Renasant Corporation Announces Earnings for the Third Quarter of 2021

TUPELO, Miss., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) (the “Company”) today announced earnings results for the third quarter of 2021. Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $40.1 million, as compared to $30.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. Basic and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) were $0.71 for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to basic and diluted EPS of $0.53 for the third quarter of 2020.



Net income for the nine months ending September 30, 2021, was $138.8 million, as compared to net income of $52.1 million for the same period in 2020. Basic and diluted EPS were $2.47 and $2.46, respectively, for the first nine months of 2021, as compared to basic and diluted EPS of $0.93 and $0.92, respectively, for the first nine months of 2020.

“Our team produced solid results during the third quarter, and we continue to see all areas of the Bank perform at a high level. Our financial condition remains strong and is highlighted by our core funding, robust capital structure and stable credit metrics,” commented C. Mitchell Waycaster, Renasant President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe the markets in which we operate provide significant opportunities, and we remain optimistic about future loan growth, despite the headwinds of elevated payoffs. Our team remains committed to improving profitability through our ongoing revenue and expense initiatives.”

Impact of Certain Expenses and Charges

From time to time, the Company incurs expenses and charges with respect to which management is unable to accurately predict when these expenses or charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount of such expenses or charges. The following tables present the impact of these expenses and charges on reported EPS for the periods listed. The “COVID-19 related expenses” line item primarily consists of (a) employee overtime and employee benefit accruals directly related to the Company’s response to both the COVID-19 pandemic itself and federal legislation enacted to address the pandemic, such as the CARES Act, and (b) expenses associated with supplying branches with protective equipment and sanitation supplies (such as floor markings and cautionary signage for branches, face coverings and hand sanitizer) and more frequent and rigorous branch cleaning.

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 Pre-tax

After-tax

Impact to

Diluted EPS Pre-tax

After-tax

Impact to

Diluted EPS Earnings, as reported $ 51,248 $ 40,063 $ 0.71 $ 174,410 $ 138,838 $ 2.46 MSR valuation adjustment — — — (13,561 ) (10,564 ) (0.19 ) Restructuring charges — — — 307 239 — COVID-19 related expenses 323 253 — 1,478 1,151 0.02 Earnings, with exclusions (Non-GAAP) $ 51,571 $ 40,316 $ 0.71 $ 162,634 $ 129,664 $ 2.29 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 Pre-tax

After-tax

Impact to

Diluted EPS Pre-tax

After-tax

Impact to

Diluted EPS Earnings, as reported $ 37,604 $ 29,992 $ 0.53 $ 65,152 $ 52,130 $ 0.92 Debt prepayment penalty 28 22 — 118 94 — MSR valuation adjustment (828 ) (650 ) (0.01 ) 13,694 10,916 0.19 COVID-19 related expenses 570 448 0.01 9,730 7,758 0.14 Earnings, with exclusions (Non-GAAP) $ 37,374 $ 29,812 $ 0.53 $ 88,694 $ 70,898 $ 1.25

A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release, except that reconciliations for asset quality measures that exclude Paycheck Protection Program loans from the relevant measure are included in the Company’s presentation materials filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission together with this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.



Profitability Metrics

The following tables present the Company’s profitability metrics, including after adjusting for the impact of the mortgage servicing rights (MSR) valuation adjustment, debt prepayment penalties, restructuring charges, swap termination charges and COVID-19 related expenses, as applicable, for the dates presented:

As Reported With Exclusions

(Non-GAAP) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September

30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September

30, 2020 September

30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September

30, 2020 Return on average assets 0.99 % 1.04 % 0.80 % 0.99 % 1.04 % 0.79 % Return on average tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 1.08 % 1.14 % 0.89 % 1.09 % 1.14 % 0.89 % Return on average equity 7.16 % 7.40 % 5.63 % 7.21 % 7.46 % 5.60 % Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 13.05 % 13.54 % 10.87 % 13.13 % 13.64 % 10.81 %

As Reported With Exclusions

(Non-GAAP) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September

30, 2021 September

30, 2020 September

30, 2021 September

30, 2020 Return on average assets 1.18 % 0.48 % 1.10 % 0.66 % Return on average tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 1.29 % 0.56 % 1.21 % 0.75 % Return on average equity 8.43 % 3.30 % 7.87 % 4.49 % Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 15.43 % 6.65 % 14.43 % 8.86 %

Financial Condition

Total assets were $16.16 billion at September 30, 2021, as compared to $14.93 billion at December 31, 2020. Total loans held for investment were $10.02 billion at September 30, 2021, as compared to $10.93 billion at December 31, 2020. Loans held for investment at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 included $67.5 million and $1.13 billion, respectively, in Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans. Excluding PPP loans, the loan portfolio grew 1.87% on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2021.

Total deposits increased to $13.25 billion at September 30, 2021, from $12.06 billion at December 31, 2020. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $807.6 million to $4.49 billion, or 33.89% of total deposits, at September 30, 2021, as compared to $3.69 billion, or 30.56% of total deposits, at December 31, 2020.

Capital Management; Adoption of New Stock Repurchase Program

The Company’s capital position, as measured by regulatory capital ratios, remains strong. This capital strength gives the Company flexibility to accommodate future loan growth, M&A activity or share repurchases. In the third quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased $21.3 million of its common stock at a weighted average price of $34.82.

On October 26, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase program (the previous program having just expired), authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $50.0 million of its outstanding common stock, either in open market purchases or privately-negotiated transactions. The new repurchase program will remain in effect for one year or, if earlier, the repurchase of the entire amount of common stock authorized to be repurchased. Notwithstanding the Board’s action, the Company currently has no plans to resume stock repurchases.

At September 30, 2021, Tier 1 leverage capital was 9.18%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 11.02%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.94% and total risk-based capital ratio was 14.66%. All of the Company’s regulatory ratios exceed the minimums required to be “well-capitalized.”

The Company’s ratio of shareholders’ equity to assets was 13.64% at September 30, 2021, as compared to 14.29% at December 31, 2020. The Company’s tangible capital ratio (non-GAAP) was 8.15% at September 30, 2021, as compared to 8.33% at December 31, 2020.

Results of Operations

Net interest income was $103.3 million for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $109.6 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $106.3 million for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease quarter over quarter was primarily driven by the decrease in PPP income as the PPP portfolio continued to decline during the quarter due to loan forgiveness. Net interest income was $322.5 million for the first nine months of 2021, as compared to $318.7 million for the first nine months of 2020.

