Werner Enterprises Reports Record Third Quarter 2021 Revenues and Earnings

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights (all metrics compared to third quarter 2020)



Total revenues of $702.9 million, up 19%

Operating income of $71.3 million, up 15%; non-GAAP adjusted operating income of $73.9 million, up 15%

Operating margin of 10.1%, down 40 bps; non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 10.5%, down 40 bps

Diluted EPS of $0.94, up 41%; non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS of $0.79, up 14%

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, today reported third quarter operating income, net income attributable to Werner and diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

“Werner once again achieved record third quarter earnings per share in a strong freight market with unprecedented supply chain and labor challenges,” said Derek J. Leathers, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We made strategic investments in driver pay and driver sourcing that enabled us to organically grow our Werner fleet this quarter in an ultra-competitive driver market. At the same time, we are successfully integrating the ECM truckload fleet acquisition we made at the beginning of the quarter, and ECM is performing very well.

“While there were some unusual cost and mileage productivity challenges in the quarter, I am confident that our strategic actions are positioning Werner for long-term success. We remain committed to growing revenues, expanding margins, generating free cash flow and providing superior safety and service to our customers across our diversified North America truckload and logistics portfolio.”

Total revenues for the quarter were $702.9 million, an increase of $112.7 million compared to the prior year quarter, due primarily to Truckload Transportation Services revenues growth of $69.4 million and Logistics revenues growth of $40.6 million.

Operating income of $71.3 million increased $9.2 million, or 15%, while operating margin of 10.1% decreased 40 basis points. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted operating income of $73.9 million increased $9.6 million, or 15%. Adjusted operating margin of 10.5% declined 40 basis points from 10.9% for the same quarter last year.

Operating income increased as a result of significantly higher revenues per total mile and gains on sales of trucks and trailers, both due to improved pricing. Our Logistics segment also achieved significant growth in revenues and expanded its operating margin. Operating income for our Truckload Transportation Services segment was flat, as significant pricing improvement was offset by cost increases for driver pay, driver sourcing, insurance and claims and health insurance.

Interest expense of $1.3 million increased from $0.9 million due to higher average borrowings. The effective income tax rate was 24.6% in both third quarter 2021 and third quarter 2020.

During third quarter 2021, our strategic minority equity investments in Mastery, a transportation management systems company, and TuSimple, an autonomous technology company, had market valuation changes. As a result, we recognized a net gain on investments in equity securities of $16.1 million, or $0.18 per share, which resulted in higher non-operating income in third quarter 2021.

Net income attributable to Werner of $63.8 million increased 38%. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net income attributable to Werner of $53.5 million increased 12%. Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) for the quarter of $0.94 increased 41%. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted diluted EPS of $0.79 increased 14%.

Key Consolidated Financial Metrics

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 Y/Y Change 2021 2020 Y/Y Change Total revenues $ 702,891 $ 590,214 19 % $ 1,969,151 $ 1,751,876 12 % Truckload Transportation Services revenues 527,697 458,256 15 % 1,481,846 1,368,172 8 % Werner Logistics revenues 157,968 117,351 35 % 437,494 339,678 29 % Operating income 71,324 62,103 15 % 210,658 145,987 44 % Operating margin 10.1 % 10.5 % (40) bps 10.7 % 8.3 % 240 bps Net income attributable to Werner 63,761 46,332 38 % 182,285 108,522 68 % Diluted earnings per share 0.94 0.67 41 % 2.68 1.56 71 % Adjusted operating income (1) 73,850 64,262 15 % 215,679 159,235 35 % Adjusted operating margin (1) 10.5 % 10.9 % (40) bps 11.0 % 9.1 % 190 bps Adjusted net income attributable to Werner (1) 53,474 47,941 12 % 158,814 118,392 34 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) 0.79 0.69 14 % 2.33 1.70 37 %

(1) See attached Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated.

Noteworthy Developments

On July 1, 2021, Werner acquired an 80% equity ownership interest in ECM Transport Group (“ECM”) for a purchase price of $141.3 million after net working capital changes. The purchase price allocation to assets and liabilities is preliminary and may be adjusted. ECM consists of ECM Transport and Motor Carrier Service, which are elite regional truckload carriers that together operate nearly 500 trucks and 2,000 trailers in the Mid-Atlantic, Ohio and Northeast regions of the U.S. During third quarter, ECM had strong financial performance, and integration is proceeding on schedule. ECM’s financial results are reported in the One-Way Truckload business unit within the Truckload Transportation Services segment.

