Merit Medical Reports Results For Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

  • Q3 2021 reported revenue of $267.0 million, up 9.4% compared to Q3 2020
  • Q3 2021 constant currency revenue, organic* up 8.8% compared to Q3 2020
  • Q3 2021 GAAP EPS of $0.21, compared to GAAP loss per share of ($0.05) in Q3 2020
  • Q3 2021 non-GAAP EPS* of $0.52, compared to $0.42 in Q3 2020

*  Constant currency revenue; constant currency revenue, organic; core revenue; non-GAAP EPS; non-GAAP net income; non-GAAP operating income and margin; non-GAAP gross margin; and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy, today announced revenue of $267.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, an increase of 9.4% compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Constant currency revenue, organic* for the third quarter of 2021 was up 8.8% compared to the prior year period.

Merit’s GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 45.1%, compared to GAAP gross margin of 41.8% for the prior year period. Merit’s non-GAAP gross margin* for the third quarter of 2021 was 49.1%, compared to non-GAAP gross margin* of 47.0% for the prior year period.

Merit’s GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $12.0 million, or $0.21 per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of ($3.0) million, or ($0.05) per share, for the third quarter of 2020. Merit’s non-GAAP net income* for the third quarter of 2021 was $30.2 million, or $0.52 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income* of $24.0 million, or $0.42 per share, for the prior year period.

Merit’s revenue by operating segment and product category for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021, compared to the corresponding periods in 2020, was as follows (unaudited; in thousands, except for percentages):

       Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended
       September 30,     September 30,
     % Change 2021    2020    % Change 2021    2020
Cardiovascular                
Peripheral Intervention 16.5 $101,059 $86,778 21.5 $299,573 $246,488
Cardiac Intervention 15.5  79,813  69,089 15.7  240,203  207,685
Custom Procedural Solutions (12.4)%  49,435  56,429 (3.9)%  143,492  149,369
OEM 21.9  29,397  24,117 11.3  89,734  80,592
Total 9.9  259,704  236,413 13.0  773,002  684,134
                 
Endoscopy                
Endoscopy devices (3.2)%  7,317  7,562 7.0  23,257  21,737
                 
Total 9.4 $267,021 $243,975 12.8 $796,259 $705,871

“Third quarter revenue increased 8.8% year-over-year on a constant currency, organic basis, exceeding the high-end of the expectations we provided on our second quarter call,” said Fred P. Lampropoulos, Merit’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our growth was driven by strong sales of our Cardiovascular products, including sales growth in the mid-to-high teens year-over-year in our Peripheral Intervention and Cardiac Intervention products. We delivered strong non-GAAP gross margin performance in the third quarter driven, in part, by early benefits attributable to our Foundations for Growth initiatives, which offset inflationary pressures in raw materials, freight and logistics expenses in the period. The strong increase in non-GAAP gross margins, combined with prudent operating expense control, resulted in growth in our non-GAAP net income* and non-GAAP EPS* of 26% and 24%, respectively, year-over-year.”

Mr. Lampropoulos continued: “Despite the challenging operating environment due to the unexpected rise in COVID cases in recent months, our team continues to execute well. We are cautiously optimistic on the pace of recovery over the balance of the year, but we remain confident in our growth expectations for fiscal year 2021 which we reaffirmed in this afternoon’s press release. Specifically, we continue to expect total revenue growth, on a constant currency basis*, of approximately 9% to 10% year-over-year in fiscal year 2021 and, importantly, excluding the impact of divestitures and product sales that uniquely benefitted from pandemic-related demand trends in 2020, our constant currency revenue guidance* reflects growth of approximately 12% to 13% in 2021. We also continue to expect profitability improvement and notable free cash flow* generation driven by strong execution and contributions from our multi-year strategic initiatives undertaken as part of our Foundations for Growth Program.”

As of September 30, 2021, Merit had cash on hand of $69 million, long term debt obligations of $279 million, and available borrowing capacity of $456 million, compared to cash on hand of $57 million, long term debt obligations of $352 million, and available borrowing capacity of $389 million as of December 31, 2020.

