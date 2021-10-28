Heritage Commerce Corp Earns Record $13.7 Million for the Third Quarter of 2021, and $33.7 Million for the First Nine Months of 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), the holding company (the “Company”) for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced third quarter 2021 net income of $13.7 million, or $0.23 per average diluted common share, compared to $11.2 million, or $0.19 per average diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2020, and $8.8 million, or $0.15 per average diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net income was $33.7 million, or $0.56 per average diluted common share, compared to $23.7 million, or $0.39 per average diluted common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Earnings for the first nine months of 2021 included a $4.0 million reserve for litigation as noninterest expense during the second quarter of 2021. Earnings for the first nine months of 2020 were impacted by the effect of a $14.6 million pre-tax related provision for potential credit losses on loans, incorporating the forecasted effects on economic activity from the Coronavirus pandemic, and $2.5 million of pre-tax merger-related costs. All results are unaudited.
“We generated record earnings for the third quarter of 2021, propelled by higher net interest income, solid loan growth notably in commercial and industrial (“C&I”) and commercial real estate (“CRE”), ongoing strong core deposit growth and an acceleration of Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan fee income as a result of PPP loan forgiveness,” said Walter Kaczmarek, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Core loans, excluding PPP loans and purchased residential mortgage loans, increased by $170.9 million, or 7%, from a year ago, and increased by $121.9 million, or 5%, from the second quarter of 2021. Total deposits increased $836.0 million, or 21%, to $4.73 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to $3.89 billion at September 30, 2020, and increased $381.9 million, or 9%, from $4.34 billion at June 30, 2021. Total deposits at September 30, 2021 included $336.0 million of temporary deposits from one customer (these deposits are anticipated to leave by the end of the fourth quarter of 2021).” Excluding the $336.0 million in temporary deposits, total deposits increased $500.0 million, or 13%, from a year ago, and increased $45.9 million from the second quarter of 2021.
“As a result of our continued solid operating performance, and steadily improving economic conditions, credit metrics improved substantially during the third quarter of 2021 with nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) declining 54% from the year ago quarter and 23% from the immediate prior quarter,” said Mr. Kaczmarek. “We had a $514,000 negative provision for credit losses on loans during the third quarter of 2021 with net recoveries of $238,000, compared to a provision for credit losses on loans of $197,000 and net charge-offs of $219,000 for the third quarter a year ago. In the second quarter of 2021, we had a $493,000 negative provision for credit losses on loans and booked net recoveries of $153,000.” The allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) to total loans was strong at 1.54%, and the ACLL to total nonperforming loans was 922.88%, at September 30, 2021.
“With our solid capital ratios and strong balance sheet, we remain well positioned to benefit from improving economic conditions and continue to implement our growth strategy which calls for the profitable deployment of our excess liquidity into new loans and investment securities. During the third quarter of 2021, our excess liquidity was primarily deployed into new C&I and CRE loans and overnight funds,” said Mr. Kaczmarek. “We were pleased and encouraged by the results delivered by the Company this quarter and once again, I would like to offer sincere thanks to all of our dedicated employees for their commitment and effort in supporting our clients, communities and shareholders.”
Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
Operating Results, Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management, and Credit Quality
(as of, or for the periods ended September 30, 2021, compared to September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2021, except as noted):
Operating Results:
- Diluted earnings per share were $0.23 for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $0.19 for the third quarter of 2020, and $0.15 for the second quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share were $0.56 for the first nine months of 2021, compared to $0.39 for the first nine months of 2020.
- The following table indicates the ratios for the return on average tangible assets and the return on average tangible equity for the periods indicated:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|For the Quarter Ended
|
|For the Nine Months Ended
|
|
|September 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|September 30,
|
|September 30,
|
|September 30,
|(unaudited)
|
|2021
|
|2021
|
|2020
|
|2021
|
|2020
|Return on average tangible assets
|
|1.10
|%
|
|
|0.73
|%
|
|
|1.02
|%
|
|
|0.94
|%
|
|
|0.76
|%
|
|Return on average tangible equity
|
|13.49
|%
|
|
|8.84
|%
|
|
|11.41
|%
|
|
|11.29
|%
|
|
|8.12
|%
|
- Net interest income, before provision for credit losses on loans, increased 12% to $38.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $34.2 million for the third quarter of 2020, and increased 9% from $34.9 million for the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher interest and fees on PPP loans and prepayment fees, and an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans.
|
|•
|For the first nine months of 2021, net interest income, before provision for credit losses on loans, increased to $108.0 million, compared to $107.7 million for the first nine months of 2020, primarily due to higher interest and fees on PPP loans and prepayment fees, and an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, partially offset by decreases in the prime rate and decreases in yields on investment securities and overnight funds.
|
|
|
|
|•
|The fully tax equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin contracted 6 basis points to 3.18% for the third quarter of 2021, from 3.24% for the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to declines in the average yields on investment securities and overnight funds, partially offset by an increase in the average yield on loans supported by higher loan prepayment fees and fees on PPP loans, an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, and a decline in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The FTE net interest margin expanded 18 basis points for the third quarter of 2021 from 3.00% for the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to an increase in the average yield on loans resulting primarily from the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, higher fees on PPP loans and higher prepayment fees.
|
|
|
|
|•
|For the first nine months of 2021, the FTE net interest margin contracted 49 basis points to 3.13%, compared to 3.62% for the first nine months of 2020, primarily due to declines in the average yields on loans, investment securities, and overnight funds, partially offset by an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans and higher interest and fee income from PPP loans and prepayment fees.
- The following tables present the average balance of loans outstanding, interest income, and the average yield for the periods indicated:
|
|•
|The average yield on the total loan portfolio increased to 5.18% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 4.86% for the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher fees on PPP loans and prepayment fees, and an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, partially offset by a decline in the core bank and asset-based lending average yield.
|
|
|For the Quarter Ended
|
|For the Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|September 30, 2021
|
|September 30, 2020
|
|
|
|Average
|
|Interest
|
|Average
|
|Average
|
|Interest
|
|Average
|
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|Balance
|
|Income
|
|Yield
|
|Balance
|
|Income
|
|Yield
|
|Loans, core bank and asset-based lending
|
|$
|2,361,442
|
|
|$
|26,062
|
|4.38
|%
|$
|2,266,227
|
|
|$
|26,354
|
|4.63
|%
|Prepayment fees
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|1,282
|
|0.22
|%
|
|—
|
|
|
|154
|
|0.03
|%
|SBA PPP loans
|
|
|218,098
|
|
|
|548
|
|1.00
|%
|
|324,518
|
|
|
|816
|
|1.00
|%
|PPP fees, net
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|2,508
|
|4.56
|%
|
|—
|
|
|
|1,305
|
|1.60
|%
|Bay View Funding factored receivables
|
|
|50,674
|
|
|
|2,815
|
|22.04
|%
|
|40,300
|
|
|
|2,431
|
|24.00
|%
|Purchased residential mortgages
|
|
|141,073
|
|
|
|1,019
|
|2.87
|%
|
|29,399
|
|
|
|180
|
|2.44
|%
|Purchased CRE loans
|
|
|9,177
|
|
|
|91
|
|3.93
|%
|
|22,603
|
|
|
|195
|
|3.43
|%
|Loan fair value mark / accretion
|
|
|(8,923
|)
|
|
|1,882
|
|0.32
|%
|
|(13,353
|)
|
|
|1,200
|
|0.21
|%
|Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale)
|
|$
|2,771,541
|
|
|$
|36,207
|
|5.18
|%
|$
|2,669,694
|
|
|$
|32,635
|
|4.86
|%
|
|•
|The average yield on the total loan portfolio increased to 5.18% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 4.80% for the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher fees on PPP loans and prepayment fees, and an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, partially offset by a decline in the core bank and asset-based lending average yield.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|For the Quarter Ended
|
|For the Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|September 30, 2021
|
|June 30, 2021
|
|
|
|Average
|
|Interest
|
|Average
|
|Average
|
|Interest
|
|Average
|
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|Balance
|
|Income
|
|Yield
|
|Balance
|
|Income
|
|Yield
|
|Loans, core bank and asset-based lending
|
|$
|2,361,442
|
|
|$
|26,062
|
|4.38
|%
|$
|2,293,398
|
|
|$
|25,500
|
|4.46
|%
|Prepayment fees
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|1,282
|
|0.22
|%
|
|—
|
|
|
|504
|
|0.09
|%
|SBA PPP loans
|
|
|218,098
|
|
|
|548
|
|1.00
|%
|
|334,604
|
|
|
|831
|
|1.00
|%
|PPP fees, net
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|2,508
|
|4.56
|%
|
|—
|
|
|
|1,876
|
|2.25
|%
|Bay View Funding factored receivables
|
|
|50,674
|
|
|
|2,815
|
|22.04
|%
|
|48,993
|
|
|
|2,772
|
|22.69
|%
|Purchased residential mortgages
|
|
|141,073
|
|
|
|1,019
|
|2.87
|%
|
|113,467
|
|
|
|981
|
|3.47
|%
|Purchased CRE loans
|
|
|9,177
|
|
|
|91
|
|3.93
|%
|
|14,602
|
|
|
|110
|
|3.02
|%
|Loan fair value mark / accretion
|
|
|(8,923
|)
|
|
|1,882
|
|0.32
|%
|
|(10,643
|)
|
|
|865
|
|0.15
|%
|Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale)
|
|$
|2,771,541
|
|
|$
|36,207
|
|5.18
|%
|$
|2,794,421
|
|
|$
|33,439
|
|4.80
|%
|
|•
|The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 5.07% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 5.10% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, primarily due to decreases in the prime rate on loans, and increases in the average balances of lower yielding PPP loans and purchased residential mortgages, partially offset by increases in interest and fees on PPP loans and prepayment fees, and in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|For the Nine Months Ended
|
|For the Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|September 30, 2021
|
|September 30, 2020
|
|
|
|Average
|
|Interest
|
|Average
|
|Average
|
|Interest
|
|Average
|
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|Balance
|
|Income
|
|Yield
|
|Balance
|
|Income
|
|Yield
|
|Loans, core bank and asset-based lending
|
|$
|2,293,892
|
|
|$
|76,629
|
|4.47
|%
|$
|2,351,369
|
|
|$
|83,440
|
|4.74
|%
|Prepayment fees
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|2,303
|
|0.13
|%
|
|—
|
|
|
|864
|
|0.05
|%
|SBA PPP loans
|
|
|290,253
|
|
|
|2,163
|
|1.00
|%
|
|186,497
|
|
|
|1,398
|
|1.00
|%
|PPP fees, net
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|7,784
|
|3.59
|%
|
|—
|
|
|
|1,942
|
|1.39
|%
|Bay View Funding factored receivables
|
|
|49,263
|
|
|
|8,237
|
|22.36
|%
|
|44,102
|
|
|
|7,871
|
|23.84
|%
|Purchased residential mortgages
|
|
|92,680
|
|
|
|2,118
|
|3.06
|%
|
|31,224
|
|
|
|607
|
|2.60
|%
|Purchased CRE loans
|
|
|13,618
|
|
|
|372
|
|3.65
|%
|
|25,152
|
|
|
|655
|
|3.48
|%
|Loan fair value mark / accretion
|
|
|(10,387
|)
|
|
|3,876
|
|0.23
|%
|
|(14,672
|)
|
|
|3,485
|
|0.20
|%
|Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale)
|
|$
|2,729,319
|
|
|$
|103,482
|
|5.07
|%
|$
|2,623,672
|
|
|$
|100,262
|
|5.10
|%
|
|•
|In aggregate, the original total net purchase discount on loans from the Focus Business Bank, Tri-Valley Bank, United American Bank, and Presidio Bank loan portfolios was $25.2 million. In aggregate, the remaining net purchase discount on total loans acquired was $8.3 million at September 30, 2021.
