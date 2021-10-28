OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

RED BANK, N.J., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:“OCFC”), (the “Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), announced net income available to common stockholders of $23.2 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to net loss available to common stockholders of $6.0 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported net income available to common stockholders of $84.4 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, as compared to $29.2 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” for additional information regarding the metrics):



For the Three Months Ended, For the Nine Months Ended, Performance Ratios (Annualized):



September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Return on average assets 0.78 % 1.03 % (0.21 ) % 0.98 % 0.35 % Return on average stockholders’ equity 6.05 7.88 (1.61 ) 7.49 2.68 Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (a) 9.20 12.07 (2.51 ) 11.46 4.22 Efficiency ratio 67.43 60.21 66.83 60.62 65.39 Net interest margin 2.93 2.89 2.97 2.91 3.23

(a) Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, a non-GAAP (“generally accepted accounting principles”) measure, excludes the impact of intangible assets and goodwill from both assets and stockholders’ equity. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures and impact per period.

Core earnings1 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 amounted to $26.7 million and $82.7 million, respectively, or $0.45 and $1.38 per diluted share, respectively. Non-core operations had an adverse impact, net of tax, of $3.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and a favorable impact, net of tax, of $1.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively.

For the Three Months Ended, For the Nine Months Ended, September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, Core Ratios1 (Annualized): 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Return on average assets 0.90 % 1.02 % (0.01 ) % 0.95 % 0.59 % Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity 10.62 12.04 (0.11 ) 11.23 7.10 Efficiency ratio 62.22 60.06 59.63 60.23 57.95

Key developments for the recent quarter are described below:

Loan Growth: Total loan growth for the quarter was $361.0 million. Total loan growth, excluding the impact of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans of $30.5 million, was $391.5 million for the quarter, reflecting quarterly loan originations of $771.8 million and the purchase of a residential loan pool of $219.7 million. Along with record loan production during the quarter, the committed loan pipeline remains strong at $651.4 million.

Total loan growth for the quarter was $361.0 million. Total loan growth, excluding the impact of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans of $30.5 million, was $391.5 million for the quarter, reflecting quarterly loan originations of $771.8 million and the purchase of a residential loan pool of $219.7 million. Along with record loan production during the quarter, the committed loan pipeline remains strong at $651.4 million. Deposit Growth: Deposits increased $358.8 million during the third quarter, while cost of deposits decreased 5 basis points to 0.22% from 0.27% in the prior linked quarter, reflecting a trend in improving deposit quality.

Deposits increased $358.8 million during the third quarter, while cost of deposits decreased 5 basis points to 0.22% from 0.27% in the prior linked quarter, reflecting a trend in improving deposit quality. Net Interest Income and Margin: Net interest income increased by $3.1 million to $77.1 million from $74.0 million in the prior linked quarter. Net interest margin increased to 2.93%, compared to 2.89% in the prior linked quarter, largely driven by the Bank’s disciplined deposit pricing practices.



1 Core earnings, a non-GAAP measure, and ratios derived from core earnings, for the periods presented, excludes merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, net loss (gain) on equity investments, Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advance prepayment fees, gain on sale of PPP loans, the opening credit loss expense under the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) model related to the acquisitions of Two River Bancorp (“Two River”) and Country Bank Holding Company, Inc. (“Country Bank”) and the income tax effect of these items, (collectively referred to as “non-core” operations). Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures and impact per period.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher, commented on the Company’s results, “We are pleased to report strong loan originations of $771.8 million along with a record loan pipeline of $651.4 million, reflecting the momentum from our expanding commercial banking team.” Mr. Maher added, “During the quarter, the system integration of our New York Region was completed, which included the customers acquired from Country Bank last year. With this latest system conversion, all OceanFirst customers are able to take advantage of our accounts and services across all channels providing seamless and fully integrated operations.”

The Company’s Board of Directors declared its ninety-ninth consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock. The quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.17 per share, will be paid on November 19, 2021 to common stockholders of record on November 8, 2021. The Board previously declared a quarterly cash dividend on preferred stock of $0.4375 per depositary share, representing 1/40th interest in the Series A Preferred Stock. This dividend will be paid on November 15, 2021 to preferred stockholders of record on October 29, 2021.



As previously announced on August 4, 2021, the Bank entered into a definitive agreement to sell two New Jersey branch locations to First Bank, including the owned premises and equipment, all deposits associated with the branches, which totaled approximately $124 million as of June 30, 2021, as well as selected performing loans totaling approximately $14 million as of June 30, 2021. The Bank has received the required regulatory approval and the closing of the sale and customer conversion is expected to take place in early December.

