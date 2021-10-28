Pool Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

COVINGTON, La., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq/GSM:POOL) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per share. The dividend will be payable on November 24, 2021, to holders of record on November 11, 2021.



Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 410 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

