Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results; and Raises Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance

Third quarter financial results exceeded expectations, with solid operating execution, cost efficiencies and strong cash flow growth.

The Company raised its revenue, net income, Adjusted EBITDA, net cash provided by operating activities, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow guidance ranges for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 ("fiscal year 2021").

RUTLAND, Vt., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company, today reported its financial results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021.

Highlights for the Three Months and Year-to-Date Ended September 30, 2021:

Revenues were $242.0 million for the quarter, up $39.3 million, or up 19.4%, from the same period in 2020.

Overall solid waste pricing for the quarter was up 4.1%, driven by collection pricing, up 4.6%, and landfill pricing, up 3.7%, from the same period in 2020.

Net income was $15.9 million for the quarter, up $0.8 million, or up 4.9%, from the same period in 2020. Provision for income taxes was $6.6 million for the quarter, up $6.2 million from the same period in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $61.2 million for the quarter, up $10.0 million, or up 19.4%, from the same period in 2020.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $134.1 million for the year-to-date period, up $22.2 million, or up 19.8%, from the same period in 2020.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, was $82.3 million for the year-to-date period, up $22.3 million, or up 37.2%, from the same period in 2020.

Acquired nine businesses with approximately $86 million of annualized revenues year-to-date.



"We had another strong operational quarter, as we continued to execute well against our long-term strategic plan,” said John W. Casella, Chairman and CEO of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. “As a result, we increased revenues by 19.4% and Adjusted EBITDA by 19.4% year-over-year in the quarter and we increased year-to-date Adjusted Free Cash Flow by 37.2% year-over-year."

“These positive results are a testament to the hard work, adaptability and dedication of our team, our asset positioning in the disposal capacity constrained northeast market, and strong execution against our operating and cost efficiency programs,” Casella said. “Our solid waste pricing continued to improve sequentially as we advanced 4.1% solid waste pricing during the third quarter, with strength in both collection and disposal lines-of-business. Solid waste volumes were up 2.8% year-over-year, with much of this growth driven by the continued rebound of disposal volumes, especially in the New York markets.”

“Our team did a great job controlling costs while volumes continued to ramp back online during the quarter and certain cost categories experienced heightened inflationary pressure,” Casella said. “Our investments in technology, including our route optimization program, continued automation of our fleet, and real-time data analytics helped to offset these inflationary cost increases.”

“We continue to execute well against our long-term growth strategy and we have acquired nine businesses with approximately $86 million of annualized revenues year-to-date through October,” Casella said. "We expect to recognize roughly $50 million of revenues in 2022 from the roll-over impact of acquisitions already completed in 2021.”

“We are focused on acquiring well run businesses in strategic markets that will drive long-term growth, additional vertical integration and enhance operating synergies,” Casella said. “Our acquisition pipeline remains robust, and we believe that there is continued opportunity to drive additional cash flow growth across our footprint through execution of our growth strategy.”

For the quarter, revenues were $242.0 million, up $39.3 million, or up 19.4%, from the same period in 2020, with revenue growth mainly driven by: the roll-over impact from acquisitions; positive collection and disposal pricing; higher solid waste volumes; higher recycling commodity prices; higher resource solutions processing volumes; and higher resource solutions non-processing revenues; partially offset by lower Sustainability Recycling Adjustment (SRA) fees as we share higher commodity prices with our customers.

Net income was $15.9 million for the quarter, or $0.31 per diluted common share, up $0.8 million, or up 4.9%, as compared to net income of $15.1 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2020. The quarter included $1.9 million of expense from acquisition activities and $0.3 million of legal and other expenses associated with the closure of our landfill in Southbridge, Massachusetts ("Southbridge Landfill"). The same quarter last year included $0.2 million of expense from acquisition activities and $2.6 million of legal and other expenses associated with the Southbridge Landfill closure.

Given the reversal of the tax valuation allowance in 2020, we expect an income statement tax provision at a rate of approximately 31% in fiscal year 2021. The income tax provision was $6.6 million in the quarter, up $6.2 million from the same period in 2020.

Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP measure, was $17.5 million for the quarter, or $0.34 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, a non-GAAP measure, up $0.3 million, or up 1.9%, as compared to Adjusted Net Income of $17.2 million, or $0.35 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, for the same period in 2020.