The following tables present the percentage of total average earning assets, by type and yield, for the periods presented:

Percentage of Total Average Earning Assets Yield Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, June 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Loans held for investment excluding PPP loans 69.38 % 70.41 % 74.70 % 4.02 % 4.10 % 4.30 % PPP loans 0.89 4.49 10.01 10.95 6.46 2.27 Loans held for sale 3.17 3.30 2.90 2.13 3.12 3.31 Securities 15.90 13.02 9.74 1.59 1.73 2.41 Other 10.66 8.78 2.65 0.15 0.11 0.10 Total earning assets 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 3.23 % 3.51 % 3.77 %





Percentage of Total Average Earning Assets Yield Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Loans held for investment excluding PPP loans 71.04 % 77.95 % 4.12 % 4.56 % PPP loans 4.17 5.82 5.62 2.45 Loans held for sale 3.17 2.82 2.73 3.46 Securities 13.14 10.31 1.76 2.68 Other 8.48 3.10 0.13 0.38 Total earning assets 100.00 % 100.00 % 3.49 % 4.08 %

The following tables present reported taxable equivalent net interest margin and yield on loans for the periods presented (in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 105,002 $ 111,205 $ 107,885 Average earning assets $ 14,256,421 $ 13,989,264 $ 13,034,422 Net interest margin 2.93 % 3.19 % 3.29 % Taxable equivalent interest income on loans held for investment $ 103,770 $ 110,785 $ 112,764 Average loans held for investment $ 10,017,742 $ 10,478,121 $ 11,041,684 Loan yield 4.11 % 4.24 % 4.06 %





Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 327,471 $ 323,659 Average earning assets $ 13,869,538 $ 12,475,561 Net interest margin 3.16 % 3.47 % Taxable equivalent interest income on loans $ 327,625 $ 345,232 Average loans held for investment $ 10,431,436 $ 10,450,537 Loan yield 4.20 % 4.41 %

PPP loans benefited net interest margin and loan yield by 7 basis points and 9 basis points, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021, and 11 basis points and 8 basis points, respectively, in the first nine months of 2021. Increased liquidity has continued to add pressure to net interest margin in recent quarters. The Company has aggressively lowered interest rates on interest bearing deposits and increased its purchases of investment securities, and it continues to evaluate options to mitigate the pressure on net interest margin.

The impact from interest income collected on problem loans and purchase accounting adjustments on loans to total interest income on loans held for investment, loan yield and net interest margin is shown in the following tables for the periods presented (in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 Net interest income collected on problem loans $ 316 $ 1,339 $ 282 Accretable yield recognized on purchased loans(1) 2,871 2,638 4,949 Total impact to interest income $ 3,187 $ 3,977 $ 5,231 Impact to loan yield 0.13 % 0.15 % 0.18 % Impact to net interest margin 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.16 %

(1) Includes additional interest income recognized in connection with the acceleration of paydowns and payoffs from purchased loans of $1,649, $1,224 and $2,286 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively. This additional interest income increased loan yield by 7 basis points, 5 basis points, and 8 basis points for each of the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively, while increasing net interest margin by 5 basis points, 4 basis points, and 7 basis points for the same periods, respectively.





Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 Net interest income collected on problem loans $ 3,835 $ 884 Accretable yield recognized on purchased loans(1) 8,597 15,118 Total impact to interest income $ 12,432 $ 16,002 Impact to total loan yield 0.16 % 0.20 % Impact to net interest margin 0.12 % 0.17 %

(1) Includes additional interest income recognized in connection with the acceleration of paydowns and payoffs from purchased loans of $4,145 and $6,205 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. This additional interest income increased loan yield by 5 basis points and 8 basis points for the same periods, respectively, while increasing net interest margin by 4 basis points and 7 basis points for the same periods, respectively.



For the third quarter of 2021, the cost of total deposits was 21 basis points, as compared to 24 basis points for the second quarter of 2021 and 40 basis points for the third quarter of 2020. The cost of total deposits was 24 basis points for the first nine months of 2021, down from 53 basis points for the same period in 2020. The tables below present, by type, the Company’s funding sources and the total cost of each funding source for the periods presented:

Percentage of Total Average Deposits and Borrowed Funds Cost of Funds Three Months Ending Three Months Ending September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, June 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Noninterest-bearing demand 32.64 % 31.88 % 29.66 % — % — % — % Interest-bearing demand 45.49 45.59 43.06 0.24 0.27 0.36 Savings 7.35 7.24 6.35 0.08 0.08 0.08 Time deposits 11.00 11.68 15.20 0.78 0.88 1.42 Borrowed funds 3.52 3.61 5.73 3.08 3.11 2.20 Total deposits and borrowed funds 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 0.31 % 0.34 % 0.50 %





Percentage of Total Average Deposits and Borrowed Funds Cost of Funds Nine Months Ending Nine Months Ending September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Noninterest-bearing demand 31.60 % 27.03 % — % — % Interest-bearing demand 45.75 42.95 0.26 0.51 Savings 7.17 6.17 0.08 0.11 Time deposits 11.85 16.79 0.90 1.59 Borrowed funds 3.63 7.06 3.13 2.10 Total deposits and borrowed funds 100.00 % 100.00 % 0.34 % 0.64 %

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $50.8 million, as compared to $47.6 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $70.9 million for the third quarter of 2020. The quarter-over-quarter decline is due to changes in mortgage banking income, as detailed below. Noninterest income for the first nine months of 2021 was $179.4 million, as compared to $172.7 million for the same period in 2020.

In mortgage banking, the Company’s interest rate lock volume was $1.44 billion in the third quarter of 2021 and $4.71 billion for the first nine months of 2021. Although gain on sale margins continued to compress during the third quarter, mortgage banking income increased on a linked quarter basis. This increase was primarily driven by an improvement in the fair value adjustment to the loan pipeline from the second quarter to the third quarter. The following tables present the components of mortgage banking income for the periods presented (in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Gain on sales of loans, net $ 20,116 $ 17,581 $ 45,985 Fees, net 3,420 4,519 5,367 Mortgage servicing loss, net (244 ) (1,247 ) (2,466 ) MSR valuation adjustment — — 828 Mortgage banking income, net $ 23,292 $ 20,853 $ 49,714





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Gain on sales of loans, net $ 71,598 $ 114,327 Fees, net 12,841 13,597 Mortgage servicing loss, net (3,122 ) (3,491 ) MSR valuation adjustment 13,561 (13,694 ) Mortgage banking income, net $ 94,878 $ 110,739

In the third quarter of 2021, the Company experienced increases in other fee income categories, including wealth management and insurance, as compared to the second quarter of 2021 and the third quarter of 2020. The Company also recognized in the third quarter of 2021 $764 thousand in gains on securities sold.