Werner issued its inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility report on July 27, 2021 which is accessible from the Company’s website at werner.com.

Truckload Transportation Services (TTS) Segment

Revenues of $527.7 million increased $69.4 million

Operating income of $62.9 million decreased $0.2 million; non-GAAP adjusted operating income of $65.4 million increased $0.1 million

Operating margin of 11.9% decreased 190 basis points from 13.8%; non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 12.4% decreased 180 basis points from 14.2%

Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin, net of fuel, of 14.0% decreased 150 basis points from 15.5%

Average segment trucks in service totaled 8,161, an increase of 546 trucks year over year, or 7.2%

Dedicated unit trucks at quarter end totaled 5,120 or 62% of the total TTS segment fleet, compared to 4,715 trucks, or 61%, a year ago

3.2% increase in TTS average revenues per truck per week



In our Dedicated and One-Way Truckload fleets, freight demand was strong during third quarter 2021. Freight demand has continued to be strong so far in fourth quarter 2021.

Total miles decreased 8.2 million miles in third quarter 2021, caused by fleet mix changes, trucks down due to equipment parts shortages, more drivers unavailable to work due to COVID quarantine protocols and other factors, partially offset by 7.2% higher average trucks in service. TTS company truck miles decreased by approximately 2.3 million miles, and independent contractor miles decreased by approximately 5.9 million miles.

Comparisons of key financial metrics for the TTS segment, including operating ratios (actual and net of fuel surcharge revenues), are shown in the table that follows.

Key Truckload Transportation Services Segment Financial Metrics

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (In thousands) 2021 2020 Y/Y Change 2021 2020 Y/Y Change Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge $ 461,380 $ 417,335 11 % $ 1,300,555 $ 1,233,267 5 % Trucking fuel surcharge revenues 60,765 36,799 65 % 165,663 122,048 36 % Non-trucking and other revenues 5,552 4,122 35 % 15,628 12,857 22 % Total revenues $ 527,697 $ 458,256 15 % $ 1,481,846 $ 1,368,172 8 % Operating income 62,856 63,080 0 % 193,592 143,394 35 % Operating margin 11.9 % 13.8 % (190) bps 13.1 % 10.5 % 260 bps Operating ratio 88.1 % 86.2 % 190 bps 86.9 % 89.5 % (260) bps Adjusted operating income (1) 65,382 65,239 0 % 198,634 156,642 27 % Adjusted operating margin (1) 12.4 % 14.2 % (180) bps 13.4 % 11.4 % 200 bps Adjusted operating margin, net of fuel surcharge (1) 14.0 % 15.5 % (150) bps 15.1 % 12.6 % 250 bps Adjusted operating ratio (1) 87.6 % 85.8 % 180 bps 86.6 % 88.6 % (200) bps Adjusted operating ratio, net of fuel surcharge (1) 86.0 % 84.5 % 150 bps 84.9 % 87.4 % (250) bps

(1) See attached Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Truckload Transportation Services (TTS) Segment.

Werner Logistics Segment

Revenues of $158.0 million increased $40.6 million, or 35%

Operating income of $7.7 million increased $8.5 million

Operating margin of 4.8% increased 550 bps



Logistics revenues of $158.0 million increased 35%. Logistics revenues increased 50%, if you exclude Werner Global Logistics (WGL) revenues from third quarter 2020. Werner sold WGL in first quarter 2021.

Truckload Logistics revenues (73% of total Logistics revenues) increased 63%, driven by a 33% increase in revenues per shipment and a 23% increase in shipments.

Intermodal revenues (25% of Logistics revenues) increased 19%, supported by a 25% increase in revenues per shipment while shipments declined 5%.

Logistics produced outstanding operating income improvement of $8.5 million in a strong freight market.

Key Werner Logistics Segment Financial Metrics

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (In thousands) 2021 2020 Y/Y Change 2021 2020 Y/Y Change Total revenues $ 157,968 $ 117,351 35 % $ 437,494 $ 339,678 29 % Operating expenses: Rent and purchased transportation expense 134,972 104,626 29 % 379,887 293,400 29 % Other operating expenses 15,346 13,577 13 % 41,456 42,906 (3 %) Total operating expenses 150,318 118,203 27 % 421,343 336,306 25 % Operating income (loss) $ 7,650 $ (852 ) 998 % $ 16,151 $ 3,372 379 % Operating margin 4.8 % (0.7 %) 550 bps 3.7 % 1.0 % 270 bps

Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

Cash flow from operations in third quarter 2021 was $63.9 million compared to $59.1 million in third quarter 2020, an increase of 8%.