- The average cost of total deposits was 0.10% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 0.16% for the third quarter of 2020 and 0.11% for the second quarter of 2021. The average cost of total deposits was 0.11% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 0.18% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
- During the third quarter of 2021, there was a $514,000 negative provision for credit losses on loans, primarily due to recoveries on previously charged-off loans, compared to a $197,000 provision for credit losses on loans taken in the third quarter of 2020, and a $493,000 negative provision for credit losses on loans for the second quarter of 2021. There was a $2.5 million negative provision for credit losses on loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to a $14.6 million provision for credit losses on loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
|
|•
|The higher provision for credit losses on loans for the first nine months of 2020 was driven primarily by a significantly deteriorating economic outlook resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic. Ongoing impacts of the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) methodology will be dependent upon changes in economic conditions and forecasts, originated and acquired loan portfolio composition, portfolio duration, and other factors.
- Total noninterest income was $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2021.
|
|•
|For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, total noninterest income decreased to $6.9 million, compared to $7.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, primarily as a result of lower service charges and fees on deposits during the first nine months of 2021, and a $791,000 gain on disposition of foreclosed assets, a $335,000 realized gain on warrants exercised, and a $270,000 gain on the sale of securities during the first nine months of 2020. These decreases were partially offset by a higher gain on sales of SBA loans and a $571,000 gain on proceeds for company owned life insurance during the first nine months of 2021.
- Total noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2021 increased to $21.8 million, compared to $21.2 million for the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits and insurance expense during the third quarter of 2021. Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2021 decreased from $25.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to a $4.0 million reserve for a litigation matter that settled in the second quarter of 2021.
|
|•
|Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 increased to $70.9 million, compared to $68.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, primarily due to a $4.0 million reserve for a litigation matter that settled in the second quarter of 2021, higher severance, professional fees, occupancy and equipment, and insurance expense, partially offset by higher merger-related costs during the first nine months of 2020.
|
|
|
|
|•
|The following table reflects pre-tax merger-related costs resulting from the merger with Presidio for the periods indicated:
|
|
|For the Quarter Ended
|
|For the Nine Months Ended
|MERGER-RELATED COSTS
|
|September 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|September 30,
|
|September 30,
|
|September 30,
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|2021
|
|2021
|
|2020
|
|2021
|
|2020
|Salaries and employee benefits
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|—
|
|$
|—
|
|$
|356
|Other
|
|
|(7
|)
|
|
|(24
|)
|
|
|17
|
|
|27
|
|
|2,144
|Total merger-related costs
|
|$
|(7
|)
|
|$
|(24
|)
|
|$
|17
|
|$
|27
|
|$
|2,500
|
|•
|Full time equivalent employees were 325 at September 30, 2021, and 342 at September 30, 2020, and 330 at June 30, 2021.
- The efficiency ratio improved to 53.78% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 57.58% for the third quarter of 2020, and 69.58% for the second quarter of 2021. The efficiency ratio for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was 61.67%, compared to 58.81% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Excluding the $4.0 million reserve for litigation, the efficiency ratio was 58.18% for the first nine months of 2021.
- Income tax expense was $5.6 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $4.2 million for the third quarter of 2020, and $3.0 million the second quarter of 2021. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2021 was 28.8 %, compared to 27.3% for the third quarter of 2020, and 25.1% for the second quarter of 2021. Income tax expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $12.8 million, compared to $9.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was 27.5%, compared to 28.3% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
|
|•
|The difference in the effective tax rate for the periods reported compared to the combined Federal and state statutory tax rate of 29.6% is primarily the result of the Company’s investment in life insurance policies whose earnings are not subject to taxes, tax credits related to investments in low-income housing limited partnerships (net of low-income housing investment losses), and tax-exempt interest income earned on municipal bonds.
Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management and Credit Quality:
- Total assets increased 19% to $5.46 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to $4.61 billion at September 30, 2020, and increased 8% from $5.07 billion at June 30, 2021. Total deposits increased 21% to $4.73 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to $3.89 billion at September 30, 2020, and increased 9% from $4.34 billion at June 30, 2021. Total deposits at September 30, 2021 included $336.0 million of temporary deposits from one customer held in a money market account that were received late in the third quarter of 2021, resulting in higher overnight funds.
- Securities available-for-sale, at fair value, totaled $121.0 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $294.4 million at September 30, 2020, and $146.0 million at June 30, 2021. At September 30, 2021, the Company’s securities available-for-sale portfolio was comprised of $116.0 million of agency mortgage-backed securities (all issued by U.S. Government sponsored entities), and $5.0 million of U.S. Treasury securities. The pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale at September 30, 2021 was $4.0 million, compared to a pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale of $6.9 million at September 30, 2020, and a pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale of $4.3 million at June 30, 2021. All other factors remaining the same, when market interest rates are decreasing, the Company will experience a higher unrealized gain (or a lower unrealized loss) on the securities portfolio.
- At September 30, 2021, securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, totaled $537.3 million, compared to $295.6 million at September 30, 2020, and $421.3 million at June 30, 2021. At September 30, 2021, the Company’s securities held-to-maturity portfolio was comprised of $480.3 million of agency mortgage-backed securities, and $57.0 million of tax-exempt municipal bonds. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company purchased $140.5 million of agency mortgage-backed securities (securities held-to-maturity), with a book yield of 1.43% and an average life of 5.50 years. During the first nine months of 2021, the Company purchased $322.5 million of agency mortgage-backed securities (securities held-to-maturity), with a book yield of 1.49% and an average life of 5.67 years.
- The loan portfolio remains well-diversified as reflected in the following table which summarizes the distribution of loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LOANS
|
|September 30, 2021
|
|June 30, 2021
|
|September 30, 2020
|
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|Balance
|
|% to Total
|
|Balance
|
|% to Total
|
|Balance
|
|% to Total
|
|Commercial
|
|$
|578,944
|
|
|20
|%
|$
|557,686
|
|
|20
|%
|$
|574,359
|
|
|21
|%
|Paycheck Protection Program Loans
|
|
|164,506
|
|
|6
|%
|
|286,461
|
|
|10
|%
|
|323,550
|
|
|12
|%
|Real estate:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CRE - owner occupied
|
|
|580,624
|
|
|20
|%
|
|583,091
|
|
|21
|%
|
|561,528
|
|
|21
|%
|CRE - non-owner occupied
|
|
|829,022
|
|
|29
|%
|
|742,135
|
|
|26
|%
|
|713,563
|
|
|27
|%
|Land and construction
|
|
|141,277
|
|
|5
|%
|
|129,426
|
|
|4
|%
|
|142,632
|
|
|5
|%
|Home equity
|
|
|106,690
|
|
|4
|%
|
|107,873
|
|
|4
|%
|
|111,468
|
|
|4
|%
|Multifamily
|
|
|205,952
|
|
|7
|%
|
|198,771
|
|
|7
|%
|
|169,791
|
|
|6
|%
|Residential mortgages
|
|
|211,467
|
|
|8
|%
|
|205,904
|
|
|7
|%
|
|91,077
|
|
|3
|%
|Consumer and other
|
|
|20,106
|
|
|1
|%
|
|21,519
|
|
|1
|%
|
|17,511
|
|
|1
|%
|Total Loans
|
|
|2,838,588
|
|
|100
|%
|
|2,832,866
|
|
|100
|%
|
|2,705,479
|
|
|100
|%
|Deferred loan costs (fees), net
|
|
|(5,729
|)
|
|—
|
|
|(8,070
|)
|
|—
|
|
|(8,463
|)
|
|—
|
|Loans, net of deferred costs and fees
|
|$
|2,832,859
|
|
|100
|%
|$
|2,824,796
|
|
|100
|%
|$
|2,697,016
|
|
|100
|%
|
|•
|Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, increased $135.8 million, or 5%, to $2.83 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to $2.70 billion at September 30, 2020, and increased $8.0 million from $2.82 billion at June 30, 2021. Total loans at September 30, 2021 included $164.5 million of PPP loans, compared to $323.6 million at September 30, 2020 and $286.5 million at June 30, 2021. Total loans at September 30, 2021 included $211.5 million of residential mortgages, compared to $91.1 million at September 30, 2020 and $205.9 million at June 30, 2021.
|
|
|
|
|•
|In response to economic stimulus laws passed by Congress in 2020 and 2021, the Bank funded two rounds of PPP loans. At September 30, 2021, after accounting for loan payoffs and SBA loan forgiveness, “Round 1” PPP loans were $5.8 million and “Round 2” PPP loans were $158.7 million. In total, the Bank had $164.5 million in outstanding PPP loan balances at September 30, 2021. The following table shows interest income, fee income and deferred origination costs generated by the PPP loans, outstanding PPP loan balances and related deferred fees and costs for the periods indicated:
|
|
|At or For the Quarter Ended:
|
|At or For the Nine Months Ended:
|PPP LOANS
|
|September 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|September 30,
|
|September 30,
|
|September 30,
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|2021
|
|2021
|
|2020
|
|2021
|
|2020
|Interest income
|
|$
|548
|
|
|$
|831
|
|
|$
|816
|
|
|$
|2,163
|
|
|$
|1,398
|
|Fee income, net
|
|
|2,508
|
|
|
|1,876
|
|
|
|1,305
|
|
|
|7,784
|
|
|
|1,942
|
|Total
|
|$
|3,056
|
|
|$
|2,707
|
|
|$
|2,121
|
|
|$
|9,947
|
|
|$
|3,340
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deferred origination costs (contra expense)
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|41
|
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|807
|
|
|$
|1,240
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|PPP loans outstanding at period end:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Round 1
|
|$
|5,795
|
|
|$
|91,849
|
|
|$
|323,550
|
|
|$
|5,795
|
|
|$
|323,550
|
|Round 2
|
|
|158,711
|
|
|
|194,612
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|158,711
|
|
|
|—
|
|Total
|
|$
|164,506
|
|
|$
|286,461
|
|
|$
|323,550
|
|
|$
|164,506
|
|
|$
|323,550
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deferred fees outstanding at period end
|
|$
|(4,831
|)
|
|$
|(7,747
|)
|
|$
|(8,966
|)
|
|$
|(4,831
|)
|
|$
|(8,966
|)
|Deferred costs outstanding at period end
|
|
|461
|
|
|
|869
|
|
|
|995
|
|
|
|461
|
|
|
|995
|
|Total
|
|$
|(4,370
|)
|
|$
|(6,878
|)
|
|$
|(7,971
|)
|
|$
|(4,370
|)
|
|$
|(7,971
|)
|
|•
|During the third quarter of 2021, the Company purchased a single family residential mortgage loan portfolio totaling $41.9 million, tied to homes all located in California, with average principal balances of $974,000, and a weighted average yield of approximately 2.92% (net of servicing fees). During the second quarter of 2021, the Company purchased two single family residential mortgage loan portfolios totaling $140.0 million, tied to homes all located in California, with average principal balances of $585,000, and a weighted average yield of approximately 3.37% (net of servicing fees).
|
|
|
|
|•
|C&I line usage relatively steady at 27% at September 30, 2021, compared to 28% at September 30, 2020, and 27% at June 30, 2021.
|
|
|
|
|•
|At September 30, 2021, 41% of the CRE loan portfolio was secured by owner-occupied real estate.
|
|
|
|
|•
|At September 30, 2021, approximately 42% of the Company’s loan portfolio consisted of floating interest rate loans.
