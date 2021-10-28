LPL Financial Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

Key Financial Results



Net Income was $103 million, translating to diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $1.26.

EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs* increased 23% year-over-year to $1.77. Gross profit* increased 25% year-over-year to $631 million. Core G&A* increased 19% year-over-year to $271 million. EBITDA* increased 10% year-over-year to $225 million and EBITDA* as a percentage of Gross profit* was 36%.





Key Business Results

Total advisory and brokerage assets increased 40% year-over-year to $1.13 trillion . Advisory assets increased 46% year-over-year to $594 billion. Advisory assets as a percentage of total assets increased to 52.4%, up from 50.1% a year ago.

Total organic net new assets were $27 billion, translating to 10% annualized growth, and $110 billion over the past twelve months, translating to 14% annualized growth. Organic net new advisory assets were $21 billion, translating to 16% annualized growth. Organic net new brokerage assets were $6 billion, translating to 4% annualized growth. Acquired net new assets were $2.3 billion, of which $0.6 billion were advisory and $1.7 billion were brokerage, bringing us to a total of $71 billion of acquired net new assets from our acquisition of Waddell & Reed.

Recruited assets (1) were $13 billion, up by 24% from a year ago. Recruited assets over the trailing twelve-months were $83 billion , more than double a year ago.

Business Solutions subscriptions increased to 2,598, up 513 sequentially and more than double a year ago. Annualized revenue from Business Solutions increased to approximately $25 million, up by over 60% year-over-year.

Advisor count (2) was 19,627, up 513 sequentially and 2,459 year-over-year**.

Total client cash balances were $51 billion, an increase of $2 billion sequentially. Client cash balances as a percentage of total assets were 4.5%.



*See the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section and the end notes to this release for further details about these non-GAAP financial measures.

**This included the addition of approximately 280 associate advisors with Waddell & Reed that became financial professionals with LPL Financial upon onboarding to LPL's platform.

Key Updates

Waddell & Reed: Completed onboarding of $71 billion of Waddell & Reed client assets in Q3, translating to retention of approximately 99%.

Completed onboarding of $71 billion of Waddell & Reed client assets in Q3, translating to retention of approximately 99%. M&T Bank: Onboarded $4.5 billion of brokerage assets from M&T Bank in Q3, which substantially completes the onboarding of M&T's approximately $22 billion total assets.

Key Capital and Liquidity Results

Corporate cash (3) was $266 million.

was $266 million. Leverage ratio (4) was 2.18x.

was 2.18x. Share repurchases were $40 million for 277 thousand shares at an average price of $145 per share.

Dividends paid of $20 million.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the “Company”) today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021, reporting net income of $103 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $104 million, or $1.29 per share, in the third quarter of 2020 and $119 million, or $1.46 per share, in the prior quarter.

"Over the past quarter, we remained focused on our mission of taking care of our advisors, so they can take of their clients,” said Dan Arnold, President and CEO. “At the same time, we continued to enhance the appeal of our model and increase our market share within the advisor-centered marketplace. This combination contributed to another quarter of solid recruiting, retention, and business growth.”

“We delivered another quarter of strong results in Q3”, said Matt Audette, CFO. “We drove assets to new highs and recorded another quarter of double-digit organic growth. With the onboarding of Waddell & Reed, BMO, and M&T complete, we are continuing to help advisors acclimate and leverage our platform and capabilities, while also preparing to onboard CUNA next year. As we look ahead, we are excited by a strong and growing pipeline, which positions us to drive additional growth and long-term shareholder value.”

Dividend Declaration

The Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.25 per share dividend to be paid on November 29, 2021 to all stockholders of record as of November 11, 2021.

Conference Call and Additional Information

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its results at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 28. To listen, call 877-677-9122 (domestic) or 708-290-1401 (international); passcode 2968493, or visit investor.lpl.com (webcast). Replays will be available by phone and on investor.lpl.com beginning two hours after the call and until November 4, and November 18, respectively. For telephonic replay, call 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international); passcode 2968493.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader* in the markets we serve, supporting more than 19,000 financial advisors, and approximately 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to objective guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

* Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2019 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report)

No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2021)

No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2020-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report)

Fortune 500 as of June 2021

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding:

the Company's future financial and operating results, growth, priorities and business strategies, including forecasts and statements relating to future expenses (including 2021 Core G&A* outlook);

future capabilities, future advisor service experience, future investments and capital deployment, long-term shareholder value and the continued integration of Waddell & Reed's wealth management business (the “Waddell & Reed Acquisition”); and

any other statements that are not related to present facts or current conditions or that are not purely historical, constitute forward-looking statements.



