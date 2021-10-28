Morris State Bancshares Announces Quarterly Earnings and Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend

DUBLIN, Ga., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MBLU) (the “Company”), the parent of Morris Bank, today announced net income of $6.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, representing an increase of $723 thousand, or 13.24%, compared to net income of $5.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company also announced diluted earnings per share of $2.94 for the quarter, representing a 13.08% increase over diluted earnings per share of $2.60 for the prior quarter. Net earnings were higher quarter over quarter because of lower credit and tax provisioning as well as higher non-interest income related to service charges and credit insurance premiums.



“In the third quarter, we generated net interest income of $13.4 million, slightly better than the second quarter’s level of $13.3 million,” said Spence Mullis, President and CEO. “We generated both solid loan and deposit growth during the quarter. We are particularly proud of our loan growth, which net of SBA Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loans was $37.0 million or 4.48%. While the average yield on our loans decreased slightly, loan volume and our strong non-interest-bearing deposit growth led to our net interest margin remaining solid at 4.10%. We grew non-interest-bearing deposits $25.4 million or 8.30% during the quarter.”

The Company’s total shareholders’ equity increased 3.76% to $143 million as of September 30, 2021, as compared to $138 million as of June 30, 2021. Tangible book value per share increased to $62.36 as of September 30, 2021, a 4.18% increase from $59.86 per share as of June 30, 2021. On October 20, 2021, the board of directors approved its fourth quarter dividend of $0.38 per share payable on or about December 15th to all shareholders of record as of November 15th.

Secondary mortgage revenue for the quarter was strong at $908 thousand, up $122 thousand or 15.5% from the second quarter. While mortgage rates have ticked up slightly, demand for both purchases and refinances in the Company’s markets remains strong.

The bank had a loan relationship that was stagnant in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy since June of 2019. The borrowing entity was finally discharged from bankruptcy this quarter which allowed the bank to foreclose on a new, but unoccupied assisted living facility as well other ancillary collateral for this relationship. As a result, the relationship which had been on a non-accrual status migrated into other real estate in the amount of $5.2 million. There was no net effect on the bank’s adversely classified ratio, or the ratio of adversely classified loans and other real estate owned to Tier 1 regulatory capital plus the allowance for loan losses, which decreased during the quarter to 8.04% versus 8.43% as of the end of the previous quarter. As previously mentioned, the bank’s provision for loan losses of $450 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was down from $750 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The bank’s allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.41% when PPP loans are netted out of total loans as of September 30, 2021, versus 1.47% as of June 30, 2021.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, the business and economic conditions; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; ability to execute on planned expansion and organic growth; credit risk and concentrations associated with the Company’s loan portfolio; asset quality and loan charge-offs; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates management of the Company makes in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; impairment of investment securities, goodwill or other intangible assets; the Company’s risk management strategies; increased competition; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; and increases in capital requirements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.





MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidating Balance Sheet September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 Change % Change (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 98,488,262 $ 66,121,775 $ 32,366,487 48.95 % Federal funds sold 67,966,892 87,869,237 (19,902,345 ) -22.65 % Total cash and cash equivalents 166,455,154 153,991,012 12,464,142 8.09 % Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks 350,000 350,000 - 0.00 % Securities available for sale, at fair value 253,026,739 263,891,405 (10,864,666 ) -4.12 % Securities held to maturity, at cost 13,220,095 12,682,445 537,650 4.24 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, restricted, at cost 624,200 624,200 - 0.00 % Loans, net of unearned income 882,889,280 858,178,798 24,710,482 2.88 % Less-allowance for loan losses (12,125,731 ) (12,099,672 ) (26,059 ) 0.22 % Loans, net 870,763,549 846,079,126 24,684,423 2.92 % Bank premises and equipment, net 15,127,699 15,178,731 (51,032 ) -0.34 % ROU assets for operating lease, net 420,363 505,635 (85,272 ) -16.86 % Goodwill 9,361,770 9,361,770 - 0.00 % Intangible assets, net 2,456,370 2,543,350 (86,980 ) -3.42 % Other real estate and foreclosed assets 5,470,761 271,389 5,199,372 1915.84 % Accrued interest receivable 4,670,208 4,362,402 307,806 7.06 % Cash surrender value of life insurance 13,889,164 13,798,452 90,712 0.66 % Other assets 10,057,607 10,029,683 27,924 0.28 % Total Assets $ 1,365,893,679 $ 1,333,669,600 $ 32,224,079 2.42 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 331,663,248 $ 306,244,572 $ 25,418,676 8.30 % Interest bearing 854,987,023 853,411,310 1,575,713 0.18 % 1,186,650,271 1,159,655,882 26,994,389 2.33 % Other borrowed funds 28,733,428 28,714,778 18,650 0.06 % Lease liability for operating lease 420,363 505,635 (85,272 ) -16.86 % Accrued interest payable 146,945 198,992 (52,047 ) -26.16 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 7,137,289 6,958,927 178,362 2.56 % Total liabilities 1,223,088,296 1,196,034,214 27,054,082 2.26 % Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 2,151,398 2,151,398 - 0.00 % Paid in capital surplus 39,735,842 39,735,842 - 0.00 % Retained earnings 80,874,167 81,672,346 (798,179 ) -0.98 % Current year earnings 16,863,337 10,679,804 6,183,533 57.90 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 4,845,836 5,061,193 (215,357) -4.26 % Treasury Stock, at cost 50,927 (1,665,197 ) (1,665,197 ) - 0.00 % Total shareholders' equity 142,805,383 137,635,386 5,169,997 3.76 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,365,893,679 $ 1,333,669,600 32,224,079 2.42 %







MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidating Statement of Income for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 Change % Change (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest and Dividend Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 12,642,615 $ 12,795,036 $ (152,421 ) -1.19 % Interest income on securities 1,580,691 1,449,522 131,169 9.05 % Income on federal funds sold 21,720 18,769 2,951 15.72 % Income on time deposits held in other banks 29,479 28,685 794 2.77 % Other interest and dividend income 51,191 53,518 (2,327 ) -4.35 % Total interest and dividend income 14,325,696 14,345,530 (19,834 ) -0.14 % Interest Expense: Deposits 515,038 626,030 $ (110,992 ) -17.73 % Interest on other borrowed funds 389,377 387,005 2,372 0.61 % Interest on federal funds purchased -- -- -- -- Total interest expense 904,415 1,013,035 (108,620 ) -10.72 % Net interest income before provision for loan losses 13,421,281 13,332,495 88,786 0.67 % Less-provision for loan losses 450,000 750,000 (300,000 ) -40.00 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,971,281 12,582,495 388,786 3.09 % Noninterest Income: Service charges on deposit accounts 517,470 418,331 99,139 23.70 % Other service charges, commisions and fees 488,866 365,636 123,230 33.70 % Gain on sale of loans -- -- -- -- Increase in CSV of life insurance 90,712 89,787 925 1.03 % Other income 247,726 41,655 206,071 494.71 % Total noninterest income 1,344,774 915,409 429,365 46.90 % Noninterest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,648,196 4,449,439 198,757 4.47 % Occupancy and equipment expenses, net 575,664 573,066 2,598 0.45 % (Gain) loss on sales and calls of securities -- -- -- -- Loss (gain) on sales of foreclosed assets and other real estate 4,580 (138 ) 4,718 -3418.84 % Gain on sales of premises and equipment -- -- -- -- Other expenses 2,740,932 2,467,806 273,126 11.07 % Total noninterest expense 7,969,372 7,490,173 479,199 6.40 % Income Before Income Taxes 6,346,683 6,007,731 338,952 5.64 % Provision for income taxes 163,153 547,193 (384,040 ) -70.18 % Net Income $ 6,183,530 $ 5,460,538 $ 722,992 13.24 % Earnings per common share: Basic $ 2.94 $ 2.60 $ 0.34 13.08 % Diluted $ 2.94 $ 2.60 $ 0.34 13.08 %







Quarter Ending September 30, June 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 Dollars in thousand, except per share data) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Per Share Data Basic Earnings per Common Share $ 2.94 $ 2.60 $ 2.13 Diluted Earnings per Common Share 2.94 2.60 2.13 Dividends per Common Share 0.38 0.38 0.35 Book Value per Common Share 67.99 65.53 59.27 Tangible Book Value per Common Share 62.36 59.86 53.47 Average Diluted Shared Outstanding 2,098,933 2,097,534 2,095,783 End of Period Common Shares Outstanding 2,100,471 2,100,471 2,095,468 Annualized Performance Ratios (Bank Only) Return on Average Assets 1.97 % 1.80 % 1.72 % Return on Average Equity 16.56 % 15.23 % 14.07 % Equity/Assets 11.77 % 12.02 % 12.48 % Yield on Earning Assets 4.26 % 4.30 % 4.76 % Cost of Funds 0.17 % 0.22 % 0.40 % Net Interest Margin 4.10 % 4.10 % 4.39 % Efficiency Ratio 52.12 % 51.03 % 51.38 % Credit Metrics Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans 1.37 % 1.41 % 1.22 % Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans* 1.41 % 1.47 % 1.22 % Adversely Classified Assets to Tier 1 Capital plus Allowance for Loan Losses 8.04 % 8.43 % 10.29 % * Excludes PPP Loans