Results of Operations

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were adversely impacted by non-core operations of $3.6 million, net of tax, and $5.8 million, net of tax, respectively. Net income was favorably impacted by $1.7 million, net of tax, and adversely impacted by $19.9 million, net of tax, of non-core operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Core earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2021 were $26.7 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, an increase from core losses of $266,000, or $0.00 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. Core earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $82.7 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, an increase from core earnings of $49.0 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. Net income was favorably impacted by $78,000, net of tax, of non-core operations for the prior linked quarter. Core earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2021 decreased from $29.5 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the prior linked quarter.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2021, increased to $77.1 million, as compared to $76.8 million for the corresponding prior year period. Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 decreased to $224.8 million as compared to $235.1 million for the corresponding prior year period, as a result of the lower interest rate environment. Average interest-earning assets increased by $192.3 million and $590.4 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, as compared to the same prior year periods, primarily concentrated in excess balance sheet liquidity. Average loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses, decreased by $486.1 million and $371.4 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, as compared to the same prior year periods, primarily due to reductions in PPP loans. Net interest margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 decreased to 2.93% and 2.91%, respectively, from 2.97% and 3.23%, respectively, for the same prior year periods. The net interest margin compression was primarily due to the excess balance sheet liquidity and the lower interest rate environment. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 0.44% and 0.52%, respectively, from 0.83% and 0.93%, respectively, for the corresponding prior year periods. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 0.22% and 0.28% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, as compared to 0.49% and 0.58%, respectively, for the same prior year periods.

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 increased by $3.1 million, as compared to the prior linked quarter, and net interest margin increased to 2.93%, compared to 2.89% for the prior linked quarter. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees, of 0.18% and 0.16% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively, net interest margin increased to 2.75% from 2.73%. The yield on average interest-earning assets decreased marginally to 3.24% from 3.25% in the prior linked quarter. The total cost of average interest-bearing liabilities was 0.44% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to 0.50% in the prior linked quarter, due to repricing of deposit costs and maturities of higher-yielding time deposits.

Benefit/Provision for Credit Losses

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, the credit loss benefit was $3.2 million and $10.3 million, respectively, as compared to credit loss expense of $35.7 million and $55.3 million, respectively, for the corresponding prior year periods, and a credit loss benefit of $6.5 million in the prior linked quarter. The credit loss benefit for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 was significantly influenced by positive trends in the Bank’s asset quality combined with stabilizing trends in economic forecasts, including strong employment levels and GDP growth, partly offset by the economic uncertainty related to supply chain and labor market constraints.

Net loan recoveries were $386,000 and $442,000 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, as compared to net loan charge-offs of $15.0 million and $15.9 million for the corresponding prior year periods, respectively, and net loan charge-offs of $224,000 in the prior linked quarter. The three months ended September 30, 2020 included $14.2 million in charge-offs related to the transfer of higher-risk commercial loans to held-for-sale, which were ultimately sold in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-performing loans held-for-investment totaled $23.3 million at September 30, 2021, as compared to $31.7 million at June 30, 2021 and $29.9 million at September 30, 2020.

Non-interest Income

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, other income increased to $9.9 million and $42.5 million, respectively, as compared to $8.2 million and $33.3 million, respectively, for the corresponding prior year periods. Other income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 included non-core operations of $466,000 related to net losses on equity investments and $8.4 million related to net gains on equity investments, respectively. Other income for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 included $3.6 million of net losses on equity investments. Excluding non-core operations, the decrease in other income for the three months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to the corresponding prior year period, was primarily due to decreases in gain on sale of loans of $1.0 million and fees and service charges of $759,000.

Excluding non-core operations, the decrease in other income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to the corresponding prior year period, was primarily due to decreases in commercial loan swap income of $5.2 million, as a result of lower activity, and lower fees and service charges of $1.3 million, partially offset by increases in bankcard services of $1.7 million, due to lower card activity in the prior year period as a result of the pandemic, gain on sale of loans of $1.3 million, and PPP loan referral fees of $800,000.

Excluding non-core operations, other income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 decreased $878,000, as compared to the prior linked quarter, primarily due to decreases in gain on sale of loans of $1.3 million and lower fees and service charges of $836,000, partially offset by an increase in commercial loan swap income of $1.5 million, as a result of higher activity.

Non-interest Expense

Operating expenses increased to $58.7 million and decreased to $162.0 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, as compared to $56.8 million and $175.5 million, respectively, in the same prior year periods. Operating expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 included $4.2 million and $6.1 million, respectively, of net expenses related to non-core operations. Operating expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 included $4.0 million and $20.0 million, respectively, of net expenses related to non-core operations. Excluding non-core operations, the $1.6 million increase in operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to the corresponding prior year period, was primarily due to increases in compensation and benefits expense of $1.7 million and data processing expense of $846,000, partly offset by a decrease in equipment expense of $782,000.

Excluding non-core operations, the $372,000 increase in operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to the corresponding prior year period, was primarily due to increases in compensation and benefits expense of $2.2 million, primarily related to higher benefit costs, federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments of $1.4 million, and data processing expense of $953,000, partly offset by decreases in equipment expense of $1.8 million, marketing expense of $930,000, other operating expense of $469,000, and occupancy expense of $434,000.

Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, increased $3.2 million, as compared to the prior linked quarter. The change was due to increases in data processing expense of $961,000, compensation and benefits expense of $818,000, professional fees of $698,000, and federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments of $360,000.