These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's historical performance and its plans, estimates and expectations as of October 28, 2021. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees that the future results, plans, intentions or expectations expressed or implied will be achieved. Matters subject to forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including economic, legislative, regulatory, competitive and other factors, which may cause actual financial or operating results, levels of activity or the timing of events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include:

changes in general economic and financial market conditions, including retail investor sentiment;

changes in interest rates and fees payable by banks participating in the Company's client cash programs, including the Company's strategy and success in managing client cash program fees;

changes in the growth and profitability of the Company's fee-based offerings;

fluctuations in the levels of advisory and brokerage assets, including net new assets, and the related impact on revenues;

effects of competition in the financial services industry and the success of the Company in attracting and retaining financial advisors and institutions;

whether the retail investors served by newly-recruited advisors choose to move their respective assets to new accounts at the Company; the effect of current, pending and future legislation, regulation and regulatory actions, including disciplinary actions imposed by federal and state regulators and self-regulatory organizations and the implementation of Regulation BI (Best Interest);

the costs of settling and remediating issues related to regulatory matters or legal proceedings, including actual costs of reimbursing customers for losses in excess of our reserves;

changes made to the Company’s services and pricing, and the effect that such changes may have on the Company’s gross profit streams and costs;

the execution of the Company's plans and its success in realizing the synergies, expense savings, service improvements and efficiencies expected to result from its initiatives, acquisitions and programs;

the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including efforts to contain it;

the successful onboarding of advisors and client assets in connection with the Waddell & Reed Acquisition; and

the other factors set forth in Part I, “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Company's 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be amended or updated in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Except as required by law, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this earnings release, even if its estimates change, and you should not rely on statements contained herein as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2021 2021 % Change 2020 % Change REVENUE Advisory $ 959,733 $ 846,313 13 % $ 586,941 64 % Commission 610,384 598,233 2 % 472,643 29 % Asset-based 301,701 279,620 8 % 253,551 19 % Transaction and fee 140,362 137,100 2 % 119,747 17 % Interest income 7,365 6,914 7 % 6,623 11 % Other 1,218 30,078 (96 %) 20,796 (94 %) Total revenue 2,020,763 1,898,258 6 % 1,460,301 38 % EXPENSE Advisory and commission 1,366,832 1,273,202 7 % 936,766 46 % Compensation and benefits 185,980 183,853 1 % 151,271 23 % Promotional 96,012 64,349 49 % 57,970 66 % Depreciation and amortization 38,409 36,704 5 % 27,548 39 % Amortization of intangible assets 21,531 19,925 8 % 16,829 28 % Occupancy and equipment 52,695 41,452 27 % 41,874 26 % Professional services 16,722 22,500 (26 %) 12,301 36 % Brokerage, clearing and exchange 22,828 23,459 (3 %) 17,834 28 % Communications and data processing 17,824 14,930 19 % 12,547 42 % Other 36,888 31,064 19 % 24,852 48 % Total operating expense 1,855,721 1,711,438 8 % 1,299,792 43 % Non-operating interest expense and other 27,063 25,171 8 % 25,179 7 % INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 137,979 161,649 (15 %) 135,330 2 % PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 34,915 42,548 (18 %) 31,541 11 % NET INCOME $ 103,064 $ 119,101 (13 %) $ 103,789 (1 %) EARNINGS PER SHARE Earnings per share, basic $ 1.29 $ 1.49 (13 %) $ 1.31 (2 %) Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.26 $ 1.46 (14 %) $ 1.29 (2 %) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 80,182 80,063 — % 79,176 1 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 81,849 81,728 — % 80,550 2 %





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 % Change REVENUE Advisory $ 2,528,092 $ 1,689,338 50 % Commission 1,765,846 1,403,540 26 % Asset-based 846,027 786,124 8 % Transaction and fee 418,406 376,321 11 % Interest income 20,797 22,705 (8 %) Other 47,470 12,329 285 % Total revenue 5,626,638 4,290,357 31 % EXPENSE Advisory and commission 3,748,933 2,667,408 41 % Compensation and benefits 531,373 441,393 20 % Promotional 214,542 159,908 34 % Depreciation and amortization 110,612 81,082 36 % Amortization of intangible assets 58,887 50,088 18 % Occupancy and equipment 137,731 124,486 11 % Professional services 54,847 40,526 35 % Brokerage, clearing and exchange 65,651 53,423 23 % Communications and data processing 44,747 37,743 19 % Other 92,852 73,274 27 % Total operating expense 5,060,175 3,729,331 36 % Non-operating interest expense and other 77,293 80,786 (4 %) Loss on extinguishment of debt 24,400 — 100 % INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 464,770 480,240 (3 %) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 112,985 119,148 (5 %) NET INCOME $ 351,785 $ 361,092 (3 %) EARNINGS PER SHARE Earnings per share, basic $ 4.40 $ 4.56 (4 %) Earnings per share, diluted $ 4.30 $ 4.48 (4 %) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 79,981 79,207 1 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 81,772 80,612 1 %