Net capital expenditures in third quarter 2021 were $59.8 million compared to $79.7 million in third quarter 2020, a decrease of 25%. We plan to continue to invest in new trucks and trailers and our terminals to improve our driver experience, optimize operational efficiency and more effectively manage our maintenance, safety and fuel costs. The average ages of our truck and trailer fleets remain low by industry standards and were 2.1 years and 4.4 years, respectively, as of September 30, 2021.

Gains on sales of equipment in third quarter 2021 were $15.3 million, or $0.17 per share, compared to $3.9 million, or $0.04 per share, in third quarter 2020. Year over year, we sold fewer trucks and trailers and realized substantially higher average gains per truck and trailer due to the significantly improved pricing market for our used equipment. As a reminder, gains on sales of assets are reflected as a reduction of Other Operating Expenses in our income statement.

During the quarter, we repurchased 1,049,120 shares of common stock for a total cost of $47.8 million, or an average price of $45.52 per share. As of September 30, 2021, we had 1.6 million shares remaining under our share repurchase authorization.

As of September 30, 2021, we had $45 million of cash and over $1.3 billion of stockholders’ equity. Total debt outstanding increased $50 million during the quarter to $350 million at September 30, 2021. After considering letters of credit issued, we had available liquidity consisting of cash and available borrowing capacity as of September 30, 2021 of $199 million.

2021 Guidance Metrics and Assumptions

The following table summarizes our updated 2021 guidance and assumptions:





2021 Guidance



Prior

(as of 7/29/21) Actual

(as of 9/30/21) New

(as of 10/28/21) Commentary TTS truck growth from BoY to EoY 1% to 4%

(annual) 5%

(YTD21) 3% to 5%

(annual) Flat to slightly lower fleet expected in 4Q21 Gains on sales of equipment $9M to $13M

(3Q21) $15.3M

(3Q21) $10M to $12M

(4Q21) Expect lower unit sales due to lower new truck and trailer deliveries Net capital expenditures $275M to $300M

(annual) $162.7M

(YTD21) $250M to $275M

(annual) Lower range due to lower new truck and trailer deliveries TTS Guidance Dedicated RPTPW* growth 3% to 5%

(annual) 0.3%

(3Q21 vs. 3Q20) 1% to 2%

(4Q21 vs 4Q20) Lower miles per truck in 4Q21 due to fleet mix but improving from 3Q21 One-Way Truckload (OWT) RPTM* growth 16% to 19%

(2H21 vs. 2H20) 21.8%

(3Q21 vs. 3Q20) 17% to 19%

(4Q21 vs. 4Q20) Strong start to peak shipping season combined with fleet mix changes Assumptions Effective income tax rate 24.5% to 25.5%

(annual) 24.6%

(3Q21) 24.5% to 25.5%

(annual) Truck age

Trailer age 2.0 years

Low-to-mid “4” years 2.1 years

4.4 years 2.2 years

4.4 years Reinvesting to maintain young fleet advantage, subject to timing of OEM deliveries

* Net of fuel surcharge revenues

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2020 revenues of $2.4 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, over 13,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner Edge technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