Income Tax Expense/Benefit

The provision for income taxes was $7.4 million and $28.1 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, as compared to a benefit for income taxes of $2.6 million and provision for income taxes of $7.3 million for the same prior year periods, respectively, and provision for income taxes of $10.1 million for the prior linked quarter. The effective tax rate was 23.3% and 24.3% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, as compared to 34.6% and 19.5% for the same prior year periods, respectively, and 24.8% for the prior linked quarter. The higher effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was primarily attributable to the net loss recognized during the quarter. The higher effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to the prior year period, was primarily due to the impact of a New Jersey tax code change and a higher allocation of taxable income to New York.

Financial Condition

Total assets increased by $381.4 million to $11.83 billion at September 30, 2021, from $11.45 billion at December 31, 2020. Cash and due from banks decreased $291.0 million, to $981.1 million at September 30, 2021, from $1.27 billion at December 31, 2020 as excess liquidity was primarily used to purchase securities and fund loan growth. Total debt securities increased by $319.4 million at September 30, 2021, as compared to December 31, 2020. Total loans, excluding PPP loans of $52.5 million and $95.4 million at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, increased by $468.6 million, to $8.13 billion at September 30, 2021, from $7.66 billion at December 31, 2020.

Deposits increased by $346.5 million to $9.77 billion at September 30, 2021, from $9.43 billion at December 31, 2020. Excluding time deposits of $855.4 million at September 30, 2021 and $1.37 billion at December 31, 2020, total deposits increased by $863.8 million to $8.92 billion at September 30, 2021 from $8.05 billion at December 31, 2020. The loans-to-deposit ratio at September 30, 2021 was 83.7%, as compared to 82.3% at December 31, 2020.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $1.51 billion at September 30, 2021, as compared to $1.48 billion at December 31, 2020. On June 25, 2021, the Company announced the authorization of the Board of Directors of the 2021 Stock Repurchase Program to repurchase up to an additional 3.0 million shares, which is approximately 5% of the Company’s outstanding common stock. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company repurchased 1,460,009 shares under its stock repurchase program at a weighted average cost of $20.98, and there were 3,559,136 shares available for repurchase at September 30, 2021 under the existing repurchase programs. Stockholders’ equity per common share increased to $25.47 at September 30, 2021, as compared to $24.57 at December 31, 2020. Tangible common equity per common share increased to $15.78 at September 30, 2021, as compared to $14.98 at December 31, 2020.

Asset Quality

The Company’s non-performing loans decreased to $23.3 million at September 30, 2021, as compared to $36.4 million at December 31, 2020. Non-performing loans at September 30, 2021 do not include $41.4 million of purchased with credit deterioration (“PCD”) loans from prior bank acquisitions. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans was 214.8% at September 30, 2021, as compared to 166.8% at December 31, 2020. The Company’s level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans, excluding non-performing and PCD loans, improved to $6.6 million at September 30, 2021, from $34.7 million at December 31, 2020.

The Company’s allowance for loan credit losses was 0.61% of total loans at September 30, 2021, as compared to 0.78% at December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan credit losses plus the unamortized credit and PCD marks amounted to $71.5 million, or 0.87% of total loans, at September 30, 2021.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding non-core operations and reporting equity and asset amounts excluding intangible assets and goodwill, which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period to period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $11.8 billion regional bank providing financial services throughout New Jersey and in the major metropolitan markets of Philadelphia, New York, Baltimore, Washington D.C. and Boston. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing, treasury management, trust and asset management, and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey. To learn more about OceanFirst, go to www.oceanfirst.com .

Forward-Looking Statements



In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 or any other pandemic on our operations and financial results and those of our customers, changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, levels of unemployment in the Bank’s lending area, real estate market values in the Bank’s lending area, future natural disasters and increases to flood insurance premiums, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, accounting principles and guidelines and the Bank’s ability to successfully integrate acquired operations. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, under Item 1A - Risk Factors and elsewhere, and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.









OceanFirst Financial Corp. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 981,126 $ 1,084,029 $ 1,272,134 $ 980,870 Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 314,620 249,330 183,302 169,634 Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses of $1,503 at September 30, 2021, $1,609 at June 30, 2021, $1,715 at December 31, 2020 and $2,393 at September 30, 2020 (estimated fair value of $1,143,381 at September 30, 2021, $1,169,123 at June 30, 2021, $968,466 at December 31, 2020 and $902,418 at September 30, 2020) 1,125,382 1,146,735 937,253 871,688 Equity investments 101,314 90,917 107,079 63,846 Restricted equity investments, at cost 53,017 52,519 51,705 67,505 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses of $50,153 at September 30, 2021, $53,876 at June 30, 2021, $60,735 at December 31, 2020 and $56,350 at September 30, 2020 8,139,961 7,774,351 7,704,857 7,943,390 Loans held-for-sale 13,428 1,493 45,524 388,763 Interest and dividends receivable 32,512 28,014 35,269 40,671 Other real estate owned 106 106 106 106 Premises and equipment, net 123,669 117,509 107,094 103,249 Bank owned life insurance 260,072 259,608 265,253 264,167 Assets held for sale 4,613 4,032 5,782 6,717 Goodwill 500,319 500,319 500,319 500,849 Core deposit intangible 19,558 20,912 23,668 25,194 Other assets 159,991 154,027 208,968 224,648 Total assets $ 11,829,688 $ 11,483,901 $ 11,448,313 $ 11,651,297 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits $ 9,774,097 $ 9,415,286 $ 9,427,616 $ 9,283,288 Federal Home Loan Bank advances — — — 343,452 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with retail customers 143,292 141,475 128,454 142,823 Other borrowings 228,887 228,564 235,471 246,941 Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 22,214 21,281 17,296 20,104 Other liabilities 147,949 168,506 155,346 152,975 Total liabilities 10,316,439 9,975,112 9,964,183 10,189,583 Total stockholders’ equity 1,513,249 1,508,789 1,484,130 1,461,714 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 11,829,688 $ 11,483,901 $ 11,448,313 $ 11,651,297