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Guidance

Based upon information currently available to Merit’s management, Merit is reaffirming net revenue and non-GAAP net income and earnings per share expectations and updating GAAP net income and earnings per share expectations for the year ending December 31, 2021. Absent material acquisitions, non-recurring transactions or other factors beyond Merit’s control, Merit expects the following:

Financial Measure    Guidance Range
    
Net Sales  $1,060 - $1,070 million
    
GAAP    
Net Income  $38.1 - $46.4 million
Earnings Per Share  $0.66 - $0.81
    
Non-GAAP    
Net Income  $118.8 - $127.1 million
Earnings Per Share  $2.07 - $2.22

The net revenue range continues to assume a benefit from the changes in foreign currency exchange rates in the range of approximately $10.5 million to $11.5 million.

The fiscal year 2021 net revenue guidance range continues to assume:

  • Net revenue from the cardiovascular segment of between $1,028 million and $1,038 million, representing an increase of approximately 10% to 11% year-over-year as compared to net revenue of $934.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.
  • Net revenue from the endoscopy segment of between $32.5 million and $32.7 million, representing an increase of approximately 9.6% to 10.2% year-over-year as compared to net revenue of $29.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Merit’s financial guidance for the year ending December 31, 2021 is subject to risks and uncertainties identified in this release and Merit’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)

       
     September 30,       
  2021 December 31, 
  (Unaudited) 2020
ASSETS        
Current Assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $68,904  $56,916 
Trade receivables, net  150,780   146,641 
Other receivables  10,659   7,774 
Inventories  208,081   198,019 
Prepaid expenses and other assets  18,778   13,120 
Prepaid income taxes  3,679   3,688 
Income tax refund receivables  2,561   3,549 
Total current assets  463,442   429,707 
       
Property and equipment, net  373,456   382,728 
Intangible assets, net  330,937   367,915 
Goodwill  362,000   363,533 
Deferred income tax assets  4,581   4,597 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  68,078   78,240 
Other assets  40,672   37,676 
Total Assets $1,643,166  $1,664,396 
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Current Liabilities        
Trade payables $51,077  $49,837 
Accrued expenses  141,929   111,944 
Current portion of long-term debt  7,500   7,500 
Current operating lease liabilities  11,119   12,903 
Income taxes payable  1,850   2,820 
Total current liabilities  213,475   185,004 
       
Long-term debt  271,181   343,722 
Deferred income tax liabilities  33,238   33,312 
Long-term income taxes payable  347   347 
Liabilities related to unrecognized tax benefits  1,016   1,016 
Deferred compensation payable  17,414   16,808 
Deferred credits  1,842   1,923 
Long-term operating lease liabilities  63,505   70,941 
Other long-term obligations  27,772   52,748 
Total liabilities  629,790   705,821 
       
Stockholders' Equity        
Common stock  633,948   606,224 
Retained earnings  385,644   357,803 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (6,216)  (5,452)
Total stockholders' equity  1,013,376   958,575 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $1,643,166  $1,664,396 


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(Unaudited; in thousands except per share amounts)

             
     Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended
  September 30,  September 30, 
     2021    2020    2021    2020
Net sales $267,021  $243,975  $796,259  $705,871 
Cost of sales  146,527   141,961   439,732   415,857 
Gross profit  120,494   102,014   356,527   290,014 
             
Operating expenses:                
Selling, general and administrative  86,474   72,215   259,061   217,790 
Research and development  16,974   13,506   50,841   42,404 
Legal settlement           18,200 
Impairment charges     20,585   4,283   28,305 
Contingent consideration expense (benefit)  1,115   (4,356)  3,322   884 
Total operating expenses  104,563   101,950   317,507   307,583 
             
Income (loss) from operations  15,931   64   39,020   (17,569)
             
Other income (expense):                
Interest income  104   67   668   234 
Interest expense  (1,233)  (2,197)  (4,156)  (8,056)
Other expense - net  (625)  (118)  (1,796)  (1,085)
Total other expense — net  (1,754)  (2,248)  (5,284)  (8,907)
             
Income (loss) before income taxes  14,177   (2,184)  33,736   (26,476)
             
Income tax expense (benefit)  2,210   825   5,895   (1,255)
             