The Company entered into a referral relationship with a third party to utilize its technology platform for PPP loans originated under the latest round of the program. The Company earned approximately $2.3 million and $1.4 million, respectively, in referral fees from this round of PPP during the first and second quarter of 2021, which are recorded in other noninterest income. No such fees were earned during the third quarter of 2021.

Noninterest expense was $104.0 million for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $108.8 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $116.5 million for the third quarter of 2020. Noninterest expense for the first nine months of 2021 was $328.7 million, as compared to $349.8 million for the same period in 2020. The decrease on both a linked quarter and quarter-over-quarter basis in 2021 is partially related to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits, which was driven by lower mortgage incentive compensation expense recognized during the third quarter of 2021 and cost savings realized from the voluntary early retirement program offered during the fourth quarter of 2020. Other noninterest expense in the third quarter of 2021 was down from the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to the full amortization of a $3.1 million tax credit investment recognized during the second quarter of 2021. A corresponding credit of $3.4 million reduced income taxes for the second quarter. Additionally, the Company released a portion of the reserve for unfunded commitments and recorded a negative $200 thousand provision for unfunded commitments in other noninterest expense during the third quarter of 2021.

Asset Quality Metrics

At September 30, 2021, the Company’s credit quality metrics remained strong. Loans on deferred payment, as offered through the Company’s loan deferral program, established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, continue to decline, and as of September 30, 2021, approximately 0.04% of the Company’s loan portfolio (excluding PPP loans) was on deferral, down from approximately 1.5% as of December 31, 2020.

The table below shows nonperforming assets, which include nonperforming loans (loans 90 days or more past due and nonaccrual loans) and other real estate owned, as well as early stage delinquencies (loans 30-89 days past due), and related financial ratios, as of the dates presented (in thousands):

September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Non Purchased Purchased Total Non Purchased Purchased Total Nonaccrual loans $ 29,266 $ 26,492 $ 55,758 $ 20,369 $ 31,051 $ 51,420 Loans 90 days past due or more 908 74 982 3,783 267 4,050 Nonperforming loans $ 30,174 $ 26,566 $ 56,740 $ 24,152 $ 31,318 $ 55,470 Other real estate owned 2,253 2,452 4,705 2,045 3,927 5,972 Nonperforming assets $ 32,427 $ 29,018 $ 61,445 $ 26,197 $ 35,245 $ 61,442 Nonperforming loans/total loans 0.57 % 0.51 % Nonperforming loans/total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 0.57 % 0.57 % Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.38 % 0.41 % Nonperforming assets/total assets excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 0.38 % 0.45 % Loans 30-89 days past due $ 11,609 $ 3,197 $ 14,806 $ 17,635 $ 8,651 $ 26,286 Loans 30-89 days past due/total loans 0.15 % 0.24 % Loans 30-89 days past due/total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 0.15 % 0.27 %

The table below shows the total allowance for credit losses and related ratios at September 30, 2021, as compared to December 31, 2020 (in thousands):

September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 170,038 $ 176,144 Allowance for credit losses on deferred interest 1,356 1,500 Reserve for unfunded commitments 20,335 20,535 Total allowance for credit losses $ 191,729 $ 198,179 Allowance for credit losses on loans/total loans 1.70 % 1.61 % Allowance for credit losses on loans/total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 1.71 % 1.80 %

The Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $1.2 million during the third quarter and first nine months of 2021, as compared to a $23.1 million provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2020 and a $76.4 million provision in the first nine months of 2020. Net loan charge-offs for the third quarter of 2021 were $1.1 million, or 0.04% of average loans held for investment on an annualized basis. The Company’s coverage ratio, or the allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans, was 299.68% as of September 30, 2021, as compared to 317.55% as of December 31, 2020.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, namely, earnings, with exclusions, return on average tangible shareholders’ equity, return on average tangible assets, the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets (commonly referred to as the “tangible capital ratio”), tangible book value per share, the adjusted efficiency ratio and certain asset quality ratios (nonperforming loans to total loans, nonperforming assets to total assets, loans 30-89 past due to total loans, and the allowance for credit losses to total loans) in each case excluding PPP loans. These non-GAAP financial measures adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets and/or certain charges (such as, among others, COVID-19 related expenses, restructuring charges and asset valuation adjustments) with respect to which the Company is unable to accurately predict when these charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount thereof or, with respect to asset quality measures, to exclude the Company’s PPP loans. With respect to COVID-19 related expenses in particular, management added these expenses as a charge to exclude when calculating non-GAAP financial measures because the expenses included within this line item (as discussed earlier in this release) are readily quantifiable and possess the same characteristics with respect to management’s inability to accurately predict the timing or amount thereof as the other charges excluded when calculating non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy; with respect to its asset quality measures, management excludes PPP loans, which are both forgivable and guaranteed by the Small Business Administration, to more clearly measure potential loss, and the coverage therefor, in the Company’s loan portfolio. In addition, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate the making of period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indicators of its operating performance, particularly because these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with merger and acquisition activities. Also, because intangible assets such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible, charges such as restructuring charges and COVID-19 related expenses, and the amount of PPP loans can vary extensively from company to company and, as to intangible assets, are excluded from the calculation of a financial institution’s regulatory capital, the Company believes that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information allows readers to more easily compare the Company’s results to information provided in other regulatory reports and the results of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release under the caption “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP,” except that reconciliations of the non-GAAP asset quality measures to GAAP are included in the presentation materials that the Company filed with the SEC together with this earnings release.

None of the non-GAAP financial information that the Company has included in this release is intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should note that, because there are no standardized definitions for the calculations as well as the results, the Company’s calculations may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Also, there may be limits in the usefulness of these measures to investors. As a result, the Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.