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited) September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 977,789 $ 906,720 $ 808,612 Cash segregated under federal and other regulations 811,716 741,432 923,158 Restricted cash 85,381 78,648 67,264 Receivables from: Clients, net of allowance 592,170 531,784 405,106 Product sponsors, broker-dealers and clearing organizations 257,742 275,189 233,192 Advisor loans, net of allowance 814,514 776,513 547,372 Others, net of allowance 453,245 371,240 306,640 Securities owned: Trading — at fair value 32,085 30,169 29,252 Held-to-maturity — at amortized cost 11,183 10,708 13,235 Securities borrowed 10,217 13,395 30,130 Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization 624,529 600,763 582,868 Operating lease assets 96,716 96,844 101,921 Goodwill 1,641,238 1,646,631 1,513,866 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 470,989 486,355 397,486 Deferred income taxes, net 24,489 24,364 24,112 Other assets 651,803 629,261 539,357 Total assets $ 7,555,806 $ 7,220,016 $ 6,523,571 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Drafts payable $ 190,451 $ 154,230 $ 178,403 Payables to clients 1,419,889 1,329,397 1,356,083 Payables to broker-dealers and clearing organizations 148,193 109,089 89,743 Accrued advisory and commission expenses payable 224,438 215,107 187,040 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 815,632 747,669 681,554 Income taxes payable 8,082 5,718 28,145 Unearned revenue 168,331 135,600 95,328 Securities sold, but not yet purchased — at fair value 170 1,398 206 Long-term and other borrowings, net 2,725,691 2,727,336 2,345,414 Operating lease liabilities 132,394 133,321 139,377 Finance lease liabilities 106,146 106,239 107,424 Total liabilities 5,939,417 5,665,104 5,208,717 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized; 128,602,814 shares

issued at September 30, 2021 and 127,585,764 shares issued at December 31, 2020 128 128 127 Additional paid-in capital 1,826,247 1,808,135 1,762,770 Treasury stock, at cost — 48,475,390 shares at September 30, 2021 and 48,115,037 shares

at December 31, 2020 (2,447,933 ) (2,407,035 ) (2,391,062 ) Retained earnings 2,237,947 2,153,684 1,943,019 Total stockholders’ equity 1,616,389 1,554,912 1,314,854 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,555,806 $ 7,220,016 $ 6,523,571

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Management's Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Certain information in this release is presented as reviewed by the Company’s management and includes information derived from the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income, non-GAAP financial measures, and operational and performance metrics. For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release.

Quarterly Results Q3 2021 Q2 2021 % Change Q3 2020 % Change Gross Profit (5) Advisory $ 959,733 $ 846,313 13 % $ 586,941 64 % Sales-based commissions 239,804 249,596 (4 %) 180,357 33 % Trailing commissions 370,580 348,637 6 % 292,286 27 % Advisory fees and commissions 1,570,117 1,444,546 9 % 1,059,584 48 % Production-based payout (6) (1,368,348 ) (1,247,321 ) 10 % (917,831 ) 49 % Advisory fees and commissions, net of payout 201,769 197,225 2 % 141,753 42 % Client cash 91,257 90,377 1 % 108,705 (16 %) Other asset-based (7) 210,444 189,243 11 % 144,846 45 % Transaction and fee 140,362 137,100 2 % 119,747 17 % Interest income and other, net (8) 10,099 11,111 (9 %) 8,484 19 % Total net advisory fees and commissions and attachment revenue 653,931 625,056 5 % 523,535 25 % Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense (22,828 ) (23,459 ) (3 %) (17,834 ) 28 % Gross Profit (5) 631,103 601,597 5 % 505,701 25 % G&A Expense Core G&A (9) 270,865 251,679 8 % 227,099 19 % Regulatory charges 5,976 7,416 (19 %) 8,326 (28 %) Promotional (ongoing) (10) 83,630 64,135 30 % 57,970 44 % Acquisition costs (10) 35,887 23,782 51 % — 100 % Employee share-based compensation 9,763 11,136 (12 %) 7,420 32 % Total G&A 406,121 358,148 13 % 300,815 35 % EBITDA (11) 224,982 243,449 (8 %) 204,886 10 % Depreciation and amortization 38,409 36,704 5 % 27,548 39 % Amortization of intangible assets 21,531 19,925 8 % 16,829 28 % Non-operating interest expense and other 27,063 25,171 8 % 25,179 7 % INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 137,979 161,649 (15 %) 135,330 2 % PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 34,915 42,548 (18 %) 31,541 11 % NET INCOME $ 103,064 $ 119,101 (13 %) $ 103,789 (1 %) Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.26 $ 1.46 (14 %) $ 1.29 (2 %) Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 81,849 81,728 — % 80,550 2 % EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs (12) $ 1.77 $ 1.85 (4 %) $ 1.44 23 %





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Operating Metrics

(Dollars in billions, except where noted)