- The following table summarizes the allowance for credit losses on loans for the periods indicated:
|
|
|For the Quarter Ended
|
|For the Nine Months Ended
|
|ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS
|
|September 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|September 30,
|
|September 30,
|
|September 30,
|
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|2021
|
|2021
|
|2020
|
|2021
|
|2020
|
|Balance at beginning of period
|
|$
|43,956
|
|
|$
|44,296
|
|
|$
|45,444
|
|
|$
|44,400
|
|
|$
|23,285
|
|
|Charge-offs during the period
|
|
|(65
|)
|
|
|(105
|)
|
|
|(598
|)
|
|
|(433
|)
|
|
|(1,736
|)
|
|Recoveries during the period
|
|
|303
|
|
|
|258
|
|
|
|379
|
|
|
|2,232
|
|
|
|722
|
|
|Net recoveries (charge-offs) during the period
|
|
|238
|
|
|
|153
|
|
|
|(219
|)
|
|
|1,799
|
|
|
|(1,014
|)
|
|Impact of adopting Topic 326
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|8,570
|
|
|Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the period
|
|
|(514
|)
|
|
|(493
|)
|
|
|197
|
|
|
|(2,519
|)
|
|
|14,581
|
|
|Balance at end of period
|
|$
|43,680
|
|
|$
|43,956
|
|
|$
|45,422
|
|
|$
|43,680
|
|
|$
|45,422
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total loans, net of deferred fees
|
|$
|2,832,859
|
|
|$
|2,824,796
|
|
|$
|2,697,016
|
|
|$
|2,832,859
|
|
|$
|2,697,016
|
|
|Total nonperforming loans
|
|$
|4,733
|
|
|$
|6,180
|
|
|$
|10,262
|
|
|$
|4,733
|
|
|$
|10,262
|
|
|Allowance for credit losses on loans ("ACLL") to total loans
|
|
|1.54
|
|%
|
|1.56
|
|%
|
|1.68
|
|%
|
|1.54
|
|%
|
|1.68
|
|%
|ACLL to total nonperforming loans
|
|
|922.88
|
|%
|
|711.26
|
|%
|
|442.62
|
|%
|
|922.88
|
|%
|
|442.62
|
|%
|
|•
|The ACLL was 1.54% of total loans at September 30, 2021 while the ACLL to total nonperforming loans was 922.88%. The ACLL was 1.68% of total loans and the ACLL to nonperforming loans was 442.62% at September 30, 2020. The ACLL was 1.56% of total loans and the ACLL to total nonperforming loans was 711.26% at June 30, 2021. The ACLL to total loans, excluding PPP loans, was 1.63% at September 30, 2021, 1.91% at September 30, 2020 and 1.73% at June 30, 2021.
|
|
|
|
|•
|The following table shows the drivers of change in ACLL under CECL for each of the first three quarters of 2021:
|DRIVERS OF CHANGE IN ACLL UNDER CECL
|
|
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|
|ACLL at December 31, 2020
|
|$
|44,400
|
|Net recoveries during the first quarter of 2021
|
|
|1,408
|
|Portfolio changes during the first quarter of 2021
|
|
|313
|
|Economic and qualitative factor changes during the first quarter of 2021
|
|
|(1,825
|)
|ACLL at March 31, 2021
|
|
|44,296
|
|Net recoveries during the second quarter of 2021
|
|
|153
|
|Portfolio changes during the second quarter of 2021
|
|
|2,153
|
|Economic and qualitative factor changes during the second quarter of 2021
|
|
|(2,646
|)
|ACLL at June 30, 2021
|
|
|43,956
|
|Net recoveries during the third quarter of 2021
|
|
|238
|
|Portfolio changes during the third quarter of 2021
|
|
|2,485
|
|Qualitative and quantitative changes during the third quarter of 2021 including changes in economic forecasts
|
|
|(2,999
|)
|ACLL at September 30, 2021
|
|$
|43,680
|
|
|•
|Net recoveries totaled $238,000 for the third quarter of 2021, compared to net charge-offs of $219,000 for the third quarter of 2020, and net recoveries of $153,000 for the second quarter of 2021.
|
|
|
|
|•
|The following is a breakout of NPAs at the periods indicated:
|
|
|End of Period:
|
|NONPERFORMING ASSETS
|
|September 30, 2021
|
|June 30, 2021
|
|September 30, 2020
|
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|Balance
|
|% of Total
|
|Balance
|
|% of Total
|
|Balance
|
|% of Total
|
|CRE loans
|
|$
|2,260
|
|48
|%
|$
|2,923
|
|47
|%
|$
|4,328
|
|42
|%
|Commercial loans
|
|
|1,330
|
|28
|%
|
|1,793
|
|29
|%
|
|2,908
|
|28
|%
|Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing
|
|
|642
|
|13
|%
|
|889
|
|14
|%
|
|601
|
|6
|%
|Consumer and other loans
|
|
|407
|
|9
|%
|
|407
|
|7
|%
|
|1,464
|
|14
|%
|Home equity loans
|
|
|94
|
|2
|%
|
|168
|
|3
|%
|
|961
|
|10
|%
|Total nonperforming assets
|
|$
|4,733
|
|100
|%
|$
|6,180
|
|100
|%
|$
|10,262
|
|100
|%
|
|•
|NPAs totaled $4.7 million, or 0.09% of total assets, at September 30, 2021, compared to $10.3 million, or 0.22% of total assets, at September 30, 2020, $6.2 million, or 0.12% of total assets, at June 30, 2021.
|
|
|
|
|•
|There were no foreclosed assets on the balance sheet at September 30, 2021, September 30, 2020, or June 30, 2021.
|
|
|
|
|•
|Classified assets decreased to $31.9 million, or 0.58% of total assets, at September 30, 2021, compared to $33.0 million, or 0.72% of total assets, at September 30, 2020, and decreased from $32.4 million, or 0.64% of total assets, at June 30, 2021.
- The following table summarizes the distribution of deposits and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:
|DEPOSITS
|
|September 30, 2021
|
|June 30, 2021
|
|September 30, 2020
|
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|Balance
|
|% to Total
|
|Balance
|
|% to Total
|
|Balance
|
|% to Total
|
|Demand, noninterest-bearing
|
|$
|1,804,965
|
|38
|%
|$
|1,840,516
|
|42
|%
|$
|1,698,027
|
|44
|%
|Demand, interest-bearing
|
|
|1,141,944
|
|24
|%
|
|1,140,867
|
|26
|%
|
|926,041
|
|24
|%
|Savings and money market
|
|
|1,600,754
|
|34
|%
|
|1,174,587
|
|27
|%
|
|1,108,252
|
|28
|%
|Time deposits — under $250
|
|
|39,628
|
|1
|%
|
|42,118
|
|1
|%
|
|46,684
|
|1
|%
|Time deposits — $250 and over
|
|
|103,046
|
|2
|%
|
|110,111
|
|3
|%
|
|92,276
|
|2
|%
|CDARS — interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits
|
|
|36,044
|
|1
|%
|
|36,273
|
|1
|%
|
|19,121
|
|1
|%
|Total deposits
|
|$
|4,726,381
|
|100
|%
|$
|4,344,472
|
|100
|%
|$
|3,890,401
|
|100
|%
|
|•
|Total deposits increased $836.0 million, or 21%, to $4.73 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to $3.89 billion at September 30, 2020, and increased $381.9 million, or 9%, from $4.34 billion at June 30, 2021.
|
|
|
|
|•
|Deposits, excluding all time deposits and CDARS deposits, increased $815.3 million, or 22%, to $4.55 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to $3.73 billion at September 30, 2020, and increased $391.7 million, or 9%, compared to $4.16 billion at June 30, 2021.
|
|
|
|
|•
|Total deposits at September 30, 2021 included $336.0 million of temporary deposits of one customer held in a money market account. Excluding the $336.0 million temporary deposits, total deposits increased $500.0 million, or 13%, to $4.39 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to $3.89 billion at September 30, 2020, and increased $45.9 million from $4.34 billion at June 30, 2021. Deposits, excluding the $336.0 million in temporary deposits as well as all time deposits and CDARS deposits, increased $479.3 million, or 13%, to $4.21 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to $3.73 billion at September 30, 2020, and increased $55.7 million, compared to $4.16 billion at June 30, 2021.
- The Company’s consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines and the Bank’s capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines under the Basel III prompt corrective action (“PCA”) regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at September 30, 2021, as reflected in the following table:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Well-capitalized
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Institution
|
|Basel III
|
|
|Heritage
|
|Heritage
|
|Basel III PCA
|
|Minimum
|
|
|Commerce
|
|Bank of
|
|Regulatory
|
|Regulatory
|CAPITAL RATIOS (unaudited)
|
|Corp
|
|Commerce
|
|Guidelines
|
|Requirement (1)
|Total Capital
|
|15.1
|%
|
|14.5
|%
|
|10.0
|%
|
|10.5
|%
|Tier 1 Capital
|
|12.9
|%
|
|13.5
|%
|
|8.0
|%
|
|8.5
|%
|Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
|
|12.9
|%
|
|13.5
|%
|
|6.5
|%
|
|7.0
|%
|Tier 1 Leverage
|
|8.6
|%
|
|9.0
|%
|
|5.0
|%
|
|4.0
|%
_______________
|(1)
|Basel III minimum regulatory requirements for both the Company and the Bank include a 2.5% capital conservation buffer, except the leverage ratio.
_______________
- The following table reflects the components of accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, for the periods indicated:
|ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|
|September 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|September 30,
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|2021
|
|2021
|
|2020
|Unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale
|
|$
|2,434
|
|
|$
|2,674
|
|
|$
|4,495
|
|Remaining unamortized unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale transferred to held-to-maturity
|
|
|234
|
|
|
|243
|
|
|
|271
|
|Split dollar insurance contracts liability
|
|
|(6,143
|)
|
|
|(6,142
|)
|
|
|(4,839
|)
|Supplemental executive retirement plan liability
|
|
|(8,409
|)
|
|
|(8,506
|)
|
|
|(6,662
|)
|Unrealized gain on interest-only strip from SBA loans
|
|
|178
|
|
|
|199
|
|
|
|351
|
|Total accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|$
|(11,706
|)
|
|$
|(11,532
|)
|
|$
|(6,384
|)
- Tangible equity was $408.1 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $392.5 million at September 30, 2020, and $400.6 million at June 30, 2021. Tangible book value per share was $6.77 at September 30, 2021, compared to $6.55 at September 30, 2020, and $6.65 at June 30, 2021.
Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, Sunnyvale, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com.
Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer
These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may be outside our control and our actual results could differ materially from our projected results. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our financial performance to differ materially from our goals, plans, expectations and projections expressed in forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the following: (1) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other infectious illness outbreaks that may arise in the future, on our customers, employees, businesses, liquidity, and financial results; (2) current and future economic and market conditions in the United States generally or in the communities we serve, including the effects of declines in property values and overall slowdowns in economic growth should these events occur; (3) effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve Board; (4) our ability to anticipate interest rate changes and manage interest rate risk; (5) changes in inflation, interest rates, and market liquidity which may impact interest margins and impact funding sources; (6) volatility in credit and equity markets and its effect on the global economy; (7) our ability to effectively compete with other banks and financial services companies and the effects of competition in the financial services industry on our business; (8) our ability to achieve loan growth and attract deposits; (9) risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans; (10) the relative strength or weakness of the commercial and real estate markets where our borrowers are located, including related asset and market prices; (11) credit related impairment charges to our securities portfolio; (12) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge offs and other credit quality measures, and their impact on the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses and our provision for credit losses; (13) increased capital requirements for our continual growth or as imposed by banking regulators, which may require us to raise capital at a time when capital is not available on favorable terms or at all; (14) regulatory limits on Heritage Bank of Commerce’s ability to pay dividends to the Company; (15) changes in our capital management policies, including those regarding business combinations, dividends, and share repurchases; (16) operational issues stemming from, and/or capital spending necessitated by, the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems, on which we are highly dependent; (17) our inability to attract, recruit, and retain qualified officers and other personnel could harm our ability to implement our strategic plan, impair our relationships with customers and adversely affect our business, results of operations and growth prospects; (18) possible adjustment of the valuation of our deferred tax assets; (19) our ability to keep pace with technological changes, including our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks such as data security breaches, “denial of service” attacks, “hacking” and identity theft; (20) inability of our framework to manage risks associated with our business, including operational risk and credit risk; (21) risks of loss of funding of Small Business Administration (“SBA”) or SBA loan programs, or changes in those programs; (22) compliance with governmental and regulatory requirements, including the Dodd-Frank Act and others relating to banking, consumer protection, securities, accounting and tax matters; (23) significant changes in applicable laws and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking and securities; (24) effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (25) costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including resolution of regulatory or other governmental inquiries, and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (26) the expense and uncertain resolution of litigation matters whether occurring in the ordinary course of business or otherwise; (27) availability of and competition for acquisition opportunities; (28) risks resulting from domestic terrorism; (29) risks resulting from social unrest and protests: (30) risks of natural disasters (including earthquakes) and other events beyond our control; (31) changes in governmental policy and regulation, the Federal Reserve Board's efforts to provide liquidity to the financial system and provide credit to private commercial and municipal borrowers, and other programs designed to address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; (32) the Bank's participation as a lender in the PPP and similar programs and its effect on the Bank's liquidity, financial results, businesses and customers, including the ability of customers to comply with requirements and otherwise perform with respect to loans obtained under such programs; (33) our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing factors.
Member FDIC
For additional information, contact:
Debbie Reuter
EVP, Corporate Secretary
Direct: (408) 494-4542
Debbie.Reuter@herbank.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|For the Quarter Ended:
|
|Percent Change From:
|
|
|For the Nine Months Ended:
|CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
|
|September 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|September 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|September 30,
|
|
|September 30,
|
|September 30,
|
|Percent
|
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|2021
|
|
|2021
|
|
|2020
|
|2021
|
|2020
|
|
|2021
|
|2020
|
|Change
|
|Interest income
|
|$
|39,907
|
|
|$
|36,632
|
|
|$
|36,252
|
|9
|
|%
|10
|
|%
|
|$
|113,300
|
|
|$
|114,326
|
|(1
|)
|%
|Interest expense
|
|
|1,725
|
|
|
|1,756
|
|
|
|2,087
|
|(2
|)
|%
|(17
|)
|%
|
|
|5,284
|
|
|
|6,641
|
|(20
|)
|%
|Net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans
|
|
|38,182
|
|
|
|34,876
|
|
|
|34,165
|
|9
|
|%
|12
|
|%
|
|
|108,016
|
|
|
|107,685
|
|0
|
|%
|Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans
|
|
|(514
|)
|
|
|(493
|)
|
|
|197
|
|(4
|)
|%
|(361
|)
|%
|
|
|(2,519
|)
|
|
|14,581
|
|(117
|)
|%
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans
|
|
|38,696
|
|
|
|35,369
|
|
|
|33,968
|
|9
|
|%
|14
|
|%
|
|
|110,535
|
|
|
|93,104
|
|19
|
|%
|Noninterest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gain on sales of SBA loans
|
|
|594
|
|
|
|83
|
|
|
|400
|
|616
|
|%
|49
|
|%
|
|
|1,227
|
|
|
|467
|
|163
|
|%
|Service charges and fees on deposit accounts
|
|
|584
|
|
|
|659
|
|
|
|632
|
|(11
|)
|%
|(8
|)
|%
|
|
|1,844
|
|
|
|2,251
|
|(18
|)
|%
|Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
|
|
|470
|
|
|
|458
|
|
|
|464
|
|3
|
|%
|1
|
|%
|
|
|1,384
|
|
|
|1,380
|
|0
|
|%
|Servicing income
|
|
|129
|
|
|
|104
|
|
|
|187
|
|24
|
|%
|(31
|)
|%
|
|
|415
|
|
|
|575
|
|(28
|)
|%
|Gain on proceeds from company owned life insurance
|
|
|109
|
|
|
|396
|
|
|
|—
|
|(72
|)
|%
|N/A
|
|
|
|
|571
|
|
|
|—
|
|N/A
|
|Gain on the disposition of foreclosed assets
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|N/A
|
|
|N/A
|
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|791
|
|(100
|)
|%
|Gain on sales of securities
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|N/A
|
|
|N/A
|
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|270
|
|(100
|)
|%
|Other
|
|
|522
|
|
|
|469
|
|
|
|912
|
|11
|
|%
|(43
|)
|%
|
|
|1,437
|
|
|
|2,132
|
|(33
|)
|%
|Total noninterest income
|
|
|2,408
|
|
|
|2,169
|
|
|
|2,595
|
|11
|
|%
|(7
|)
|%
|
|
|6,878
|
|
|
|7,866
|
|(13
|)
|%
|Noninterest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|12,461
|
|
|
|12,572
|
|
|
|11,967
|
|(1
|)
|%
|4
|
|%
|
|
|38,991
|
|
|
|38,470
|
|1
|
|%
|Occupancy and equipment
|
|
|2,151
|
|
|
|2,247
|
|
|
|2,283
|
|(4
|)
|%
|(6
|)
|%
|
|
|6,672
|
|
|
|5,821
|
|15
|
|%
|Professional fees
|
|
|1,211
|
|
|
|1,771
|
|
|
|1,352
|
|(32
|)
|%
|(10
|)
|%
|
|
|4,701
|
|
|
|3,942
|
|19
|
|%
|Other
|
|
|6,008
|
|
|
|9,185
|
|
|
|5,566
|
|(35
|)
|%
|8
|
|%
|
|
|20,486
|
|
|
|19,721
|
|4
|
|%
|Total noninterest expense
|
|
|21,831
|
|
|
|25,775
|
|
|
|21,168
|
|(15
|)
|%
|3
|
|%
|
|
|70,850
|
|
|
|67,954
|
|4
|
|%
|Income before income taxes
|
|
|19,273
|
|
|
|11,763
|
|
|
|15,395
|
|64
|
|%
|25
|
|%
|
|
|46,563
|
|
|
|33,016
|
|41
|
|%
|Income tax expense
|
|
|5,555
|
|
|
|2,950
|
|
|
|4,198
|
|88
|
|%
|32
|
|%
|
|
|12,828
|
|
|
|9,340
|
|37
|
|%
| Net income
|
|$
| 13,718
|
|
|$
| 8,813
|
|
|$
| 11,197
|
|56
|
|%
|23
|
|%
|
|$
| 33,735
|
|
|$
| 23,676
|
|42
|
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|PER COMMON SHARE DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic earnings per share
|
|$
|0.23
|
|
|$
|0.15
|
|
|$
|0.19
|
|53
|
|%
|21
|
|%
|
|$
|0.56
|
|
|$
|0.40
|
|40
|
|%
|Diluted earnings per share
|
|$
|0.23
|
|
|$
|0.15
|
|
|$
|0.19
|
|53
|
|%
|21
|
|%
|
|$
|0.56
|
|
|$
|0.39
|
|44
|
|%
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|
|
|60,220,717
|
|
|
|60,089,327
|
|
|
|59,589,243
|
|0
|
|%
|1
|
|%
|
|
|60,078,953
|
|
|
|59,432,178
|
|1
|
|%
|Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
|60,760,189
|
|
|
|60,730,141
|
|
|
|60,141,412
|
|0
|
|%
|1
|
|%
|
|
|60,635,304
|
|
|
|60,143,763
|
|1
|
|%
|Common shares outstanding at period-end
|
|
|60,266,316
|
|
|
|60,202,766
|
|
|
|59,914,987
|
|0
|
|%
|1
|
|%
|
|
|60,266,316
|
|
|
|59,914,987
|
|1
|
|%
|Dividend per share
|
|$
|0.13
|
|
|$
|0.13
|
|
|$
|0.13
|
|0
|
|%
|0
|
|%
|
|$
|0.39
|
|
|$
|0.39
|
|0
|
|%
|Book value per share
|
|$
|9.79
|
|
|$
|9.69
|
|
|$
|9.64
|
|1
|
|%
|2
|
|%
|
|$
|9.79
|
|
|$
|9.64
|
|2
|
|%
|Tangible book value per share
|
|$
|6.77
|
|
|$
|6.65
|
|
|$
|6.55
|
|2
|
|%
|3
|
|%
|
|$
|6.77
