ResMed Inc. Announces Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022

Year-over-year revenue grows 20%, operating profit up 21%, non-GAAP operating profit up 18%

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD), a world-leading digital health company, today announced results for its quarter ended September 30, 2021.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

All comparisons are to the prior year period

Revenue increased by 20% to $904.0 million; up 19% on a constant currency basis

Gross margin of 56.0%; non-GAAP gross margin contracted 270 bps to 57.2%

Income from operations increased 21%; non-GAAP operating profit up 18%

Diluted earnings per share of $1.39; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.51

“Our first-quarter results demonstrate strong performance across our business with double-digit growth in both top-line and bottom-line metrics, driven by ongoing high demand for our sleep and respiratory care products, and steady growth across our software-as-a-service business,” said Mick Farrell, ResMed CEO. “It is through the extraordinary efforts of our global ResMed team that we were able to deliver products and solutions to our customers amid unprecedented supply chain challenges that continue to restrict access to critical electronic components. As we navigate supply limitations and are forced to allocate products, we continue to ensure priority for highest-acuity and highest-need patients first, as well as working with physicians, providers, and community systems to maintain a sustainable flow of medical devices and digital health solutions to patients who need care.”

“Despite constantly evolving market dynamics, we continue to pivot to meet the needs of our stakeholders, driving sustainable long-term growth, and ensuring that we are investing strongly in medical device research and development, as well as digital health innovation that will unlock value for all of our customers. I’m incredibly proud of our global teams that are working with providers and physicians in the most unusual times across 140 countries, to get products directly into the hands of patients who need our solutions most.”

Financial Results and Operating Metrics

Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts

Three Months Ended September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 % Change Constant Currency (A) Revenue $ 904.0 $ 751.9 20 % 19 % Gross margin (B) 56.0 % 58.3 % (4 ) Non-GAAP gross margin (B) 57.2 % 59.9 % (5 ) Selling, general, and administrative expenses 176.7 159.0 11 10 Research and development expenses 60.0 54.5 10 9 Income from operations 261.9 216.9 21 Non-GAAP income from operations (B) 280.7 237.1 18 Net income 203.6 178.4 14 Non-GAAP net income (B) 222.0 185.4 20 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.39 $ 1.22 14 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (B) $ 1.51 $ 1.27 19





(A) In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a “constant currency” basis, which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. (B) See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release.

Discussion of First Quarter Results

All comparisons are to the prior year period unless otherwise noted

Revenue grew by 19% on a constant currency basis, driven by increased demand for our sleep and respiratory care devices and increased demand following a recent product recall by one of our competitors, partially offset by decreased COVID-19 related demand for ventilators. The current quarter did not include material incremental respiratory care revenue from COVID-19 related demand whereas the prior year quarter included incremental revenue of approximately $40.0 million. Excluding the impact of incremental respiratory care revenue associated with COVID-19 in the prior year quarter, revenue increased by 25 percent on a constant currency basis. Revenue in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America, excluding Software as a Service, grew by 22 percent, primarily due to the factors discussed above and recovery of core sleep patient flow that was previously impacted by COVID-19. Excluding the prior year impact of incremental respiratory care revenue associated with COVID-19, revenue increased by 28 percent. Revenue in Europe, Asia, and other markets grew by 21 percent on a constant currency basis, primarily due to the factors discussed above and strong sales across our mask product portfolio. Excluding the prior year impact of incremental respiratory care revenue associated with COVID-19, revenue increased by 29 percent on a constant currency basis. Software as a Service revenue increased by 6 percent, due to continued growth in resupply service offerings and stabilizing patient flow in out-of-hospital care settings.

Gross margin decreased by 230 basis points and non-GAAP gross margin decreased by 270 basis points, mainly due to higher manufacturing costs, incremental freight costs, and lower average selling prices.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by 10 percent on a constant currency basis. SG&A expenses improved to 19.5 percent of revenue in the quarter, compared with 21.1 percent in the same period of the prior year. These changes in SG&A expenses were mainly due to increases in employee-related expenses.

Income from operations increased by 21 percent and non-GAAP income from operations increased by 18 percent.

Net income grew by 14 percent and diluted earnings per share grew by 14 percent. Non-GAAP net income grew by 20 percent and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share grew by 19 percent, predominantly attributable to strong sales.

Operating cash flow for the quarter was negative $65.7 million and was impacted by a payment to the Australian Tax Office of $284.8 million, which was the settlement amount of $381.7 million net of prior remittances. After adjusting for this payment, our operating cash flow for the quarter was $219.1 million, compared to net income in the current quarter of $203.6 million and non-GAAP net income of $222.0 million. During the quarter we paid $61.2 million in dividends.