RENASANT CORPORATION (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q3 2021- For The Nine Months Ending 2021 2020 Q3 2020 September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third Second First Percent Percent Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Variance 2021 2020 Variance Statement of earnings Interest income - taxable equivalent basis $ 115,723 $ 122,617 $ 123,378 $ 123,823 $ 123,677 $ 125,630 $ 131,887 (6.43) % $ 361,718 $ 381,194 (5.11) % Interest income $ 114,013 $ 120,991 $ 121,762 $ 121,926 $ 122,078 $ 123,955 $ 130,173 (6.61) $ 356,766 $ 376,206 (5.17) Interest expense 10,721 11,412 12,114 13,799 15,792 18,173 23,571 (32.11) 34,247 57,536 (40.48) Net interest income 103,292 109,579 109,648 108,127 106,286 105,782 106,602 (2.82) 322,519 318,670 1.21 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses (1,200) — — 10,500 23,100 26,900 26,350 (105.19) (1,200) 76,350 (101.57) Net interest income after provision 104,492 109,579 109,648 97,627 83,186 78,882 80,252 25.61 323,719 242,320 33.59 Service charges on deposit accounts 9,337 9,458 8,023 7,938 7,486 6,832 9,070 24.73 26,818 23,388 14.67 Fees and commissions on loans and deposits 3,837 4,110 3,900 3,616 3,402 2,971 3,054 12.79 11,847 9,427 25.67 Insurance commissions and fees 2,829 2,422 2,237 2,193 2,681 2,125 1,991 5.52 7,488 6,797 10.17 Wealth management revenue 5,371 5,019 4,792 4,314 4,364 3,824 4,002 23.08 15,182 12,190 24.54 Securities gains (losses) 764 — 1,357 15 — 31 — — 2,121 31 6,741.94 Mortgage banking income 23,292 20,853 50,733 39,760 49,714 45,490 15,535 (53.15) 94,878 110,739 (14.32) Other 5,325 5,748 9,995 5,028 3,281 2,897 3,918 62.30 21,068 10,096 108.68 Total noninterest income 50,755 47,610 81,037 62,864 70,928 64,170 37,570 (28.44) 179,402 172,668 3.90 Salaries and employee benefits 69,115 70,293 78,696 74,432 75,406 79,361 73,189 (8.34) 218,104 227,956 (4.32) Data processing 5,277 5,652 5,451 5,373 5,259 5,047 5,006 0.34 16,380 15,312 6.97 Occupancy and equipment 11,748 11,374 12,538 13,153 13,296 13,511 14,120 (11.64) 35,660 40,927 (12.87) Other real estate 168 104 41 683 1,033 620 418 (83.74) 313 2,071 (84.89) Amortization of intangibles 1,481 1,539 1,598 1,659 1,733 1,834 1,895 (14.54) 4,618 5,462 (15.45) Restructuring charges — 15 292 7,365 — — — — 307 — — Swap termination charges — — — 2,040 — — — — — — — Debt prepayment penalty — — — 3 28 90 — (100.00) — 118 (100.00) Other 16,210 19,800 17,319 17,444 19,755 17,822 20,413 (17.94) 53,329 57,990 (8.04) Total noninterest expense 103,999 108,777 115,935 122,152 116,510 118,285 115,041 (10.74) 328,711 349,836 (6.04) Income before income taxes 51,248 48,412 74,750 38,339 37,604 24,767 2,781 36.28 174,410 65,152 167.70 Income taxes 11,185 7,545 16,842 6,818 7,612 4,637 773 46.94 35,572 13,022 173.17 Net income $ 40,063 $ 40,867 $ 57,908 $ 31,521 $ 29,992 $ 20,130 $ 2,008 33.58 $ 138,838 $ 52,130 166.33 Basic earnings per share $ 0.71 $ 0.73 $ 1.03 $ 0.56 $ 0.53 $ 0.36 $ 0.04 33.96 $ 2.47 $ 0.93 165.59 Diluted earnings per share 0.71 0.72 1.02 0.56 0.53 0.36 0.04 33.96 2.46 0.92 167.39 Average basic shares outstanding 56,146,285 56,325,717 56,240,201 56,197,847 56,185,884 56,165,452 56,534,816 (0.07) 56,237,056 56,294,984 (0.10) Average diluted shares outstanding 56,447,184 56,635,898 56,519,199 56,489,809 56,386,153 56,325,476 56,706,289 0.11 56,533,094 56,468,577 0.11 Common shares outstanding 55,747,407 56,350,878 56,294,346 56,200,487 56,193,705 56,181,962 56,141,018 (0.79) 55,747,407 56,193,705 (0.79) Cash dividend per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 — $ 0.66 $ 0.66 — Performance ratios Return on avg shareholders’ equity 7.16 % 7.40 % 10.81 % 5.88 % 5.63 % 3.85 % 0.38 % 8.43 % 3.30 % Return on avg tangible s/h’s equity (non-GAAP) (1) 13.05 % 13.54 % 19.93 % 11.26 % 10.87 % 7.72 % 1.20 % 15.43 % 6.65 % Return on avg assets 0.99 % 1.04 % 1.54 % 0.84 % 0.80 % 0.55 % 0.06 % 1.18 % 0.48 % Return on avg tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2) 1.08 % 1.14 % 1.69 % 0.94 % 0.89 % 0.63 % 0.11 % 1.29 % 0.56 % Net interest margin (FTE) 2.93 % 3.19 % 3.37 % 3.35 % 3.29 % 3.38 % 3.75 % 3.16 % 3.47 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.23 % 3.51 % 3.74 % 3.77 % 3.77 % 3.95 % 4.57 % 3.49 % 4.08 % Cost of funding 0.31 % 0.34 % 0.38 % 0.44 % 0.50 % 0.59 % 0.85 % 0.34 % 0.64 % Average earning assets to average assets 88.38 % 88.37 % 87.86 % 87.66 % 87.31 % 86.88 % 86.17 % 88.21 % 86.81 % Average loans to average deposits 75.81 % 81.13 % 87.78 % 91.83 % 93.31 % 93.35 % 93.83 % 81.41 % 93.48 % Noninterest income (less securities gains/ losses) to average assets 1.23 % 1.21 % 2.13 % 1.68 % 1.89 % 1.75 % 1.12 % 1.51 % 1.60 % Noninterest expense (less debt prepayment penalties) to average assets 2.56 % 2.76 % 3.09 % 3.26 % 3.10 % 3.23 % 3.43 % 2.80 % 3.25 % Net overhead ratio 1.33 % 1.55 % 0.96 % 1.58 % 1.21 % 1.48 % 2.31 % 1.29 % 1.65 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) 66.77 % 68.49 % 60.29 % 70.65 % 65.16 % 68.92 % 78.86 % 64.85 % 70.49 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP) (4) 66.06 % 67.28 % 63.85 % 64.35 % 62.63 % 60.89 % 68.73 % 65.66 % 63.89 % RENASANT CORPORATION (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q3 2021 - As of 2021 2020 Q3 2020 September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third Second First Percent Percent Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Variance 2021 2020 Variance Average Balances Total assets $ 16,130,149 $ 15,831,018 $ 15,203,691 $ 14,898,055 $ 14,928,159 $ 14,706,027 $ 13,472,550 8.05 % $ 15,723,110 $ 14,370,953 9.41 % Earning assets 14,256,421 13,989,264 13,358,677 13,059,967 13,034,422 12,776,643 11,609,477 9.38 13,869,538 12,475,561 11.17 Securities 2,266,866 1,821,429 1,372,123 1,269,108 1,269,565 1,295,539 1,292,875 78.55 1,821,770 1,285,933 41.67 Loans held for sale 451,586 461,752 406,397 389,435 378,225 340,582 336,829 19.40 439,954 351,975 25.00 Loans, net of unearned income 10,017,742 10,478,121 10,802,991 11,019,505 11,041,684 10,616,147 9,687,285 (9.27) 10,431,436 10,450,537 (0.18) Intangibles 965,960 967,430 969,001 970,624 972,394 974,237 975,933 (0.66) 967,458 974,182 (0.69) Noninterest-bearing deposits 4,470,262 4,271,464 3,862,422 3,808,595 3,723,059 3,439,634 2,586,963 20.07 4,202,364 3,251,612 29.24 Interest-bearing deposits 8,744,757 8,644,386 8,444,766 8,190,997 8,109,844 7,933,035 7,737,615 7.83 8,611,790 7,927,499 8.63 Total deposits 13,215,019 12,915,850 12,307,188 11,999,592 11,832,903 11,372,669 10,324,578 11.68 12,814,154 11,179,111 14.63 Borrowed funds 482,709 483,081 483,907 516,414 719,800 1,000,789 829,320 (32.94) 483,230 849,494 (43.12) Shareholders' equity 2,219,431 2,213,743 2,172,425 2,132,375 2,119,500 2,101,092 2,105,143 4.71 2,201,930 2,108,618 4.43 Q3 2021 - As of 2021 2020 Q4 2020 September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third Second First Percent Percent Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Variance 2021 2020 Variance Balances at period end Total assets $ 16,155,550 $ 16,022,386 $ 15,622,571 $ 14,929,612 $ 14,808,933 $ 14,897,207 $ 13,900,550 8.21 % $ 16,155,550 $ 14,808,933 9.09 % Earning assets 14,321,001 14,146,304 13,781,374 13,151,707 12,984,651 13,041,846 11,980,482 8.89 14,321,001 12,984,651 10.29 Securities 2,544,643 2,163,820 1,536,041 1,343,457 1,293,388 1,303,494 1,359,129 89.41 2,544,643 1,293,388 96.74 Loans held for sale 452,869 448,959 502,002 417,771 399,773 339,747 448,797 8.40 452,869 399,773 13.28 Non purchased loans 8,875,880 8,892,544 9,292,502 9,419,540 9,424,224 9,206,101 7,802,404 (5.77) 8,875,880 9,424,224 (5.82) Purchased loans 1,140,944 1,256,698 1,395,906 1,514,107 1,660,514 1,791,203 1,966,973 (24.65) 1,140,944 1,660,514 (31.29) Total loans 10,016,824 10,149,242 10,688,408 10,933,647 11,084,738 10,997,304 9,769,377 (8.39) 10,016,824 11,084,738 (9.63) Intangibles 965,205 966,686 968,225 969,823 971,481 973,214 975,048 (0.48) 965,205 971,481 (0.65) Noninterest-bearing deposits 4,492,650 4,349,135 4,135,360 3,685,048 3,758,242 3,740,296 2,642,059 21.92 4,492,650 3,758,242 19.54 Interest-bearing deposits 8,762,179 8,766,216 8,601,548 8,374,033 8,175,898 8,106,062 7,770,367 4.64 8,762,179 8,175,898 7.17 Total deposits 13,254,829 13,115,351 12,736,908 12,059,081 11,934,140 11,846,358 10,412,426 9.92 13,254,829 11,934,140 11.07 Borrowed funds 480,116 484,340 479,814 496,310 517,706 718,490 1,179,631 (3.26) 480,116 517,706 (7.26) Shareholders’ equity 2,203,944 2,203,807 2,173,701 2,132,733 2,104,300 2,082,946 2,070,512 3.34 2,203,944 2,104,300 4.74 Market value per common share 36.05 40.00 41.38 33.68 22.72 24.90 21.84 7.04 36.05 22.72 58.67 Book value per common share 39.53 39.11 38.61 37.95 37.45 37.07 36.88 4.16 39.53 37.45 5.55 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) 22.22 21.95 21.41 20.69 20.16 19.75 19.51 7.39 22.22 20.16 10.22 Shareholders’ equity to assets (actual) 13.64 % 13.75 % 13.91 % 14.29 % 14.21 % 13.98 % 14.91 % 13.64 % 14.21 % Tangible capital ratio (non-GAAP)(3) 8.15 % 8.22 % 8.23 % 8.33 % 8.19 % 7.97 % 8.48 % 8.15 % 8.19 % Leverage ratio 9.18 % 9.30 % 9.49 % 9.37 % 9.17 % 9.12 % 9.90 % 9.18 % 9.17 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.02 % 11.14 % 11.05 % 10.93 % 10.80 % 10.69 % 10.63 % 11.02 % 10.80 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.94 % 12.07 % 12.00 % 11.91 % 11.79 % 11.69 % 11.63 % 11.94 % 11.79 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.66 % 15.11 % 15.09 % 15.07 % 14.89 % 13.72 % 13.44 % 14.66 % 14.89 % RENASANT CORPORATION (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q3 2021 - As of 2021 2020 Q4 2020 September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third Second First Percent Percent Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Variance 2021 2020 Variance Non purchased loans Commercial, financial, agricultural $ 1,254,107 $ 1,262,977 $ 1,244,580 $ 1,231,768 $ 1,137,322 $ 1,134,965 $ 1,144,004 1.81 % $ 1,254,107 $ 1,137,322 10.27 % SBA Paycheck Protection Program 67,462 246,931 860,864 1,128,703 1,307,972 1,281,278 — (94.02) 67,462 1,307,972 (94.84) Lease financing 79,215 74,003 75,256 75,862 82,928 80,779 84,679 4.42 79,215 82,928 (4.48) Real estate - construction 1,086,303 1,038,613 933,586 827,152 738,873 756,872 745,066 31.33 1,086,303 738,873 47.02 Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages 2,484,396 2,435,574 2,380,920 2,356,564 2,369,292 2,342,987 2,356,627 5.42 2,484,396 2,369,292 4.86 Real estate - commercial mortgages 3,794,898 3,723,309 3,676,160 3,649,629 3,610,642 3,400,718 3,242,172 3.98 3,794,898 3,610,642 5.10 Installment loans to individuals 109,499 111,137 121,136 149,862 177,195 208,502 229,856 (26.93) 109,499 177,195 (38.20) Loans, net of unearned income $ 8,875,880 $ 8,892,544 $ 9,292,502 $ 9,419,540 $ 9,424,224 $ 9,206,101 $ 7,802,404 (5.77) $ 8,875,880 $ 9,424,224 (5.82) Purchased loans Commercial, financial, agricultural $ 114,450 $ 124,725 $ 143,843 $ 176,513 $ 202,768 $ 225,355 $ 280,572 (35.16) $ 114,450 $ 202,768 (43.56) Real estate - construction 4,993 12,746 22,332 30,952 34,246 34,236 42,829 (83.87) 4,993 34,246 (85.42) Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages 240,347 266,517 305,141 341,744 391,102 445,526 489,674 (29.67) 240,347 391,102 (38.55) Real estate - commercial mortgages 740,832 806,860 872,867 905,223 966,367 1,010,035 1,066,536 (18.16) 740,832 966,367 (23.34) Installment loans to individuals 40,322 45,850 51,723 59,675 66,031 76,051 87,362 (32.43) 40,322 66,031 (38.93) Loans, net of unearned income $ 1,140,944 $ 1,256,698 $ 1,395,906 $ 1,514,107 $ 1,660,514 $ 1,791,203 $ 1,966,973 (24.65) $ 1,140,944 $ 1,660,514 (31.29) Asset quality data Non purchased assets Nonaccrual loans $ 29,266 $ 27,101 $ 24,794 $ 20,369 $ 18,831 $ 16,591 $ 21,384 43.68 $ 29,266 $ 18,831 55.41 Loans 90 past due or more 908 800 2,235 3,783 1,826 3,993 4,459 (76.00) 908 1,826 (50.27) Nonperforming loans 30,174 27,901 27,029 24,152 20,657 20,584 25,843 24.93 30,174 20,657 46.07 Other real estate owned 2,253 1,676 2,292 2,045 3,576 4,694 3,241 10.17 2,253 3,576 (37.00) Nonperforming assets $ 32,427 $ 29,577 $ 29,321 $ 26,197 $ 24,233 $ 25,278 $ 29,084 23.78 $ 32,427 $ 24,233 33.81 Purchased assets Nonaccrual loans $ 26,492 $ 27,690 $ 28,947 $ 31,051 $ 24,821 $ 21,361 $ 19,090 (14.68) $ 26,492 $ 24,821 6.73 Loans 90 past due or more 74 945 129 267 318 2,158 5,104 (72.28) 74 318 (76.73) Nonperforming loans 26,566 28,635 29,076 31,318 25,139 23,519 24,194 (15.17) 26,566 25,139 5.68 Other real estate owned 2,452 3,263 3,679 3,927 4,576 4,431 5,430 (37.56) 2,452 4,576 (46.42) Nonperforming assets $ 29,018 $ 31,898 $ 32,755 $ 35,245 $ 29,715 $ 27,950 $ 29,624 (17.67) $ 29,018 $ 29,715 (2.35) Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 1,116 $ 752 $ 3,038 $ 954 $ 389 $ 1,698 $ 811 16.98 $ 4,906 $ 2,898 69.29 Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 170,038 $ 172,354 $ 173,106 $ 176,144 $ 168,098 $ 145,387 $ 120,185 (3.47) $ 170,038 $ 168,098 1.15 Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.11 % 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.06 % 0.03 % 0.06 % 0.04 % Nonperforming loans / total loans* 0.57 % 0.56 % 0.52 % 0.51 % 0.41 % 0.40 % 0.51 % 0.57 % 0.41 % Nonperforming assets / total assets* 0.38 % 0.38 % 0.40 % 0.41 % 0.36 % 0.36 % 0.42 % 0.38 % 0.36 % Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans* 1.70 % 1.70 % 1.62 % 1.61 % 1.52 % 1.32 % 1.23 % 1.70 % 1.52 % Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans* 299.68 % 304.85 % 308.54 % 317.55 % 367.05 % 329.65 % 240.19 % 299.68 % 367.05 % Nonperforming loans / total loans** 0.34 % 0.31 % 0.29 % 0.26 % 0.22 % 0.22 % 0.33 % 0.34 % 0.22 % Nonperforming assets / total assets** 0.20 % 0.18 % 0.19 % 0.18 % 0.16 % 0.17 % 0.21 % 0.20 % 0.16 % Nonperforming loans / total loans*** (non-GAAP) 0.57 % 0.57 % 0.57 % 0.57 % 0.47 % 0.45 % 0.51 % 0.57 % 0.47 % Nonperforming assets / total assets*** (non-GAAP) 0.38 % 0.39 % 0.42 % 0.45 % 0.40 % 0.39 % 0.42 % 0.38 % 0.40 % Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans*** (non-GAAP) 1.71 % 1.74 % 1.76 % 1.80 % 1.72 % 1.50 % 1.23 % 1.71 % 1.72 % *Based on all assets (includes purchased assets) **Excludes all purchased assets ***Excludes Paycheck Protection Program loans