|
|
|$
|6.55
|
|3
|
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Annualized return on average equity
|
|
|9.29
|
|%
|
|6.06
|
|%
|
|7.73
|%
|53
|
|%
|20
|
|%
|
|
|7.74
|
|%
|
|5.49
|%
|41
|
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible equity
|
|
|13.49
|
|%
|
|8.84
|
|%
|
|11.41
|%
|53
|
|%
|18
|
|%
|
|
|11.29
|
|%
|
|8.12
|%
|39
|
|%
|Annualized return on average assets
|
|
|1.06
|
|%
|
|0.70
|
|%
|
|0.98
|%
|51
|
|%
|8
|
|%
|
|
|0.90
|
|%
|
|0.73
|%
|23
|
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible assets
|
|
|1.10
|
|%
|
|0.73
|
|%
|
|1.02
|%
|51
|
|%
|8
|
|%
|
|
|0.94
|
|%
|
|0.76
|%
|24
|
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE)
|
|
|3.18
|
|%
|
|3.00
|
|%
|
|3.24
|%
|6
|
|%
|(2
|)
|%
|
|
|3.13
|
|%
|
|3.62
|%
|(14
|)
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|
|
|53.78
|
|%
|
|69.58
|
|%
|
|57.58
|%
|(23
|)
|%
|(7
|)
|%
|
|
|61.67
|
|%
|
|58.81
|%
|5
|
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|AVERAGE BALANCES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average assets
|
|$
|5,139,239
|
|
|$
|5,047,097
|
|
|$
|4,562,412
|
|2
|
|%
|13
|
|%
|
|$
|4,988,076
|
|
|$
|4,344,067
|
|15
|
|%
|Average tangible assets
|
|$
|4,956,738
|
|
|$
|4,863,814
|
|
|$
|4,376,533
|
|2
|
|%
|13
|
|%
|
|$
|4,804,814
|
|
|$
|4,157,370
|
|16
|
|%
|Average earning assets
|
|$
|4,778,574
|
|
|$
|4,678,084
|
|
|$
|4,203,902
|
|2
|
|%
|14
|
|%
|
|$
|4,626,853
|
|
|$
|3,982,386
|
|16
|
|%
|Average loans held-for-sale
|
|$
|4,810
|
|
|$
|4,053
|
|
|$
|5,169
|
|19
|
|%
|(7
|)
|%
|
|$
|4,112
|
|
|$
|3,689
|
|11
|
|%
|Average total loans
|
|$
|2,766,731
|
|
|$
|2,790,368
|
|
|$
|2,664,525
|
|(1
|)
|%
|4
|
|%
|
|$
|2,725,207
|
|
|$
|2,619,983
|
|4
|
|%
|Average deposits
|
|$
|4,396,315
|
|
|$
|4,307,555
|
|
|$
|3,846,652
|
|2
|
|%
|14
|
|%
|
|$
|4,252,214
|
|
|$
|3,632,556
|
|17
|
|%
|Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing
|
|$
|1,835,219
|
|
|$
|1,808,638
|
|
|$
|1,700,972
|
|1
|
|%
|8
|
|%
|
|$
|1,786,035
|
|
|$
|1,600,522
|
|12
|
|%
|Average interest-bearing deposits
|
|$
|2,561,096
|
|
|$
|2,498,917
|
|
|$
|2,145,680
|
|2
|
|%
|19
|
|%
|
|$
|2,466,179
|
|
|$
|2,032,034
|
|21
|
|%
|Average interest-bearing liabilities
|
|$
|2,601,002
|
|
|$
|2,538,747
|
|
|$
|2,185,439
|
|2
|
|%
|19
|
|%
|
|$
|2,506,025
|
|
|$
|2,071,813
|
|21
|
|%
|Average equity
|
|$
|586,012
|
|
|$
|583,009
|
|
|$
|576,135
|
|1
|
|%
|2
|
|%
|
|$
|582,751
|
|
|$
|576,042
|
|1
|
|%
|Average tangible equity
|
|$
|403,511
|
|
|$
|399,726
|
|
|$
|390,256
|
|1
|
|%
|3
|
|%
|
|$
|399,489
|
|
|$
|389,345
|
|3
|
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|For the Quarter Ended:
|
|CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
|
|September 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|March 31,
|
|December 31,
|
|September 30,
|
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|2021
|
|2021
|
|2021
|
|2020
|
|2020
|
|Interest income
|
|$
|39,907
|
|
|$
|36,632
|
|
|$
|36,761
|
|
|$
|36,145
|
|
|$
|36,252
|
|Interest expense
|
|
|1,725
|
|
|
|1,756
|
|
|
|1,803
|
|
|
|1,940
|
|
|
|2,087
|
|Net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans
|
|
|38,182
|
|
|
|34,876
|
|
|
|34,958
|
|
|
|34,205
|
|
|
|34,165
|
|Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans
|
|
|(514
|)
|
|
|(493
|)
|
|
|(1,512
|)
|
|
|(1,348
|)
|
|
|197
|
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans
|
|
|38,696
|
|
|
|35,369
|
|
|
|36,470
|
|
|
|35,553
|
|
|
|33,968
|
|Noninterest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gain on sales of SBA loans
|
|
|594
|
|
|
|83
|
|
|
|550
|
|
|
|372
|
|
|
|400
|
|Service charges and fees on deposit accounts
|
|
|584
|
|
|
|659
|
|
|
|601
|
|
|
|608
|
|
|
|632
|
|Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
|
|
|470
|
|
|
|458
|
|
|
|456
|
|
|
|465
|
|
|
|464
|
|Servicing income
|
|
|129
|
|
|
|104
|
|
|
|182
|
|
|
|98
|
|
|
|187
|
|Gain on proceeds from company owned life insurance
|
|
|109
|
|
|
|396
|
|
|
|66
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|Gain on sales of securities
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|7
|
|
|
|—
|
|Other
|
|
|522
|
|
|
|469
|
|
|
|446
|
|
|
|506
|
|
|
|912
|
|Total noninterest income
|
|
|2,408
|
|
|
|2,169
|
|
|
|2,301
|
|
|
|2,056
|
|
|
|2,595
|
|Noninterest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|12,461
|
|
|
|12,572
|
|
|
|13,958
|
|
|
|12,457
|
|
|
|11,967
|
|Occupancy and equipment
|
|
|2,151
|
|
|
|2,247
|
|
|
|2,274
|
|
|
|2,197
|
|
|
|2,283
|
|Professional fees
|
|
|1,211
|
|
|
|1,771
|
|
|
|1,719
|
|
|
|1,396
|
|
|
|1,352
|
|Other
|
|
|6,008
|
|
|
|9,185
|
|
|
|5,293
|
|
|
|5,507
|
|
|
|5,566
|
|Total noninterest expense
|
|
|21,831
|
|
|
|25,775
|
|
|
|23,244
|
|
|
|21,557
|
|
|
|21,168
|
|Income before income taxes
|
|
|19,273
|
|
|
|11,763
|
|
|
|15,527
|
|
|
|16,052
|
|
|
|15,395
|
|Income tax expense
|
|
|5,555
|
|
|
|2,950
|
|
|
|4,323
|
|
|
|4,429
|
|
|
|4,198
|
| Net income
|
|$
| 13,718
|
|
|$
| 8,813
|
|
|$
| 11,204
|
|
|$
| 11,623
|
|
|$
| 11,197
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|PER COMMON SHARE DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic earnings per share
|
|$
|0.23
|
|
|$
|0.15
|
|
|$
|0.19
|
|
|$
|0.19
|
|
|$
|0.19
|
|Diluted earnings per share
|
|$
|0.23
|
|
|$
|0.15
|
|
|$
|0.19
|
|
|$
|0.19
|
|
|$
|0.19
|
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|
|
|60,220,717
|
|
|
|60,089,327
|
|
|
|59,926,816
|
|
|
|59,616,951
|
|
|
|59,589,243
|
|Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
|60,760,189
|
|
|
|60,730,141
|
|
|
|60,404,213
|
|
|
|60,247,296
|
|
|
|60,141,412
|
|Common shares outstanding at period-end
|
|
|60,266,316
|
|
|
|60,202,766
|
|
|
|59,932,334
|
|
|
|59,917,457
|
|
|
|59,914,987
|
|Dividend per share
|
|$
|0.13
|
|
|$
|0.13
|
|
|$
|0.13
|
|
|$
|0.13
|
|
|$
|0.13
|
|Book value per share
|
|$
|9.79
|
|
|$
|9.69
|
|
|$
|9.71
|
|
|$
|9.64
|
|
|$
|9.64
|
|Tangible book value per share
|
|$
|6.77
|
|
|$
|6.65
|
|
|$
|6.64
|
|
|$
|6.57
|
|
|$
|6.55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Annualized return on average equity
|
|
|9.29
|
|%
|
|6.06
|
|%
|
|7.85
|
|%
|
|7.99
|
|%
|
|7.73
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible equity
|
|
|13.49
|
|%
|
|8.84
|
|%
|
|11.50
|
|%
|
|11.75
|
|%
|
|11.41
|%
|Annualized return on average assets
|
|
|1.06
|
|%
|
|0.70
|
|%
|
|0.95
|
|%
|
|0.98
|
|%
|
|0.98
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible assets
|
|
|1.10
|
|%
|
|0.73
|
|%
|
|0.99
|
|%
|
|1.02
|
|%
|
|1.02
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE)
|
|
|3.18
|
|%
|
|3.00
|
|%
|
|3.22
|
|%
|
|3.15
|
|%
|
|3.24
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|
|
|53.78
|
|%
|
|69.58
|
|%
|
|62.38
|
|%
|
|59.45
|
|%
|
|57.58
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|AVERAGE BALANCES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average assets
|
|$
|5,139,239
|
|
|$
|5,047,097
|
|
|$
|4,773,878
|
|
|$
|4,703,154
|
|
|$
|4,562,412
|
|Average tangible assets
|
|$
|4,956,738
|
|
|$
|4,863,814
|
|
|$
|4,589,861
|
|
|$
|4,518,279
|
|
|$
|4,376,533
|
|Average earning assets
|
|$
|4,778,574
|
|
|$
|4,678,084
|
|
|$
|4,419,963
|
|
|$
|4,338,117
|
|
|$
|4,203,902
|
|Average loans held-for-sale
|
|$
|4,810
|
|
|$
|4,053
|
|
|$
|3,458
|
|
|$
|2,772
|
|
|$
|5,169
|
|Average total loans
|
|$
|2,766,731
|
|
|$
|2,790,368
|
|
|$
|2,616,876
|
|
|$
|2,652,019
|
|
|$
|2,664,525
|
|Average deposits
|
|$
|4,396,315
|
|
|$
|4,307,555
|
|
|$
|4,048,953
|
|
|$
|3,980,017
|
|
|$
|3,846,652
|
|Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing
|
|$
|1,835,219
|
|
|$
|1,808,638
|
|
|$
|1,712,903
|
|
|$
|1,749,837
|
|
|$
|1,700,972
|
|Average interest-bearing deposits
|
|$
|2,561,096
|
|
|$
|2,498,917
|
|
|$
|2,336,050
|
|
|$
|2,230,180
|
|
|$
|2,145,680
|
|Average interest-bearing liabilities
|
|$
|2,601,002
|
|
|$
|2,538,747
|
|
|$
|2,375,851
|
|
|$
|2,269,960
|
|
|$
|2,185,439
|
|Average equity
|
|$
|586,012
|
|
|$
|583,009
|
|
|$
|579,157
|
|
|$
|578,560
|
|
|$
|576,135
|
|Average tangible equity
|
|$
|403,511
|
|
|$
|399,726
|
|
|$
|395,140
|
|
|$
|393,685
|
|
|$
|390,256
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|End of Period:
|
|Percent Change From:
|
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|September 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|September 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|September 30,
|
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|2021
|
|2021
|
|2020
|
|2021
|
|2020
|
|ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and due from banks
|
|$
|33,013
|
|
|$
|41,904
|
|
|$
|33,353
|
|
|(21
|)
|%
|(1
|)
|%
|Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
|
|
|1,588,334
|
|
|
|1,286,418
|
|
|
|926,915
|
|
|23
|
|%
|71
|
|%
|Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|
|
|121,000
|
|
|
|145,955
|
|
|
|294,438
|
|
|(17
|)
|%
|(59
|)
|%
|Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
|
|
|537,285
|
|
|
|421,286
|
|
|
|295,609
|
|
|28
|
|%
|82
|
|%
|Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs
|
|
|3,678
|
|
|
|4,344
|
|
|
|3,565
|
|
|(15
|)
|%
|3
|
|%
|Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial
|
|
|578,944
|
|
|
|557,686
|
|
|
|574,359
|
|
|4
|
|%
|1
|
|%
|SBA PPP loans
|
|
|164,506
|
|
|
|286,461
|
|
|
|323,550
|
|
|(43
|)
|%
|(49
|)
|%
|Real estate:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CRE - owner occupied
|
|
|580,624
|
|
|
|583,091
|
|
|
|561,528
|
|
|0
|
|%
|3
|
|%
|CRE - non-owner occupied
|
|
|829,022
|
|
|
|742,135
|
|
|
|713,563
|
|
|12
|
|%
|16
|
|%
|Land and construction
|
|
|141,277
|
|
|
|129,426
|
|
|
|142,632
|
|
|9
|
|%
|(1
|)
|%
|Home equity
|
|
|106,690
|
|
|
|107,873
