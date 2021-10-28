Merit Medical Reports Results For Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

Q3 2021 reported revenue of $267.0 million, up 9.4% compared to Q3 2020

Q3 2021 constant currency revenue, organic* up 8.8% compared to Q3 2020

Q3 2021 GAAP EPS of $0.21, compared to GAAP loss per share of ($0.05) in Q3 2020

Q3 2021 non-GAAP EPS* of $0.52, compared to $0.42 in Q3 2020

* Constant currency revenue; constant currency revenue, organic; core revenue; non-GAAP EPS; non-GAAP net income; non-GAAP operating income and margin; non-GAAP gross margin; and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy, today announced revenue of $267.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, an increase of 9.4% compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Constant currency revenue, organic* for the third quarter of 2021 was up 8.8% compared to the prior year period.

Merit’s GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 45.1%, compared to GAAP gross margin of 41.8% for the prior year period. Merit’s non-GAAP gross margin* for the third quarter of 2021 was 49.1%, compared to non-GAAP gross margin* of 47.0% for the prior year period.

Merit’s GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $12.0 million, or $0.21 per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of ($3.0) million, or ($0.05) per share, for the third quarter of 2020. Merit’s non-GAAP net income* for the third quarter of 2021 was $30.2 million, or $0.52 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income* of $24.0 million, or $0.42 per share, for the prior year period.

Merit’s revenue by operating segment and product category for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021, compared to the corresponding periods in 2020, was as follows (unaudited; in thousands, except for percentages):

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, % Change 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 Cardiovascular Peripheral Intervention 16.5 % $ 101,059 $ 86,778 21.5 % $ 299,573 $ 246,488 Cardiac Intervention 15.5 % 79,813 69,089 15.7 % 240,203 207,685 Custom Procedural Solutions (12.4 )% 49,435 56,429 (3.9 )% 143,492 149,369 OEM 21.9 % 29,397 24,117 11.3 % 89,734 80,592 Total 9.9 % 259,704 236,413 13.0 % 773,002 684,134 Endoscopy Endoscopy devices (3.2 )% 7,317 7,562 7.0 % 23,257 21,737 Total 9.4 % $ 267,021 $ 243,975 12.8 % $ 796,259 $ 705,871

“Third quarter revenue increased 8.8% year-over-year on a constant currency, organic basis, exceeding the high-end of the expectations we provided on our second quarter call,” said Fred P. Lampropoulos, Merit’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our growth was driven by strong sales of our Cardiovascular products, including sales growth in the mid-to-high teens year-over-year in our Peripheral Intervention and Cardiac Intervention products. We delivered strong non-GAAP gross margin performance in the third quarter driven, in part, by early benefits attributable to our Foundations for Growth initiatives, which offset inflationary pressures in raw materials, freight and logistics expenses in the period. The strong increase in non-GAAP gross margins, combined with prudent operating expense control, resulted in growth in our non-GAAP net income* and non-GAAP EPS* of 26% and 24%, respectively, year-over-year.”

Mr. Lampropoulos continued: “Despite the challenging operating environment due to the unexpected rise in COVID cases in recent months, our team continues to execute well. We are cautiously optimistic on the pace of recovery over the balance of the year, but we remain confident in our growth expectations for fiscal year 2021 which we reaffirmed in this afternoon’s press release. Specifically, we continue to expect total revenue growth, on a constant currency basis*, of approximately 9% to 10% year-over-year in fiscal year 2021 and, importantly, excluding the impact of divestitures and product sales that uniquely benefitted from pandemic-related demand trends in 2020, our constant currency revenue guidance* reflects growth of approximately 12% to 13% in 2021. We also continue to expect profitability improvement and notable free cash flow* generation driven by strong execution and contributions from our multi-year strategic initiatives undertaken as part of our Foundations for Growth Program.”

As of September 30, 2021, Merit had cash on hand of $69 million, long term debt obligations of $279 million, and available borrowing capacity of $456 million, compared to cash on hand of $57 million, long term debt obligations of $352 million, and available borrowing capacity of $389 million as of December 31, 2020.

