HeartFlow Analysis is First AI-Enabled Technology to be Recognized by the American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association Guidelines as an Important Tool in Diagnosing and Treating Heart Disease

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartFlow, Inc., the leader in revolutionizing precision heart care, today welcomed new clinical practice guidelines from the American College of Cardiology (ACC) and American Heart Association (AHA) that recognized the HeartFlow FFRct Analysis with Class of Recommendation 2a, identifying it as an important tool for diagnosing coronary artery disease (CAD) and guiding decision-making regarding the use of revascularization procedures such as coronary stenting or bypass surgery. The guidelines also elevated coronary computed tomography angiography (CTA) to Class 1 with Level of Evidence A, indicating the preeminent role of a CT-led diagnostic pathway for evaluating and managing patients with CAD. The HeartFlow Analysis is the first AI-enabled technology to be included in the clinical practice guidelines, which are considered a standard by which physicians should practice.



“Since inception, HeartFlow has been committed to producing comprehensive clinical evidence to substantiate the diagnostic accuracy, safety, efficacy, cost-effectiveness, and utility of our technology and we are delighted to see the clinical recommendations for its use through these updated guidelines,” said John H. Stevens, MD, President, CEO and Co-Founder, HeartFlow. “We anticipate the guidelines will translate to stronger adoption of our precision heart care technology and look forward to supporting an expanded patient and physician population that can benefit from the advanced diagnostic capability it provides.”

The “2021 AHA/ACC/ASE/CHEST/SAEM/SCCT/SCMR Guideline for the Evaluation and Diagnosis of Chest Pain” published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology and Circulation includes the following key recommendations for patients, whether they have acute or stable chest pain:

Elevation of coronary CTA to Class of Recommendation 1, Level of Evidence A. This designation is the strongest level of recommendation, supported by the highest level of evidence, and identifies coronary CTA as the front-line non-invasive imaging test for most patients with CAD.

Addition of the HeartFlow FFRct Analysis as Class of Recommendation 2a, Level of Evidence B



In the new guidelines, for patients with stable chest pain, coronary CTA is described as “effective for diagnosis of CAD, for risk stratification, and for guiding treatment decisions,” and the HeartFlow FFRct Analysis is described as useful in coronary stenosis of 40% - 90% for “diagnosis of vessel-specific ischemia and to guide decision-making regarding the use of coronary revascularization.” Stress imaging, in contrast, is described only as “effective for diagnosis of myocardial ischemia and for estimating risk of MACE.”

In addition to these important updates, the HeartFlow Analysis is recommended as a vital tool for determining the need for invasive coronary angiography (ICA). With alternative diagnostic CAD tests, such as stress imaging, ICA is both over-prescribed for patients who do not end up needing invasive treatment, and under-prescribed for patients who are falsely reassured by false negative stress imaging tests.

“This evolution of the guidelines, and its impact to patients and clinicians, marks a watershed moment in CAD diagnosis and treatment,” said Campbell Rogers, MD, FACC, Chief Medical Officer, HeartFlow. “The recommendations crystallize coronary CTA as the ascendent front-line test to diagnose CAD accurately and indicate the critical role our HeartFlow Analysis should play in making patient-specific decisions about when to go to the catheterization lab and what revascularization treatment strategies to employ.”

About the HeartFlow FFRct Analysis

Starting with a standard coronary CTA, the HeartFlow Analysis leverages algorithms trained using deep learning (a form of AI) and highly trained analysts to create a digital, personalized 3D model of the heart. The HeartFlow Analysis then uses powerful computer algorithms to solve millions of complex equations to simulate blood flow and provides FFRct values along the coronary arteries. This information is used by physicians in evaluating the impact a blockage may be having on blood flow and determine the optimal course of treatment for each patient. A positive FFRct value (≤0.80) indicates that a coronary blockage is impeding blood flow to the heart muscle to a degree which may warrant invasive management.

Data demonstrating the safety, efficacy and cost-effectiveness of the HeartFlow Analysis have been published in more than 425 peer-reviewed publications, including long-term data out to five years. The HeartFlow Analysis offers the highest diagnostic performance available from a non-invasive test.1 To date, clinicians around the world have used the HeartFlow Analysis for more than 100,000 patients to aid in the diagnosis of heart disease.

About HeartFlow

HeartFlow is the leader in revolutionizing precision heart care, uniquely combining human ingenuity with advanced technology. HeartFlow’s non-invasive HeartFlow FFRct Analysis leverages artificial intelligence to create a personalized three-dimensional model of the heart. Clinicians can use this model to evaluate the impact a blockage has on blood flow and determine the best treatment for patients. HeartFlow’s technology is reflective of our Silicon Valley roots and incorporates over two decades of scientific evidence with the latest advances in artificial intelligence. The HeartFlow FFRct Analysis is commercially available in the United States, UK, Canada, Europe and Japan. For more information, visit www.heartflow.com .

