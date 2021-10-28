California BanCorp Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (NASDAQ: CALB), whose subsidiary is California Bank of Commerce, announced today its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

The Company reported net income of $3.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, representing a decrease of $946,000, or 23%, compared to $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of $2.7 million, or 550%, compared to $495,000 in the third quarter of 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net income was $10.2 million which represented an increase of $7.7 million, or 305%, compared to $2.5 million for the same period in 2020.

Diluted earnings per share of $0.39 for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $0.50 for the second quarter of 2021 and $0.06 in the third quarter of 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, diluted earnings per share of $1.23 compared to $0.31 for the same period in 2020.

“We continued to execute well on our growth strategies in the third quarter and generate quality balance sheet growth, higher revenue, and an increase in our core earnings power,” said Steven Shelton, President and CEO of California BanCorp. “The diverse commercial banking platform we have built provides us with many sources of growth and continues to produce consistent increases in core loans and deposits. While C&I loan demand was lower this quarter, we continued to have strong production of commercial real estate loans, which helped drive 16% annualized growth in total loans, excluding PPP loans. We continue to steadily add new commercial clients, which is driving strong growth in deposits and loan commitments, although utilization rates on commercial lines of credit remain under 30% and well below historical levels. As of September 30, 2021, we had $485 million of unfunded commitments. As utilization rates return to more normalized levels in the future, we will see an additional catalyst for loan growth. Our loan pipeline remains consistently healthy and we expect to deliver another strong quarter to end 2021 driven by continued loan growth, higher revenue, and more operating leverage.”

“Our strong deposit growth resulted in excess liquidity that negatively impacted our net interest margin in the third quarter,” said Thomas A. Sa, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of California BanCorp. “Going forward, we plan to redeploy more of our excess liquidity into the investment securities portfolio to help drive further increases in net interest income. During the third quarter, we also completed a $35 million subordinated debt offering that provides us with additional capital to support our continued balance sheet growth, which will enable us to continue realizing more operating leverage from the infrastructure we have built and further improve our level of profitability in the future.”

Financial Highlights:

Profitability - three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2021

  • Net income of $3.2 million and $0.39 per diluted share, compared to $4.2 million and $0.50 per diluted share, respectively.
  • Revenue of $15.1 million increased $601,000, or 4%, compared to $14.5 million for the second quarter of 2021.
  • Net fees from Paycheck Protection Loans (“PPP”) loans contributed $1.6 million to net interest income compared to $1.7 million for the second quarter of 2021.
  • Provision for loan losses increased $1.4 million, primarily due to a release in reserves in the second quarter of $1.1 million due to our continued assessment of qualitative reserves regarding the general macroeconomic changes related to COVID-19 as it pertains to our overall loan portfolio. The provision for loan losses in the third quarter of $300,000 was a result of growth in the loan portfolio.
  • Non-interest expense, excluding capitalized loan origination costs, of $11.7 million increased $658,000, or 6%, compared to $11.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 primarily as a result of increased salary related benefits combined with the impact of the current competitive labor market.

Profitability - nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to September 30, 2020

  • Net income of $10.2 million and $1.23 per diluted share, compared to $2.5 million and $0.31 per diluted share, respectively.
  • Revenue of $43.9 million increased $8.7 million, or 25%, compared to $35.2 million in the prior year.
  • Net fees from PPP loans contributed $4.8 million to net interest income compared to $1.7 million in the prior year.
  • Provision for loan losses decreased $4.7 million primarily due to a charge-off recognized in the second quarter of 2020 related to a legacy problem loan as well as our continued assessment of qualitative reserves regarding the general macroeconomic changes related to COVID-19 as it pertains to our overall loan portfolio.
  • Non-interest expense, excluding capitalized loan origination costs, of $34.3 million compared to $34.1 million for the same period in the prior year.

Financial Position – September 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2021

  • Total assets increased by $180.0 million, or 10%, to $2.05 billion.
  • Total gross loans decreased by $50.7 million, or 4% to $1.30 billion. Excluding the impact of PPP loans forgiven by the SBA, total gross loans increased during the third quarter by $46.4 million, or 4%, to $1.20 billion.
  • Total deposits increased by $62.3 million, or 4% to $1.74 billion.
  • Borrowing arrangements increased by $113.8 million primarily due to a sub-debt issuance of $35.0 million and increased borrowings under the Federal Reserve Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”).
  • Capital ratios remained healthy with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 7.29%, Tier 1 capital ratio of 9.17% and total risk-based capital ratio of 13.92%.