OceanFirst Financial Corp. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended, For the Nine Months Ended, September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 |---------------------- (Unaudited) ----------------------| |---------- (Unaudited) -----------| Interest income: Loans $ 78,889 $ 77,048 $ 85,933 $ 233,845 $ 264,224 Debt securities 5,040 5,984 5,596 16,379 18,577 Equity investments and other 1,491 309 1,433 3,411 4,245 Total interest income 85,420 83,341 92,962 253,635 287,046 Interest expense: Deposits 5,379 6,325 11,370 20,200 37,611 Borrowed funds 2,909 3,000 4,804 8,683 14,335 Total interest expense 8,288 9,325 16,174 28,883 51,946 Net interest income 77,132 74,016 76,788 224,752 235,100 Credit loss (benefit) expense (3,179 ) (6,460 ) 35,714 (10,259 ) 55,332 Net interest income after credit loss (benefit) expense 80,311 80,476 41,074 235,011 179,768 Other income: Bankcard services revenue 3,409 3,591 3,097 10,052 8,319 Trust and asset management revenue 584 591 490 1,774 1,560 Fees and service charges 2,973 3,809 3,732 10,519 11,858 Net (loss) gain on sales of loans (15 ) 1,279 1,001 3,180 1,930 Net (loss) gain on equity investments (466 ) 576 (3,576 ) 8,397 (3,273 ) Net (loss) gain from other real estate operations (3 ) (1 ) 214 (12 ) 12 Income from bank owned life insurance 1,640 1,716 1,530 4,771 4,626 Commercial loan swap income 1,588 73 1,425 2,772 7,964 Other 173 169 266 1,068 310 Total other income 9,883 11,803 8,179 42,521 33,306 Operating expenses: Compensation and employee benefits 30,730 29,912 29,012 89,008 86,832 Occupancy 5,005 5,314 5,270 15,380 15,814 Equipment 1,124 1,306 1,906 4,008 5,831 Marketing 496 625 963 1,555 2,485 Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments 1,459 1,099 1,212 4,422 3,012 Data processing 5,363 4,402 4,517 13,796 12,843 Check card processing 1,337 1,303 1,385 4,012 3,951 Professional fees 3,089 2,391 3,354 8,317 8,339 Other operating expense 4,477 3,485 3,644 11,315 11,784 FHLB advance prepayment fees — — — — 924 Amortization of core deposit intangible 1,354 1,361 1,538 4,110 4,660 Branch consolidation expense 4,014 26 830 5,051 4,287 Merger related expenses 225 446 3,156 1,052 14,753 Total operating expenses 58,673 51,670 56,787 162,026 175,515 Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes 31,521 40,609 (7,534 ) 115,506 37,559 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 7,354 10,054 (2,608 ) 28,087 7,314 Net income (loss) 24,167 30,555 (4,926 ) 87,419 30,245 Dividends on preferred shares 1,004 1,004 1,093 3,012 1,093 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 23,163 $ 29,551 $ (6,019 ) $ 84,407 $ 29,152 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.40 $ 0.49 $ (0.10 ) $ 1.42 $ 0.49 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.39 $ 0.49 $ (0.10 ) $ 1.41 $ 0.49 Average basic shares outstanding 59,311 59,701 59,935 59,619 59,901 Average diluted shares outstanding 59,515 59,966 59,935 59,862 60,076





OceanFirst Financial Corp. SELECTED LOAN AND DEPOSIT DATA (dollars in thousands) LOANS RECEIVABLE At September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Commercial: Commercial and industrial $ 457,674 $ 474,919 $ 498,245 $ 470,656 $ 599,188 Commercial real estate - owner-occupied 1,123,973 1,045,514 1,066,351 1,145,065 1,176,529 Commercial real estate - investor 3,922,983 3,836,230 3,804,351 3,491,464 3,453,276 Total commercial 5,504,630 5,356,663 5,368,947 5,107,185 5,228,993 Consumer: Residential real estate 2,401,240 2,168,545 2,189,348 2,309,459 2,407,178 Home equity loans and lines and other consumer 275,962 295,582 314,242 339,462 364,807 Total consumer 2,677,202 2,464,127 2,503,590 2,648,921 2,771,985 Total loans 8,181,832 7,820,790 7,872,537 7,756,106 8,000,978 Deferred origination costs (fees), net 8,282 7,437 8,029 9,486 (1,238 ) Allowance for loan credit losses (50,153 ) (53,876 ) (59,976 ) (60,735 ) (56,350 ) Loans receivable, net $ 8,139,961 $ 7,774,351 $ 7,820,590 $ 7,704,857 $ 7,943,390 Mortgage loans serviced for others $ 64,840 $ 68,778 $ 74,037 $ 95,789 $ 88,210 At September 30, 2021