(Unaudited) Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Change Q3 2020 Change Market Drivers S&P 500 Index (end of period) 4,308 4,298 — % 3,363 28 % Fed Funds daily effective rate (average bps) 9 7 2bps 9 —bps Advisory and Brokerage Assets Advisory assets (13) $ 594.0 $ 577.6 3 % $ 405.9 46 % Brokerage assets (14) 538.6 534.7 1 % 404.4 33 % Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets $ 1,132.6 $ 1,112.3 2 % $ 810.4 40 % Advisory as a % of Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets 52.4 % 51.9 % 50bps 50.1 % 230bps Assets by Platform Corporate platform advisory assets (15) $ 395.6 $ 383.6 3 % $ 253.9 56 % Hybrid platform advisory assets (16) 198.4 194.0 2 % 152.0 31 % Brokerage assets 538.6 534.7 1 % 404.4 33 % Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets $ 1,132.6 $ 1,112.3 2 % $ 810.4 40 % Centrally Managed Assets Centrally managed assets (17) $ 88.6 $ 84.7 5 % $ 59.0 50 % Centrally Managed as a % of Total Advisory Assets 14.9 % 14.7 % 20bps 14.5 % 40bps





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Operating Metrics

(Dollars in billions, except where noted)

(Unaudited) Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Change Q3 2020 Change Net New Assets (NNA) Net new advisory assets (18) $ 21.7 $ 54.9 n/m $ 10.4 n/m Net new brokerage assets (19) 7.3 51.1 n/m 0.7 n/m Total Net New Assets $ 29.0 $ 106.0 n/m $ 11.1 n/m Organic Net New Assets (NNA) (20) Organic net new advisory assets $ 21.1 $ 21.4 n/m $ 10.4 n/m Organic net new brokerage assets 5.6 15.6 n/m 0.7 n/m Total Organic Net New Assets $ 26.7 $ 37.1 n/m $ 11.1 n/m Net brokerage to advisory conversions (21) $ 3.1 $ 3.2 n/m $ 2.0 n/m Organic advisory NNA annualized growth (22) 15.6 % 17.3 % n/m 11.0 % n/m Total organic NNA annualized growth (22) 10.2 % 15.5 % n/m 5.8 % n/m Net New Advisory Assets Corporate platform net new advisory assets (23) $ 15.2 $ 49.0 n/m $ 7.8 n/m Hybrid platform net new advisory assets (24) 6.5 6.0 n/m 2.6 n/m Total Net New Advisory Assets $ 21.7 $ 54.9 n/m $ 10.4 n/m Centrally managed net new advisory assets (25) $ 3.9 $ 4.0 n/m $ 1.9 n/m Client Cash Balances Insured cash account balances $ 30.5 $ 34.1 (11 %) $ 34.7 (12 %) Deposit cash account balances 8.6 7.6 13 % 8.0 8 % Total Bank Sweep Balances 39.0 41.7 (6 %) 42.7 (9 %) Money market account cash balances 9.9 5.0 98 % 1.5 n/m Purchased money market funds 1.8 1.7 6 % 2.3 (22 %) Total Money Market Balances 11.7 6.7 75 % 3.9 200 % Total Client Cash Balances $ 50.7 $ 48.4 5 % $ 46.6 9 % Client Cash Balances as a % of Total Assets 4.5 % 4.4 % 10bps 5.7 % (120bps) Client Cash Balance Average Fees (26) Insured cash account average fee - bps 101 98 3 118 (17 ) Deposit cash account average fee - bps 24 24 —bps 38 (14 ) Money market account average fee - bps 3 1 2 9 (6 ) Purchased money market fund average fee - bps 7 9 (2 ) 20 (13 ) Total Client Cash Balance Average Fee - bps 74 77 (3 ) 95 (21 ) Net buy (sell) activity (27) $ 17.6 $ 18.1 n/m $ 9.3 n/m





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Monthly Metrics

(Dollars in billions, except where noted)

(Unaudited) September

2021 August

2021 Aug to

September

Change July

2021 June

2021 Advisory and Brokerage Assets Advisory assets (13) $ 594.0 $ 604.6 (2 %) $ 588.4 $ 577.6 Brokerage assets (14) 538.6 552.3 (2 %) 541.4 534.7 Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets $ 1,132.6 $ 1,156.9 (2 %) $ 1,129.9 $ 1,112.3 Net New Assets (NNA) Net new advisory assets (18) $ 9.6 $ 6.4 n/m $ 5.7 $ 11.2 Net new brokerage assets (19) 1.8 1.2 n/m 4.3 14.8 Total Net New Assets $ 11.4 $ 7.6 n/m $ 10.0 $ 26.0 Net brokerage to advisory conversions (21) $ 1.1 $ 1.2 n/m $ 0.8 $ 0.9 Organic Net New Assets (NNA) (20) Net new advisory assets (18) $ 9.0 $ 6.4 n/m $ 5.7 $ 11.2 Net new brokerage assets (19) 0.1 1.2 n/m 4.3 14.8 Total Organic Net New Assets $ 9.1 $ 7.6 n/m $ 10.0 $ 26.0 Client Cash Balances Insured cash account balances $ 30.5 $ 33.2 (8 %) $ 34.4 $ 34.1 Deposit cash account balances 8.6 8.2 5 % 7.9 7.6 Total Bank Sweep Balances 39.0 41.4 (6 %) 42.2 41.7 Money market account cash balances 9.9 6.3 57 % 4.3 5.0 Purchased money market funds 1.8 1.9 (5 %) 1.9 1.7 Total Money Market Balances 11.7 8.3 41 % 6.3 6.7 Total Client Cash Balances $ 50.7 $ 49.7 2 % $ 48.5 $ 48.4 Net buy (sell) activity (27) $ 5.5 $ 5.6 n/m $ 6.5 $ 6.0 Market Indices S&P 500 index (end of period) 4,308 4,523 (5 %) 4,395 4,298 Fed funds effective rate (average bps) 8 9 (1bps) 10 8