Consolidated Financial Information

INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 $ % $ % $ % $ % Operating revenues $ 702,891 100.0 $ 590,214 100.0 $ 1,969,151 100.0 $ 1,751,876 100.0 Operating expenses: Salaries, wages and benefits 234,250 33.3 197,151 33.4 649,198 33.0 598,129 34.1 Fuel 64,692 9.2 37,933 6.4 174,033 8.8 117,381 6.7 Supplies and maintenance 57,067 8.1 44,015 7.5 152,628 7.7 133,079 7.6 Taxes and licenses 24,419 3.5 24,032 4.1 71,396 3.6 70,835 4.1 Insurance and claims 27,702 4.0 23,307 4.0 70,497 3.6 85,160 4.9 Depreciation and amortization 68,615 9.8 62,980 10.7 196,431 10.0 199,487 11.4 Rent and purchased transportation 161,061 22.9 131,843 22.3 458,474 23.3 378,989 21.6 Communications and utilities 3,598 0.5 3,797 0.6 9,953 0.5 11,141 0.6 Other (9,837 ) (1.4 ) 3,053 0.5 (24,117 ) (1.2 ) 11,688 0.7 Total operating expenses 631,567 89.9 528,111 89.5 1,758,493 89.3 1,605,889 91.7 Operating income 71,324 10.1 62,103 10.5 210,658 10.7 145,987 8.3 Other expense (income): Interest expense 1,284 0.2 887 0.2 2,823 0.1 3,639 0.2 Interest income (287 ) (0.1 ) (323 ) (0.1 ) (918 ) — (1,326 ) (0.1 ) Gain on investments in equity securities, net (16,090 ) (2.3 ) — — (36,281 ) (1.8 ) — — Other 50 — 55 — 146 — 123 — Total other expense (income) (15,043 ) (2.2 ) 619 0.1 (34,230 ) (1.7 ) 2,436 0.1 Income before income taxes 86,367 12.3 61,484 10.4 244,888 12.4 143,551 8.2 Income tax expense 21,278 3.0 15,152 2.5 61,275 3.1 35,029 2.0 Net income 65,089 9.3 46,332 7.9 183,613 9.3 108,522 6.2 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,328 ) (0.2 ) — — (1,328 ) — — — Net income attributable to Werner $ 63,761 9.1 $ 46,332 7.9 $ 182,285 9.3 $ 108,522 6.2 Diluted shares outstanding 67,834 69,449 68,136 69,500 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.94 $ 0.67 $ 2.68 $ 1.56





CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET (In thousands, except share amounts) September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 45,428 $ 29,334 Accounts receivable, trade, less allowance of $9,233 and $8,686, respectively 426,346 341,104 Other receivables 26,524 23,491 Inventories and supplies 11,787 12,062 Prepaid taxes, licenses and permits 8,140 17,231 Other current assets 51,566 33,694 Total current assets 569,791 456,916 Property and equipment 2,515,378 2,405,335 Less – accumulated depreciation 908,852 862,077 Property and equipment, net 1,606,526 1,543,258 Goodwill 44,710 — Intangible assets, net 50,974 — Other non-current assets (1) 207,140 156,502 Total assets $ 2,479,141 $ 2,156,676 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 92,425 $ 83,263 Current portion of long-term debt 6,250 25,000 Insurance and claims accruals 70,073 76,917 Accrued payroll 43,397 35,594 Accrued expenses 27,574 25,032 Other current liabilities 21,509 28,208 Total current liabilities 261,228 274,014 Long-term debt, net of current portion 343,750 175,000 Other long-term liabilities 43,656 43,114 Insurance and claims accruals, net of current portion (1) 234,000 231,638 Deferred income taxes 253,335 237,870 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 80,533,536 shares issued; 66,884,251 and 67,931,726 shares outstanding, respectively 805 805 Paid-in capital 119,776 116,039 Retained earnings 1,598,232 1,438,916 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21,592 ) (22,833 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 13,649,285 and 12,601,810 shares, respectively (390,664 ) (337,887 ) Total Werner stockholders’ equity 1,306,557 1,195,040 Noncontrolling Interest 36,615 — Total stockholders’ equity 1,343,172 1,195,040 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,479,141 $ 2,156,676

(1) Under the terms of our insurance policies, we are the primary obligor of the damage award in the previously mentioned adverse jury verdict, and as such, we have recorded a $79.2 million receivable from our third party insurance providers in other non-current assets and a corresponding liability of the same amount in the long-term portion of insurance and claims accruals in the unaudited condensed balance sheets as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Capital expenditures, net $ 59,783 $ 79,654 $ 162,730 $ 187,263 Cash flow from operations 63,880 59,054 253,344 346,396 Return on assets (annualized) 10.8 % 8.8 % 10.8 % 6.9 % Return on equity (annualized) 19.9 % 16.0 % 19.4 % 12.8 %