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Guidance

Based upon information currently available to Merit’s management, Merit is reaffirming net revenue and non-GAAP net income and earnings per share expectations and updating GAAP net income and earnings per share expectations for the year ending December 31, 2021. Absent material acquisitions, non-recurring transactions or other factors beyond Merit’s control, Merit expects the following:

Financial Measure Guidance Range Net Sales $1,060 - $1,070 million GAAP Net Income $38.1 - $46.4 million Earnings Per Share $0.66 - $0.81 Non-GAAP Net Income $118.8 - $127.1 million Earnings Per Share $2.07 - $2.22

The net revenue range continues to assume a benefit from the changes in foreign currency exchange rates in the range of approximately $10.5 million to $11.5 million.

The fiscal year 2021 net revenue guidance range continues to assume:

Net revenue from the cardiovascular segment of between $1,028 million and $1,038 million, representing an increase of approximately 10% to 11% year-over-year as compared to net revenue of $934.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Net revenue from the endoscopy segment of between $32.5 million and $32.7 million, representing an increase of approximately 9.6% to 10.2% year-over-year as compared to net revenue of $29.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Merit’s financial guidance for the year ending December 31, 2021 is subject to risks and uncertainties identified in this release and Merit’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

CONFERENCE CALL

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

September 30, 2021 December 31, (Unaudited) 2020 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 68,904 $ 56,916 Trade receivables, net 150,780 146,641 Other receivables 10,659 7,774 Inventories 208,081 198,019 Prepaid expenses and other assets 18,778 13,120 Prepaid income taxes 3,679 3,688 Income tax refund receivables 2,561 3,549 Total current assets 463,442 429,707 Property and equipment, net 373,456 382,728 Intangible assets, net 330,937 367,915 Goodwill 362,000 363,533 Deferred income tax assets 4,581 4,597 Operating lease right-of-use assets 68,078 78,240 Other assets 40,672 37,676 Total Assets $ 1,643,166 $ 1,664,396 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Trade payables $ 51,077 $ 49,837 Accrued expenses 141,929 111,944 Current portion of long-term debt 7,500 7,500 Current operating lease liabilities 11,119 12,903 Income taxes payable 1,850 2,820 Total current liabilities 213,475 185,004 Long-term debt 271,181 343,722 Deferred income tax liabilities 33,238 33,312 Long-term income taxes payable 347 347 Liabilities related to unrecognized tax benefits 1,016 1,016 Deferred compensation payable 17,414 16,808 Deferred credits 1,842 1,923 Long-term operating lease liabilities 63,505 70,941 Other long-term obligations 27,772 52,748 Total liabilities 629,790 705,821 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 633,948 606,224 Retained earnings 385,644 357,803 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,216 ) (5,452 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,013,376 958,575 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,643,166 $ 1,664,396





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited; in thousands except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 267,021 $ 243,975 $ 796,259 $ 705,871 Cost of sales 146,527 141,961 439,732 415,857 Gross profit 120,494 102,014 356,527 290,014 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 86,474 72,215 259,061 217,790 Research and development 16,974 13,506 50,841 42,404 Legal settlement — — — 18,200 Impairment charges — 20,585 4,283 28,305 Contingent consideration expense (benefit) 1,115 (4,356 ) 3,322 884 Total operating expenses 104,563 101,950 317,507 307,583 Income (loss) from operations 15,931 64 39,020 (17,569 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 104 67 668 234 Interest expense (1,233 ) (2,197 ) (4,156 ) (8,056 ) Other expense - net (625 ) (118 ) (1,796 ) (1,085 ) Total other expense — net (1,754 ) (2,248 ) (5,284 ) (8,907 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 14,177 (2,184 ) 33,736 (26,476 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 2,210 825 5,895 (1,255 ) Net income (loss) $ 11,967 $ (3,009 ) $ 27,841 $ (25,221 ) Earnings (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.21 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.50 $ (0.46 ) Diluted $ 0.21 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.49 $ (0.46 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 56,302 55,505 56,033 55,386 Diluted 57,549 55,505 57,274 55,386