Net income (loss) $11,967  $(3,009) $27,841  $(25,221)
             
Earnings (loss) per common share                
Basic $0.21  $(0.05) $0.50  $(0.46)
Diluted $0.21  $(0.05) $0.49  $(0.46)
             
Weighted average shares outstanding                
Basic  56,302   55,505   56,033   55,386 
Diluted  57,549   55,505   57,274   55,386 


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands - unaudited)

       
  Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 
     2021    2020
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:    
Net income (loss) $27,841  $(25,221)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  63,173   70,458 
Write-off of certain intangible assets and other long-term assets  4,412   28,409 
Amortization of right-of-use operating lease assets  8,941   9,522 
Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration  3,322   884 
Stock-based compensation expense  11,589   10,268 
Gain on sale of business     (508)
Other adjustments  1,002   1,653 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures  (18,864)  32,890 
Total adjustments  73,575   153,576 
Net cash provided by operating activities  101,416   128,355 
       
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:        
Capital expenditures for property and equipment  (19,612)  (35,590)
Other investing, net  (2,942)  (1,191)
Net cash used in investing activities  (22,554)  (36,781)
       
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:    
Proceeds from issuance of common stock  17,814   4,954 
Payments on long-term debt, net  (72,625)  (82,255)
Contingent payments related to acquisitions  (10,579)  (12,991)
Payment of taxes related to an exchange of common stock  (576)  (866)
Net cash used in financing activities  (65,966)  (91,158)
Effect of exchange rates on cash  (908)  (185)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents  11,988   231 
       
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS:        
Beginning of period  56,916   44,320 
End of period $68,904  $44,551 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Although Merit’s financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), Merit’s management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release provide investors with useful information regarding the underlying business trends and performance of Merit’s ongoing operations and can be useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. Non-GAAP financial measures used in this release include:

  • constant currency revenue;
  • constant currency revenue, organic;
  • core revenue;
  • non-GAAP gross margin;
  • non-GAAP operating income and margin;
  • non-GAAP net income;
  • non-GAAP earnings per share; and
  • free cash flow.

Merit’s management team uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate Merit’s profitability and efficiency, to compare operating and financial results to prior periods, to evaluate changes in the results of its operating segments, and to measure and allocate financial resources internally. However, Merit’s management does not consider such non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

Readers should consider non-GAAP measures used in this release in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures generally exclude some, but not all, items that may affect Merit’s net income. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which items are excluded. Merit believes it is useful to exclude such items in the calculation of non-GAAP earnings per share, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income and margin, and non-GAAP net income (in each case, as further illustrated in the reconciliation tables below) because such amounts in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of Merit’s business operations and can vary significantly between periods as a result of factors such as acquisition or other extraordinary transactions, non-cash expenses related to amortization or write-off of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets, certain severance expenses, expenses resulting from non-ordinary course litigation or administrative proceedings and resulting settlements, corporate transformation expenses, governmental proceedings or changes in tax or industry regulations, gains or losses on disposal of certain assets, and debt issuance costs. Merit may incur similar types of expenses in the future, and the non-GAAP financial information included in this release should not be viewed as a statement or indication that these types of expenses will not recur. Additionally, the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of other companies. Merit urges readers to review the reconciliations of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Merit’s business or results of operations.

Constant Currency Revenue

Merit’s constant currency revenue is prepared by converting the current-period reported revenue of subsidiaries whose functional currency is a currency other than the U.S. dollar at the applicable foreign exchange rates in effect during the comparable prior-year period, and adjusting for the effects of hedging transactions on reported revenue, which are recorded in the U.S. The constant currency revenue adjustments of ($1.4) million and ($11.4) million to reported revenue for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 were calculated using the applicable average foreign exchange rates for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

Constant Currency Revenue, Organic

Merit’s constant currency revenue, organic, is defined, with respect to prior fiscal year periods, as GAAP revenue. With respect to current fiscal year periods, constant currency revenue, organic, is defined as constant currency revenue (as defined above), less revenue from certain acquisitions. For the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021, Merit’s constant currency revenue, organic, excludes revenues attributable to the acquisition of KA Medical, LLC in November 2020.

