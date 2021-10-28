Global Ship Lease Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL), a containership charter owner, announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s results for the third quarter 2021 on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue financial results for the third quarter 2021 on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, before the open of market trading.



What: Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast When: Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time Where: There are two ways to access the conference call: Dial-in: (877) 445-2556 or (908) 982-4670; Passcode: 2790545 Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to ensure a prompt start to the call. Live Internet webcast and slide presentation: http://www.globalshiplease.com

If you are unable to participate at this time, a replay of the call will be available through Friday, November 26, 2021 at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406. Enter the code 2790545 to access the audio replay. The webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website: http://www.globalshiplease.com

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease is a leading independent owner of containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under fixed-rate charters to top tier container liner companies. It was listed on the New York stock Exchange in August 2008.

As at August 31, 2021, Global Ship Lease owned 61 containerships, ranging from 1,118 to 11,040 TEU, and had contracted to purchase a further four ships, for a total fleet of 65 ships with an aggregate capacity of 342,378 TEU. 32 ships are wide-beam Post-Panamax.

Adjusted to include all charters agreed, and ships contracted to be purchased, up to August 31, 2021, the average remaining term of the Company’s charters as at June 30, 2021, to the mid-point of redelivery, including options under the Company’s control and other than if a redelivery notice has been received, was 2.5 years on a TEU-weighted basis. Contracted revenue on the same basis was $1.37 billion. Contracted revenue was $1.61 billion, including options under charterers’ control and with latest redelivery date, representing a weighted average remaining term of 3.1 years.

Investor and Media Contact:

The IGB Group

Bryan Degnan

646-673-9701

or

Leon Berman

212-477-8438