Operating income was $27.4 million for the quarter, up $6.8 million, or up 32.7%, from the same period in 2020. Adjusted Operating Income, a non-GAAP measure, was $29.6 million for the quarter, up $6.1 million, or up 26.2% from the same period in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $61.2 million for the quarter, up $10.0 million, or up 19.4%, from the same period in 2020.

For the year-to-date period, revenues were $647.4 million, up $73.0 million, or up 12.7%, from the same period in 2020. Net income was $32.0 million, or $0.62 per diluted common share, for the year-to-date period, as compared to net income of $28.2 million, or $0.58 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2020. Adjusted Net Income was $35.3 million, or $0.68 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, for the year-to-date period, as compared to Adjusted Net Income of $32.1 million, or $0.66 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, for the same period in 2020.

Operating income was $61.3 million for the year-to-date period, up $16.3 million from the same period in 2020. Adjusted Operating Income was $65.9 million for the year-to-date period, up $15.5 million from the same period in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $152.2 million for the year-to-date period, up $23.4 million from the same period in 2020.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $134.1 million for the year-to-date period, as compared to $111.9 million for the same period in 2020. Adjusted Free Cash Flow was $82.3 million for the year-to-date period, as compared to $60.0 million for the same period in 2020. Adjusted Free Cash Flow for the year-to-date period included the following adjustments: $4.5 million of landfill closure, site improvement and remediation expenditures associated with the Southbridge Landfill closure; $3.4 million of cash outlays related to acquisition activities; $10.2 million of capital expenditures associated with the expansion at our landfill in Coventry, Vermont ("Waste USA Landfill"); and $11.1 million of non-recurring capital expenditures primarily related to acquisitions.

Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook

“Given our strong execution during the third quarter, the expected contribution of acquisitions already completed this year and our increased visibility of economic trends, we are updating our fiscal year 2021 guidance ranges that were first announced in mid-February,” Casella said. “These guidance ranges assume a stable economic environment continuing through the remainder of the year with only a modest further rebound in solid waste volumes.”

The Company raised guidance for the third time in fiscal year 2021 by estimating results in the following ranges (as compared to the fiscal year 2021 guidance ranges as updated on July 29, 2021):

Revenues between $870 million and $880 million (as compared to between $850 million and $860 million);

Net income between $37 million and $41 million (as compared to between $35 million and $39 million);

Adjusted EBITDA between $200 million and $204 million (as compared to between $195 million and $199 million);

Net cash provided by operating activities between $162 million and $166 million (as compared to between $158 million and $162 million); and

Adjusted Free Cash Flow between $85 million and $89 million (as compared to between $79 million and $83 million).



The updated guidance ranges include acquisitions already completed in fiscal year 2021, but do not include the impact from any acquisitions not yet completed.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow related to fiscal year 2021 are described in the Reconciliation of Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook Non-GAAP Measures section of this press release. Net income and Net cash provided by operating activities are provided as the most directly comparable GAAP measures to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, respectively, however these forward-looking estimates for fiscal year 2021 do not contemplate any unanticipated or non-recurring impacts.

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except for per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 241,969 $ 202,667 $ 647,375 $ 574,344 Operating expenses: Cost of operations 153,892 130,406 419,583 382,386 General and administration 30,993 25,014 87,336 74,240 Depreciation and amortization 27,491 23,799 74,510 67,281 Expense from acquisition activities 1,904 173 3,950 1,533 Southbridge Landfill closure charge 302 2,642 653 3,815 214,582 182,034 586,032 529,255 Operating income 27,387 20,633 61,343 45,089 Other expense (income): Interest expense, net 5,103 5,299 15,737 16,666 Other income (178 ) (157 ) (825 ) (606 ) Other expense, net 4,925 5,142 14,912 16,060 Income before income taxes 22,462 15,491 46,431 29,029 Provision for income taxes 6,601 374 14,476 840 Net income $ 15,861 $ 15,117 $ 31,955 $ 28,189 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 51,389 48,370 51,312 48,241 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.62 $ 0.58 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 51,586 48,619 51,506 48,481 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.62 $ 0.58





CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,481 $ 154,342 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 90,500 74,198 Other current assets 30,178 18,714 Total current assets 167,159 247,254 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization 617,348 510,512 Operating lease right-of-use assets 96,712 95,310 Goodwill 227,929 194,901 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 92,908 58,324 Restricted assets 1,948 1,848 Cost method investments 11,264 11,264 Deferred income taxes 46,777 61,163 Other non-current assets 18,352 13,322 Total assets $ 1,280,397 $ 1,193,898 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current maturities of debt $ 16,751 $ 9,240 Current operating lease liabilities 7,128 8,547 Accounts payable 69,516 49,198 Other accrued liabilities 84,974 64,223 Total current liabilities 178,369 131,208 Debt, less current portion 534,752 530,411 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 59,001 60,979 Other long-term liabilities 100,324 109,158 Total stockholders' equity 407,951 362,142 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,280,397 $ 1,193,898





CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 31,955 $ 28,189 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 74,510 67,281 Interest accretion on landfill and environmental remediation liabilities 5,915 5,324 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,716 1,597 Stock-based compensation 8,712 5,345 Operating lease right-of-use assets expense 9,981 12,347 (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment (1 ) 254 Southbridge Landfill non-cash closure charge 112 2,077 Non-cash expense from acquisition activities 532 549 Deferred income taxes 12,974 1,514 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures (12,317 ) (12,562 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 134,089 111,915 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (153,112 ) (25,379 ) Additions to property, plant and equipment (81,577 ) (77,271 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 593 430 Net cash used in investing activities (234,096 ) (102,220 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from debt borrowings 500 154,400 Principal payments on debt (8,517 ) (145,008 ) Payments of debt issuance costs — (1,531 ) Proceeds from the exercise of share based awards 163 100 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (7,854 ) 7,961 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (107,861 ) 17,656 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 154,342 3,471 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 46,481 $ 21,127 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Cash interest payments $ 14,378 $ 15,239 Cash income tax payments $ 597 $ (1,650 ) Non-current assets obtained through long-term financing obligations $ 18,153 $ 16,937 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations $ 3,566 $ 3,289

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Non-GAAP Performance Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company also presents non-GAAP performance measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share that provide an understanding of operational performance because it considers them important supplemental measures of the Company's performance that are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of the Company's results. The Company also believes that identifying the impact of certain items as adjustments provides more transparency and comparability across periods. Management uses these non-GAAP performance measures to further understand its “core operating performance” and believes its “core operating performance” is helpful in understanding its ongoing performance in the ordinary course of operations. The Company believes that providing such non-GAAP performance measures to investors, in addition to corresponding income statement measures, affords investors the benefit of viewing the Company’s performance using the same financial metrics that the management team uses in making many key decisions and understanding how the core business and its results of operations has performed. The tables below set forth such performance measures on an adjusted basis to exclude such items:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 15,861 $ 15,117 $ 31,955 $ 28,189 Net income as a percentage of revenues 6.6 % 7.5 % 4.9 % 4.9 % Provision for income taxes 6,601 374 14,476 840 Other income (178 ) (157 ) (825 ) (606 ) Interest expense, net 5,103 5,299 15,737 16,666 Expense from acquisition activities (i) 1,904 173 3,950 1,533 Southbridge Landfill closure charge (ii) 302 2,642 653 3,815 Depreciation and amortization 27,491 23,799 74,510 67,281 Depletion of landfill operating lease obligations 2,199 2,243 5,781 5,711 Interest accretion on landfill and environmental remediation liabilities 1,953 1,782 5,915 5,324 Adjusted EBITDA $ 61,236 $ 51,272 $ 152,152 $ 128,753 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues 25.3 % 25.3 % 23.5 % 22.4 % Depreciation and amortization (27,491 ) (23,799 ) (74,510 ) (67,281 ) Depletion of landfill operating lease obligations (2,199 ) (2,243 ) (5,781 ) (5,711 ) Interest accretion on landfill and environmental remediation liabilities (1,953 ) (1,782 ) (5,915 ) (5,324 ) Adjusted Operating Income $ 29,593 $ 23,448 $ 65,946 $ 50,437 Adjusted Operating Income as a percentage of revenues 12.2 % 11.6 % 10.2 % 8.8 %