Core Revenue

For the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020, Merit’s core revenue excludes revenues attributable to its distribution agreement with NinePoint Medical, Inc., which was suspended during the first quarter of 2020, revenues attributable to the manufacture of Merit’s Hypotube product which was divested in August 2020, revenues attributable to the ITL Healthcare Pty Ltd (“ITL”) procedure pack business in Australia which was closed in December 2020, and revenue attributable to sales of the CulturaTM nasopharyngeal swabs and test kits (which benefited from high demand in 2020 resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic but which are not expected to contribute significant revenue in the future).

With respect to the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021, core revenue is defined as constant currency revenue, organic (as defined above), less revenue attributable to sales of the Cultura nasopharyngeal swabs and test kits and revenue attributable to the final sales of products from the closed ITL procedure pack business.

Non-GAAP Gross Margin

Non-GAAP gross margin is calculated by reducing GAAP cost of sales by amounts recorded for amortization of intangible assets, certain inventory write-offs, and inventory mark-up related to acquisitions, divided by reported net sales.

Non-GAAP Operating Income and Margin

Non-GAAP operating income is calculated by adjusting GAAP operating income (loss) for certain items which are deemed by Merit’s management to be outside of core operations and vary in amount and frequency among periods, such as expenses related to acquisitions or other extraordinary transactions, non-cash expenses related to amortization or write-off of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets, certain severance expenses, performance-based stock compensation expenses, corporate transformation expenses, expenses resulting from non-ordinary course litigation or administrative proceedings and resulting settlements, governmental proceedings or changes in industry regulations, as well as other items referenced in the tables below. Non-GAAP operating margin is calculated by dividing non-GAAP operating income by reported net sales.

Non-GAAP Net Income

Non-GAAP net income is calculated by adjusting GAAP net income (loss) for the items set forth in the definition of non-GAAP operating income above, as well as for expenses related to debt issuance costs, gains or losses on disposal of certain assets, changes in tax regulations, and other items set forth in the tables below.

Non-GAAP EPS

Non-GAAP EPS is defined as non-GAAP net income divided by the diluted shares outstanding for the corresponding period.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations calculated in accordance with GAAP, less capital expenditures for property and equipment calculated in accordance with GAAP, as set forth in the consolidated statement of cash flows.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations

The following tables set forth supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to Merit’s corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, in each case, for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. The non-GAAP income adjustments referenced in the following tables do not reflect non-performance-based stock compensation expense of approximately $3.2 million and $3.0 million for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and approximately $7.6 million and $7.6 million for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income
(Unaudited; in thousands except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2021
     Pre-Tax    Tax Impact    After-Tax    Per Share Impact
GAAP net income $14,177 $(2,210) $11,967 $0.21
             
Non-GAAP adjustments:                
Cost of Sales                
Amortization of intangibles  10,573  (2,626)  7,947  0.14
Operating Expenses              
Contingent consideration expense  1,115  (16)  1,099  0.02
Amortization of intangibles  1,793  (449)  1,344  0.02
Performance-based share-based compensation (b)  1,639  (207)  1,432  0.02
Corporate transformation and restructuring (c)  4,282  (1,061)  3,221  0.06
Acquisition-related  2,866  (711)  2,155  0.04
Medical Device Regulation expenses (d)  1,129  (280)  849  0.01
Other (e)  159  (78)  81  0.00
Other (Income) Expense            
Amortization of long-term debt issuance costs  151  (37)  114  0.00
             
Non-GAAP net income $37,884 $(7,675) $30,209 $0.52
             
Diluted shares              57,549


  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2020
  Pre-Tax Tax Impact After-Tax Per Share Impact
GAAP net loss    $(2,184)    $(825)    $(3,009)    $(0.05)
             
