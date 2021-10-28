Macatawa Bank Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

HOLLAND, Mich., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MCBC), the holding company for Macatawa Bank (collectively, the “Company”), today announced its results for the third quarter 2021.

Net income of $7.2 million in third quarter 2021 versus $7.1 million in third quarter 2020

Provision for loan losses benefit of $550,000 in the third quarter 2021 versus $500,000 provision expense in the third quarter 2020

Loan portfolio balances down by $405.7 million (26%) from third quarter 2020 reflecting a net decrease of $261.6 million in PPP loans in the same time period

New commercial loan origination activity accelerated in the third quarter 2021 - $114.6 million versus $88.2 million in third quarter 2020 and $62.0 million in second quarter 2021

Deposit balances up by $382.6 million (18%) from third quarter 2020

The Company redeemed its remaining $20 million trust preferred securities on July 7, 2021

Capital and liquidity levels increased further during the quarter and remain strong



The Company reported net income of $7.2 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in the third quarter 2021 compared to $7.1 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in the third quarter 2020. For the first nine months of 2021, the Company reported net income of $22.8 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, compared to $21.2 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020.

"We are pleased to report solid results for the third quarter of 2021,” said Ronald L. Haan, President and CEO of the Company. “We are encouraged by our increase in commercial loan origination activity. Originations were up 30 percent in third quarter 2021 over third quarter 2020 and were up 85 percent over second quarter 2021. Our credit quality remains strong and we experienced no commercial loan chargeoffs during the third quarter 2021, allowing for a provision for loan loss benefit of $550,000 during the third quarter 2021.”

“In addition, our customers’ deposits remain high. They are continuing to retain an unprecedented level of balances with us, with total deposits having grown from $1.7 billion at March 31, 2020 to over $2.5 billion at September 30, 2021. This not only speaks to the strength of our customers, but their confidence in us as their banking institution.”

“Our strong liquidity and capital position allowed us to redeem the remaining $20.0 million of trust preferred securities in the third quarter 2021. This simplifies our capital structure and will reduce interest expense by approximately $600,000 annually.”

Mr. Haan concluded: "Despite a challenging environment, we produced strong earnings for the third quarter of 2021. Our asset quality is strong and we are well-positioned to build on our third quarter momentum and seize more opportunities to safely deploy the excess funds our customers have entrusted us with.”

Operating Results

Net interest income for the third quarter 2021 totaled $14.3 million, a decrease of $161,000 from the second quarter 2021 and a decrease of $378,000 from the third quarter 2020. Net interest margin for the third quarter 2021 was 2.04 percent, down 15 basis points from the second quarter 2021, and down 39 basis points from the third quarter 2020. Net interest income for the third quarter 2021 benefitted from amortization of $2.8 million in fees from loans originated under the PPP, compared to $2.4 million in the second quarter 2021 and $1.2 million in the third quarter 2020. These fees are amortized over the loans’ contractual maturity, which is 24 months or 60 months, as applicable. Upon SBA forgiveness, the remaining unamortized fees are recognized into interest income. During the third quarter 2021, the Company had approved and received forgiveness disbursements from the SBA on 909 loans with balances totaling $92.4 million. In the second quarter 2021, the Company had approved and received forgiveness disbursements from the SBA on 200 loans with balances totaling $107.7 million. Net interest margin was negatively impacted in the third quarter 2021 versus the third quarter 2020 by our carrying significantly higher balances of federal funds sold due to the significant increase in balances held by depositors throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. These balances, which earn only 10-15 basis points in interest, increased by $692.4 million, on average, from the third quarter 2020 and caused a 67 basis point decrease in net interest margin in the third quarter 2021 compared to third quarter 2020 and an 18 basis point decrease compared to second quarter 2021. Floor rates established by the Company on its variable rate loans over recent years served to soften the negative impact on net interest income of the 2020 federal funds rate decreases. Without these floors, net interest income for the quarter would have been lower than stated by approximately $1.0 million.

On July 7, 2021, the Company redeemed its remaining $20.0 million of trust preferred securities. The Company estimates that this will save approximately $600,000 of interest expense annually, with regulatory capital remaining significantly above levels required to be categorized as well capitalized.

Non-interest income decreased $527,000 in the third quarter 2021 compared to the second quarter 2021 and decreased $450,000 from the third quarter 2020. Gains on sales of mortgage loans in the third quarter 2021 were down $460,000 compared to the second quarter 2021 and were down $695,000 from the third quarter 2020. The Company originated $21.3 million in mortgage loans for sale in the third quarter 2021 compared to $39.2 million in the second quarter 2021 and $40.8 million in the third quarter 2020. Higher deposit service charge income, wealth management fees and debit card interchange income from customer usage softened the effect of a lower level of mortgage gains recognized in the quarter.