Average Yield Loan pipeline (1): Commercial 3.69 % $ 482,942 $ 463,388 $ 154,946 $ 210,024 $ 154,700 Residential real estate 3.08 160,070 153,798 178,352 151,152 212,107 Home equity loans and lines 4.13 8,420 11,369 11,031 6,630 10,301 Total 3.55 % $ 651,432 $ 628,555 $ 344,329 $ 367,806 $ 377,108





For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Average Yield Loan originations: Commercial 3.12 % $ 585,667 $ 259,163 (2) $ 547,591 (2) $ 173,715 $ 187,747 Residential real estate 3.04 174,365 (3) 173,354 189,942 222,780 219,325 Home equity loans and lines 4.13 11,782 14,870 10,278 13,435 10,966 Total 3.12 % $ 771,814 $ 447,387 $ 747,811 $ 409,930 $ 418,038 Loans sold $ 1,756 $ 29,556 $ 67,500 $ 56,126 (4) $ 56,722





(1) Loan pipeline includes loans approved but not funded. (2) Excludes loans originated through the PPP of $13 million and $60 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. (3) Excludes a residential real estate loan pool purchase of $219.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. (4) Excludes the sale of PPP loans of $298.1 million, higher risk commercial loans of $64.8 million, net of charge-offs and under-performing residential and home equity loans and lines of $10.5 million, net of charge-offs, for the three months ended December 31, 2020.





DEPOSITS At September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Type of Account Non-interest-bearing $ 2,467,952 $ 2,505,355 $ 2,417,935 $ 2,133,195 $ 2,240,799 Interest-bearing checking 4,013,565 3,628,741 3,623,132 3,646,866 3,317,296 Money market deposit 816,691 734,320 782,459 783,521 691,872 Savings 1,620,447 1,590,441 1,568,528 1,491,251 1,471,554 Time deposits 855,442 956,429 1,110,758 1,372,783 1,561,767 Total Deposits $ 9,774,097 $ 9,415,286 $ 9,502,812 $ 9,427,616 $ 9,283,288





OceanFirst Financial Corp. ASSET QUALITY (dollars in thousands) ASSET QUALITY



September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Non-performing loans held-for-investment: Commercial and industrial $ 354 $ 1,566 $ 1,616 $ 1,551 $ 586 Commercial real estate - owner-occupied 8,997 11,527 11,676 13,054 11,365 Commercial real estate - investor 6,904 10,549 12,366 10,660 2,978 Residential real estate 5,484 6,114 6,398 8,642 11,518 Home equity loans and lines and other consumer 1,605 1,924 2,072 2,503 3,448 Total non-performing loans held-for-investment 23,344 31,680 34,128 36,410 29,895 Non-performing loans held-for-sale — — — — 67,489 Other real estate owned 106 106 106 106 106 Total non-performing assets $ 23,450 $ 31,786 $ 34,234 $ 36,516 $ 97,490 PCD loans (1) $ 41,372 $ 40,064 $ 44,421 $ 48,488 $ 56,422 Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days $ 6,647 $ 5,313 $ 16,477 $ 34,683 $ 13,753 Troubled debt restructurings: Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above) $ 9,617 $ 9,803 $ 4,785 $ 5,158 $ 9,866 Performing 9,661 10,311 11,466 12,009 12,777 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 19,278 $ 20,114 $ 16,251 $ 17,167 $ 22,643 Allowance for loan credit losses $ 50,153 $ 53,876 $ 59,976 $ 60,735 $ 56,350 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total loans held-for-investment (2) 0.61 % 0.69 % 0.76 % 0.78 % 0.70 % Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans held-for-investment (2) 214.84 170.06 175.74 166.81 188.49 Non-performing loans held-for-investment as a percent of total loans held-for-investment 0.29 0.41 0.43 0.47 0.37 Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.20 0.28 0.30 0.32 0.84





(1) PCD loans are not included in non-performing loans held-for-investment, troubled debt restructurings or delinquent loans totals. (2) Loans acquired from prior bank acquisitions were recorded at fair value. The net unamortized credit and PCD marks on these loans, not reflected in the allowance for loan credit losses, was $21.3 million, $23.6 million, $25.7 million, $28.0 million and $31.6 million at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively.