Non-GAAP adjustments:                
Cost of Sales                
Amortization of intangibles  12,529   (3,229)  9,300   0.16 
Inventory mark-up related to acquisitions  41   (11)  30   0.00 
Operating Expenses              
Contingent consideration benefit  (4,356)  492   (3,864)  (0.07)
Impairment charges  20,585   (3,170)  17,415   0.31 
Amortization of intangibles  1,893   (508)  1,385   0.02 
Performance-based share-based compensation (b)  1,112   (141)  971   0.02 
Corporate transformation and restructuring (c)  2,833   (743)  2,090   0.04 
Acquisition-related  189   (49)  140   0.00 
Medical Device Regulation expenses (d)  411   (106)  305   0.01 
Other (e)  1,401   (1,933)  (532)  (0.01)
Other (Income) Expense             
Amortization of long-term debt issuance costs  151   (39)  112   0.00 
Gain on disposal of business unit  (508)  131   (377)  (0.01)
             
Non-GAAP net income $34,097  $(10,131) $23,966  $0.42 
             
Diluted shares (f)              56,456 


Note: Certain per share impacts may not sum to totals due to rounding.


Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income
(Unaudited; in thousands except per share amounts)

  Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2021
     Pre-Tax    Tax Impact    After-Tax    Per Share Impact
GAAP net income $33,736 $(5,895) $27,841 $0.49
             
Non-GAAP adjustments:                
Cost of Sales               
Amortization of intangibles  31,884  (7,918)  23,966  0.42
Inventory write-off (a)  1,620  (202)  1,418  0.02
Operating Expenses              
Contingent consideration expense  3,322  (2)  3,320  0.06
Impairment charges  4,283  (481)  3,802  0.07
Amortization of intangibles  5,397  (1,352)  4,045  0.07
Performance-based share-based compensation (b)  3,998  (494)  3,504  0.06
Corporate transformation and restructuring (c)  17,044  (4,223)  12,821  0.22
Acquisition-related  8,475  (2,101)  6,374  0.11
Medical Device Regulation expenses (d)  2,523  (625)  1,898  0.03
Other (e)  6,534  (468)  6,066  0.11
Other (Income) Expense            
Amortization of long-term debt issuance costs  453  (112)  341  0.01
             
Non-GAAP net income $119,269 $(23,873) $95,396 $1.67
             
Diluted shares             57,274


  Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2020
     Pre-Tax    Tax Impact    After-Tax    Per Share Impact
GAAP net loss $(26,476) $1,255  $(25,221) $(0.45)
             
Non-GAAP adjustments:                
Cost of Sales                
Amortization of intangibles  38,154   (9,833)  28,321   0.50 
Inventory write-off (a)  1,776   (472)  1,304   0.02 
Inventory mark-up related to acquisitions  187   (48)  139   0.00 
Operating Expenses               
Contingent consideration expense  884   559   1,443   0.03 
Impairment charges  28,305   (4,363)  23,942   0.43 
Amortization of intangibles  6,049   (1,632)  4,417   0.08 
Performance-based share-based compensation (b)  2,623   (334)  2,289   0.04 
Corporate transformation and restructuring (c)  6,285   (1,660)  4,625   0.08 
Acquisition-related  836   (215)  621   0.01 
Medical Device Regulation expenses (d)  1,013   (261)  752   0.01 
Other (e)  23,477   (3,567)  19,910   0.35 
Other (Income) Expense              
Amortization of long-term debt issuance costs  453   (117)  336   0.01 
Gain on disposal of business unit  (508)  131   (377)  (0.01)
             
Non-GAAP net income $83,058  $(20,557) $62,501  $1.11 
             
Diluted shares (f)             56,241 


Note: Certain per share impacts may not sum to totals due to rounding


Reconciliation of Reported Operating Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income

(Unaudited; in thousands except percentages)

                         
  Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020
     Amounts    % Sales    Amounts    % Sales    Amounts    % Sales    Amounts    % Sales
Net Sales as Reported $267,021    $243,975     $796,259    $705,871    
                         