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands - unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 27,841 $ (25,221 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 63,173 70,458 Write-off of certain intangible assets and other long-term assets 4,412 28,409 Amortization of right-of-use operating lease assets 8,941 9,522 Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration 3,322 884 Stock-based compensation expense 11,589 10,268 Gain on sale of business — (508 ) Other adjustments 1,002 1,653 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures (18,864 ) 32,890 Total adjustments 73,575 153,576 Net cash provided by operating activities 101,416 128,355 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures for property and equipment (19,612 ) (35,590 ) Other investing, net (2,942 ) (1,191 ) Net cash used in investing activities (22,554 ) (36,781 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 17,814 4,954 Payments on long-term debt, net (72,625 ) (82,255 ) Contingent payments related to acquisitions (10,579 ) (12,991 ) Payment of taxes related to an exchange of common stock (576 ) (866 ) Net cash used in financing activities (65,966 ) (91,158 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash (908 ) (185 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 11,988 231 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: Beginning of period 56,916 44,320 End of period $ 68,904 $ 44,551

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Although Merit’s financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), Merit’s management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release provide investors with useful information regarding the underlying business trends and performance of Merit’s ongoing operations and can be useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. Non-GAAP financial measures used in this release include:

constant currency revenue;

constant currency revenue, organic;

core revenue;

non-GAAP gross margin;

non-GAAP operating income and margin;

non-GAAP net income;

non-GAAP earnings per share; and

free cash flow.

Merit’s management team uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate Merit’s profitability and efficiency, to compare operating and financial results to prior periods, to evaluate changes in the results of its operating segments, and to measure and allocate financial resources internally. However, Merit’s management does not consider such non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

Readers should consider non-GAAP measures used in this release in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures generally exclude some, but not all, items that may affect Merit’s net income. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which items are excluded. Merit believes it is useful to exclude such items in the calculation of non-GAAP earnings per share, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income and margin, and non-GAAP net income (in each case, as further illustrated in the reconciliation tables below) because such amounts in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of Merit’s business operations and can vary significantly between periods as a result of factors such as acquisition or other extraordinary transactions, non-cash expenses related to amortization or write-off of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets, certain severance expenses, expenses resulting from non-ordinary course litigation or administrative proceedings and resulting settlements, corporate transformation expenses, governmental proceedings or changes in tax or industry regulations, gains or losses on disposal of certain assets, and debt issuance costs. Merit may incur similar types of expenses in the future, and the non-GAAP financial information included in this release should not be viewed as a statement or indication that these types of expenses will not recur. Additionally, the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of other companies. Merit urges readers to review the reconciliations of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Merit’s business or results of operations.

Constant Currency Revenue

Merit’s constant currency revenue is prepared by converting the current-period reported revenue of subsidiaries whose functional currency is a currency other than the U.S. dollar at the applicable foreign exchange rates in effect during the comparable prior-year period, and adjusting for the effects of hedging transactions on reported revenue, which are recorded in the U.S. The constant currency revenue adjustments of ($1.4) million and ($11.4) million to reported revenue for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 were calculated using the applicable average foreign exchange rates for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

Constant Currency Revenue, Organic

Merit’s constant currency revenue, organic, is defined, with respect to prior fiscal year periods, as GAAP revenue. With respect to current fiscal year periods, constant currency revenue, organic, is defined as constant currency revenue (as defined above), less revenue from certain acquisitions. For the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021, Merit’s constant currency revenue, organic, excludes revenues attributable to the acquisition of KA Medical, LLC in November 2020.

Core Revenue

For the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020, Merit’s core revenue excludes revenues attributable to its distribution agreement with NinePoint Medical, Inc., which was suspended during the first quarter of 2020, revenues attributable to the manufacture of Merit’s Hypotube product which was divested in August 2020, revenues attributable to the ITL Healthcare Pty Ltd (“ITL”) procedure pack business in Australia which was closed in December 2020, and revenue attributable to sales of the CulturaTM nasopharyngeal swabs and test kits (which benefited from high demand in 2020 resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic but which are not expected to contribute significant revenue in the future).

