Mercury Systems announces SOSA aligned development platform to simplify complex subsystem design

ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today announced the Model 8257A Development Platform aligned to the Sensor Open Systems Architecture™ Technical Standard. Featuring a single-slot 3U VPX backplane and integrated power supply, the 8257A enables engineers to accelerate development of their sensor processing applications in an easy-to-use SOSA aligned desktop environment, saving time and money.

“Our new Model 8257A eases the adoption of SOSA aligned solutions by providing an integrated development platform using only a single card to accelerate initial development efforts,” said Ken Hermanny, senior director and general manager, Mercury Microwave and Mixed Signal Assemblies. “The optional rear transition module provides access to all the analog and digital signals on Mercury’s Quartz line of RF system-on-chip (RFSoC) modules without the need for additional plug-in cards or an Ethernet switch card to minimize system complexity and cost during development. Prototyping in this environment helps determine system requirements and supports creation of IP and software that can ultimately be used in the deployed SOSA aligned system. It’s another example of our commitment to Innovation that Matters.”

The Model 8257A Development Platform accepts 3U VPX conduction cooled boards and uses integral fans for air cooling, enabling development on a fully rugged and conduction cooled board in a desktop or benchtop environment. It is specifically designed to accommodate Mercury’s Quartz® Model 5550 or 5553, eight-channel A/D and D/A converter 3U OpenVPX modules based on the Xilinx® Zynq® UltraScale+ RF system-on-chip (RFSoC), both aligned with the recently released Technical Standard for SOSA Reference Architecture 1.0. Developers can connect a notebook or desktop PC running Xilinx’s Vivado Design Suite and Mercury’s Navigator Design Suite to quickly develop, run and debug their applications.

Mercury envisions, creates, and delivers innovative technology solutions purpose-built to meet their customers’ most pressing high-tech needs. Visit the Model 8257A Development Platform product page for more information or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or info@mrcy.com.

About the SOSA Consortium

The Open Group Sensor Open Systems Architecture™ (SOSA) Consortium aims to create a common framework for transitioning sensor systems to an open systems architecture, based on key interfaces and open standards established by industry-government consensus. The SOSA Consortium enables government and industry to collaboratively develop open standards and best practices to enable, enhance, and accelerate the deployment of affordable, capable, interoperable sensor systems.

For more information about the SOSA Consortium, please visit www.opengroup.org/content/sensor-open-systems-architecture-sosa.

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters®

Mercury Systems is a global commercial technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., the company delivers trusted, secure open architecture processing solutions powering a broad range of mission-critical applications in the most challenging and demanding environments. Inspired by its purpose of delivering Innovation that Matters, By and For People Who Matter, Mercury helps make the world a safer, more secure place for all. To learn more, visit mrcy.com, or follow us on Twitter.