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Financial Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited) Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Change Q3 2020 Change Commission Revenues by Product Annuities $ 314,134 $ 305,100 3 % $ 250,823 25 % Mutual funds 201,120 195,688 3 % 146,788 37 % Fixed income 30,092 34,862 (14 %) 16,731 80 % Equities 28,943 30,517 (5 %) 30,283 (4 %) Other 36,095 32,066 13 % 28,018 29 % Total commission revenues $ 610,384 $ 598,233 2 % $ 472,643 29 % Commission Revenues by Sales-based and Trailing Sales-based commissions Annuities $ 108,983 $ 112,619 (3 %) $ 81,475 34 % Mutual funds 46,934 50,250 (7 %) 33,871 39 % Fixed income 30,092 34,862 (14 %) 16,731 80 % Equities 28,943 30,517 (5 %) 30,283 (4 %) Other 24,852 21,348 16 % 17,997 38 % Total sales-based commissions $ 239,804 $ 249,596 (4 %) $ 180,357 33 % Trailing commissions Annuities $ 205,151 $ 192,481 7 % $ 169,348 21 % Mutual funds 154,186 145,438 6 % 112,917 37 % Other 11,243 10,718 5 % 10,021 12 % Total trailing commissions $ 370,580 $ 348,637 6 % $ 292,286 27 % Total commission revenues $ 610,384 $ 598,233 2 % $ 472,643 29 % Payout Rate (6) 87.15 % 86.35 % 80bps 86.62 % 53bps





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Capital Management Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited) Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q4 2020 Corporate Cash (3) Cash at Parent $ 181,061 $ 170,258 $ 201,385 Excess cash at LPL Financial LLC per Credit Agreement 62,637 74,152 67,574 Other available cash 21,953 33,983 10,960 Total Corporate Cash $ 265,651 $ 278,393 $ 279,919 Leverage Ratio Total debt $ 2,751,275 $ 2,753,950 $ 2,359,300 Total corporate cash 265,651 278,393 279,919 Credit Agreement Net Debt $ 2,485,624 $ 2,475,557 $ 2,079,381 Credit Agreement EBITDA (trailing twelve months) (28) $ 1,141,569 $ 1,094,465 $ 961,225 Leverage Ratio 2.18 x 2.26 x 2.16 x





September 30, 2021 Total Debt Balance Current Applicable

Margin Yield At

Issuance Interest Rate Maturity Revolving Credit Facility (a) $ — ABR+25bps — % 3/15/2026 Broker-Dealer Revolving Credit Facility (b) — FFR+125bps — % 7/31/2024 Senior Secured Term Loan B 1,051,275 LIBOR+175 bps (c) 1.834 % 11/12/2026 Senior Unsecured Notes (d) 400,000 4.625% Fixed 4.625 % 4.625 % 11/15/2027 Senior Unsecured Notes (e) 900,000 4.000% Fixed 4.000 % 4.000 % 3/15/2029 Senior Unsecured Notes (f) 400,000 4.375% Fixed 4.375 % 4.375 % 5/15/2031 Total / Weighted Average $ 2,751,275 3.318 %

(a) Secured borrowing capacity of $1 billion at LPL Holdings, Inc. (the "Parent").

(b) Unsecured borrowing capacity of $300 million at LPL Financial LLC.

(c) The LIBOR rate option is one-month LIBOR rate and subject to an interest rate floor of 0 basis points.

(d) The Senior Unsecured Notes were issued in November 2019 at par.

(e) The Senior Unsecured Notes were issued in March 2021 at par.

(f) The Senior Unsecured Notes were issued in May 2021 at par.





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Key Business and Financial Metrics