GAAP Operating Income (Loss)  15,931 6.0%  64  0.0%  39,020 4.9%  (17,569) (2.5)%
Cost of Sales                        
Amortization of intangibles  10,573 4.0%  12,529  5.1%  31,884 4.0%  38,154  5.4%
Inventory write-off (a)           1,620 0.2%  1,776  0.3%
Inventory mark-up related to acquisitions      41  0.0%      187  0.0%
Operating Expenses                        
Contingent consideration expense (benefit)  1,115 0.4%  (4,356) (1.8)%  3,322 0.4%  884  0.1%
Impairment charges      20,585  8.4%  4,283 0.5%  28,305  4.0%
Amortization of intangibles  1,793 0.7%  1,893  0.8%  5,397 0.7%  6,049  0.9%
Performance-based share-based compensation (b)  1,639 0.6%  1,112  0.5%  3,998 0.5%  2,623  0.4%
Corporate transformation and restructuring (c)  4,282 1.6%  2,833  1.2%  17,044 2.1%  6,285  0.9%
Acquisition-related  2,866 1.1%  189  0.1%  8,475 1.1%  836  0.1%
Medical Device Regulation expenses (d)  1,129 0.4%  411  0.2%  2,523 0.3%  1,013  0.1%
Other (e)  159 0.1%  1,401  0.6%  6,534 0.8%  23,477  3.3%
                         
Non-GAAP Operating Income $39,487 14.8% $36,702  15.0% $124,100 15.6% $92,020  13.0%

Note: Certain percentages may not sum to totals due to rounding

a) Represents the write-off of inventory related to the divestiture or exit of certain businesses or product lines.
b) Represents performance-based share-based compensation expense, including stock-settled and cash-settled awards.
c) Includes severance related to corporate initiatives, write-offs and valuation adjustments of other long-term assets associated with restructuring activities, expenses related to the Foundations for Growth Program, and other transformation costs.
d) Represents incremental expenses incurred to comply with the Medical Device Regulation (“MDR”) in Europe.
e) The 2021 periods include accrued contract termination costs of approximately $6 million to renegotiate certain terms of an acquisition agreement and costs to comply with Merit’s settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice (the “DOJ”). The 2020 periods include a settlement of $18.2 million with the DOJ to fully resolve the DOJ’s investigation, costs incurred in responding to the DOJ inquiry, activist shareholder settlement fees, and expense from abandoned patents.
f) For the three and nine-months periods ended September 30, 2020, the non-GAAP net income per diluted share calculation includes approximately 951,000 and 855,000 shares, respectively, that were excluded from the GAAP net loss per diluted share calculation.   


Reconciliation of Reported Revenue to Constant Currency Revenue (Non-GAAP), Constant Currency Revenue, Organic (Non-GAAP), and Core Revenue (Non-GAAP)
(Unaudited; in thousands except percentages)

                   
     Three Months Ended    Nine Months Ended
     September 30,     September 30, 
     % Change     2021    2020    % Change     2021    2020
Reported Revenue 9.4%   $267,021  $243,975  12.8%   $796,259  $705,871 
                   
Add: Impact of foreign exchange     (1,443)        (11,442)   
                   
Constant Currency Revenue (a) 8.9%   $265,578  $243,975  11.2%   $784,817  $705,871 
                   
Less: Revenue from certain acquisitions     (99)        (208)   
                   
Constant Currency Revenue, Organic (a) 8.8%   $265,479  $243,975  11.2%   $784,609  $705,871 
                   
Less: Revenue from Cultura     (855)  (9,604)     (2,306)  (14,169)
Less: Revenue from certain dispositions        (3,041)     (179)  (8,741)
                   
Core Revenue (a) 14.4%   $264,624  $231,330  14.5%   $782,124  $682,961 


(a) A non-GAAP financial measure. For a definition of this and other non-GAAP financial measures, see the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above in this release.


Reconciliation of Reported Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)
(Unaudited; as a percentage of reported revenue)

             
  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
  September 30,   September 30,  
     2021     2020     2021     2020 
Reported Gross Margin 45.1%   41.8%   44.8%   41.1%
             
Add back impact of:                
Amortization of intangibles 4.0%   5.1%   4.0%   5.4%
Inventory write-off (a)     0.2%   0.3%
Inventory mark-up related to acquisitions   0.0%   0.0%
             
Non-GAAP Gross Margin 49.1%   47.0%   49.0%   46.8%


Note: Certain percentages may not sum to totals due to rounding

(a) Represents the write-off of inventory related to the divestiture or exit of certain businesses or product lines.

