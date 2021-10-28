Regional Burn Conferences Feature 12 RECELL® System Data Presentations by Prominent Burn Surgeons

VALENCIA, Calif. and MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a regenerative medicine company that is developing and commercializing a technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs, announced today that 12 RECELL® System data presentations will be shared at the upcoming Southern and Northeast Regional Burn Conferences. The presentations will highlight a broad range of data including pediatric results, cost-effectiveness and multiple case studies using the RECELL System. The Southern Region Burn Conference will be held November 4-7 in New Orleans while the Northeast Region Burn Conference will be held November 12-13 in Burlington, VT.



“The physician-initiated data being presented at these two conferences underscores the depth and breadth of the RECELL System’s utilization amongst burn surgeons across the U.S.,” said Dr. Mike Perry, AVITA Medical’s Chief Executive Officer. “Patient success stories that we hear on a regular basis from burn specialists continue to fuel our teams’ enthusiasm and their ongoing evaluation of the RECELL System platform for the treatment of new indications, such as vitiligo and soft-tissue injuries.”

RECELL System Presentations at Southern Region Burn Conference

Variations in Pediatric Length of Stay: Evaluation of Cases and Real-world Data from Autologous Cell Harvesting Device Use Comparted to Standard of Care in the Treatment of Burns Requiring Inpatient Hospitalization. Author: N. Kopari, Children’s Hospital, New Orleans

Simplifying the Treatment Pathway Algorithm and Number of Operations: Use of ASCS for Thermal Burn Injuries. Author: W. Hickerson, Memphis, TN

“Minimally Invasive” Skin Grafting with Enzymatic Debridement and Autologous Skin Cell Spray. Authors: G Gaweda, S Kahn, MUSC Department of Burn Surgery

Histologic Changes of Skin Biopsies After Autologous Skin Cell Suspension. Author: Laurent, University Medical Center and LSU, New Orleans

Outcomes for 43 Hand Burns Treated with 2:1 Meshed & Epidermal Autografts when Donor Sites are Abundant. Author: Yoo, University Medical Center and LSU, New Orleans

Early Post-Operative Mobilization After Treatment of Burn Wounds with Autologous Skin Cell Suspension. Authors: Kelly, S. Kahn, MUSC Department of Burn Surgery

The Use of Autologous Skin Suspension in Thermal Injury to the Scalp: A Case Report. Authors: Yoo, University Medical Center and LSU, New Orleans

A Cost-Effectiveness Evaluation of Real-World Data from Autologous Cell Harvesting Device Use Comparted to Standard of Care in the Treatment of Burns Requiring Inpatient Hospitalization. Author: Carson, Loyola Burn Center Chicago

Implementing Autologous Skin Cell Suspension at an ABA Burn Center: A Comparison of Operative Efficiency Using RECELL Versus Standard Split Thickness Autografting. Author: D. Bell, University of Rochester Medical Center

Outcomes of Using Cultured Epidermal Autograft (CEA) and Autologous Spray Cell Suspension (ASCS) in Addition to Split. Authors: R. De Ayala, Grady Hospital

RECELL System Presentations at Northeast Region Burn Conference

Optimal Donor Sites for Autologous Cell Suspension Device (RECELL System) in Pediatric Burn Reconstruction. Author: B. Temple, St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, Philadelphia, PA

A Cost-Effectiveness Evaluation of Autologous Cell Harvesting Device Use Compared to Standard of Care in the Treatment of Burns Requiring Inpatient Hospitalization: L. Rae, Temple Health Burn Center, Philadelphia, PA

ABOUT AVITA MEDICAL, INC.

AVITA Medical is a regenerative medicine company with a technology platform positioned to address unmet medical needs in burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics indications. AVITA Medical’s patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides innovative treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient’s own skin. The medical devices work by preparing a RES® REGENERATIVE EPIDERMAL SUSPENSION, an autologous suspension comprised of the patient’s skin cells necessary to regenerate natural healthy epidermis. This autologous suspension is then sprayed onto the areas of the patient requiring treatment.

AVITA Medical’s first U.S. product, the RECELL® System, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September 2018. The RECELL System is indicated for use in the treatment of acute thermal burns. The RECELL System is used to prepare Spray-On Skin™ Cells using a small amount of a patient’s own skin, providing a new way to treat severe burns, while significantly reducing the amount of donor skin required. The RECELL System is designed to be used at the point of care alone or in combination with autografts depending on the depth of the burn injury. Compelling data from randomized, controlled clinical trials conducted at major U.S. burn centers and real-world use in more than 10,000 patients globally reinforce that the RECELL System is a significant advancement over the current standard of care for burn patients and offers benefits in clinical outcomes and cost savings. Healthcare professionals should read the INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE - RECELL® Autologous Cell Harvesting Device (https://recellsystem.com/) for a full description of indications for use and important safety information including contraindications, warnings, and precautions.

In international markets, our products are marketed under the RECELL System brand to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications including burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics. The RECELL System is TGA-registered in Australia and received CE-mark approval in Europe. To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.