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited) Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Change Q3 2020 Change Advisors Advisors 19,627 19,114 3 % 17,168 14 % Net new advisors 513 1,442 n/m 195 n/m Annualized advisory fees and commissions per advisor (29) $ 324 $ 314 3 % $ 248 31 % Average total assets per advisor ($ in millions) (30) $ 57.7 $ 58.2 (1 %) $ 47.2 22 % Transition assistance loan amortization ($ in millions) (31) $ 38.4 $ 34.7 11 % $ 30.4 26 % Total client accounts (in millions) 7.1 6.7 6 % 5.9 20 % Employees - period end 5,457 5,344 2 % 4,658 17 % Productivity Metrics Business Solutions subscriptions (32) 2,598 2,085 25 % 1,219 113 % Advisory revenues as a % of corporate advisory assets (33) 1.00 % 1.00 % —bps 1.02 % (2bps) Gross profit ROA (34) 23.5 bps 24.3 bps (0.8bps) 27.9 bps (4.4bps) OPEX as a % of advisory and brokerage assets (35) 15.5 bps 16.0 bps (0.5bps) 17.8 bps (2.3bps) EBIT ROA (36) 8.0 bps 8.3 bps (0.3bps) 10.1 bps (2.1bps) AUM retention rate (quarterly annualized) (37) 97.8 % 98.4 % (60bps) 97.3 % 50bps Recurring gross profit rate (38) 84.4 % 83.2 % 120bps 86.1 % (170bps) EBITDA as a % of gross profit 35.6 % 40.5 % (490bps) 40.5 % (490bps) Capital expenditure ($ in millions) (39) $ 54.9 $ 43.9 25 % $ 40.1 37 % Share repurchases ($ in millions) $ 40.0 $ — 100 % $ — 100 % Dividends ($ in millions) 20.1 20.0 1 % 19.8 2 % Total Capital Allocated ($ in millions) $ 60.1 $ 20.0 201 % $ 19.8 204 % Weighted-average share count, diluted 81.8 81.7 — % 80.6 2 % Total Capital Allocated per Share (40) $ 0.73 $ 0.25 192 % $ 0.25 192 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management believes that presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures by excluding or including certain items can be helpful to investors and analysts who may wish to use this information to analyze the Company’s current performance, prospects and valuation. Management uses this non-GAAP information internally to evaluate operating performance and in formulating the budget for future periods. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and metrics discussed below are appropriate for evaluating the performance of the Company.

EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs and Adjusted net income

EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs is defined as adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure defined as net income plus the after-tax impact of amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs, divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the applicable period. The Company presents adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs because management believes that these metrics can provide investors with useful insight into the Company’s core operating performance by excluding non-cash items and acquisition costs that management does not believe impact the Company’s ongoing operations. Adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs are not measures of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, earnings per diluted share or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of net income and earnings per diluted share to adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Gross profit

Gross profit is calculated as total revenues, less advisory and commission expenses and brokerage, clearing and exchange fees. All other expense categories, including depreciation and amortization of fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets, are considered general and administrative in nature. Because the Company’s gross profit amounts do not include any depreciation and amortization expense, the Company considers gross profit to be a non-GAAP financial measure that may not be comparable to similar measures used by others in its industry. Management believes that gross profit can provide investors with useful insight into the Company’s core operating performance before indirect costs that are general and administrative in nature. For a calculation of gross profit, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Core G&A

Core G&A consists of total operating expenses less the following expenses: advisory and commission, regulatory charges, promotional, employee share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, amortization of intangible assets, brokerage, clearing and exchange and acquisition costs. Management presents core G&A because it believes core G&A reflects the corporate operating expense categories over which management can generally exercise a measure of control, compared with expense items over which management either cannot exercise control, such as advisory and commission expenses, or which management views as promotional expense necessary to support advisor growth and retention, including conferences and transition assistance. Core G&A is not a measure of the Company’s total operating expenses as calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of core G&A to the Company’s total operating expenses, please see the endnote disclosures of this release. The Company does not provide an outlook for its total operating expenses because it contains expense components, such as advisory and commission expenses, that are market-driven and over which the Company cannot exercise control. Accordingly a reconciliation of the Company’s outlook for core G&A to an outlook for total operating expenses cannot be made available without unreasonable effort.

EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest and other expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of intangible assets. The Company presents EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company’s earnings from operations. EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of EBITDA to net income, please see the endnote disclosures of this release.

Credit Agreement EBITDA

Credit Agreement EBITDA is defined in, and calculated by management in accordance with, the Company's credit agreement (“Credit Agreement”) as “Consolidated EBITDA,” which is consolidated net income (as defined in the Credit Agreement) plus interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of intangible assets, and is further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments, including unusual or non-recurring charges and gains, and to include future expected cost savings, operating expense reductions or other synergies from certain transactions. The Company presents Credit Agreement EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company’s debt capacity and covenant compliance under its Credit Agreement. Credit Agreement EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of Credit Agreement EBITDA to net income, please see the endnote disclosures of this release.

Endnote Disclosures

(1) Represents the estimated total advisory and brokerage assets expected to transition to the Company's broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial, associated with advisors who transferred their licenses to LPL Financial during the period. The estimate is based on prior business reported by the advisors, which has not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial. The actual transition of assets to LPL Financial generally occurs over several quarters, including the initial quarter of the transition, and the actual amount transitioned may vary from the estimate.

(2) The terms “Financial Advisors” and “Advisors” refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial, an SEC registered broker-dealer and investment adviser.