Segment Financial and Operating Statistics Information

SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues Truckload Transportation Services $ 527,697 $ 458,256 $ 1,481,846 $ 1,368,172 Werner Logistics 157,968 117,351 437,494 339,678 Other (1) 17,004 14,156 49,128 42,539 Corporate 434 481 1,222 1,542 Subtotal 703,103 590,244 1,969,690 1,751,931 Inter-segment eliminations (2) (212 ) (30 ) (539 ) (55 ) Total $ 702,891 $ 590,214 $ 1,969,151 $ 1,751,876 Operating Income Truckload Transportation Services $ 62,856 $ 63,080 $ 193,592 $ 143,394 Werner Logistics 7,650 (852 ) 16,151 3,372 Other (1) 1,406 566 3,935 2,932 Corporate (588 ) (691 ) (3,020 ) (3,711 ) Total $ 71,324 $ 62,103 $ 210,658 $ 145,987

(1) Other includes our driver training schools, transportation-related activities such as third-party equipment maintenance and equipment leasing, and other business activities.

(2) Inter-segment eliminations represent transactions between reporting segments that are eliminated in consolidation.

OPERATING STATISTICS BY SEGMENT (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 % Chg 2021 2020 % Chg Truckload Transportation Services segment Average trucks in service 8,161 7,615 7.2 % 7,872 7,746 1.6 % Average revenues per truck per week (1) $ 4,349 $ 4,216 3.2 % $ 4,236 $ 4,082 3.8 % Total trucks (at quarter end) Company 7,905 7,245 9.1 % 7,905 7,245 9.1 % Independent contractor 315 465 (32.3 ) % 315 465 (32.3 ) % Total trucks 8,220 7,710 6.6 % 8,220 7,710 6.6 % Total trailers (at quarter end) 25,245 22,350 13.0 % 25,245 22,350 13.0 % One-Way Truckload Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge (in 000’s) $ 190,314 $ 173,021 10.0 % $ 513,324 $ 518,854 (1.1 ) % Average trucks in service 3,110 3,048 2.0 % 2,894 3,156 (8.3 ) % Total trucks (at quarter end) 3,100 2,995 3.5 % 3,100 2,995 3.5 % Average percentage of empty miles 11.17 % 11.70 % (4.5 ) % 11.08 % 12.18 % (9.0 ) % Average revenues per truck per week (1) $ 4,708 $ 4,366 7.8 % $ 4,549 $ 4,215 7.9 % Average % change YOY in revenues per total mile (1) 21.8 % 2.9 % 16.2 % (0.9 ) % Average % change YOY in total miles per truck per week (11.4 ) % 1.4 % (7.2 ) % 2.0 % Average completed trip length in miles (loaded) 731 866 (15.6 ) % 814 847 (3.9 ) % Dedicated Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge (in 000’s) $ 271,066 $ 244,314 10.9 % $ 787,231 $ 714,413 10.2 % Average trucks in service 5,051 4,567 10.6 % 4,978 4,590 8.5 % Total trucks (at quarter end) 5,120 4,715 8.6 % 5,120 4,715 8.6 % Average revenues per truck per week (1) $ 4,129 $ 4,115 0.3 % $ 4,055 $ 3,990 1.6 % Werner Logistics segment Average trucks in service 41 31 32.3 % 38 31 22.6 % Total trucks (at quarter end) 50 32 56.3 % 50 32 56.3 % Total trailers (at quarter end) 1,515 1,325 14.3 % 1,515 1,325 14.3 %

(1) Net of fuel surcharge revenues

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), we provide certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC Regulation G, including non-GAAP adjusted operating income; non-GAAP adjusted operating margin; non-GAAP adjusted operating margin, net of fuel surcharge; non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Werner; non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share; non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses; non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge; non-GAAP adjusted operating ratio; and non-GAAP adjusted operating ratio, net of fuel surcharge. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide a more useful comparison of our performance from period to period because they exclude the effect of items that, in our opinion, do not reflect our core operating performance. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as substitutes for their comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures. Although we believe that they improve comparability in analyzing our period to period performance, they could limit comparability to other companies in our industry if those companies define these measures differently. Because of these limitations, our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered measures of income generated by our business. Management compensates for these limitations by primarily relying on GAAP results and using non-GAAP financial measures on a supplemental basis.