RENASANT CORPORATION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ending For The Nine Months Ending September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Average Interest Yield/ Average Interest Yield/ Average Interest Yield/ Average Interest Yield/ Average Interest Yield/ Balance Income/ Rate Balance Income/ Rate Balance Income/ Rate Balance Income/ Rate Balance Income/ Rate Expense Expense Expense Expense Expense Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans Non purchased $ 8,690,443 $ 84,427 3.86 % $ 8,521,028 $ 82,774 3.90 % $ 8,012,741 $ 81,281 4.04 % $ 8,525,359 $ 249,128 3.91 % $ 7,847,197 $ 251,671 4.28 % Purchased 1,200,429 15,840 5.24 % 1,328,631 17,891 5.40 % 1,723,714 24,034 5.55 % 1,327,434 54,187 5.46 % 1,877,449 80,226 5.71 % SBA Paycheck Protection Program 126,870 3,503 10.95 % 628,462 10,120 6.46 % 1,305,229 7,449 2.27 % 578,643 24,310 5.62 % 725,891 13,335 2.45 % Total loans 10,017,742 103,770 4.11 % 10,478,121 110,785 4.24 % 11,041,684 112,764 4.06 % 10,431,436 327,625 4.20 % 10,450,537 345,232 4.41 % Loans held for sale 451,586 2,376 2.13 % 461,752 3,604 3.12 % 378,225 3,144 3.31 % 439,954 8,980 2.73 % 351,975 9,108 3.46 % Securities: Taxable(1) 1,942,647 6,688 1.38 % 1,503,605 5,549 1.48 % 1,003,886 5,473 2.17 % 1,505,611 17,077 1.51 % 1,034,189 19,148 2.47 % Tax-exempt 324,219 2,297 2.83 % 317,824 2,333 2.94 % 265,679 2,205 3.30 % 316,159 6,915 2.92 % 251,744 6,609 3.51 % Total securities 2,266,866 8,985 1.59 % 1,821,429 7,882 1.73 % 1,269,565 7,678 2.41 % 1,821,770 23,992 1.76 % 1,285,933 25,757 2.68 % Interest-bearing balances with banks 1,520,227 592 0.15 % 1,227,962 346 0.11 % 344,948 91 0.10 % 1,176,378 1,121 0.13 % 387,116 1,098 0.38 % Total interest-earning assets 14,256,421 115,723 3.23 % 13,989,264 122,617 3.51 % 13,034,422 123,677 3.77 % 13,869,538 361,718 3.49 % 12,475,561 381,195 4.08 % Cash and due from banks 195,095 195,982 210,278 198,955 203,582 Intangible assets 965,960 967,430 972,394 967,458 974,182 Other assets 712,673 678,342 711,065 687,159 717,628 Total assets $ 16,130,149 $ 15,831,018 $ 14,928,159 $ 15,723,110 $ 14,370,953 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand(2) $ 6,231,718 $ 3,821 0.24 % $ 6,109,956 $ 4,069 0.27 % $ 5,405,085 $ 4,839 0.36 % $ 6,083,179 $ 11,821 0.26 % $ 5,166,393 $ 19,616 0.51 % Savings deposits 1,006,847 192 0.08 % 969,982 185 0.08 % 796,841 167 0.08 % 953,391 547 0.08 % 741,933 592 0.11 % Time deposits 1,506,192 2,959 0.78 % 1,564,448 3,415 0.88 % 1,907,918 6,804 1.42 % 1,575,220 10,552 0.90 % 2,019,173 23,967 1.59 % Total interest-bearing deposits 8,744,757 6,972 0.32 % 8,644,386 7,669 0.36 % 8,109,844 11,810 0.58 % 8,611,790 22,920 0.36 % 7,927,499 44,175 0.74 % Borrowed funds 482,709 3,749 3.08 % 483,081 3,743 3.11 % 719,800 3,982 2.20 % 483,230 11,327 3.13 % 849,494 13,361 2.10 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,227,466 10,721 0.46 % 9,127,467 11,412 0.50 % 8,829,644 15,792 0.71 % 9,095,020 34,247 0.50 % 8,776,993 57,536 0.88 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 4,470,262 4,271,464 3,723,059 4,202,364 3,251,612 Other liabilities 212,990 218,344 255,956 223,796 233,730 Shareholders’ equity 2,219,431 2,213,743 2,119,500 2,201,930 2,108,618 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 16,130,149 $ 15,831,018 $ 14,928,159 $ 15,723,110 $ 14,370,953 Net interest income/ net interest margin $ 105,002 2.93 % $ 111,205 3.19 % $ 107,885 3.29 % $ 327,471 3.16 % $ 323,659 3.47 % Cost of funding 0.31 % 0.34 % 0.50 % 0.34 % 0.64 % Cost of total deposits 0.21 % 0.24 % 0.40 % 0.24 % 0.53 % (1) U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which the Company operates. (2) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.