(3) We define corporate cash as the sum of cash and cash equivalents from the following: (1) cash held at the Parent, (2) excess cash at LPL Financial per the Credit Agreement, which is the net capital held at LPL Financial in excess of 10% of its aggregate debits, or five times the net capital required in accordance with Exchange Act Rule 15c3-1, and (3) other available cash, which includes cash and cash equivalents held at The Private Trust Company, N.A. in excess of Credit Agreement capital requirements, excess cash at Waddell & Reed, LLC per the Credit Agreement, or the net capital held in excess of 10% of its aggregate indebtedness, and cash and cash equivalents held at non-regulated subsidiaries.

(4) Compliance with the Leverage Ratio is only required under our revolving credit facility.

(5) Gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of gross profit under the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for additional information. Below is a calculation of gross profit for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2020 Total revenue $ 2,020,763 $ 1,898,258 $ 1,460,301 Advisory and commission expense 1,366,832 1,273,202 936,766 Brokerage, clearing and exchange fees 22,828 23,459 17,834 Gross profit (+) $ 631,103 $ 601,597 $ 505,701

____________________

(+) Balances may not foot due to rounding.

(6) Production-based payout is an operating measure calculated as advisory and commission expenses less advisor deferred compensation expenses. The payout rate is calculated by dividing the production-based payout by total advisory fees and commissions revenue. Below is a reconciliation of production-based payout to the Company’s advisory and commission expenses and a calculation of the payout rate for the periods presented (in thousands except payout rate):

Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2020 Production-based payout $ 1,368,348 $ 1,247,321 $ 917,831 Advisor deferred compensation expenses (1,516 ) 25,881 18,935 Advisory and commission expense $ 1,366,832 $ 1,273,202 $ 936,766 Advisory fees and commissions revenue $ 1,570,117 $ 1,444,546 $ 1,059,584 Payout rate 87.15 % 86.35 % 86.62 %

(7) Consists of revenues from the Company's sponsorship programs with financial product manufacturers and omnibus processing and networking services, but does not include fees from client cash programs. Other asset-based revenues are a component of asset-based revenues and are derived from the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income.

(8) Interest income and other, net is an operating measure calculated as interest income plus other revenues, less advisor deferred compensation expenses. Below is a reconciliation of interest income and other, net against the Company’s interest income and other revenues for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2020 Interest income $ 7,365 $ 6,914 $ 6,623 Plus: Other revenue 1,218 30,078 20,796 Plus (Less): Advisor deferred compensation expenses 1,516 (25,881 ) (18,935 ) Interest income and other, net $ 10,099 $ 11,111 $ 8,484

(9) Core G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of core G&A under the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of core G&A to the Company’s total operating expenses for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2020 Core G&A Reconciliation Total operating expenses $ 1,855,721 $ 1,711,438 $ 1,299,792 Advisory and commission 1,366,832 1,273,202 936,766 Depreciation and amortization 38,409 36,704 27,548 Amortization of intangible assets 21,531 19,925 16,829 Brokerage, clearing and exchange 22,828 23,459 17,834 Total G&A 406,121 358,148 300,815 Promotional (ongoing) (10) 83,630 64,135 57,970 Acquisition costs (10) 35,887 23,782 — Employee share-based compensation 9,763 11,136 7,420 Regulatory charges 5,976 7,416 8,326 Core G&A $ 270,865 $ 251,679 $ 227,099

(10) Acquisition costs incurred during the third quarter of 2021 include the cost to setup, onboard and integrate acquired entities and are driven primarily by $14.8 million of compensation and benefits expenses, $12.4 million of promotional expenses, $5.8 million of professional services expenses, and other expenses that are included in the respective line items in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Acquisition costs incurred during the second quarter of 2021 primarily include $13.9 million of compensation and benefits expenses, $6.3 million of professional services expenses, $1.6 million of occupancy and equipment expenses, and $1.2 million of communications expenses.

(11) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of EBITDA under the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of EBITDA to the Company's net income for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2020 EBITDA Reconciliation Net income $ 103,064 $ 119,101 $ 103,789 Non-operating interest expense and other 27,063 25,171 25,179 Provision for income taxes 34,915 42,548 31,541 Depreciation and amortization 38,409 36,704 27,548 Amortization of intangible assets 21,531 19,925 16,829 EBITDA $ 224,982 $ 243,449 $ 204,886

(12) Adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a description of adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs under the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation net income and earnings per diluted share to adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs (in thousands, except per share data):

Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2020 Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Net income / earnings per diluted share $ 103,064 $ 1.26 $ 119,101 $ 1.46 $ 103,789 $ 1.29 Amortization of intangible assets 21,531 0.26 19,925 0.24 16,829 0.21 Acquisition costs 35,887 0.44 23,782 0.29 — — Tax benefit (15,399 ) (0.19 ) (11,700 ) (0.14 ) (4,712 ) (0.06 ) Adjusted net income / EPS prior to

amortization of intangible assets and

acquisition costs $ 145,083 $ 1.77 $ 151,108 1.85 $ 115,906 $ 1.44 Diluted share count 81,849 81,728 80,550

(13) Consists of total advisory assets under custody at LPL Financial and Waddell & Reed, LLC.