|
|
|
|111,468
|
|
|(1
|)
|%
|(4
|)
|%
|Multifamily
|
|
|205,952
|
|
|
|198,771
|
|
|
|169,791
|
|
|4
|
|%
|21
|
|%
|Residential mortgages
|
|
|211,467
|
|
|
|205,904
|
|
|
|91,077
|
|
|3
|
|%
|132
|
|%
|Consumer and other
|
|
|20,106
|
|
|
|21,519
|
|
|
|17,511
|
|
|(7
|)
|%
|15
|
|%
|Loans
|
|
|2,838,588
|
|
|
|2,832,866
|
|
|
|2,705,479
|
|
|0
|
|%
|5
|
|%
|Deferred loan fees, net
|
|
|(5,729
|)
|
|
|(8,070
|)
|
|
|(8,463
|)
|
|(29
|)
|%
|(32
|)
|%
|Total loans, net of deferred costs and fees
|
|
|2,832,859
|
|
|
|2,824,796
|
|
|
|2,697,016
|
|
|0
|
|%
|5
|
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans
|
|
|(43,680
|)
|
|
|(43,956
|)
|
|
|(45,422
|)
|
|(1
|)
|%
|(4
|)
|%
|Loans, net
|
|
|2,789,179
|
|
|
|2,780,840
|
|
|
|2,651,594
|
|
|0
|
|%
|5
|
|%
|Company-owned life insurance
|
|
|77,509
|
|
|
|77,393
|
|
|
|77,059
|
|
|0
|
|%
|1
|
|%
|Premises and equipment, net
|
|
|9,821
|
|
|
|10,040
|
|
|
|10,412
|
|
|(2
|)
|%
|(6
|)
|%
|Goodwill
|
|
|167,631
|
|
|
|167,631
|
|
|
|167,631
|
|
|0
|
|%
|0
|
|%
|Other intangible assets
|
|
|14,423
|
|
|
|15,177
|
|
|
|17,628
|
|
|(5
|)
|%
|(18
|)
|%
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|
|
|121,129
|
|
|
|121,887
|
|
|
|128,581
|
|
|(1
|)
|%
|(6
|)
|%
|Total assets
|
|$
| 5,463,002
|
|
|$
| 5,072,875
|
|
|$
| 4,606,785
|
|
|8
|
|%
|19
|
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Demand, noninterest-bearing
|
|$
|1,804,965
|
|
|$
|1,840,516
|
|
|$
|1,698,027
|
|
|(2
|)
|%
|6
|
|%
|Demand, interest-bearing
|
|
|1,141,944
|
|
|
|1,140,867
|
|
|
|926,041
|
|
|0
|
|%
|23
|
|%
|Savings and money market
|
|
|1,600,754
|
|
|
|1,174,587
|
|
|
|1,108,252
|
|
|36
|
|%
|44
|
|%
|Time deposits-under $250
|
|
|39,628
|
|
|
|42,118
|
|
|
|46,684
|
|
|(6
|)
|%
|(15
|)
|%
|Time deposits-$250 and over
|
|
|103,046
|
|
|
|110,111
|
|
|
|92,276
|
|
|(6
|)
|%
|12
|
|%
|CDARS - money market and time deposits
|
|
|36,044
|
|
|
|36,273
|
|
|
|19,121
|
|
|(1
|)
|%
|89
|
|%
|Total deposits
|
|
|4,726,381
|
|
|
|4,344,472
|
|
|
|3,890,401
|
|
|9
|
|%
|21
|
|%
|Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs
|
|
|39,878
|
|
|
|39,832
|
|
|
|39,693
|
|
|0
|
|%
|0
|
|%
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|
|
|106,625
|
|
|
|105,127
|
|
|
|98,884
|
|
|1
|
|%
|8
|
|%
|Total liabilities
|
|
|4,872,884
|
|
|
|4,489,431
|
|
|
|4,028,978
|
|
|9
|
|%
|21
|
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders’ Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Common stock
|
|
|496,622
|
|
|
|495,665
|
|
|
|493,126
|
|
|0
|
|%
|1
|
|%
|Retained earnings
|
|
|105,202
|
|
|
|99,311
|
|
|
|91,065
|
|
|6
|
|%
|16
|
|%
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|(11,706
|)
|
|
|(11,532
|)
|
|
|(6,384
|)
|
|(2
|)
|%
|(83
|)
|%
|Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|590,118
|
|
|
|583,444
|
|
|
|577,807
|
|
|1
|
|%
|2
|
|%
| Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|
|$
| 5,463,002
|
|
|$
| 5,072,875
|
|
|$
| 4,606,785
|
|
|8
|
|%
|19
|
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|End of Period:
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|September 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|March 31,
|
|December 31,
|
|September 30,
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|2021
|
|2021
|
|2021
|
|2020
|
|2020
|ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and due from banks
|
|$
|33,013
|
|
|$
|41,904
|
|
|$
|36,534
|
|
|$
|30,598
|
|
|$
|33,353
|
|Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
|
|
|1,588,334
|
|
|
|1,286,418
|
|
|
|1,406,520
|
|
|
|1,100,475
|
|
|
|926,915
|
|Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|
|
|121,000
|
|
|
|145,955
|
|
|
|196,718
|
|
|
|235,774
|
|
|
|294,438
|
|Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
|
|
|537,285
|
|
|
|421,286
|
|
|
|306,535
|
|
|
|297,389
|
|
|
|295,609
|
|Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs
|
|
|3,678
|
|
|
|4,344
|
|
|
|2,834
|
|
|
|1,699
|
|
|
|3,565
|
|Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial
|
|
|578,944
|
|
|
|557,686
|
|
|
|559,698
|
|
|
|555,707
|
|
|
|574,359
|
|SBA PPP loans
|
|
|164,506
|
|
|
|286,461
|
|
|
|349,744
|
|
|
|290,679
|
|
|
|323,550
|
|Real estate:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CRE - owner occupied
|
|
|580,624
|
|
|
|583,091
|
|
|
|568,637
|
|
|
|560,362
|
|
|
|561,528
|
|CRE - non-owner occupied
|
|
|829,022
|
|
|
|742,135
|
|
|
|700,117
|
|
|
|693,103
|
|
|
|713,563
|
|Land and construction
|
|
|141,277
|
|
|
|129,426
|
|
|
|159,504
|
|
|
|144,594
|
|
|
|142,632
|
|Home equity
|
|
|106,690
|
|
|
|107,873
|
|
|
|104,303
|
|
|
|111,885
|
|
|
|111,468
|
|Multifamily
|
|
|205,952
|
|
|
|198,771
|
|
|
|168,917
|
|
|
|166,425
|
|
|
|169,791
|
|Residential mortgages
|
|
|211,467
|
|
|
|205,904
|
|
|
|82,181
|
|
|
|85,116
|
|
|
|91,077
|
|Consumer and other
|
|
|20,106
|
|
|
|21,519
|
|
|
|19,872
|
|
|
|18,116
|
|
|
|17,511
|
|Loans
|
|
|2,838,588
|
|
|
|2,832,866
|
|
|
|2,712,973
|
|
|
|2,625,987
|
|
|
|2,705,479
|
|Deferred loan fees, net
|
|
|(5,729
|)
|
|
|(8,070
|)
|
|
|(8,266
|)
|
|
|(6,726
|)
|
|
|(8,463
|)
|Total loans, net of deferred fees
|
|
|2,832,859
|
|
|
|2,824,796
|
|
|
|2,704,707
|
|
|
|2,619,261
|
|
|
|2,697,016
|
|Allowance for credit losses on loans
|
|
|(43,680
|)
|
|
|(43,956
|)
|
|
|(44,296
|)
|
|
|(44,400
|)
|
|
|(45,422
|)
|Loans, net
|
|
|2,789,179
|
|
|
|2,780,840
|
|
|
|2,660,411
|
|
|
|2,574,861
|
|
|
|2,651,594
|
|Company-owned life insurance
|
|
|77,509
|
|
|
|77,393
|
|
|
|77,421
|
|
|
|77,523
|
|
|
|77,059
|
|Premises and equipment, net
|
|
|9,821
|
|
|
|10,040
|
|
|
|10,220
|
|
|
|10,459
|
|
|
|10,412
|
|Goodwill
|
|
|167,631
|
|
|
|167,631
|
|
|
|167,631
|
|
|
|167,631
|
|
|
|167,631
|
|Other intangible assets
|
|
|14,423
|
|
|
|15,177
|
|
|
|15,931
|
|
|
|16,664
|
|
|
|17,628
|
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|
|
|121,129
|
|
|
|121,887
|
|
|
|120,635
|
|
|
|121,041
|
|
|
|128,581
|
|Total assets
|
|$
| 5,463,002
|
|
|$
| 5,072,875
|
|
|$
| 5,001,390
|
|
|$
| 4,634,114
|
|
|$
| 4,606,785
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Demand, noninterest-bearing
|
|$
|1,804,965
|
|
|$
|1,840,516
|
|
|$
|1,813,962
|
|
|$
|1,661,655
|
|
|$
|1,698,027
|
|Demand, interest-bearing
|
|
|1,141,944
|
|
|
|1,140,867
|
|
|
|1,101,807
|
|
|
|960,179
|
|
|
|926,041
|
|Savings and money market
|
|
|1,600,754
|
|
|
|1,174,587
|
|
|
|1,189,566
|
|
|
|1,119,968
|
|
|
|1,108,252
|
|Time deposits-under $250
|
|
|39,628
|
|
|
|42,118
|
|
|
|42,596
|
|
|
|45,027
|
|
|
|46,684
|
|Time deposits-$250 and over
|
|
|103,046
|
|
|
|110,111
|
|
|
|102,508
|
|
|
|103,746
|
|
|
|92,276
|
|CDARS - money market and time deposits
|
|
|36,044
|
|
|
|36,273
|
|
|
|28,663
|
|
|
|23,911
|
|
|
|19,121
|
|Total deposits
|
|
|4,726,381
|
|
|
|4,344,472
|
|
|
|4,279,102
|
|
|
|3,914,486
|
|
|
|3,890,401
|
|Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs
|
|
|39,878
|
|
|
|39,832
|
|
|
|39,786
|
|
|
|39,740
|
|
|
|39,693
|
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|
|
|106,625
|
|
|
|105,127
|
|
|
|100,839
|
|
|
|101,999
|
|
|
|98,884
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
|4,872,884
|
|
|
|4,489,431
|
|
|
|4,419,727
|
|
|
|4,056,225
|
|
|
|4,028,978
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders’ Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Common stock
|
|
|496,622
|
|
|
|495,665
|
|
|
|494,617
|
|
|
|493,707
|
|
|
|493,126
|
|Retained earnings
|
|
|105,202
|
|
|
|99,311
|
|
|
|98,314
|
|
|
|94,899
|
|
|
|91,065
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|(11,706
|)
|
|
|(11,532
|)
|
|
|(11,268
|)
|
|
|(10,717
|)
|
|
|(6,384
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|590,118
|
|
|
|583,444
|
|
|
|581,663
|
|
|
|577,889
|
|
|
|577,807
|
| Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|
|$
| 5,463,002
|
|
|$
| 5,072,875
|
|
|$
| 5,001,390
|
|
|$
| 4,634,114
|
|
|$
| 4,606,785
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|End of Period:
|
|Percent Change From:
|
|CREDIT QUALITY DATA
|
|September 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|September 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|September 30,
|
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|2021
|
|2021
|
|2020
|
|2021
|
|2020
|
|Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment
|
|$
|4,091
|
|
|$
|5,291
|
|
|$
|9,661
|
|(23
|)
|%
|(58
|)
|%
|Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing
|
|
|642
|
|
|
|889
|
|
|
|601
|
|(28
|)
|%
|7
|
|%
|Total nonperforming loans
|
|
|4,733
|
|
|
|6,180
|
|
|
|10,262
|
|(23
|)
|%
|(54
|)
|%
|Foreclosed assets
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|N/A
|
|
|N/A
|
|
|Total nonperforming assets
|
|$
|4,733
|
|
|$
|6,180
|
|
|$
|10,262
|
|(23
|)
|%
|(54
|)
|%
|Other restructured loans still accruing
|
|$
|90
|
|
|$
|93
|
|
|$
|98
|
|(3
|)
|%
|(8
|)
|%
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter
|
|$
|(238
|)
|
|$
|(153
|)
|
|$
|219
|
|(56
|)
|%
|(209
|)
|%
|Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the quarter
|
|$
|(514
|)
|
|$
|(493
|)
|
|$
|197
|
|(4
|)
|%
|(361
|)
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans
|
|$
|43,680
|
|
|$
|43,956
|
|
|$
|45,422
|
|(1
|)
|%
|(4
|)
|%
|Classified assets
|
|$
|31,937
|
|
|$
|32,402
|
|
|$
|33,024
|
|(1
|)
|%
|(3
|)
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
|
|
|1.54
|
|%
|
|1.56
|
|%
|
|1.68
|%
|(1
|)
|%
|(8
|)
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans
|
|
|922.88
|
|%
|
|711.26
|
|%
|
|442.62
|%
|30
|
|%
|109
|
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
|
|0.09
|
|%
|
|0.12
|
|%
|
|0.22
|%
|(25
|)
|%
|(59
|)
|%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|
|
|0.17