RENASANT CORPORATION (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP Nine Months Ended 2021 2020 September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third Second First Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter 2021 2020 Net income (GAAP) $ 40,063 $ 40,867 $ 57,908 $ 31,521 $ 29,992 $ 20,130 $ 2,008 $ 138,838 $ 52,130 Amortization of intangibles 1,481 1,539 1,598 1,659 1,733 1,834 1,895 4,618 5,462 Tax effect of adjustment noted above (A) (323) (333) (361) (297) (374) (335) (527) (1,021) (1,108) Tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 41,221 $ 42,073 $ 59,145 $ 32,883 $ 31,351 $ 21,629 $ 3,376 $ 142,435 $ 56,484 Net income (GAAP) $ 40,063 $ 40,867 $ 57,908 $ 31,521 $ 29,992 $ 20,130 $ 2,008 $ 138,838 $ 52,130 Debt prepayment penalties — — — 3 28 90 — — 118 MSR valuation adjustment — — (13,561) (1,968) (828) 4,951 9,571 (13,561) 13,694 Restructuring charges — 15 292 7,365 — — — 307 — Swap termination charges — — — 2,040 — — — — — COVID-19 related expenses 323 370 785 613 570 6,257 2,903 1,478 9,730 Tax effect of adjustment noted above (A) (71) (83) 2,820 (1,443) 50 (2,065) (3,467) 2,603 (4,774) Net income with exclusions (non-GAAP) $ 40,315 $ 41,169 $ 48,244 $ 38,131 $ 29,812 $ 29,363 $ 11,015 $ 129,665 $ 70,898 Average shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 2,219,431 $ 2,213,743 $ 2,172,425 $ 2,132,375 $ 2,119,500 $ 2,101,092 $ 2,105,143 $ 2,201,930 $ 2,108,618 Intangibles 965,960 967,430 969,001 970,624 972,394 974,237 975,933 967,458 974,182 Average tangible s/h’s equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,253,471 $ 1,246,313 $ 1,203,424 $ 1,161,751 $ 1,147,106 $ 1,126,855 $ 1,129,210 $ 1,234,472 $ 1,134,436 Average total assets (GAAP) $ 16,130,149 $ 15,831,018 $ 15,203,691 $ 14,898,055 $ 14,928,159 $ 14,706,027 $ 13,472,550 $ 15,723,110 $ 14,370,953 Intangibles 965,960 967,430 969,001 970,624 972,394 974,237 975,933 967,458 974,182 Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 15,164,189 $ 14,863,588 $ 14,234,690 $ 13,927,431 $ 13,955,765 $ 13,731,790 $ 12,496,617 $ 14,755,652 $ 13,396,771 Actual shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 2,203,944 $ 2,203,807 $ 2,173,701 $ 2,132,733 $ 2,104,300 $ 2,082,946 $ 2,070,512 $ 2,203,944 $ 2,104,300 Intangibles 965,205 966,686 968,225 969,823 971,481 973,214 975,048 965,205 971,481 Actual tangible s/h’s equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,238,739 $ 1,237,121 $ 1,205,476 $ 1,162,910 $ 1,132,819 $ 1,109,732 $ 1,095,464 $ 1,238,739 $ 1,132,819 Actual total assets (GAAP) $ 16,155,550 $ 16,022,386 $ 15,622,571 $ 14,929,612 $ 14,808,933 $ 14,897,207 $ 13,900,550 $ 16,155,550 $ 14,808,933 Intangibles 965,205 966,686 968,225 969,823 971,481 973,214 975,048 965,205 971,481 Actual tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 15,190,345 $ 15,055,700 $ 14,654,346 $ 13,959,789 $ 13,837,452 $ 13,923,993 $ 12,925,502 $ 15,190,345 $ 13,837,452 (A) Tax effect is calculated based on respective periods effective tax rate.