(14) Consists of brokerage assets serviced by advisors licensed with LPL Financial and Waddell & Reed, LLC.

(15) Consists of total assets on LPL Financial's corporate advisory platform serviced by investment advisor representatives of LPL Financial or Allen & Company of Florida, LLC.

(16) Consists of total assets on LPL Financial's independent advisory platform serviced by investment advisor representatives of separate registered investment advisor firms ("Hybrid RIAs"), rather than of LPL Financial.

(17) Represents those advisory assets in LPL Financial’s Model Wealth Portfolios, Optimum Market Portfolios, Personal Wealth Portfolios and Guided Wealth Portfolios platforms.

(18) Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts, including advisory assets serviced by former BMO Harris Financial Advisors, Lucia and E.K. Riley advisors, less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees. The Company considers conversions from and to brokerage accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively.

(19) Consists of total client deposits into brokerage accounts, less total client withdrawals from brokerage accounts, plus dividends, plus interest. The Company considers conversions from and to advisory accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively.

(20) Consists of net new assets excluding the Waddell & Reed Acquisition.

(21) Consists of existing custodied assets that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage.

(22) Calculated as annualized current period organic net new assets divided by preceding period assets in their respective categories of advisory assets or total advisory and brokerage assets.

(23) Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts on LPL Financial's corporate advisory platform less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts on its corporate advisory platform, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees.

(24) Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts on LPL Financial's independent advisory platform less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts on its independent advisory platform, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees.

(25) Consists of total client deposits into centrally managed assets accounts less total client withdrawals from centrally managed assets accounts, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees.

(26) Calculated by dividing revenue for the period by the average balance during the period.

(27) Represents the amount of securities purchased less the amount of securities sold in client accounts custodied with LPL Financial. Reported activity does not include any other cash activity, such as deposits, withdrawals, dividends received or fees paid.

(28) EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a description of EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA under the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information. Under the Credit Agreement, management calculates Credit Agreement EBITDA for a trailing twelve month period at the end of each fiscal quarter, and in doing so may make further adjustments to prior quarters. Below are reconciliations of EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA to net income for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q4 2020 EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA Reconciliations Net income $ 463,333 $ 464,058 $ 472,640 Non-operating interest expense and other 102,272 100,388 105,765 Provision for income taxes 147,270 143,896 153,433 Depreciation and amortization 139,262 128,401 109,732 Amortization of intangible assets 76,157 71,455 67,358 EBITDA $ 928,294 $ 908,198 $ 908,928 Credit Agreement Adjustments: Employee share-based compensation expense $ 39,797 $ 37,454 $ 31,650 Advisor share-based compensation expense 2,316 2,252 2,321 M&A accretion 65,379 77,017 — Loss on extinguishment of debt 24,400 24,400 — Other 81,383 45,144 18,326 Credit Agreement EBITDA (trailing twelve months) $ 1,141,569 $ 1,094,465 $ 961,225

(29) Calculated based on the average advisor count from the current period and prior period.

(30) Calculated based on the end-of-period total advisory and brokerage assets divided by end-of-period advisor count.

(31) Represents amortization expense on forgivable loans for transition assistance to advisors and financial institutions.

(32) Refers to active and contracted subscriptions related to Professional Services (Admin, Marketing and CFO Solutions) and Business Optimizers (Assurance Plan, Remote Office and M&A Solutions).

(33) Represents advisory revenues as a percentage of Corporate Platform Advisory Assets for the trailing twelve month period.

(34) Represents gross profit, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the trailing twelve month period, divided by average month-end total advisory and brokerage assets for the trailing twelve month period.

(35) Represents operating expenses for the trailing twelve month period, excluding production-related expense, divided by average month-end total advisory and brokerage assets for the trailing twelve month period. Production-related expense includes commissions and advisory expense and brokerage, clearing and exchange expense. For purposes of this metric, operating expenses includes core G&A, a non-GAAP financial measure, as well as regulatory charges, promotional, employee share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of intangible assets.

(36) EBIT ROA is calculated as gross profit ROA less OPEX as a percentage of advisory and brokerage assets.

(37) Reflects retention of total advisory and brokerage assets, calculated by deducting quarterly annualized attrition from total advisory and brokerage assets, over the prior-quarter total advisory and brokerage assets.

(38) Recurring gross profit rate refers to the percentage of the Company’s gross profit, a non-GAAP financial measure, that was recurring for the trailing twelve month period. Management tracks recurring gross profit, a characterization of gross profit and a statistical measure, which is defined to include the Company’s revenues from asset-based fees, advisory fees, trailing commissions, client cash programs and certain other fees that are based upon client accounts and advisors, less the expenses associated with such revenues and certain other recurring expenses not specifically associated with a revenue line. Management allocates such other recurring expenses on a pro-rata basis against specific revenue lines at its discretion.

(39) Capital expenditures represent cash payments for fixed assets during the period.

(40) Total capital allocated per share equals the amount of capital allocated for share repurchases and cash dividends divided by the diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.