With respect to the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021, core revenue is defined as constant currency revenue, organic (as defined above), less revenue attributable to sales of the Cultura nasopharyngeal swabs and test kits and revenue attributable to the final sales of products from the closed ITL procedure pack business.

Non-GAAP Gross Margin

Non-GAAP gross margin is calculated by reducing GAAP cost of sales by amounts recorded for amortization of intangible assets, certain inventory write-offs, and inventory mark-up related to acquisitions, divided by reported net sales.

Non-GAAP Operating Income and Margin

Non-GAAP operating income is calculated by adjusting GAAP operating income (loss) for certain items which are deemed by Merit’s management to be outside of core operations and vary in amount and frequency among periods, such as expenses related to acquisitions or other extraordinary transactions, non-cash expenses related to amortization or write-off of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets, certain severance expenses, performance-based stock compensation expenses, corporate transformation expenses, expenses resulting from non-ordinary course litigation or administrative proceedings and resulting settlements, governmental proceedings or changes in industry regulations, as well as other items referenced in the tables below. Non-GAAP operating margin is calculated by dividing non-GAAP operating income by reported net sales.

Non-GAAP Net Income

Non-GAAP net income is calculated by adjusting GAAP net income (loss) for the items set forth in the definition of non-GAAP operating income above, as well as for expenses related to debt issuance costs, gains or losses on disposal of certain assets, changes in tax regulations, and other items set forth in the tables below.

Non-GAAP EPS

Non-GAAP EPS is defined as non-GAAP net income divided by the diluted shares outstanding for the corresponding period.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations calculated in accordance with GAAP, less capital expenditures for property and equipment calculated in accordance with GAAP, as set forth in the consolidated statement of cash flows.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations

The following tables set forth supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to Merit’s corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, in each case, for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. The non-GAAP income adjustments referenced in the following tables do not reflect non-performance-based stock compensation expense of approximately $3.2 million and $3.0 million for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and approximately $7.6 million and $7.6 million for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income

(Unaudited; in thousands except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Pre-Tax Tax Impact After-Tax Per Share Impact GAAP net income $ 14,177 $ (2,210 ) $ 11,967 $ 0.21 Non-GAAP adjustments: Cost of Sales Amortization of intangibles 10,573 (2,626 ) 7,947 0.14 Operating Expenses Contingent consideration expense 1,115 (16 ) 1,099 0.02 Amortization of intangibles 1,793 (449 ) 1,344 0.02 Performance-based share-based compensation (b) 1,639 (207 ) 1,432 0.02 Corporate transformation and restructuring (c) 4,282 (1,061 ) 3,221 0.06 Acquisition-related 2,866 (711 ) 2,155 0.04 Medical Device Regulation expenses (d) 1,129 (280 ) 849 0.01 Other (e) 159 (78 ) 81 0.00 Other (Income) Expense Amortization of long-term debt issuance costs 151 (37 ) 114 0.00 Non-GAAP net income $ 37,884 $ (7,675 ) $ 30,209 $ 0.52 Diluted shares 57,549





Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Pre-Tax Tax Impact After-Tax Per Share Impact GAAP net loss $ (2,184 ) $ (825 ) $ (3,009 ) $ (0.05 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Cost of Sales Amortization of intangibles 12,529 (3,229 ) 9,300 0.16 Inventory mark-up related to acquisitions 41 (11 ) 30 0.00 Operating Expenses Contingent consideration benefit (4,356 ) 492 (3,864 ) (0.07 ) Impairment charges 20,585 (3,170 ) 17,415 0.31 Amortization of intangibles 1,893 (508 ) 1,385 0.02 Performance-based share-based compensation (b) 1,112 (141 ) 971 0.02 Corporate transformation and restructuring (c) 2,833 (743 ) 2,090 0.04 Acquisition-related 189 (49 ) 140 0.00 Medical Device Regulation expenses (d) 411 (106 ) 305 0.01 Other (e) 1,401 (1,933 ) (532 ) (0.01 ) Other (Income) Expense Amortization of long-term debt issuance costs 151 (39 ) 112 0.00 Gain on disposal of business unit (508 ) 131 (377 ) (0.01 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 34,097 $ (10,131 ) $ 23,966 $ 0.42 Diluted shares (f) 56,456





