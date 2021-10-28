Marlin Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results and Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share

Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition by Funds Managed by HPS Investment Partners LLC



Third Quarter Summary:

Net income of $5.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, up from $2.7 million, or $0.23 per diluted share a year ago and down from $10.3 million, or $0.84 per diluted share last quarter.

Ended the quarter with total stockholders’ equity of $215.3 million and a consolidated equity-to-assets ratio of 20.17%.

Continued to make progress towards satisfying the closing conditions for the proposed acquisition by funds managed by HPS, including obtaining stockholder approval on August 4, 2021, and are currently targeting closing the transaction within the first six weeks of 2022.

Total 30+ day delinquencies were 0.77%, down from 2.15% in the prior year and 0.80% in the second quarter.

Total sourced origination volume of $98.7 million, down 2.1% from the prior quarter, and up 44.1% year-over-year. Average total finance receivables were $803.8 million for the third quarter.



MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: MRLN), a nationwide provider of capital solutions to small businesses (“Marlin” or the “Company”), today reported third quarter 2021 net income of $5.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared with net income of $10.3 million, or $0.84 per diluted share in the prior quarter, and net income of $2.7 million, or $0.23 per diluted share a year ago.

Commenting on the third quarter results, Jeffrey A. Hilzinger, Marlin’s President and CEO, said, “Operating results continue to improve as we emerge from the pandemic. I am also pleased with the significant progress made in our ongoing effort towards satisfying the conditions to close the proposed merger with a subsidiary of funds managed by HPS. Given this recent progress, we believe the total costs in connection with the de-banking process will not result in a share price adjustment and now believe we could close the transaction within the first six weeks of 2022.”

Update on Acquisition by Funds Managed by HPS Investment Partners LLC

On April 19, 2021, the Company announced that it had entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of April 18, 2021 (the “Merger Agreement”) with subsidiaries of funds managed by HPS Investment Partners LLC (“HPS”). Upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, HPS will acquire all of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock through its European Asset Value Funds in an all cash transaction for $23.50 per share, as potentially subject to downward adjustment as set forth in the Merger Agreement. During the third quarter, and subsequent to quarter end, the Company made progress toward meeting the Merger Agreement closing conditions as follows:

On July 16, 2021, the 30-day waiting period under the HSR Act expired with respect to the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement.

A Special Meeting of Shareholders was held on August 4, 2021, whereby the Company’s shareholders overwhelmingly approved the transaction, with over 99% of voted shares supporting the merger.

On October 8, 2021, Marlin Business Bank entered into an agreement whereby a FDIC-insured depository institution agreed to acquire Marlin Business Bank’s portfolio of brokered deposits held through the Depository Trust Company. Subject to regulatory approval, the deposit transfer, which is expected to consist of all of Marlin Business Bank’s then-remaining deposits, is expected to occur in late December 2021 or early January 2022.

Due to the pending merger, Marlin will not host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results.

Results of Operations

Total sourced origination volume for the third quarter of $98.7 million was up 44.1% from a year ago. Net Investment in Leases and Loans was $793.2 million, down 6.3% from third quarter last year, while total managed assets stood at approximately $939.4 million, down 15.2% from the third quarter last year.

Net interest and fee margin as a percentage of average finance receivables was 8.51% for the third quarter, up 9 basis points from the second quarter and down 36 basis points from a year ago. The Company’s interest expense as a percent of average total finance receivables was 129 basis points in the third quarter of 2021 compared with 138 basis points for the prior quarter and 203 basis points for the third quarter of 2020, resulting from lower rates and a shift in mix, as higher rate long-term debt pays down.

On an absolute basis, net interest and fee income was $17.1 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared with $20.5 million in the third quarter last year.

Marlin recorded a $1.2 million provision for credit losses net benefit in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $9.9 million provision net benefit in the second quarter, and $7.2 million provision net expense in the third quarter of 2020. The provision release in the third quarter of 2021 reflects better than expected portfolio performance, continued positive performance trends, and an improved macroeconomic outlook.

