equity: Common shareholders’ equity $ 476,721 $ 469,834 $ 448,962 $ 451,035 $ 439,033 Less: Goodwill and other intangible

assets, net 74,659 74,262 74,528 73,789 74,062 Tangible common equity $ 402,062 $ 395,572 $ 374,434 $ 377,246 $ 364,971 Tangible common equity to tangible

assets (1) 7.25 % 7.58 % 7.13 % 7.80 % 7.47 % Common shares outstanding 15,842 15,842 15,829 16,042 16,038 Tangible common book value per

share (2) $ 25.38 $ 24.97 $ 23.66 $ 23.52 $ 22.76 Average tangible assets: Average assets $ 5,252,509 $ 4,592,609 $ 5,368,054 $ 5,340,745 $ 5,045,180 $ 4,992,886 $ 4,775,333 Less: Average goodwill and other

intangible assets, net 74,366 74,506 74,470 74,412 74,214 73,942 74,220 Average tangible assets $ 5,178,143 $ 4,518,103 $ 5,293,584 $ 5,266,333 $ 4,970,966 $ 4,918,944 $ 4,701,113 Average tangible common equity: Average common equity $ 463,020 $ 430,011 $ 478,582 $ 458,868 $ 451,311 $ 445,515 $ 437,948 Less: Average goodwill and other

intangible assets, net 74,366 74,506 74,470 74,412 74,214 73,942 74,220 Average tangible common equity $ 388,654 $ 355,505 $ 404,112 $ 384,456 $ 377,097 $ 371,573 $ 363,728 Net income available to

common shareholders $ 56,990 $ 23,436 $ 16,811 $ 19,834 $ 20,345 $ 13,435 $ 11,908 Return on average tangible common

equity (3) 19.60 % 8.81 % 16.50 % 20.69 % 21.88 % 14.38 % 13.02 % Pre-tax pre-provision income: Net income $ 58,085 $ 24,532 $ 17,175 $ 20,200 $ 20,710 $ 13,800 $ 12,273 Add: Income tax expense 15,300 5,703 4,553 5,400 5,347 1,688 2,940 Add: Provision (benefit) for credit losses (7,144 ) 21,689 (541 ) (4,622 ) (1,981 ) 5,495 4,028 Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 66,241 $ 51,924 $ 21,187 $ 20,978 $ 24,076 $ 20,983 $ 19,241 Total loans excluding PPP loans: Total loans $ 3,653,899 $ 3,568,539 $ 3,653,899 $ 3,632,168 $ 3,654,386 $ 3,595,138 $ 3,568,539 Less: Total PPP loans 116,653 264,138 116,653 171,942 255,595 247,951 264,138 Total loans excluding PPP loans $ 3,537,246 $ 3,304,401 $ 3,537,246 $ 3,460,226 $ 3,398,791 $ 3,347,187 $ 3,304,401 Allowance for credit losses - loans $ 45,444 $ 49,395 $ 45,444 $ 46,365 $ 49,828 $ 52,420 $ 49,395 Allowance for credit losses - loans to

total loans excluding PPP loans (4) 1.28 % 1.49 % 1.28 % 1.34 % 1.47 % 1.57 % 1.49 %

(1) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.

(2) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding.

(3) Net income available to common shareholders (annualized) divided by average tangible common equity.

(4) Allowance for credit losses – loans divided by total loans excluding PPP loans.