RENASANT CORPORATION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP Nine Months Ended 2021 2020 September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third Second First Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter 2021 2020 (1) Return on Average Equity Return on avg s/h’s equity (GAAP) 7.16 % 7.40 % 10.81 % 5.88 % 5.63 % 3.85 % 0.38 % 8.43 % 3.30 % Effect of adjustment for intangible assets 5.89 % 6.14 % 9.12 % 5.38 % 5.24 % 3.87 % 0.82 % 7.00 % 3.35 % Return on avg tangible s/h’s equity (non-GAAP) 13.05 % 13.54 % 19.93 % 11.26 % 10.87 % 7.72 % 1.20 % 15.43 % 6.65 % Return on avg s/h’s equity (GAAP) 7.16 % 7.40 % 10.81 % 5.88 % 5.63 % 3.85 % 0.38 % 8.43 % 3.30 % Effect of exclusions from net income 0.05 % 0.06 % (1.80) % 1.23 % (0.03) % 1.77 % 1.72 % (0.56) % 1.19 % Return on avg s/h’s equity with excl. (non-GAAP) 7.21 % 7.46 % 9.01 % 7.11 % 5.60 % 5.62 % 2.10 % 7.87 % 4.49 % Effect of adjustment for intangible assets 5.92 % 6.18 % 7.67 % 6.41 % 5.21 % 5.39 % 2.31 % 6.56 % 4.37 % Return on avg tangible s/h’s equity with exclusions (non-GAAP) 13.13 % 13.64 % 16.68 % 13.52 % 10.81 % 11.01 % 4.41 % 14.43 % 8.86 % (2) Return on Average Assets Return on avg assets (GAAP) 0.99 % 1.04 % 1.54 % 0.84 % 0.80 % 0.55 % 0.06 % 1.18 % 0.48 % Effect of adjustment for intangible assets 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.15 % 0.10 % 0.09 % 0.08 % 0.05 % 0.11 % 0.08 % Return on avg tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.08 % 1.14 % 1.69 % 0.94 % 0.89 % 0.63 % 0.11 % 1.29 % 0.56 % Return on avg assets (GAAP) 0.99 % 1.04 % 1.54 % 0.84 % 0.80 % 0.55 % 0.06 % 1.18 % 0.48 % Effect of exclusions from net income — % — % (0.25) % 0.18 % (0.01) % 0.25 % 0.27 % (0.08) % 0.18 % Return on avg assets with exclusions (non-GAAP) 0.99 % 1.04 % 1.29 % 1.02 % 0.79 % 0.80 % 0.33 % 1.10 % 0.66 % Effect of adjustment for intangible assets 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.12 % 0.11 % 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.07 % 0.11 % 0.09 % Return on avg tangible assets with exclusions (non-GAAP) 1.09 % 1.14 % 1.41 % 1.13 % 0.89 % 0.90 % 0.40 % 1.21 % 0.75 % (3) Shareholder Equity Ratio Shareholders’ equity to actual assets (GAAP) 13.64 % 13.75 % 13.91 % 14.29 % 14.21 % 13.98 % 14.91 % 13.64 % 14.21 % Effect of adjustment for intangible assets 5.49 % 5.53 % 5.68 % 5.96 % 6.02 % 6.01 % 6.43 % 5.49 % 6.02 % Tangible capital ratio (non-GAAP) 8.15 % 8.22 % 8.23 % 8.33 % 8.19 % 7.97 % 8.48 % 8.15 % 8.19 %