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 15,861 $ 15,117 $ 31,955 $ 28,189 Expense from acquisition activities (i) 1,904 173 3,950 1,533 Southbridge Landfill closure charge (ii) 302 2,642 653 3,815 Tax effect (iii) (568 ) (766 ) (1,296 ) (1,456 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 17,499 $ 17,166 $ 35,262 $ 32,081 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 51,586 48,619 51,506 48,481 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.62 $ 0.58 Expense from acquisition activities (i) 0.03 — 0.08 0.03 Southbridge Landfill closure charge (ii) 0.01 0.06 0.01 0.08 Tax effect (iii) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.34 $ 0.35 $ 0.68 $ 0.66

(i) Expense from acquisition activities are primarily legal, consulting or other similar costs incurred during the period related to acquisition diligence, acquisition integration or select development projects as part of the Company’s strategic growth initiative.

(ii) Southbridge Landfill closure charge are expenses related to the unplanned early closure of the Southbridge Landfill along with associated legal activities. The Company initiated the unplanned, premature closure of the Southbridge Landfill in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 due to the significant capital investment required to obtain expansion permits and for future development coupled with an uncertain regulatory environment. The unplanned closure of the Southbridge Landfill reduced the economic useful life of the assets from prior estimates by approximately ten years. The Company expects to incur certain costs through completion of the closure process.

(iii) Tax effect of the adjustments is an aggregate of the current and deferred tax impact of each adjustment, including the impact to the effective tax rate, current provision and deferred provision. The computation considers all relevant impacts of the adjustments, including available net operating loss carryforwards and the impact on the remaining valuation allowance.



Non-GAAP Liquidity Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents non-GAAP liquidity measures such as Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Bank Consolidated EBITDA, Consolidated Funded Debt, Net and Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio that provide an understanding of the Company's liquidity because it considers them important supplemental measures of its liquidity that are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of the Company's cash flow generation from its core operations that are then available to be deployed for strategic acquisitions, growth investments, development projects, unusual landfill closures, site improvement and remediation, and strengthening the Company’s balance sheet through paying down debt. The Company also believes that identifying the impact of certain items as adjustments provides more transparency and comparability across periods. Management uses non-GAAP liquidity measures to understand the Company’s cash flow provided by operating activities after certain expenditures along with its consolidated net leverage and believes that these measures demonstrate the Company’s ability to execute on its strategic initiatives. The Company believes that providing such non-GAAP liquidity measures to investors, in addition to corresponding cash flow statement measures, affords investors the benefit of viewing the Company’s liquidity using the same financial metrics that the management team uses in making many key decisions and understanding how the core business and cash flow generation has performed. The tables below, in some instances on an adjusted basis to exclude certain items, set forth such liquidity measures:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 55,076 $ 49,422 $ 134,089 $ 111,915 Capital expenditures (25,508 ) (25,701 ) (81,577 ) (77,271 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 190 230 593 430 Southbridge Landfill closure and Potsdam environmental remediation (i) 1,929 1,979 4,463 4,737 Cash outlays from acquisition activities (ii) 2,394 199 3,418 984 Post acquisition and development project capital expenditures (iii) 4,616 3,235 11,083 12,510 Waste USA Landfill phase VI capital expenditures (iv) 3,802 3,154 10,241 6,700 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 42,499 $ 32,518 $ 82,310 $ 60,005

(i) Southbridge Landfill closure and Potsdam environmental remediation are cash outlays associated with the unplanned closure of the Southbridge Landfill and the Company's portion of costs associated with environmental remediation at Potsdam, which are added back when calculating Adjusted Free Cash Flow due to their non-recurring nature and the significance of the related cash flows. The Company initiated the unplanned closure of the Southbridge Landfill in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and expects to incur cash outlays through completion of the closure and environmental remediation process. The Potsdam site was deemed a Superfund site in 2000 and is not associated with current operations.

(ii) Cash outlays from acquisition activities are cash outlays for transaction and integration costs relating to specific acquisition transactions and include legal, environmental, valuation and consulting as well as asset, workforce and system integration costs as part of the Company’s strategic growth initiative.

(iii) Post acquisition and development project capital expenditures are (x) acquisition related capital expenditures that are necessary to optimize strategic synergies associated with integrating newly acquired operations as contemplated by the discounted cash flow return analysis conducted by management as part of the acquisition investment decision; and (y) non-routine development investments that are expected to provide long-term returns. Acquisition related capital expenditures include the following costs required to achieve initial operating synergies: trucks, equipment and machinery; and facilities, land, IT infrastructure or related upgrades to integrate operations.