The following tables present reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as required by SEC Regulation G. In addition, information regarding each of the excluded items as well as our reasons for excluding them from our non-GAAP results is provided below. The income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments is calculated using the incremental income tax rate excluding discrete items.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – CONSOLIDATED

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income and

Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Margin (1) $ % of Op. Rev. $ % of Op. Rev. $ % of Op. Rev. $ % of Op. Rev. Operating income and operating margin – (GAAP) $ 71,324 10.1 % $ 62,103 10.5 % $ 210,658 10.7 % $ 145,987 8.3 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Insurance and claims (2) 1,300 0.2 % 1,238 0.2 % 3,816 0.2 % 3,634 0.2 % Acquisition expenses (3) — — % — — % 992 0.1 % — — % Gain on sale of Werner Global Logistics (4) — — % — — % (1,013 ) (0.1 ) % — — % Depreciation (5) — — % 921 0.2 % — — % 9,614 0.6 % Amortization of intangible assets (6) 1,226 0.2 % — — % 1,226 0.1 % — — % Non-GAAP adjusted operating income and non-GAAP adjusted operating margin $ 73,850 10.5 % $ 64,262 10.9 % $ 215,679 11.0 % $ 159,235 9.1 %





Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

Attributable to Werner and Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS (1) $ Diluted EPS $ Diluted EPS $ Diluted EPS $ Diluted EPS Net income attributable to Werner and diluted EPS – (GAAP) $ 63,761 $ 0.94 $ 46,332 $ 0.67 $ 182,285 $ 2.68 $ 108,522 $ 1.56 Non-GAAP adjustments: Insurance and claims (2) 1,300 0.02 1,238 0.02 3,816 0.05 3,634 0.05 Acquisition expenses (3) — — — — 992 0.01 — — Gain on sale of Werner Global Logistics (4) — — — — (1,013 ) (0.01 ) — — Depreciation (5) — — 921 0.01 — — 9,614 0.14 Amortization of intangible assets, net of amount attributable to noncontrolling interest (6) 981 0.02 — — 981 0.01 — — Gain on investments in equity securities, net (7) (16,090 ) (0.24 ) — — (36,281 ) (0.53 ) — — Income tax effect of above adjustments 3,522 0.05 (550 ) (0.01 ) 8,034 0.12 (3,378 ) (0.05 ) Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Werner and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS $ 53,474 $ 0.79 $ 47,941 $ 0.69 $ 158,814 $ 2.33 $ 118,392 $ 1.70

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – TRUCKLOAD TRANSPORTATION SERVICES (TTS) SEGMENT

(unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income and

Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Margin (1) $ % of Op. Rev. $ % of Op. Rev. $ % of Op. Rev. $ % of Op. Rev. Operating income and operating margin – (GAAP) $ 62,856 11.9 % $ 63,080 13.8 % $ 193,592 13.1 % $ 143,394 10.5 % Non-GAAP adjustments: . Insurance and claims (2) 1,300 0.3 % 1,238 0.2 % 3,816 0.2 % 3,634 0.2 % Depreciation (5) — — % 921 0.2 % — — % 9,614 0.7 % Amortization of intangible assets (6) 1,226 0.2 % — — % 1,226 0.1 % — — % Non-GAAP adjusted operating income and non-GAAP adjusted operating margin $ 65,382 12.4 % $ 65,239 14.2 % $ 198,634 13.4 % $ 156,642 11.4 %





Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Expenses and

Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Ratio (1) $ % of Op. Rev. $ % of Op. Rev. $ % of Op. Rev. $ % of Op. Rev. Operating expenses and operating ratio – (GAAP) $ 464,841 88.1 % $ 395,176 86.2 % $ 1,288,254 86.9 % $ 1,224,778 89.5 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Insurance and claims (2) (1,300 ) (0.3 ) % (1,238 ) (0.2 ) % (3,816 ) (0.2 ) % (3,634 ) (0.2 ) % Depreciation (5) — — % (921 ) (0.2 ) % — — % (9,614 ) (0.7 ) % Amortization of intangible assets (6) (1,226 ) (0.2 ) % — — % (1,226 ) (0.1 ) % — — % Non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses and non-GAAP adjusted operating ratio $ 462,315 87.6 % $ 393,017 85.8 % $ 1,283,212 86.6 % $ 1,211,530 88.6 %





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Expenses, Net of Fuel Surcharge;

Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Margin, Net of Fuel Surcharge;

and Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Ratio, Net of Fuel Surcharge (1)



2021 2020 2021 2020 $ $ $ $ Operating revenues – (GAAP) $ 527,697 $ 458,256 $ 1,481,846 $ 1,368,172 Less: Trucking fuel surcharge (8) (60,765 ) (36,799 ) (165,663 ) (122,048 ) Operating revenues, net of fuel surcharge – (Non-GAAP) 466,932﻿