Note: Certain per share impacts may not sum to totals due to rounding.





Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income

(Unaudited; in thousands except per share amounts)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Pre-Tax Tax Impact After-Tax Per Share Impact GAAP net income $ 33,736 $ (5,895 ) $ 27,841 $ 0.49 Non-GAAP adjustments: Cost of Sales Amortization of intangibles 31,884 (7,918 ) 23,966 0.42 Inventory write-off (a) 1,620 (202 ) 1,418 0.02 Operating Expenses Contingent consideration expense 3,322 (2 ) 3,320 0.06 Impairment charges 4,283 (481 ) 3,802 0.07 Amortization of intangibles 5,397 (1,352 ) 4,045 0.07 Performance-based share-based compensation (b) 3,998 (494 ) 3,504 0.06 Corporate transformation and restructuring (c) 17,044 (4,223 ) 12,821 0.22 Acquisition-related 8,475 (2,101 ) 6,374 0.11 Medical Device Regulation expenses (d) 2,523 (625 ) 1,898 0.03 Other (e) 6,534 (468 ) 6,066 0.11 Other (Income) Expense Amortization of long-term debt issuance costs 453 (112 ) 341 0.01 Non-GAAP net income $ 119,269 $ (23,873 ) $ 95,396 $ 1.67 Diluted shares 57,274





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Pre-Tax Tax Impact After-Tax Per Share Impact GAAP net loss $ (26,476 ) $ 1,255 $ (25,221 ) $ (0.45 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Cost of Sales Amortization of intangibles 38,154 (9,833 ) 28,321 0.50 Inventory write-off (a) 1,776 (472 ) 1,304 0.02 Inventory mark-up related to acquisitions 187 (48 ) 139 0.00 Operating Expenses Contingent consideration expense 884 559 1,443 0.03 Impairment charges 28,305 (4,363 ) 23,942 0.43 Amortization of intangibles 6,049 (1,632 ) 4,417 0.08 Performance-based share-based compensation (b) 2,623 (334 ) 2,289 0.04 Corporate transformation and restructuring (c) 6,285 (1,660 ) 4,625 0.08 Acquisition-related 836 (215 ) 621 0.01 Medical Device Regulation expenses (d) 1,013 (261 ) 752 0.01 Other (e) 23,477 (3,567 ) 19,910 0.35 Other (Income) Expense Amortization of long-term debt issuance costs 453 (117 ) 336 0.01 Gain on disposal of business unit (508 ) 131 (377 ) (0.01 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 83,058 $ (20,557 ) $ 62,501 $ 1.11 Diluted shares (f) 56,241





Note: Certain per share impacts may not sum to totals due to rounding





Reconciliation of Reported Operating Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income

(Unaudited; in thousands except percentages)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Amounts % Sales Amounts % Sales Amounts % Sales Amounts % Sales Net Sales as Reported $ 267,021 $ 243,975 $ 796,259 $ 705,871 GAAP Operating Income (Loss) 15,931 6.0 % 64 0.0 % 39,020 4.9 % (17,569 ) (2.5 )% Cost of Sales Amortization of intangibles 10,573 4.0 % 12,529 5.1 % 31,884 4.0 % 38,154 5.4 % Inventory write-off (a) — — — — 1,620 0.2 % 1,776 0.3 % Inventory mark-up related to acquisitions — — 41 0.0 % — — 187 0.0 % Operating Expenses Contingent consideration expense (benefit) 1,115 0.4 % (4,356 ) (1.8 )% 3,322 0.4 % 884 0.1 % Impairment charges — — 20,585 8.4 % 4,283 0.5 % 28,305 4.0 % Amortization of intangibles 1,793 0.7 % 1,893 0.8 % 5,397 0.7 % 6,049 0.9 % Performance-based share-based compensation (b) 1,639 0.6 % 1,112 0.5 % 3,998 0.5 % 2,623 0.4 % Corporate transformation and restructuring (c) 4,282 1.6 % 2,833 1.2 % 17,044 2.1 % 6,285 0.9 % Acquisition-related 2,866 1.1 % 189 0.1 % 8,475 1.1 % 836 0.1 % Medical Device Regulation expenses (d) 1,129 0.4 % 411 0.2 % 2,523 0.3 % 1,013 0.1 % Other (e) 159 0.1 % 1,401 0.6 % 6,534 0.8 % 23,477 3.3 % Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 39,487 14.8 % $ 36,702 15.0 % $ 124,100 15.6 % $ 92,020 13.0 %

Note: Certain percentages may not sum to totals due to rounding

a) Represents the write-off of inventory related to the divestiture or exit of certain businesses or product lines.

b) Represents performance-based share-based compensation expense, including stock-settled and cash-settled awards.

c) Includes severance related to corporate initiatives, write-offs and valuation adjustments of other long-term assets associated with restructuring activities, expenses related to the Foundations for Growth Program, and other transformation costs.

d) Represents incremental expenses incurred to comply with the Medical Device Regulation (“MDR”) in Europe.

e) The 2021 periods include accrued contract termination costs of approximately $6 million to renegotiate certain terms of an acquisition agreement and costs to comply with Merit’s settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice (the “DOJ”). The 2020 periods include a settlement of $18.2 million with the DOJ to fully resolve the DOJ’s investigation, costs incurred in responding to the DOJ inquiry, activist shareholder settlement fees, and expense from abandoned patents.

f) For the three and nine-months periods ended September 30, 2020, the non-GAAP net income per diluted share calculation includes approximately 951,000 and 855,000 shares, respectively, that were excluded from the GAAP net loss per diluted share calculation.





Reconciliation of Reported Revenue to Constant Currency Revenue (Non-GAAP), Constant Currency Revenue, Organic (Non-GAAP), and Core Revenue (Non-GAAP)

(Unaudited; in thousands except percentages)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, % Change 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 Reported Revenue 9.4 % $ 267,021 $ 243,975 12.8 % $ 796,259 $ 705,871 Add: Impact of foreign exchange (1,443 ) — (11,442 ) — Constant Currency Revenue (a) 8.9 % $ 265,578 $ 243,975 11.2 % $ 784,817 $ 705,871 Less: Revenue from certain acquisitions (99 ) — (208 ) — Constant Currency Revenue, Organic (a) 8.8 % $ 265,479 $ 243,975 11.2 % $ 784,609 $ 705,871 Less: Revenue from Cultura (855 ) (9,604 ) (2,306 ) (14,169 ) Less: Revenue from certain dispositions — (3,041 ) (179 ) (8,741 ) Core Revenue (a) 14.4 % $ 264,624 $ 231,330 14.5 % $ 782,124 $ 682,961





(a) A non-GAAP financial measure. For a definition of this and other non-GAAP financial measures, see the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above in this release.







Reconciliation of Reported Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)

(Unaudited; as a percentage of reported revenue)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reported Gross Margin 45.1 % 41.8 % 44.8 % 41.1 % Add back impact of: Amortization of intangibles 4.0 % 5.1 % 4.0 % 5.4 % Inventory write-off (a) — — 0.2 % 0.3 % Inventory mark-up related to acquisitions — 0.0 % — 0.0 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin 49.1 % 47.0 % 49.0 % 46.8 %





Note: Certain percentages may not sum to totals due to rounding

(a) Represents the write-off of inventory related to the divestiture or exit of certain businesses or product lines.





