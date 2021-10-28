TMC DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In TMC To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against TMC, The Metals Company Inc. (“TMC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TMC) and reminds investors of the December 27, 2021 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.



As detailed below, the lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) the Company had significantly overpaid for the TOML acquisition to undisclosed insiders; (2) the Company had artificially inflated its NORI exploration expenditures to give investors a false scale of its operations; (3) the Company’s purported 100% interest in NORI was questionable given prior disclosures to the ISA that NORI was wholly owned by two Nauruan foundations and that all future income from NORI would be used in Nauru; (4) Defendants had significantly downplayed the environmental risks of deep-sea mining polymetallic nodules and failed to adequately warn investors of the regulatory risks faced by the Company’s environmentally risky exploitation plans; (5) the Company’s PIPE financing was not fully committed and, therefore, the Company would not have the cash necessary for large sale commercial production; (6) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s valuation was significantly less than Defendants disclosed to investors; and (7) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On September 13, 2021, Bloomberg published an article revealing that two investors had failed to provide $330 million as part of the private investment in public equity (“PIPE”) component of TMC’s go-public deal. The article also questioned TMC’s “green credentials,” revealing that “[e]nvironmentalists claim that TMC’s activities will damage sensitive ecosystems and destroy vital biodiversity” and that “[s]ince the SPAC deal was announced in March, more than 500 scientists have signed a letter calling for a moratorium on deep-sea mining until the environmental risks are better understood.”

On this news, TMC’s shares fell $2.45, or over 19.69%, over the next two trading days to close at $10.00 on September 15, 2021, damaging investors.

Then, on October 6, 2021, before market hours, market research firm Bonitas Research released a report detailing multiple issues plaguing TMC, including that: (i) the Company had overpaid on licenses to potential undisclosed insiders; (ii) the Company had artificially inflated exploration expenses by more than 100% in order to mislead investors about the scale of its operations; (iii) there are reasons to question the Company’s ownership claim of NORI; and (iv) the Company’s history of affiliating with bad actors.

On this news, TMC shares fell $0.32 per share, or over 7.17%, to close at $4.14 per share on October 6, 2021, further damaging investors.