Non-interest income was $3.6 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $3.5 million in the prior quarter and $4.2 million in the prior year period. The year-over-year decrease in non-interest income is primarily due to a decline in Syndication related servicing income, gain on sale of leases, and Insurance premium revenue.

The Company recorded a $2.0 million tax expense in the third quarter, representing an effective tax rate of 27.1%. In the second quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a $3.5 million tax expense representing an effective tax rate of 25.3%, and in the third quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a $0.5 million tax expense representing an effective tax rate of 16.1%.

Portfolio Performance

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total finance receivables was 3.35% at September 30, 2021 compared with 3.47% at June 30, 2021.

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company recorded a $1.2 million provision for credit losses net benefit, compared with $7.2 million provision net expense recognized in the third quarter of 2020 and a $9.9 million provision net benefit recorded for the second quarter of 2021. The provision release in the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to positive trends in portfolio performance as well as positive changes in the outlook of macroeconomic assumptions to which the reserve is correlated.

Equipment Finance receivables over 30 days delinquent were 76 basis points as of September 30, 2021, down 6 basis points from June 30, 2021, and down 137 basis points from September 30, 2020. Working Capital receivables over 15 days delinquent were 149 basis points as of September 30, 2021, up 113 basis points from June 30, 2021, and down 244 basis points from September 30, 2020. Annualized third quarter total net charge-offs were 0.59% of average total finance receivables versus 0.60% in the second quarter of 2021 and 4.54% a year ago.

Corporate Developments

On October 28, 2021, Marlin’s Board of Directors declared a $0.14 per share quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on November 18, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 8, 2021. Based on the closing stock price on October 27, 2021, the annualized dividend yield on the Company’s common stock is 2.49%.

About Marlin

Marlin is a nationwide provider of capital solutions to small businesses with a mission of helping small businesses fulfill their American dream. Our products and services are offered directly to small businesses and through financing programs with independent equipment dealers and other intermediaries. For more information about Marlin, visit marlincapitalsolutions.com or call toll free at (888) 479-9111.