NET RECOVERIES (CHARGE-OFFS) For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Net recoveries (charge-offs): Loan charge-offs $ (163 ) $ (420 ) $ (356 ) $ (3,220 ) $ (15,411 ) Recoveries on loans 549 196 636 278 416 Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) $ 386 $ (224 ) $ 280 $ (2,942 ) (1) $ (14,995 ) (2) Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) to average total loans (annualized) NM* 0.01 % NM* 0.15 % 0.71 % Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) detail: Commercial $ (33 ) $ (304 ) $ 126 $ (775 ) $ (14,801 ) Residential real estate 280 — (203 ) (1,731 ) 314 Home equity loans and lines and other consumer 139 80 357 (436 ) (508 ) Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) $ 386 $ (224 ) $ 280 $ (2,942 ) (1) $ (14,995 ) (2)





(1) Included in net loan charge-offs for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $2.3 million related to under-performing residential and consumer loans sold. (2) Included in net loan charge-offs for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $14.2 million related to loans transferred to held-for-sale. * Not meaningful







OceanFirst Financial Corp. ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Assets: Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 1,053,797 $ 441 0.17 % $ 992,485 $ 241 0.10 % $ 805,863 $ 236 0.12 % Securities (1) 1,542,630 6,090 1.57 1,501,484 6,052 1.62 1,112,174 6,793 2.43 Loans receivable, net (2) Commercial 5,361,472 55,387 4.10 5,318,436 54,258 4.09 5,554,897 58,639 4.20 Residential real estate 2,260,673 20,076 3.55 2,219,425 19,097 3.44 2,462,513 23,091 3.75 Home equity loans and lines and other consumer 289,011 3,426 4.70 304,541 3,693 4.86 379,299 4,203 4.41 Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees (46,436 ) — — (53,483 ) — — (45,912 ) — — Loans receivable, net 7,864,720 78,889 3.98 7,788,919 77,048 3.97 8,350,797 85,933 4.09 Total interest-earning assets 10,461,147 85,420 3.24 10,282,888 83,341 3.25 10,268,834 92,962 3.60 Non-interest-earning assets 1,276,890 1,256,844 1,353,135 Total assets $ 11,738,037 $ 11,539,732 $ 11,621,969 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 3,841,475 2,854 0.29 % $ 3,701,496 3,385 0.37 % $ 3,289,319 4,627 0.56 % Money market 767,854 245 0.13 760,323 212 0.11 675,841 571 0.34 Savings 1,609,197 146 0.04 1,581,284 166 0.04 1,460,232 296 0.08 Time deposits 904,384 2,134 0.94 1,002,086 2,562 1.03 1,606,632 5,876 1.45 Total 7,122,910 5,379 0.30 7,045,189 6,325 0.36 7,032,024 11,370 0.64 FHLB Advances — — — — — — 343,412 1,470 1.70 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 142,494 51 0.14 135,181 56 0.17 144,720 174 0.48 Other borrowings 228,695 2,858 4.96 228,350 2,944 5.17 246,903 3,160 5.09 Total borrowings 371,189 2,909 3.11 363,531 3,000 3.31 735,035 4,804 2.60 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,494,099 8,288 0.44 7,408,720 9,325 0.50 7,767,059 16,174 0.83 Non-interest-bearing deposits 2,576,123 2,462,203 2,209,241 Non-interest-bearing liabilities 148,327 164,774 162,987 Total liabilities 10,218,549 10,035,697 10,139,287 Stockholders’ equity 1,519,488 1,504,035 1,482,682 Total liabilities and equity $ 11,738,037 $ 11,539,732 $ 11,621,969 Net interest income $ 77,132 $ 74,016 $ 76,788 Net interest rate spread (3) 2.80 % 2.75 % 2.77 % Net interest margin (4) 2.93 % 2.89 % 2.97 % Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 0.22 % 0.27 % 0.49 %





For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Assets: Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 1,061,419 $ 958 0.12 % $ 409,321 $ 693 0.23 % Securities (1) 1,452,778 18,832 1.73 1,143,049 22,129 2.59 Loans receivable, net (2) Commercial 5,270,138 163,315 4.14 5,309,275 177,973 4.48 Residential real estate 2,269,066 59,242 3.48 2,480,932 71,590 3.85 Home equity loans and lines and other consumer 306,681 11,288 4.92 403,348 14,661 4.86 Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees (50,912 ) — — (27,186 ) — — Loans receivable, net 7,794,973 233,845 4.01 8,166,369 264,224 4.32 Total interest-earning assets 10,309,170 253,635 3.29 9,718,739 287,046 3.95 Non-interest-earning assets 1,264,347 1,306,568 Total assets $ 11,573,517 $ 11,025,307 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 3,753,457 10,549 0.38 % $ 3,023,093 14,559 0.64 % Money market 761,975 823 0.14 647,566 2,316 0.48 Savings 1,571,345 490 0.04 1,436,594 2,266 0.21 Time deposits 1,041,371 8,338 1.07 1,563,449 18,470 1.58 Total 7,128,148 20,200 0.38 6,670,702 37,611 0.75 FHLB Advances — — — 483,267 6,239 1.72 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 135,754 203 0.20 119,495 408 0.46 Other borrowings 228,472 8,480 4.96 195,754 7,688 5.25 Total borrowings 364,226 8,683 3.19 798,516 14,335 2.40 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,492,374 28,883 0.52 7,469,218 51,946 0.93 Non-interest-bearing deposits 2,416,866 1,971,622 Non-interest-bearing liabilities 157,821 133,928 Total liabilities 10,067,061 9,574,768 Stockholders’ equity 1,506,456 1,450,539 Total liabilities and equity $ 11,573,517 $ 11,025,307 Net interest income $ 224,752 $ 235,100 Net interest rate spread (3) 2.77 % 3.02 % Net interest margin (4) 2.91 % 3.23 % Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 0.28 % 0.58 %





(1) Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost, net of allowance for securities credit losses. (2) Amount is net of deferred loan costs and fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and allowance for loan credit losses, and includes loans held for sale and non-performing loans. (3) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.