Non-interest expense was $11.6 million for the third quarter 2021, compared to $11.7 million for the second quarter 2021 and $11.5 million for the third quarter 2020. The largest component of non-interest expense was salaries and benefit expenses. Salaries and benefit expenses were down $224,000 compared to the second quarter 2021 and were down $202,000 compared to the third quarter 2020. The decreases compared to the second quarter 2021 and the third quarter 2020 were due largely to lower level of commissions from mortgage production as volume decreased, and were also due to lower medical insurance costs. The table below identifies the primary components of the changes in salaries and benefits between periods.





Dollars in 000s Q3 2021

to

Q2 2021 Q3 2021

to

Q3 2020 Salaries and other compensation $ 0 $ 30 Salary deferral from commercial loans 65 25 Bonus accrual 72 (7 ) Mortgage production – variable comp (193 ) (129 ) 401k matching contributions (5 ) (96 ) Medical insurance costs (163 ) (25 ) Total change in salaries and benefits $ (224 ) $ (202 )

FDIC assessment expense was $204,000 in the third quarter 2021 compared to $159,000 in the second quarter 2021 and $131,000 in the third quarter 2020. FDIC assessment expense increased primarily as a result of the significant increase in deposit balances between periods. In addition, assessment credits of $172,000 were applied in the nine months ended September 30, 2020, contributing to the increase in the 2021 periods compared to 2020. Data processing expenses were down $15,000 in the third quarter 2021 compared to the second quarter 2021 and were up $78,000 compared to the third quarter 2020 due to higher ongoing online banking expenses from higher usage by deposit customers. Other categories of non-interest expense were relatively flat compared to the second quarter 2021 and the third quarter 2020 due to a continued focus on expense management.

Federal income tax expense was $1.7 million for the third quarter 2021, $1.8 million for the second quarter 2021, and $1.6 million for the third quarter 2020. The effective tax rate was 19.4 percent for the third quarter 2021, compared to 19.1 percent for the second quarter 2021 and 18.5 percent for the third quarter 2020.



Asset Quality

A provision for loan losses benefit of $550,000 was recorded in the third quarter 2021 compared to provision benefit of $750,000 in the second quarter 2021 and provision expense of $500,000 in the third quarter 2020. Net loan recoveries for the third quarter 2021 were $276,000, compared to second quarter 2021 net loan recoveries of $104,000 and third quarter 2020 net loan recoveries of $203,000. At September 30, 2021, the Company had experienced net loan recoveries in twenty-five of the past twenty-seven quarters. Total loans past due on payments by 30 days or more amounted to $437,000 at September 30, 2021, up $311,000 from $126,000 at June 30, 2021 and down $87,000 from $524,000 at September 30, 2020. Delinquencies at September 30, 2021 were comprised of just four individual loans and the increase in overall delinquencies was due primarily to one loan that went past maturity at quarter end. Delinquency as a percentage of total loans was just 0.04 percent at September 30, 2021, well below the Company’s peer level.

The allowance for loan losses of $16.5 million was 1.45 percent of total loans at September 30, 2021, compared to $16.8 million or 1.36 percent of total loans at June 30, 2021, and $16.6 million or 1.07 percent at September 30, 2020. The ratio at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 includes PPP loans, which are fully guaranteed by the SBA and receive no allowance allocation. The ratio excluding PPP loans was 1.56 percent at September 30, 2021, 1.57 percent at June 30, 2021 and 1.38 percent at September 30, 2020. The coverage ratio of allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans continued to be strong and significantly exceeded 1-to-1 coverage at 39-to-1 as of September 30, 2021.

At September 30, 2021, the Company's nonperforming loans were $420,000, representing 0.04 percent of total loans. This compares to $433,000 (0.03 percent of total loans) at June 30, 2021 and $195,000 (0.01 percent of total loans) at September 30, 2020. Other real estate owned and repossessed assets were $2.3 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $2.3 million at June 30, 2021 and $2.6 million at September 30, 2020. Total non-performing assets, including other real estate owned and nonperforming loans, were $2.8 million, or 0.10 percent of total assets, at September 30, 2021. Total nonperforming assets, including other real estate owned and nonperforming loans, decreased by $56,000 from September 30, 2020 to September 30, 2021.

A break-down of non-performing loans is shown in the table below.