Regulation G – Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain financial measures which are not calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company defines net income on an adjusted basis as net income excluding after-tax income and expenses that are deemed to be unusual in nature or infrequent in occurrence and are not indicative of the underlying performance of the business for the period presented. The Company defines diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis, return on average assets on an adjusted basis and return on average equity on an adjusted basis as the calculation used for the “as reported” number substituting net income as reported with net income on an adjusted basis while using the same denominator in the “as reported” number, where appropriate. The Company defines efficiency ratio on an adjusted basis as the calculation used for the “as reported” ratio adjusting the numerator for any discrete pre-tax adjustments used to present net income on an adjusted basis as well as the impact of pass-through lease expenses that are required to be presented on a gross basis in the income statement, acquisition related expense, and Rep and Warranty liability adjustments, as applicable. The Company adjusts the denominator in the “as reported” ratio for pass-through lease revenue that is required to be presented on a gross basis in the income statement, as applicable. The Company defines General and administrative annualized percent of average finance receivables, on an adjusted basis, as the calculation used for the “as reported” ratio, adjusting the numerator for any General and administrative discrete pre-tax adjustments used to present net income on an adjusted basis, acquisition related general and administrative expenses, Rep and Warranty liability adjustments, and pass-through lease expenses that are required to be presented on a gross basis in the income statement, as applicable. The adjusted ratio uses the same denominator as the “as reported” ratio. The Company defines Non-interest expense divided by average total managed assets, on an adjusted basis, as the calculation used for the “as reported” ratio adjusting the number for any non-interest expense discrete pre-tax adjustments used to present net income on an adjusted basis as well as the impact of pass-through lease expenses that are required to be presented on a gross basis in the income statement, acquisition related expenses, and Rep and Warranty liability adjustments, as applicable. The adjusted ratio uses the same denominator as the “as reported” ratio. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful performance metrics for management, investors and lenders, because it provides a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons of the Company's financial performance without the effects of certain adjustments in accordance with GAAP that may not necessarily be indicative of current operating performance.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP financial measures. They may not be indicative of the historical operating results of the Company nor are they intended to be predictive of potential future results. Investors should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Marlin Business Services Corp. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 4,914 $ 5,473 Interest-earning deposits with banks 217,346 130,218 Total cash and cash equivalents 222,260 135,691 Time deposits with banks 996 5,967 Restricted interest-earning deposits related to consolidated VIEs 3,202 4,719 Investment securities (amortized cost of $11.5 million at — 11,624 December 31, 2020.) Net investment in leases and loans: Leases 295,514 337,159 Loans 525,239 532,125 Net investment in leases and loans, excluding allowance for credit losses 820,753 869,284 (includes $12.1 million and $30.4 million at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, related to consolidated VIEs) Allowance for credit losses (27,521 ) (44,228 ) Total net investment in leases and loans 793,232 825,056 Intangible assets 5,175 5,678 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,268 7,623 Property and equipment, net of allowance 9,359 8,574 Property tax receivables 9,260 6,854 Other assets 16,560 10,212 Total assets $ 1,067,312 $ 1,021,998 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits $ 783,203 $ 729,614 Long-term borrowings related to consolidated VIEs 11,676 30,665 Operating lease liabilities 8,134 8,700 Other liabilities: Sales and property taxes payable 6,203 6,316 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 19,086 27,734 Net deferred income tax liability 23,728 22,604 Total liabilities 852,030 825,633 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued — — Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized; 12,026,429 and 11,974,530 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and 120 120 December 31, 2020, respectively Additional paid-in capital 77,903 76,323 Accumulated other comprehensive income — 69 Retained earnings 137,259 119,853 Total stockholders’ equity 215,282 196,365 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,067,312 $ 1,021,998









Marlin Business Services Corp. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except per-share data) Interest income $ 17,656 $ 22,398 $ 53,622 $ 73,111 Fee income 2,027 2,803 6,795 8,019 Interest and fee income 19,683 25,201 60,417 81,130 Interest expense 2,594 4,694 8,676 15,802 Net interest and fee income 17,089 20,507 51,741 65,328 Provision for credit losses (1,183 ) 7,204 (14,010 ) 51,160 Net interest and fee income (loss) after provision for credit losses 18,272 13,303 65,751 14,168 Non-interest income: Gain on leases and loans sold - 87 - 2,426 Insurance premiums written and earned 1,906 2,082 5,847 6,612 Other income 1,700 2,044 9,828 11,172 Non-interest income 3,606 4,213 15,675 20,210 Non-interest expense: Salaries and benefits 8,162 8,515 24,996 25,702 General and administrative 6,200 4,717 25,823 24,169 Goodwill impairment - - - 6,735 Intangible assets impairment - 1,016 - 1,016 Non-interest expense 14,362 14,248 50,819 57,622 Income (loss) before income taxes 7,516 3,268 30,607 (23,244 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 2,035 525 8,019 (8,284 ) Net income (loss) $ 5,481 $ 2,743 $ 22,588 $ (14,960 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.46 $ 0.23 $ 1.88 $ (1.27 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.45 $ 0.23 $ 1.86 $ (1.27 )

