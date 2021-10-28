LeMaitre Q3 2021 Financial Results

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre (Nasdaq:LMAT), a provider of vascular devices, implants and services, today reported Q3 2021 results, announced an $0.11/share quarterly dividend and provided guidance.



Q3 2021 Financial Results

Sales of $38.4mm, +5% (+5% organic) vs. Q3 2020



Gross margin of 64.8%, +250 basis points

Op. income of $9.1mm, -9%

Op. margin of 24%

Net income of $6.5mm, -13%

Earnings of $0.30 per diluted share, -19%

EBITDA of $11.3mm, -10%

Q3 2021 sales were driven by Artegraft, allografts and valvulotomes. The Americas and EMEA both grew 5%, while APAC was up 16%. Due to the Delta variant, many hospitals deferred elective surgeries.

The 250 basis point gross margin improvement was due to year-ago Artegraft purchase price accounting, which reduced the Q3 2020 gross margin. This was somewhat offset by Q3 2021 manufacturing inefficiencies.

Q3 2021 op. income of $9.1mm was down 9% as op. expenses increased 24%. This increase was due to a 14% headcount increase, as well as additional selling and marketing expenses. As of October 28, 2021 the Company employed 103 sales representatives.

Cash and investments increased to $67.1mm on September 30, 2021 due to the recent stock offering (net proceeds of $58.7mm) and Q3 EBITDA of $11.3mm. In July, the Company also paid off the remaining Artegraft acquisition debt.

George LeMaitre, Chairman and CEO, said, “Although the Delta variant impacted Q3 sales, we delivered a 24% op. margin while rebuilding headcount and the salesforce back to pre-COVID levels.”

Business Outlook

Item Q4 2021 Guidance Full Year 2021 Guidance Sales $39.0mm - $41.0mm

(Midpoint: $40.0, +7%) $153.9mm - $155.9mm

(Midpoint: $154.9, +20%) Gross Margin 66.3% 65.8% Op. Income $8.3mm - $9.7mm

(Midpoint: $9.0mm, -6%) $36.5mm - $37.8mm

(Midpoint: $37.1mm, +29%) EPS $0.29 - $0.34

(Midpoint: $0.31, -8%) $1.26 - $1.31

(Midpoint: $1.29, +24%)

Quarterly Dividend

On October 26, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.11/share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 2, 2021 to shareholders of record on November 19, 2021.

Conference Call Reminder

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the tables attached to this release.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

LeMaitre Vascular management believes that in order to better understand the Company's short-term and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider certain non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and do not have standardized meanings. These non-GAAP measures result from facts and circumstances that may vary in frequency and/or impact on continuing operations. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. In addition to the description provided below, reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

In this press release, the Company has reported non-GAAP sales growth percentages after adjusting for the impact of foreign currency exchange, business development transactions, and/or other events as well as EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company refers to the calculation of non-GAAP sales growth percentages as "organic." The Company analyzes non-GAAP sales on a constant currency basis, net of acquisitions and other non-recurring events, and EBITDA to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on net sales, and acquisitions, divestitures, product discontinuations, and other strategic transactions are episodic in nature and are highly variable to the reported sales results, the Company believes that evaluating growth in sales on a constant currency basis net of such transactions provides an additional and meaningful assessment of sales to management. The Company believes that evaluating EBITDA provides an approximation of the cash generating ability of its operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company's current financial results, as discussed in this release, are preliminary and unaudited, and subject to adjustment. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results expected, including, but not limited to, the status of our global regulatory approvals and compliance with foreign regulatory requirements to market and sell our products outside the United States; the duration and severity of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, our customers, our suppliers and our company; the risk of significant fluctuations in our quarterly and annual results due to numerous factors; the risk that assumptions about the market for the Company’s products and the productivity of the Company’s direct sales force and distributors may not be correct; the risk that we may not be able to maintain our recent levels of profitability; the risk that the Company may not realize the anticipated benefits of its strategic activities; risks related to the integration of acquisition targets; the acceleration or deceleration of product growth rates; risks related to product demand and market acceptance of the Company’s products and pricing; the risk that a recall of our products could result in significant costs or negative publicity; the risk that the Company is not successful in transitioning to a direct-selling model in new territories and other risks and uncertainties included under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are all available on the Company's investor relations website at http://www.lemaitre.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands) September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,369 $ 26,764 Short-term marketable securities 49,710 214 Accounts receivable, net 19,501 19,552 Inventory and other deferred costs 44,326 45,115 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,110 2,618 Total current assets 134,016 94,263 Property and equipment, net 16,997 15,036 Right-of-use leased assets 15,664 16,066 Goodwill 65,945 65,945 Other intangibles, net 54,230 58,905 Deferred tax assets 1,627 1,686 Other assets 994 909 Total assets $ 289,473 $ 252,810 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ - $ 2,500 Accounts payable 3,137 2,394 Accrued expenses 16,460 17,525 Acquisition-related obligations 616 772 Lease liabilities - short-term 1,901 1,954 Total current liabilities 22,114 25,145 Long-term debt - 35,532 Lease liabilities - long-term 14,589 14,791 Deferred tax liabilities 122 127 Other long-term liabilities 3,600 4,643 Total liabilities 40,425 80,238 Stockholders' equity Common stock 234 221 Additional paid-in capital 179,070 114,924 Retained earnings 84,356 70,554 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,636 ) (1,525 ) Treasury stock (11,976 ) (11,602 ) Total stockholders' equity 249,048 172,572 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 289,473 $ 252,810





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Net sales $ 38,368 $ 36,416 $ 114,921 $ 91,818 Cost of sales 13,502 13,712 39,495 31,602 Gross profit 24,866 22,704 75,426 60,216 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 6,941 5,157 20,210 17,788 General and administrative 6,004 5,901 18,748 16,425 Research and development 2,848 2,098 8,344 7,230 Gain on sale of building - (470 ) - (470 ) Total operating expenses 15,793 12,686 47,302 40,973 Income from operations 9,073 10,018 28,124 19,243 Other income (expense), net Interest income 54 15 56 194 Interest expense (621 ) (665 ) (1,693 ) (732 ) Foreign currency gain (loss) (72 ) 10 (105 ) (280 ) Income before income taxes 8,434 9,378 26,382 18,425 Provision for income taxes 1,930 1,865 5,650 4,238 Net income $ 6,504 $ 7,513 $ 20,732 $ 14,187 Earnings per share of common stock Basic $ 0.30 $ 0.37 $ 0.99 $ 0.70 Diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.37 $ 0.98 $ 0.69 Weighted - average shares outstanding: Basic 21,592 20,254 20,920 20,201 Diluted 21,935 20,474 21,251 20,434 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.110 $ 0.095 $ 0.330 $ 0.285





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) SELECTED NET SALES INFORMATION (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 $ % $ % $ % $ % Net Sales by Geography Americas $ 25,299 66 % $ 24,184 66 % $ 76,327 67 % $ 57,462 63 % Europe/Middle East/Africa 10,535 27 % 10,039 28 % 31,200 27 % 28,339 31 % Asia/Pacific Rim 2,534 7 % 2,193 6 % 7,394 6 % 6,017 6 % Total Net Sales $ 38,368 100 % $ 36,416 100 % $ 114,921 100 % $ 91,818 100 %