Dollars in 000s Sept 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sept 30,

2020 Commercial Real Estate $ 332 $ 341 $ 432 $ 438 $ 97 Commercial and Industrial --- --- --- --- --- Total Commercial Loans 332 341 432 438 97 Residential Mortgage Loans 88 92 93 95 98 Consumer Loans --- --- --- --- --- Total Non-Performing Loans $ 420 $ 433 $ 525 $ 533 $ 195

A break-down of non-performing assets is shown in the table below.



Dollars in 000s Sept 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sept 30,

2020 Non-Performing Loans $ 420 $ 433 $ 525 $ 533 $ 195 Other Repossessed Assets --- --- --- --- --- Other Real Estate Owned 2,343 2,343 2,371 2,537 2,624 Total Non-Performing Assets $ 2,763 $ 2,776 $ 2,896 $ 3,070 $ 2,819

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital

Total assets were $2.90 billion at September 30, 2021, a decrease of $39.6 million from $2.94 billion at June 30, 2021 and an increase of $392.8 million from $2.51 billion at September 30, 2020. Assets were elevated at each period due to customers holding a higher level of deposits during the COVID-19 pandemic, including balances from PPP loan proceeds. Total loans were $1.14 billion at September 30, 2021, a decrease of $101.7 million from $1.24 billion at June 30, 2021 and a decrease of $405.7 million from $1.54 billion at September 30, 2020.

Commercial loans decreased by $350.2 million from September 30, 2020 to September 30, 2021, along with a decrease of $45.7 million in the residential mortgage portfolio, and a decrease of $9.8 million in the consumer loan portfolio. Within commercial loans, commercial real estate loans decreased by $31.7 million and commercial and industrial loans decreased by $56.9 million. However, the largest decrease in commercial loans was in PPP loans which decreased by $261.6 million due to forgiveness by the SBA of $388.5 million in PPP loans, partially offset by new PPP loan originations of $126.9 million.

The composition of the commercial loan portfolio is shown in the table below:

Dollars in 000s Sept 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sept 30,

2020 Construction and Development $ 104,636 $ 102,608 $ 117,178 $ 118,665 $ 121,578 Other Commercial Real Estate 422,574 427,291 423,424 433,508 437,345 Commercial Loans Secured

by Real Estate 527,210 529,899 540,602 552,173 558,923 Commercial and Industrial 356,812 359,846 392,208 436,331 413,702 Paycheck Protection Program 77,571 169,679 253,811 229,079 339,216 Total Commercial Loans $ 961,593 $ 1,059,424 $ 1,186,621 $ 1,217,583 $ 1,311,841

Bank owned life insurance was $52.8 million at September 30, 2021, up $274,000 from $52.5 million at June 30, 2021 and up $10.4 million from $42.4 million at September 30, 2020 due to an additional $10.0 million in insurance policies purchased early in the second quarter 2021 and earnings on the underlying investments.



Total deposits were $2.55 billion at September 30, 2021, down $46.9 million, or 1.8 percent, from $2.60 billion at June 30, 2021 and were up $382.6 million, or 17.6 percent, from $2.17 billion at September 30, 2020. Demand deposits were down $57.5 million in the third quarter 2021 compared to the second quarter 2021 and were up $342.2 million compared to the third quarter 2020. Money market deposits and savings deposits were up $13.2 million from the second quarter 2021 and were up $61.2 million from the third quarter 2020. Certificates of deposit were down $2.6 million at September 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2021 and were down $20.8 million compared to September 30, 2020 as customers reacted to changes in market interest rates. As deposit rates have dropped, the Company has experienced some shifting between deposit types and, overall, deposit customers are holding higher levels of liquid deposit balances in the low interest rate environment and due to uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company continues to be successful at attracting and retaining core deposit customers. Customer deposit accounts remain insured to the highest levels available under FDIC deposit insurance.

Other borrowed funds were up $25.0 million to $85.0 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $60.0 million at June 30, 2021 and were up $15.0 million compared to $70.0 million at September 30, 2021. The increases were due to an additional $25.0 million advance taken in the third quarter 2021. This advance is putable quarterly by the FHLB and carries a rate of 0.01%. Considering the additional dividend provided by the FHLB on activity based stock, this advance effectively carries a negative interest rate, resulting in positive income for the Company from the advance.

The Company's total risk-based regulatory capital ratio at September 30, 2021 was lower than the ratio at June 30, 2021 due to the redemption of the remaining trust preferred securities in the third quarter 2021, but remained higher than at September 30, 2020. Macatawa Bank’s risk-based regulatory capital ratios continue to be at levels considerably above those required to be categorized as “well capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines. As such, the Bank was categorized as "well capitalized" at September 30, 2021.