Marlin Business Services Corp. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) as reported $ 5,481 $ 2,743 $ 22,588 $ (14,960 ) Deduct: Charge in connection with merger agreement (200 ) - (3,053 ) - Goodwill impairment - - - (6,735 ) Intangible assets impairment - (1,016 ) - (1,016 ) Charge in connection with workforce reorganization - (836 ) - (1,713 ) Charge in connection with office lease termination - (190 ) - (414 ) Acquisition earn out valuation adjustment - 1,435 - 1,435 Reversal of charges in connection with executive separation - - - - Interest expense in connection with de-banking process (162 ) - (162 ) - Tax effect 94 152 831 2,108 Total adjustments, net of tax (268 ) (455 ) (2,384 ) (6,335 ) Net tax benefit resulting from the CARES Act of 2020 - - - 3,256 Net income (loss) on an adjusted basis $ 5,749 $ 3,198 $ 24,972 $ (11,881 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share as reported $ 0.45 $ 0.23 $ 1.86 ($1.27 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share on an adjusted basis $ 0.47 $ 0.27 $ 2.06 ($1.01 ) Return on Average Assets as reported 2.22 % 0.98 % 3.08 % -1.68 % Return on Average Assets on an adjusted basis 2.33 % 1.14 % 3.41 % -1.33 % Return on Average Equity as reported 10.35 % 6.00 % 14.81 % -10.31 % Return on Average Equity on an adjusted basis 10.86 % 6.99 % 16.38 % -8.19 % Efficiency Ratio numerator as reported $ 14,362 $ 14,248 $ 50,819 $ 57,622 Adjustments to Numerator: Expense adjustments as seen in Net Income reconciliation above (200 ) (607 ) (3,053 ) (8,443 ) Acquisition related expenses (168 ) (286 ) (495 ) (957 ) Recourse & Rep & Warranty liability adjustment (74 ) (175 ) (13 ) (982 ) Pass-through expenses (163 ) (49 ) (5,751 ) (6,063 ) Efficiency ratio numerator on an adjusted basis $ 13,757 $ 13,131 $ 41,507 $ 41,177 Adjustments to Denominator: Efficiency Ratio denominator as reported $ 20,695 $ 24,720 $ 67,416 $ 85,538 Pass-through revenue (149 ) (122 ) (5,189 ) (5,247 ) Interest expense adjustments as seen in Net Income reconciliation above 162 - 162 - Efficiency Ratio denominator on an adjusted basis $ 20,708 $ 24,598 $ 62,389 $ 80,291 Efficiency Ratio as reported 69.40 % 57.64 % 75.38 % 67.36 % Efficiency Ratio on an adjusted basis 66.43 % 53.38 % 66.53 % 51.28 % Marlin Business Services Corp. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Non-interest Expense / Average total managed assets numerator, as reported $ 14,362 $ 14,248 $ 50,819 $ 57,622 Adjustments to Numerator: Expense adjustments as seen in Net Income reconciliation above (200 ) (607 ) (3,053 ) (8,443 ) Acquisition related expenses (168 ) (286 ) (495 ) (957 ) Recourse & Rep & Warranty liability adjustment (74 ) (175 ) (13 ) (982 ) Pass-through expenses (163 ) (49 ) (5,751 ) (6,063 ) Non-interest Expense / Average total managed assets numerator, on an adjusted basis $ 13,757 $ 13,131 $ 41,507 $ 41,177 Non-interest Expense / Average total managed assets as reported 5.97 % 4.74 % 6.75 % 6.22 % Non-interest Expense / Average total managed assets on an adjusted basis 5.72 % 4.36 % 5.51 % 4.44 % General and administrative expense Annualized % of Average Finance Receivables numerator as reported $ 6,200 $ 4,717 $ 25,823 $ 24,169 Adjustments to Numerator: Expense adjustments as seen in Net Income reconciliation above (200 ) 1,245 (3,053 ) 1,021 Acquisition related expenses (168 ) (200 ) (503 ) (599 ) Recourse & Rep & Warranty liability adjustment (74 ) (175 ) (13 ) (982 ) Pass-through expenses (163 ) (49 ) (5,751 ) (6,063 ) General and administrative expense Annualized % of Average Finance Receivables numerator as adjusted $ 5,595 $ 5,538 $ 16,503 $ 17,546 General and administrative expense Annualized % of Average Finance Receivables as reported 3.09 % 2.04 % 4.21 % 3.32 % General and administrative expense Annualized % of Average Finance Receivables on an adjusted basis 2.78 % 2.40 % 2.69 % 2.41 %