OceanFirst Financial Corp. SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Selected Financial Condition Data: Total assets $ 11,829,688 $ 11,483,901 $ 11,577,472 $ 11,448,313 $ 11,651,297 Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 314,620 249,330 268,511 183,302 169,634 Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses 1,125,382 1,146,735 1,082,326 937,253 871,688 Equity investments 101,314 90,917 50,159 107,079 63,846 Restricted equity investments, at cost 53,017 52,519 52,199 51,705 67,505 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses 8,139,961 7,774,351 7,820,590 7,704,857 7,943,390 Deposits 9,774,097 9,415,286 9,502,812 9,427,616 9,283,288 Federal Home Loan Bank advances — — — — 343,452 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 372,179 370,039 362,641 363,925 389,764 Stockholders’ equity 1,513,249 1,508,789 1,498,719 1,484,130 1,461,714





For the Three Months Ended, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Selected Operating Data: Interest income $ 85,420 $ 83,341 $ 84,874 $ 92,562 $ 92,962 Interest expense 8,288 9,325 11,270 14,711 16,174 Net interest income 77,132 74,016 73,604 77,851 76,788 Credit loss (benefit) expense (3,179 ) (6,460 ) (620 ) 4,072 35,714 Net interest income after credit loss (benefit) expense 80,311 80,476 74,224 73,779 41,074 Other income (excluding net (loss) gain on equity investments and gain on sale of PPP loans) 10,349 11,227 12,548 11,032 11,755 Net (loss) gain on equity investments (466 ) 576 8,287 24,487 (3,576 ) Gain on sale of PPP loans — — — 5,101 — Operating expenses (excluding FHLB advance prepayment fees, branch consolidation and merger related expenses) 54,434 51,198 50,291 53,053 52,801 FHLB advance prepayment fees — — — 13,333 — Branch consolidation expense 4,014 26 1,011 3,336 830 Merger related expenses 225 446 381 1,194 3,156 Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes 31,521 40,609 43,376 43,483 (7,534 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 7,354 10,054 10,679 10,419 (2,608 ) Net income (loss) $ 24,167 $ 30,555 $ 32,697 $ 33,064 $ (4,926 ) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 23,163 $ 29,551 $ 31,693 $ 32,060 $ (6,019 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.39 $ 0.49 $ 0.53 $ 0.54 $ (0.10 ) Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting adjustments included in net interest income $ 3,644 $ 2,835 $ 3,650 $ 6,186 $ 4,364





At or For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data(1): Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets (2) 0.78 % 1.03 % 1.12 % 1.09 % (0.21 )% Return on average tangible assets (2) (3) 0.82 1.08 1.18 1.14 (0.22 ) Return on average stockholders’ equity (2) 6.05 7.88 8.59 8.65 (1.61 ) Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (2) (3) 9.20 12.07 13.22 13.43 (2.51 ) Stockholders’ equity to total assets 12.79 13.14 12.95 12.96 12.55 Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (3) 8.78 9.01 8.83 8.79 8.41 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 8.29 8.50 8.33 8.28 7.91 Net interest rate spread 2.80 2.75 2.78 2.79 2.77 Net interest margin 2.93 2.89 2.93 2.97 2.97 Operating expenses to average assets (2) 1.98 1.80 1.83 2.40 1.94 Efficiency ratio (2) (4) 67.43 60.21 54.73 59.86 66.83 Loans to deposits 83.71 83.06 82.84 82.27 86.19





For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets (2) 0.98 % 0.35 % Return on average tangible assets (2) (3) 1.02 0.37 Return on average stockholders’ equity (2) 7.49 2.68 Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (2) (3) 11.46 4.22 Net interest rate spread 2.77 3.02 Net interest margin 2.91 3.23 Operating expenses to average assets (2) 1.87 2.13 Efficiency ratio (2) (4) 60.62 65.39





At or For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Trust and Asset Management: Wealth assets under administration and management $ 274,807 $ 278,785 $ 274,172 $ 245,175 $ 232,292 Nest Egg 138,087 129,674 101,701 93,237 80,472 Per Share Data: Cash dividends per common share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 Stockholders' equity per common share at end of period 25.47 25.22 24.84 24.57 24.21 Tangible common equity per common share at end of period (3) 15.78 15.58 15.26 14.98 14.58 Common shares outstanding at end of period 59,417,266 59,834,018 60,329,504 60,392,043 60,378,120 Preferred shares outstanding at end of period 57,370 57,370 57,370 57,370 57,370 Number of full-service customer facilities: 58 58 62 62 62 Quarterly Average Balances Total securities $ 1,542,630 $ 1,501,484 $ 1,311,683 $ 1,209,543 $ 1,112,174 Loans receivable, net 7,864,720 7,788,919 7,729,798 7,992,365 8,350,797 Total interest-earning assets 10,461,147 10,282,888 10,180,392 10,425,380 10,268,834 Total goodwill and core deposit intangible 520,765 522,122 523,499 525,511 527,679 Total assets 11,738,037 11,539,732 11,439,501 11,747,439 11,621,969 Time deposits 904,384 1,002,086 1,221,123 1,437,770 1,606,632 Total deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 9,699,033 9,507,392 9,425,609 9,505,835 9,241,265 Total borrowed funds 371,189 363,531 357,812 590,295 735,035 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,494,099 7,408,720 7,571,148 7,886,598 7,767,059 Non-interest bearing deposits 2,576,123 2,462,203 2,212,273 2,209,532 2,209,241 Stockholders' equity 1,519,488 1,504,035 1,495,580 1,475,088 1,482,682 Quarterly Yields Total securities 1.57 % 1.62 % 2.07 % 2.38 % 2.43 % Loans receivable, net 3.98 3.97 4.09 4.23 4.09 Total interest-earning assets 3.24 3.25 3.38 3.53 3.60 Time deposits 0.94 1.03 1.21 1.39 1.45 Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 0.22 0.27 0.37 0.45 0.49 Total borrowed funds 3.11 3.31 3.14 2.72 2.60 Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.44 0.50 0.60 0.74 0.83 Net interest spread 2.80 2.75 2.78 2.79 2.77 Net interest margin 2.93 2.89 2.93 2.97 2.97





(1) With the exception of end of quarter ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances. (2) Performance ratios for each period are presented on a GAAP basis and include non-core operations. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.” (3) Tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible assets exclude intangible assets related to goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible common equity excludes goodwill, core deposit intangible and preferred equity. (4) Efficiency ratio represents the ratio of operating expenses to the aggregate of other income and net interest income.







OceanFirst Financial Corp. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Core Earnings: Net income (loss) available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 23,163 $ 29,551 $ 31,693 $ 32,060 $ (6,019 ) Add (less) non-recurring and non-core items: Merger related expenses 225 446 381 1,194 3,156 Branch consolidation expenses 4,014 26 1,011 3,336 830 Net loss (gain) on equity investments 466 (576 ) (8,287 ) (24,487 ) 3,576 FHLB advance prepayment fees — — — 13,333 — Gain on sale of PPP loans — — — (5,101 ) — Income tax (benefit) expense on items (1,138 ) 26 1,666 2,832 (1,809 ) Core earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP) $ 26,730 $ 29,473 $ 26,464 $ 23,167 $ (266 ) Core diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.45 $ 0.49 $ 0.44 $ 0.39 $ — Core Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets 0.90 % 1.02 % 0.94 % 0.78 % (0.01 )% Return on average tangible assets 0.95 1.07 0.98 0.82 (0.01 ) Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity 10.62 12.04 11.04 9.71 (0.11 ) Efficiency ratio 62.22 60.06 58.37 59.69 59.63





For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Core Earnings: Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 84,407 $ 29,152 Add (less) non-recurring and non-core items: Merger related expenses 1,052 14,753 Branch consolidation expenses 5,051 4,287 Net (gain) loss on equity investments (8,397 ) 3,576 Two River and Country Bank opening credit loss expense under the CECL model — 2,447 FHLB advance prepayment fees — 924 Income tax expense (benefit) on items 554 (6,120 ) Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 82,667 $ 49,019 Core diluted earnings per share $ 1.38 $ 0.82 Core Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets 0.95 % 0.59 % Return on average tangible assets 1.00 0.62 Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity 11.23 7.10 Efficiency ratio 60.23 57.95





September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Tangible Equity: Total stockholders' equity $ 1,513,249 $ 1,508,789 $ 1,498,719 $ 1,484,130 $ 1,461,714 Less: Goodwill 500,319 500,319 500,319 500,319 500,849 Core deposit intangible 19,558 20,912 22,273 23,668 25,194 Tangible stockholders' equity 993,372 987,558 976,127 960,143 935,671 Less: Preferred Stock 55,527 55,527 55,527 55,527 55,544 Tangible common equity $ 937,845 $ 932,031 $ 920,600 $ 904,616 $ 880,127 Tangible Assets: Total assets $ 11,829,688 $ 11,483,901 $ 11,577,472 $ 11,448,313 $ 11,651,297 Less: Goodwill 500,319 500,319 500,319 500,319 500,849 Core deposit intangible 19,558 20,912 22,273 23,668 25,194 Tangible assets $ 11,309,811 $ 10,962,670 $ 11,054,880 $ 10,924,326 $ 11,125,254 Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets 8.78 % 9.01 % 8.83 % 8.79 % 8.41 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.29 % 8.50 % 8.33 % 8.28 % 7.91 %