RENASANT CORPORATION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Nine Months Ended 2021 2020 September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third Second First Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter 2021 2020 Interest income (FTE) $ 115,723 $ 122,617 $ 123,378 $ 123,823 $ 123,677 $ 125,630 $ 131,887 $ 361,718 $ 381,194 Interest expense 10,721 11,412 12,114 13,799 15,792 18,173 23,571 34,247 57,536 Net Interest income (FTE) $ 105,002 $ 111,205 $ 111,264 $ 110,024 $ 107,885 $ 107,457 $ 108,316 $ 327,471 $ 323,658 Total noninterest income $ 50,755 $ 47,610 $ 81,037 $ 62,864 $ 70,928 $ 64,170 $ 37,570 $ 179,402 $ 172,668 Securities gains (losses) 764 — 1,357 15 — 31 — 2,121 31 MSR valuation adjustment — — 13,561 1,968 828 (4,951 ) (9,571 ) 13,561 (13,694 ) Total adjusted noninterest income $ 49,991 $ 47,610 $ 66,119 $ 60,881 $ 70,100 $ 69,090 $ 47,141 $ 163,720 $ 186,331 Total noninterest expense $ 103,999 $ 108,777 $ 115,935 $ 122,152 $ 116,510 $ 118,285 $ 115,041 $ 328,711 $ 349,836 Amortization of intangibles 1,481 1,539 1,598 1,659 1,733 1,834 1,895 4,618 5,462 Debt prepayment penalty — — — 3 28 90 — — 118 Restructuring charges — 15 292 7,365 — — — 307 — Swap termination charges — — — 2,040 — — — — — COVID-19 related expenses 323 370 785 613 570 6,257 2,903 1,478 9,730 (Recovery of) provision for unfunded commitments (200 ) — — 500 2,700 2,600 3,400 (200 ) 8,700 Total adjusted noninterest expense $ 102,395 $ 106,853 $ 113,260 $ 109,972 $ 111,479 $ 107,504 $ 106,843 $ 322,508 $ 325,826 Efficiency Ratio (GAAP) 66.77 % 68.49 % 60.29 % 70.65 % 65.16 % 68.92 % 78.86 % 64.85 % 70.49 % (4) Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) 66.06 % 67.28 % 63.85 % 64.35 % 62.63 % 60.89 % 68.73 % 65.66 % 63.89 %