421,457 1,316,183 1,246,124 Operating expenses – (GAAP) 464,841 395,176 1,288,254 1,224,778 Non-GAAP adjustments: Trucking fuel surcharge (8) (60,765 ) (36,799 ) (165,663 ) (122,048 ) Insurance and claims (2) (1,300 ) (1,238 ) (3,816 ) (3,634 ) Depreciation (5) — (921 ) — (9,614 ) Amortization of intangible assets (6) (1,226 ) — (1,226 ) — Non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge 401,550 356,218 1,117,549 1,089,482 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 65,382 $ 65,239 $ 198,634 $ 156,642 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin, net of fuel surcharge 14.0 % 15.5 % 15.1 % 12.6 % Non-GAAP adjusted operating ratio, net of fuel surcharge 86.0 % 84.5 % 84.9 % 87.4 %

(1) Non-GAAP adjusted operating income; non-GAAP adjusted operating margin; non-GAAP adjusted operating margin, net of fuel surcharge; non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Werner; non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share; non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses; non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge; non-GAAP adjusted operating ratio; and non-GAAP adjusted operating ratio, net of fuel surcharge should be considered in addition to, rather than as substitutes for, GAAP operating income; GAAP operating margin; GAAP net income attributable to Werner; GAAP diluted earnings per share; GAAP operating expenses; and GAAP operating ratio, which are their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

(2) During third quarter 2021 and 2020, we accrued pre-tax insurance and claims expense for interest related to a previously disclosed excess adverse jury verdict rendered on May 17, 2018 in a lawsuit arising from a December 2014 accident. The Company is appealing this verdict. Additional information about the accident was included in our Current Report on Form 8-K dated May 17, 2018. Under our insurance policies in effect on the date of this accident, our maximum liability for this accident is $10.0 million (plus pre-judgment and post-judgment interest) with premium-based insurance coverage that exceeds the jury verdict amount. Interest is accrued at $0.4 million per month until such time as the outcome of our appeal is finalized. Management believes excluding the effect of this item provides a more useful comparison of our performance from period to period. This item is included in the Truckload Transportation Services segment in our Segment Information table.

(3) During second quarter 2021, we incurred legal and professional fees related to the acquisition of ECM, which was finalized on July 1, 2021. Acquisition-related expenses are excluded as management believes these costs are not representative of the costs of managing our on-going business. The expenses are included within other operating expenses in our Income Statement and in Corporate operating income in our Segment Information table.

(4) During first quarter 2021, we sold Werner Global Logistics (“WGL”) freight forwarding services for international ocean and air shipments to Scan Global Logistics Group, which resulted in the pre-tax gain on sale. Management believes excluding the effect of this unusual and infrequent item provides a more useful comparison of our performance from period to period. This item is included in our Werner Logistics segment in our Segment Information table.

(5) During first quarter 2020, we changed the estimated life of certain trucks expected to be sold in 2020 to more rapidly depreciate these trucks to their estimated residual values due to the weak used truck market. These trucks continued to depreciate at the same higher rate per truck, until all were sold. Management believes excluding the effect of this unusual and infrequent item provides a more useful comparison of our performance from period to period. This item is included in our Truckload Transportation Services segment in our Segment Information table.

(6) Amortization expense related to intangible assets acquired in the ECM acquisition is excluded because management does not believe it is indicative of our core operating performance. This item is included in our Truckload Transportation Services segment in our Segment Information table.

(7) Represents non-operating mark-to-market adjustments for gains/losses on our ownership interests in TuSimple, an autonomous technology company, and Mastery Logistics Systems, Inc., a transportation management systems company. We account for these ownership interests under ASC 321, Investments - Equity Securities. We record changes in the value of our investments in equity securities in other expense (income) in our Income Statement. Management believes excluding the effect of gains/losses on our investments in equity securities provides a more useful comparison of our performance from period to period.

(8) Fluctuating fuel prices and fuel surcharge revenues impact the total company operating ratio and the TTS segment operating ratio when fuel surcharges are reported on a gross basis as revenues versus netting the fuel surcharges against fuel expenses. Management believes netting fuel surcharge revenues, which are generally a more volatile source of revenue, against fuel expenses provides a more consistent basis for comparing the results of operations from period to period.