|
|%
|
|0.22
|
|%
|
|0.38
|%
|(23
|)
|%
|(55
|)
|%
|Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans
|
|
|7
|
|%
|
|7
|
|%
|
|7
|%
|0
|
|%
|0
|
|%
|Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans
|
|
|7
|
|%
|
|7
|
|%
|
|7
|%
|0
|
|%
|0
|
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Heritage Commerce Corp:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tangible common equity (1)
|
|$
|408,064
|
|
|$
|400,636
|
|
|$
|392,548
|
|2
|
|%
|4
|
|%
|Shareholders’ equity / total assets
|
|
|10.80
|
|%
|
|11.50
|
|%
|
|12.54
|%
|(6
|)
|%
|(14
|)
|%
|Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)
|
|
|7.73
|
|%
|
|8.19
|
|%
|
|8.88
|%
|(6
|)
|%
|(13
|)
|%
|Loan to deposit ratio
|
|
|59.94
|
|%
|
|65.02
|
|%
|
|69.32
|%
|(8
|)
|%
|(14
|)
|%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits
|
|
|38.19
|
|%
|
|42.36
|
|%
|
|43.65
|%
|(10
|)
|%
|(13
|)
|%
|Total capital ratio
|
|
|15.1
|
|%
|
|15.6
|
|%
|
|16.0
|%
|(3
|)
|%
|(6
|)
|%
|Tier 1 capital ratio
|
|
|12.9
|
|%
|
|13.3
|
|%
|
|13.5
|%
|(3
|)
|%
|(4
|)
|%
|Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio
|
|
|12.9
|
|%
|
|13.3
|
|%
|
|13.5
|%
|(3
|)
|%
|(4
|)
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
|
|8.6
|
|%
|
|8.6
|
|%
|
|9.3
|%
|0
|
|%
|(8
|)
|%
|Heritage Bank of Commerce:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total capital ratio
|
|
|14.5
|
|%
|
|15.0
|
|%
|
|15.2
|%
|(3
|)
|%
|(5
|)
|%
|Tier 1 capital ratio
|
|
|13.5
|
|%
|
|13.9
|
|%
|
|14.1
|%
|(3
|)
|%
|(4
|)
|%
|Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio
|
|
|13.5
|
|%
|
|13.9
|
|%
|
|14.1
|%
|(3
|)
|%
|(4
|)
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
|
|9.0
|
|%
|
|9.0
|
|%
|
|9.7
|%
|0
|
|%
|(7
|)
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
_______________
|(1)
|Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets
|(2)
|Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|End of Period:
|
|CREDIT QUALITY DATA
|
|September 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|March 31,
|
|December 31,
|
|September 30,
|
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|2021
|
|2021
|
|2021
|
|2021
|
|2020
|
|Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment
|
|$
|4,091
|
|
|$
|5,291
|
|
|$
|5,542
|
|
|$
|7,788
|
|
|$
|9,661
|
|Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing
|
|
|642
|
|
|
|889
|
|
|
|51
|
|
|
|81
|
|
|
|601
|
|Total nonperforming loans
|
|
|4,733
|
|
|
|6,180
|
|
|
|5,593
|
|
|
|7,869
|
|
|
|10,262
|
|Foreclosed assets
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|Total nonperforming assets
|
|$
|4,733
|
|
|$
|6,180
|
|
|$
|5,593
|
|
|$
|7,869
|
|
|$
|10,262
|
|Other restructured loans still accruing
|
|$
|90
|
|
|$
|93
|
|
|$
|152
|
|
|$
|169
|
|
|$
|98
|
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter
|
|$
|(238
|)
|
|$
|(153
|)
|
|$
|(1,408
|)
|
|$
|(326
|)
|
|$
|219
|
|Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the quarter
|
|$
|(514
|)
|
|$
|(493
|)
|
|$
|(1,512
|)
|
|$
|(1,348
|)
|
|$
|197
|
|Allowance for credit losses on loans
|
|$
|43,680
|
|
|$
|43,956
|
|
|$
|44,296
|
|
|$
|44,400
|
|
|$
|45,422
|
|Classified assets
|
|$
|31,937
|
|
|$
|32,402
|
|
|$
|33,420
|
|
|$
|34,028
|
|
|$
|33,024
|
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
|
|
|1.54
|
|%
|
|1.56
|
|%
|
|1.64
|
|%
|
|1.70
|
|%
|
|1.68
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans
|
|
|922.88
|
|%
|
|711.26
|
|%
|
|791.99
|
|%
|
|564.24
|
|%
|
|442.62
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
|
|0.09
|
|%
|
|0.12
|
|%
|
|0.11
|
|%
|
|0.17
|
|%
|
|0.22
|%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|
|
|0.17
|
|%
|
|0.22
|
|%
|
|0.21
|
|%
|
|0.30
|
|%
|
|0.38
|%
|Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans
|
|
|7
|
|%
|
|7
|
|%
|
|7
|
|%
|
|7
|
|%
|
|7
|%
|Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans
|
|
|7
|
|%
|
|7
|
|%
|
|7
|
|%
|
|7
|
|%
|
|7
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Heritage Commerce Corp:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tangible common equity (1)
|
|$
|408,064
|
|
|$
|400,636
|
|
|$
|398,101
|
|
|$
|393,594
|
|
|$
|392,548
|
|Shareholders’ equity / total assets
|
|
|10.80
|
|%
|
|11.50
|
|%
|
|11.63
|
|%
|
|12.47
|
|%
|
|12.54
|%
|Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)
|
|
|7.73
|
|%
|
|8.19
|
|%
|
|8.26
|
|%
|
|8.85
|
|%
|
|8.88
|%
|Loan to deposit ratio
|
|
|59.94
|
|%
|
|65.02
|
|%
|
|63.21
|
|%
|
|66.91
|
|%
|
|69.32
|%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits
|
|
|38.19
|
|%
|
|42.36
|
|%
|
|42.39
|
|%
|
|42.45
|
|%
|
|43.65
|%
|Total capital ratio
|
|
|15.1
|
|%
|
|15.6
|
|%
|
|16.5
|
|%
|
|16.5
|
|%
|
|16.0
|%
|Tier 1 capital ratio
|
|
|12.9
|
|%
|
|13.3
|
|%
|
|14.0
|
|%
|
|14.0
|
|%
|
|13.5
|%
|Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio
|
|
|12.9
|
|%
|
|13.3
|
|%
|
|14.0
|
|%
|
|14.0
|
|%
|
|13.5
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
|
|8.6
|
|%
|
|8.6
|
|%
|
|9.1
|
|%
|
|9.1
|
|%
|
|9.3
|%
|Heritage Bank of Commerce:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total capital ratio
|
|
|14.5
|
|%
|
|15.0
|
|%
|
|15.8
|
|%
|
|15.8
|
|%
|
|15.2
|%
|Tier 1 capital ratio
|
|
|13.5
|
|%
|
|13.9
|
|%
|
|14.7
|
|%
|
|14.6
|
|%
|
|14.1
|%
|Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio
|
|
|13.5
|
|%
|
|13.9
|
|%
|
|14.7
|
|%
|
|14.6
|
|%
|
|14.1
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
|
|9.0
|
|%
|
|9.0
|
|%
|
|9.5
|
|%
|
|9.5
|
|%
|
|9.7
|%
_______________
|(1)
|Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets
|(2)
|Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|For the Quarter Ended
|
|For the Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|September 30, 2021
|
|September 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest
|
|Average
|
|
|
|
|Interest
|
|Average
|
|NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
|
|Average
|
|Income/
|
|Yield/
|
|Average
|
|Income/
|
|Yield/
|
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|Balance
|
|Expense
|
|Rate
|
|Balance
|
|Expense
|
|Rate
|
|Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans, gross (1)(2)
|
|$
|2,771,541
|
|$
|36,207
|
|
|5.18
|%
|$
|2,669,694
|
|$
|32,635
|
|
|4.86
|%
|Securities - taxable
|
|
|557,890
|
|
|2,320
|
|
|1.65
|%
|
|550,423
|
|
|2,481
|
|
|1.79
|%
|Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3)
|
|
|58,679
|
|
|485
|
|
|3.28
|%
|
|72,625
|
|
|586
|
|
|3.21
|%
|Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
|
|
|1,390,464
|
|
|998
|
|
|0.28
|%
|
|911,160
|
|
|673
|
|
|0.29
|%
|Total interest earning assets (3)
|
|
|4,778,574
|
|
|40,010
|
|
|3.32
|%
|
|4,203,902
|
|
|36,375
|
|
|3.44
|%
|Cash and due from banks
|
|
|37,963
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|36,505
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Premises and equipment, net
|
|
|9,962
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|9,884
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|
|
|182,501
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|185,879
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other assets
|
|
|130,239
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|126,242
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total assets
|
|$
|5,139,239
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|4,562,412
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Demand, noninterest-bearing
|
|$
|1,835,219
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|1,700,972
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Demand, interest-bearing
|
|
|1,142,762
|
|
|473
|
|
|0.16
|%
|
|934,892
|
|
|506
|
|
|0.22
|%
|Savings and money market
|
|
|1,234,109
|
|
|513
|
|
|0.16
|%
|
|1,052,800
|
|
|762
|
|
|0.29
|%
|Time deposits - under $100
|
|
|14,721
|
|
|7
|
|
|0.19
|%
|
|17,298
|
|
|16
|
|
|0.37
|%
|Time deposits - $100 and over
|
|
|132,247
|
|
|147
|
|
|0.44
|%
|
|121,949
|
|
|219
|
|
|0.71
|%
|CDARS - money market and time deposits
|
|
|37,257
|
|
|1
|
|
|0.01
|%
|
|18,741
|
|
|1
|
|
|0.02
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|2,561,096
|
|
|1,141
|
|
|0.18
|%
|
|2,145,680
|
|
|1,504
|
|
|0.28
|%
|Total deposits
|
|
|4,396,315
|
|
|1,141
|
|
|0.10
|%
|
|3,846,652
|
|
|1,504
|
|
|0.16
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs
|
|
|39,851
|
|
|583
|
|
|5.80
|%
|
|39,663
|
|
|583
|
|
|5.85
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|
|
|55
|
|
|1
|
|
|7.21
|%
|
|96
|
|
|—
|
|
|0.00
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|2,601,002
|
|
|1,725
|
|
|0.26
|%
|
|2,185,439
|
|
|2,087
|
|
|0.38
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds
|
|
|4,436,221
|
|
|1,725
|
|
|0.15
|%
|
|3,886,411
|
|
|2,087
|
|
|0.21
|%
|Other liabilities
|
|
|117,006
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|99,866
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
|4,553,227
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3,986,277
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders’ equity
|
|
|586,012
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|576,135
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|
|$
|5,139,239
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|4,562,412
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest income (3) / margin
|
|
|
|
|
|38,285
|
|
|3.18
|%
|
|
|
|
|34,288
|
|
|3.24
|%
|Less tax equivalent adjustment (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|(103
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(123
|)
|
|
|
|Net interest income
|
|
|
|
|$
|38,182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|34,165
|
|
|
|
_______________
|(1)
|Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances.
