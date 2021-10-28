OPKO Health Reports 2021 Third Quarter Business Highlights and Financial Results

MIAMI, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) reports business highlights and financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2021.



Business Highlights

Health Canada approved NGENLA™ (somatrogon) injection for pediatric growth hormone deficiency. NGENLA is a once-weekly, long-acting recombinant human growth hormone, for the long-term treatment of pediatric patients who have growth failure due to an inadequate secretion of endogenous growth hormone (growth hormone deficiency, or GHD). Please click here to view Pfizer Canada’s news release issued earlier today. Global regulatory applications for somatrogon continue to advance with action dates in the U.S., Europe and Japan expected during the first half of 2022.





Third Quarter Financial Results

Consolidated: Consolidated total revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were $385.8 million compared with $428.1 million for the comparable period of 2020. Operating income for the third quarter of 2021 increased 72% to $37.8 million compared with $21.9 million, for the comparable period of 2020. Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $28.7 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared with $23.7 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the comparable period of 2020.





CONFERENCE CALL & WEBCAST INFORMATION

About OPKO Health

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning, including statements regarding expected financial performance and expectations regarding the market for and sales of our products, expectations about COVID-19 testing, the demand for testing, our capacity for testing, the impact of COVID-19 on all of our businesses, positively and negatively, whether final study data for RAYALDEE will be available, our ability to commercialize RAYALDEE for COVID-19 patients, our product development efforts and the expected benefits of our products, whether our products in development will be commercialized, whether the relationship with our business partners will be successful, whether our business partners will be able to commercialize our products and successfully utilize our technologies, our ability to market and sell any of our products in development, as well as other non-historical statements about our expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding our business, technologies and products, financial condition, strategies or prospects. Many factors could cause our actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements. These factors include those described in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K filed and to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and under the heading “Risk Factors” in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the continuation and success of our relationship with our commercial partners, liquidity issues and the risks inherent in funding, developing and obtaining regulatory approvals of new, commercially-viable and competitive products and treatments. In addition, forward-looking statements may also be adversely affected by general market factors, competitive product development, product availability, federal and state regulations and legislation, the regulatory process for new products and indications, manufacturing issues that may arise, patent positions and litigation, among other factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.

OPKO Health, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in millions)

Unaudited

As of September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 148.6 $ 72.2 Other current assets 408.9 451.0 Total current assets 557.5 523.2 In-process research and development and goodwill 1,264.8 1,270.8 Other assets 595.3 679.1 Total Assets $ 2,417.6 $ 2,473.1 Liabilities and Equity: Current liabilities $ 283.0 $ 375.5 Convertible notes 185.5 222.0 Deferred tax liabilities, net 134.2 137.2 Other long-term liabilities, principally contract liabilities, leases, contingent consideration and lines of credit 49.3 66.8 Total Liabilities 652.0 801.5 Equity 1,765.6 1,671.6 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 2,417.6 $ 2,473.1

OPKO Health, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in millions, except share and per share data)

Unaudited