Other Business and Operational Highlights

Introduced the AirSense 11 in the U.S., ResMed’s next-generation PAP (positive airway pressure) device designed to help millions of people worldwide with sleep apnea start and stay on therapy to treat and manage obstructive sleep apnea.

Announced the promotion of Bobby Ghoshal to President of ResMed’s SaaS business.

Presented new research at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress 2021 including the landmark ALASKA study, “CPAP Termination and All-Cause Mortality: a French Nationwide Database Analysis,” that concludes people with obstructive sleep apnea who continue PAP therapy are 39% more likely to survive than OSA patients who don’t.

During the quarter, concluded the settlement agreement with the Australian Taxation Office (“ATO”), which fully resolves the transfer pricing dispute for all prior years since 2009. ResMed previously recognized a tax reserve in fiscal year 2021 in anticipation of the settlement. The net impact of the settlement was $238.7 million ($381.7 million gross less credits and deductions of $143.0 million). The settlement provides closure for historic Australian tax matters and greater clarity into the future. As a result of the ATO settlement and due to movements in foreign currencies, recognized a $4.1 million reduction in tax credits during the quarter, which was recorded as an increase in income tax expense.



Dividend program

The ResMed board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share. The dividend will have a record date of November 11, 2021, payable on December 16, 2021. The dividend will be paid in U.S. currency to holders of ResMed’s common stock trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Holders of CHESS Depositary Interests (“CDIs”) trading on the Australian Securities Exchange will receive an equivalent amount in Australian currency, based on the exchange rate on the record date, and reflecting the 10:1 ratio between CDIs and NYSE shares. The ex-dividend date will be November 10, 2021, for common stockholders and for CDI holders. ResMed has received a waiver from the ASX’s settlement operating rules, which will allow ResMed to defer processing conversions between its common stock and CDI registers from November 10, 2021, through November 11, 2021, inclusive.

RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Net revenue $ 904,015 $ 751,944 Cost of sales 386,667 301,304 Amortization of acquired intangibles (1) 11,059 11,979 Restructuring - cost of sales (1) - - Total cost of sales $ 397,726 $ 313,283 Gross profit $ 506,289 $ 438,661 Selling, general, and administrative 176,719 158,989 Research and development 59,950 54,533 Amortization of acquired intangibles (1) 7,707 8,243 Total operating expenses $ 244,376 $ 221,765 Income from operations 261,913 216,896 Other income (expenses), net: Interest income (expense), net $ (5,360 ) $ (6,725 ) Loss attributable to equity method investments (1,386 ) (2,288 ) Other, net 3,621 7,971 Total other income (expenses), net (3,125 ) (1,042 ) Income before income taxes $ 258,788 $ 215,854 Income taxes 55,175 37,482 Net income $ 203,613 $ 178,372 Basic earnings per share $ 1.40 $ 1.23 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.39 $ 1.22 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (1) $ 1.51 $ 1.27 Basic shares outstanding 145,680 144,900 Diluted shares outstanding 146,860 146,100





(1) See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release.



RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited; $ in thousands)

September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 276,149 $ 295,278 Accounts receivable, net 575,554 614,292 Inventories 506,644 457,033 Prepayments and other current assets 227,908 208,154 Total current assets $ 1,586,255 $ 1,574,757 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net $ 467,344 $ 463,490 Operating lease right-of-use assets 134,375 128,575 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 2,297,437 2,320,483 Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets 243,756 240,820 Total non-current assets $ 3,142,912 $ 3,153,368 Total assets $ 4,729,167 $ 4,728,125 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 173,696 $ 138,008 Accrued expenses 274,106 320,599 Operating lease liabilities, current 22,919 23,585 Deferred revenue 112,528 109,611 Income taxes payable 28,909 307,963 Short-term debt 12,000 12,000 Total current liabilities $ 624,158 $ 911,766 Non-current liabilities: Deferred revenue $ 93,255 $ 91,496 Deferred income taxes 11,294 11,319 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 121,518 114,779 Other long-term liabilities 5,981 6,802 Long-term debt 793,668 643,351 Long-term income taxes payable 53,244 62,933 Total non-current liabilities $ 1,078,960 $ 930,680 Total liabilities $ 1,703,118 $ 1,842,446 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock $ 583 $ 583 Additional paid-in capital 1,643,661 1,622,199 Retained earnings 3,222,064 3,079,640 Treasury stock (1,623,256 ) (1,623,256 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (217,003 ) (193,487 ) Total stockholders’ equity $ 3,026,049 $ 2,885,679 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,729,167 $ 4,728,125



RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited; $ in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 203,613 $ 178,372 Adjustment to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 39,102 39,466 Amortization of right-of-use assets 8,517 10,422 Stock-based compensation costs 17,303 16,071 Loss attributable to equity method investments 1,386 2,288 (Gain) loss on equity investment (5,612 ) (8,476 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 33,704 16,110 Inventories, net (55,976 ) (52,396 ) Prepaid expenses, net deferred income taxes, and other current assets (14,391 ) 3,415 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, income taxes payable, and other (293,303 ) (61,273 ) Net cash (used in) / provided by operating activities $ (65,657 ) $ 143,999 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (27,340 ) (13,501 ) Patent registration and acquisition costs (4,453 ) (5,237 ) Purchases of investments (6,600 ) (8,196 ) (Payments) / proceeds on maturity of foreign currency contracts (3,481 ) 4,824 Net cash used in investing activities $ (41,874 ) $ (22,110 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net 4,354 1,026 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (195 ) 227 Proceeds from borrowings, net of borrowing costs 150,000 55,000 Repayment of borrowings - (175,000 ) Dividends paid (61,189 ) (56,511 ) Net cash (used in) / provided by financing activities $ 92,970 $ (175,258 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash $ (4,568 ) $ 11,627 Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (19,129 ) (41,742 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 295,278 463,156 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 276,149 $ 421,414



RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

The measures “non-GAAP gross profit” and “non-GAAP gross margin” exclude amortization expense from acquired intangibles related to cost of sales and are reconciled below:

Three Months Ended September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Revenue $ 904,015 $ 751,944 GAAP cost of sales $ 397,726 $ 313,283 Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles (A) (11,059 ) (11,979 ) Non-GAAP cost of sales $ 386,667 $ 301,304 GAAP gross profit $ 506,289 $ 438,661 GAAP gross margin 56.0 % 58.3 % Non-GAAP gross profit $ 517,348 $ 450,640 Non-GAAP gross margin 57.2 % 59.9 %

The measure “non-GAAP income from operations” is reconciled with GAAP income from operations below:

Three Months Ended September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 GAAP income from operations $ 261,913 $ 216,896 Amortization of acquired intangibles - cost of sales (A) 11,059 11,979 Amortization of acquired intangibles - operating expenses (A) 7,707 8,243 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 280,679 $ 237,118



RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

The measures “non-GAAP net income” and “non-GAAP diluted earnings per share” are reconciled with GAAP net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share in the table below:

Three Months Ended September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 GAAP net income $ 203,613 $ 178,372 Amortization of acquired intangibles - cost of sales, net of tax (A) 8,435 9,169 Amortization of acquired intangibles - operating expenses, net of tax (A) 5,878 6,309 Reserve for disputed tax position (A) 4,111 - (Gain) loss on equity investments (A) - (8,476 ) Non-GAAP net income (A) $ 222,037 $ 185,374 GAAP diluted shares outstanding 146,860 146,100 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.39 $ 1.22 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (A) $ 1.51 $ 1.27





(A) ResMed adjusts for the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles, reserve for disputed tax positions, and the (gain) loss on equity investments from their evaluation of ongoing operations and believes that investors benefit from adjusting these items to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of current operating performance. ResMed believes that non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is an additional measure of performance that investors can use to compare operating results between reporting periods. ResMed uses non-GAAP information internally in planning, forecasting, and evaluating the results of operations in the current period and in comparing it to past periods. ResMed believes this information provides investors better insight when evaluating ResMed’s performance from core operations and provides consistent financial reporting. The use of non-GAAP measures is intended to supplement, and not to replace, the presentation of net income and other GAAP measures. Like all non-GAAP measures, non-GAAP earnings are subject to inherent limitations because they do not include all the expenses that must be included under GAAP.



RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Revenue by Product and Region

(Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2021 (A) September 30,

2020 (A) % Change Constant Currency (B) U.S., Canada, and Latin America Devices $ 275.9 $ 197.4 40 % Masks and other 215.1 205.8 5 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 491.0 $ 403.2 22 Software as a Service 97.5 92.1 6 Total $ 588.6 $ 495.3 19 Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets Devices $ 218.2 $ 176.0 24 % 22 % Masks and other 97.2 80.6 21 18 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 315.5 $ 256.6 23 21 Global revenue Devices $ 494.2 $ 373.4 32 % 31 % Masks and other 312.3 286.4 9 8 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 806.5 $ 659.8 22 21 Software as a Service 97.5 92.1 6 6 Total $ 904.0 $ 751.9 20 19





(A) Totals and subtotals may not add due to rounding. (B) In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a “constant currency basis,” which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.