|(2)
|Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $2,809,000 for the third quarter of 2021 (of which $2,508,000 was from PPP loans), compared to $1,441,000 for the third quarter of 2020 (of which $1,305,000 was from PPP loans). Prepayment fees totaled $1,282,000 for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $154,000 for the third quarter of 2020.
|(3)
|Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|For the Quarter Ended
|
|For the Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|September 30, 2021
|
|June 30, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest
|
|Average
|
|
|
|
|Interest
|
|Average
|
|NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
|
|Average
|
|Income/
|
|Yield/
|
|Average
|
|Income/
|
|Yield/
|
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|Balance
|
|Expense
|
|Rate
|
|Balance
|
|Expense
|
|Rate
|
|Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans, gross (1)(2)
|
|$
|2,771,541
|
|$
|36,207
|
|
|5.18
|%
|$
|2,794,421
|
|$
|33,439
|
|
|4.80
|%
|Securities - taxable
|
|
|557,890
|
|
|2,320
|
|
|1.65
|%
|
|479,419
|
|
|1,944
|
|
|1.63
|%
|Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3)
|
|
|58,679
|
|
|485
|
|
|3.28
|%
|
|62,257
|
|
|511
|
|
|3.29
|%
|Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
|
|
|1,390,464
|
|
|998
|
|
|0.28
|%
|
|1,341,987
|
|
|845
|
|
|0.25
|%
|Total interest earning assets (3)
|
|
|4,778,574
|
|
|40,010
|
|
|3.32
|%
|
|4,678,084
|
|
|36,739
|
|
|3.15
|%
|Cash and due from banks
|
|
|37,963
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|42,449
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Premises and equipment, net
|
|
|9,962
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|10,147
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|
|
|182,501
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|183,283
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other assets
|
|
|130,239
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|133,134
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total assets
|
|$
|5,139,239
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|5,047,097
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Demand, noninterest-bearing
|
|$
|1,835,219
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|1,808,638
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Demand, interest-bearing
|
|
|1,142,762
|
|
|473
|
|
|0.16
|%
|
|1,139,090
|
|
|477
|
|
|0.17
|%
|Savings and money market
|
|
|1,234,109
|
|
|513
|
|
|0.16
|%
|
|1,179,321
|
|
|528
|
|
|0.18
|%
|Time deposits - under $100
|
|
|14,721
|
|
|7
|
|
|0.19
|%
|
|15,335
|
|
|8
|
|
|0.21
|%
|Time deposits - $100 and over
|
|
|132,247
|
|
|147
|
|
|0.44
|%
|
|133,935
|
|
|164
|
|
|0.49
|%
|CDARS - money market and time deposits
|
|
|37,257
|
|
|1
|
|
|0.01
|%
|
|31,236
|
|
|2
|
|
|0.03
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|2,561,096
|
|
|1,141
|
|
|0.18
|%
|
|2,498,917
|
|
|1,179
|
|
|0.19
|%
|Total deposits
|
|
|4,396,315
|
|
|1,141
|
|
|0.10
|%
|
|4,307,555
|
|
|1,179
|
|
|0.11
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs
|
|
|39,851
|
|
|583
|
|
|5.80
|%
|
|39,802
|
|
|577
|
|
|5.81
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|
|
|55
|
|
|1
|
|
|7.21
|%
|
|28
|
|
|—
|
|
|0.00
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|2,601,002
|
|
|1,725
|
|
|0.26
|%
|
|2,538,747
|
|
|1,756
|
|
|0.28
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds
|
|
|4,436,221
|
|
|1,725
|
|
|0.15
|%
|
|4,347,385
|
|
|1,756
|
|
|0.16
|%
|Other liabilities
|
|
|117,006
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|116,703
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
|4,553,227
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4,464,088
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders’ equity
|
|
|586,012
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|583,009
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|
|$
|5,139,239
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|5,047,097
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest income (3) / margin
|
|
|
|
|
|38,285
|
|
|3.18
|%
|
|
|
|
|34,983
|
|
|3.00
|%
|Less tax equivalent adjustment (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|(103
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(107
|)
|
|
|
|Net interest income
|
|
|
|
|$
|38,182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|34,876
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
_______________
|(1)
|Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances.
|(2)
|Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $2,809,000 for the third quarter of 2021 (of which $2,508,000 was from PPP loans), compared to $2,192,000 for the second quarter of 2021 (of which $1,876,000 was from PPP loans). Prepayment fees totaled $504,000 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $154,000 for the third quarter of 2020.
|(3)
|Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|For the Nine Months Ended
|
|For the Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|September 30, 2021
|
|September 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest
|
|Average
|
|
|
|
|Interest
|
|Average
|
|NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
|
|Average
|
|Income/
|
|Yield/
|
|Average
|
|Income/
|
|Yield/
|
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|Balance
|
|Expense
|
|Rate
|
|Balance
|
|Expense
|
|Rate
|
|Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans, gross (1)(2)
|
|$
|2,729,319
|
|$
|103,482
|
|
|5.07
|%
|$
|2,623,672
|
|$
|100,262
|
|
|5.10
|%
|Securities - taxable
|
|
|491,832
|
|
|5,992
|
|
|1.63
|%
|
|610,590
|
|
|9,584
|
|
|2.10
|%
|Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3)
|
|
|62,454
|
|
|1,538
|
|
|3.29
|%
|
|76,371
|
|
|1,845
|
|
|3.23
|%
|Other investments, interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions and Federal funds sold
|
|
|1,343,248
|
|
|2,611
|
|
|0.26
|%
|
|671,753
|
|
|3,022
|
|
|0.60
|%
|Total interest earning assets (3)
|
|
|4,626,853
|
|
|113,623
|
|
|3.28
|%
|
|3,982,386
|
|
|114,713
|
|
|3.85
|%
|Cash and due from banks
|
|
|40,401
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|39,575
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Premises and equipment, net
|
|
|10,158
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|9,198
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|
|
|183,262
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|186,697
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other assets
|
|
|127,402
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|126,211
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total assets
|
|$
|4,988,076
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|4,344,067
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Demand, noninterest-bearing
|
|$
|1,786,035
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|1,600,522
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Demand, interest-bearing
|
|
|1,103,114
|
|
|1,429
|
|
|0.17
|%
|
|875,501
|
|
|1,573
|
|
|0.24
|%
|Savings and money market
|
|
|1,184,108
|
|
|1,613
|
|
|0.18
|%
|
|994,314
|
|
|2,470
|
|
|0.33
|%
|Time deposits - under $100
|
|
|15,315
|
|
|24
|
|
|0.21
|%
|
|17,964
|
|
|56
|
|
|0.42
|%
|Time deposits - $100 and over
|
|
|132,347
|
|
|482
|
|
|0.49
|%
|
|127,360
|
|
|801
|
|
|0.84
|%
|CDARS - money market and time deposits
|
|
|31,295
|
|
|4
|
|
|0.02
|%
|
|16,894
|
|
|4
|
|
|0.03
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|2,466,179
|
|
|3,552
|
|
|0.19
|%
|
|2,032,034
|
|
|4,904
|
|
|0.32
|%
|Total deposits
|
|
|4,252,214
|
|
|3,552
|
|
|0.11
|%
|
|3,632,556
|
|
|4,904
|
|
|0.18
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs
|
|
|39,804
|
|
|1,731
|
|
|5.81
|%
|
|39,617
|
|
|1,737
|
|
|5.86
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|
|
|42
|
|
|1
|
|
|3.18
|%
|
|162
|
|
|—
|
|
|0.00
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|2,506,025
|
|
|5,284
|
|
|0.28
|%
|
|2,071,813
|
|
|6,641
|
|
|0.43
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds
|
|
|4,292,060
|
|
|5,284
|
|
|0.16
|%
|
|3,672,335
|
|
|6,641
|
|
|0.24
|%
|Other liabilities
|
|
|113,265
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|95,690
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
|4,405,325
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3,768,025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders’ equity
|
|
|582,751
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|576,042
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|
|$
|4,988,076
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|4,344,067
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest income (3) / margin
|
|
|
|
|
|108,339
|
|
|3.13
|%
|
|
|
|
|108,072
|
|
|3.62
|%
|Less tax equivalent adjustment (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|(323
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(387
|)
|
|
|
|Net interest income
|
|
|
|
|$
|108,016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|107,685
|
|
|
|
_______________
|(1)
|Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances.
|(2)
|Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $8,690,000 for the first nine months of 2021 (of which $7,784,000 was from PPP loans), compared to $2,353,000 for the first nine months of 2020 (of which $1,942,000 was from PPP loans). Prepayment fees totaled $2,303,000 for the first nine months of 2021, compared to $864,000 for the first nine months of 2020.
|(3)
|Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate.