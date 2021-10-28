SOPHiA GENETICS to Participate in Upcoming November Investor Conferences

BOSTON and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOPHiA GENETICS SA (Nasdaq: SOPH) today announced the company will be participating virtually in the following investor conferences:



Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference; Fireside Chat on Thursday, November 11 th at 2:40pm ET / 8:40pm CET





at 2:40pm ET / 8:40pm CET Piper Sandler 33 rd Annual Healthcare Conference; Presentation available on demand beginning November 22 nd at 10:00am ET / 4:00pm CET





Annual Healthcare Conference; Presentation available on demand beginning November 22 at 10:00am ET / 4:00pm CET Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference; Fireside Chat on Tuesday, November 30th at 8:00am ET / 2:00pm CET



Interested parties may access live and archived webcasts of the presentations on the “Investors” section of the company website at ir.sophiagenetics.com.