(iv) Waste USA Landfill phase VI capital expenditures are capital expenditures related to Waste USA Landfill phase VI construction and development that are added back when calculating Adjusted Free Cash Flow due to the specific nature of this investment in the development of long-term infrastructure which is different from landfill construction investments in the normal course of operations. This investment at the Waste USA Landfill is unique because the Company is investing in long-term infrastructure over an estimated four year period that will not yield a positive economic benefit until 2023 and extending over approximately 20 years.

Following is the Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio and the reconciliations of Consolidated Funded Debt, Net from debt and Bank Consolidated EBITDA from Net cash provided by operating activities:

Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Covenant Requirement at

September 30, 2021 Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio (i) 2.34 4.00

(i) Our credit agreement requires us to maintain a maximum consolidated net leverage ratio, to be measured at the end of each fiscal quarter ("Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio"). The Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio is calculated as consolidated debt, net of unencumbered cash and cash equivalents in excess of $2,000 and up to $50,000 ("Consolidated Funded Debt, Net", calculated at $514,075 as of September 30, 2021, or $558,556 of consolidated debt, less $44,481 of cash and cash equivalents in excess of $2,000 and up to $50,000 as of September 30, 2021), divided by consolidated EBITDA as defined by our credit agreement ("Bank Consolidated EBITDA"). Bank Consolidated EBITDA is based on operating results for the twelve months preceding the measurement date of September 30, 2021. A reconciliation of Bank Consolidated EBITDA from Net cash provided by operating activities is as follows:



Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 162,096 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures 24,921 Loss on sale of property and equipment (681 ) Non-cash expense from acquisition activities (537 ) Southbridge Landfill non-cash closure charge 1,702 Operating lease right-of-use assets expense (6,041 ) Stock-based compensation (11,586 ) Interest expense, less amortization of debt issuance costs 19,142 Provision for income taxes, net of deferred income taxes 1,659 Adjustments as allowed by the credit agreement 28,847 Bank Consolidated EBITDA $ 219,522

Non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with or an alternative for GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Bank Consolidated EBITDA, Consolidated Funded Debt, Net and Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Bank Consolidated EBITDA, Consolidated Funded Debt, Net and Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio presented by other companies.





CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF FISCAL YEAR 2021 OUTLOOK NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Following is a reconciliation of the Company's estimated Adjusted EBITDA (i) from estimated Net income for fiscal year 2021:

(Estimated) Fiscal Year

Ending December 31, 2021 Net income $37,000 - $41,000 Provision for income taxes 18,000 Other income (1,000) Interest expense, net 22,000 Expense from acquisition activities 4,000 Southbridge Landfill closure charge 1,000 Depreciation and amortization 104,000 Depletion of landfill operating lease obligations 7,500 Interest accretion on landfill and environmental remediation liabilities 7,500 Adjusted EBITDA $200,000 - $204,000

Following is a reconciliation of the Company's estimated Adjusted Free Cash Flow (i) from estimated Net cash provided by operating activities for fiscal year 2021:

(Estimated) Fiscal Year

Ending December 31, 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $162,000 - $166,000 Capital expenditures (117,000) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 500 Southbridge Landfill closure and Potsdam environmental remediation 6,500 Cash outlays from acquisition activities 4,000 Post acquisition and development project capital expenditures 16,000 Waste USA Landfill phase VI capital expenditures 13,000 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $85,000 - $89,000

(i) See footnotes for Non-GAAP Performance Measures and Non-GAAP Liquidity Measures included in the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures for further disclosure over the nature of the various adjustments to estimated Adjusted EBITDA and estimated Adjusted Free Cash Flow.







CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA TABLES

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Amounts of total revenues attributable to services provided for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 % of Total

Revenues 2020 % of Total

Revenues Collection $ 118,872 49.1 % $ 102,270 50.5 % Disposal 55,593 23.0 % 47,600 23.5 % Power generation 1,253 0.5 % 987 0.5 % Processing 2,959 1.2 % 2,194 1.0 % Solid waste operations 178,677 73.8 % 153,051 75.5 % Processing 27,418 11.3 % 15,701 7.7 % Non-processing 35,874 14.8 % 33,915 16.7 % Resource solutions operations 63,292 26.2 % 49,616 24.5 % Total revenues $ 241,969 100.0 % $ 202,667 100.0 %





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 % of Total

Revenues 2020 % of Total

Revenues Collection $ 323,667 50.0 % $ 290,837 50.6 % Disposal 142,618 22.0 % 129,971 22.6 % Power generation 3,657 0.6 % 2,931 0.5 % Processing 6,754 1.0 % 5,282 1.0 % Solid waste operations 476,696 73.6 % 429,021 74.7 % Processing 65,721 10.2 % 45,724 8.0 % Non-processing 104,958 16.2 % 99,599 17.3 % Resource solutions operations 170,679 26.4 % 145,323 25.3 % Total revenues $ 647,375 100.0 % $ 574,344 100.0 %

Components of revenue growth for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020 are as follows:

Amount % of

Related

Business % of

Operations % of Total

Company Solid waste operations: Collection $ 4,672 4.6 % 3.1 % 2.3 % Disposal 1,559 3.3 % 1.0 % 0.8 % Solid waste price 6,231 4.1 % 3.1 % Collection 455 0.3 % 0.2 % Disposal 3,562 2.3 % 1.8 % Processing 337 0.2 % 0.1 % Solid waste volume 4,354 2.8 % 2.1 % Fuel surcharge and other fees (223 ) (0.2 )% (0.2 )% Commodity price and volume 531 0.3 % 0.3 % Acquisitions, net divestitures 14,773 9.7 % 7.3 % Closed operations (40 ) — % — % Total solid waste operations 25,626 16.7 % 12.6 % Resource solutions operations: Processing - price 6,099 12.3 % 3.0 % Processing - volume 1,462 2.9 % 0.7 % Processing - acquisition 4,156 8.6 % 2.1 % Non-processing 1,959 3.9 % 1.0 % Total resource solutions operations 13,676 27.7 % 6.8 % Total company $ 39,302 19.4 %

Solid waste internalization rates by region for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Eastern region 47.6 % 47.3 % 50.1 % 47.8 % Western region 63.8 % 61.4 % 61.8 % 61.3 % Solid waste internalization 56.4 % 54.9 % 56.3 % 54.9 %

Components of capital expenditures (i) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Growth capital expenditures: Post acquisition and development project $ 4,616 $ 3,235 $ 11,083 $ 12,510 Waste USA Landfill phase VI 3,802 3,154 10,241 6,700 Other 819 930 5,024 1,910 Growth capital expenditures 9,237 7,319 26,348 21,120 Replacement capital expenditures: Landfill development 7,525 10,100 16,290 29,920 Vehicles, machinery, equipment and containers 5,369 6,455 31,112 20,824 Facilities 1,684 995 3,353 2,559 Other 1,693 832 4,474 2,848 Replacement capital expenditures 16,271 18,382 55,229 56,151 Capital expenditures $ 25,508 $ 25,701 $ 81,577 $ 77,271

(i) The Company's capital expenditures are broadly defined as pertaining to either growth or replacement activities. Growth capital expenditures are defined as costs related to development projects, organic business growth, and the integration of newly acquired operations. Growth capital expenditures include costs related to the following: 1) post acquisition and development projects that are necessary to optimize strategic synergies associated with integrating newly acquired operations as contemplated by the discounted cash flow return analysis conducted by management as part of the acquisition investment decision as well as non-routine development investments that are expected to provide long-term returns and includes the following capital expenditures required to achieve initial operating synergies: trucks, equipment and machinery; and facilities, land, IT infrastructure or related upgrades to integrate operations; 2) Waste USA Landfill phase VI construction and development for long-term infrastructure, which is unique and different from landfill construction investments in the normal course of operations because the Company is investing in long-term infrastructure over an estimated four year period that will not yield a positive economic benefit until 2023 and extending over approximately 20 years; and 3) development of new airspace, permit expansions, and new recycling contracts, equipment added directly as a result of organic business growth and infrastructure added to increase throughput at transfer stations and recycling facilities. Replacement capital expenditures are defined as landfill cell construction costs not related to expansion airspace, costs for normal permit renewals, and replacement costs for equipment due to age or obsolescence.