Net Interest Income and Margin:

Net interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was $13.8 million, an increase of $255,000, or 2%, over $13.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and an increase of $2.7 million, or 24%, over $11.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The increase in net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2021 was primarily attributable to a higher yield on loans as a result of new loan originations replacing the PPP loans that were forgiven during the quarter, combined with growth in other earning assets due to excess liquidity partially offset by an increase in borrowing arrangements. Compared to the third quarter of 2020, the increase in net interest income resulted from growth in earning assets and amortization of fees received on PPP loans offset, in part, by the decline in short-term interest rates.

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $40.8 million, an increase of $8.6 million, or 27% over $32.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in net interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in interest income as the result of growth in earning assets and amortization of fees received on PPP loans offset, in part, by a decline in short-term interest rates and higher liquidity.

The Company’s net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 2.87% compared to 2.98% for the second quarter of 2021 and 2.41% for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in margin compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to excess liquidity and a decline in accelerated deferred fees on PPP loans granted forgiveness by the SBA. The increase in margin compared to the third quarter one year ago was primarily due to higher recognition of accelerated deferred fees on PPP loans granted forgiveness by the SBA, offset in part by a decrease in short-term interest rates.

The Company’s net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was 2.92% compared to 2.80% for the same period in 2020.   The increase in margin compared to prior year was primarily due to an increase in fees recognized on PPP loans, partially offset by a decrease in short-term interest rates and higher liquidity.

Non-Interest Income:

The Company’s non-interest income for the quarters ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020 was $1.3 million, $956,000 and $1.0 million, respectively. The increase in noninterest income from the prior quarter and the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to an increase in service charges and loan related fees.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, non-interest income of $3.2 million compared to $3.1 million for the same period of 2020. The increase in non-interest income from prior year was the result of an increase in service charges and loan related fees.

Net interest income and non-interest income comprised total revenue of $15.1 million, $14.5 million, and $12.2 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively. Total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 was $43.9 million and $35.2 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense:

The Company’s non-interest expense for the quarters ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020 was $10.5 million, $9.8 million, and $10.5 million, respectively. The increase in non-interest expense compared to the second quarter of 2021 was primarily a result of increased salary related benefits, including production-based incentive compensation, combined with the impact of the current competitive labor market. Excluding capitalized loan origination costs, non-interest expenses for the third and second quarters of 2021 and the third quarter of 2020 were $11.7 million, $11.1 million, and $11.5 million, respectively.

Non-interest expense of $30.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $27.4 million for the same period of 2020. Excluding capitalized loan origination costs, non-interest expense was $34.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and $34.1 million for the same period in 2020 which reflects the Company’s continued focus on managing expenses and leveraging the recent investment in infrastructure to support the continued growth of the Company.  

The Company’s efficiency ratio, the ratio of non-interest expense to revenues, was 69.42%, 67.63%, and 86.32% for the quarters ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 69.25% and 77.71%, respectively.

Balance Sheet:

Total assets of $2.05 billion as of September 30, 2021, represented an increase of $180.0 million, or 10%, compared to $1.87 billion at June 30, 2021 and an increase of $76.3 million, or 4%, compared to $1.97 billion at September 30, 2020. The increase in total assets was primarily due to excess liquidity, partially offset by a decrease in loan balances.

Total gross loans decreased by $50.7 million, or 4%, to $1.30 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to $1.35 billion at June 30, 2021 and decreased by $53.2 million, or 4%, compared to $1.36 billion at September 30, 2020. During the third quarter of 2021, SBA loans decreased by $97.6 million primarily due to PPP loan forgiveness. Partially offsetting this decrease, the real estate other portfolio increased by $47.8 million due to organic growth.

Year-over-year, the decrease in the loan portfolio was primarily due to a decrease in SBA loans of $266.8 million as a result of loan forgiveness offset by increases in commercial loans and real estate other loans of $48.8 million and $124.7 million, respectively. The Company also purchased two additional portfolios of residential solar loans totaling approximately $35.5 million.

As a result of the CARES Act PPP, which was launched in April 2020 and re-launched in January 2021, the Company funded approximately $491.3 million in loans. Approximately $393.8 million of those balances have been granted forgiveness by the SBA as of September 30, 2021.

Total deposits increased by $62.3 million, or 4%, to $1.74 billion at September 30, 2021, from $1.68 billion at June 30, 2021 and $304.8 million, or 21%, over $1.44 billion at September 30, 2020. The increase in total deposits from the end of the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to the growth in money market and savings deposits of $75.7 million, partially offset by a decrease in time deposits of $15.9 million.

Compared to the same period last year, deposit growth was primarily concentrated in noninterest-bearing demand and money market deposits as the result of funding PPP loans combined with organic growth. Non-interest bearing deposits, consisting primarily of commercial business operating accounts, represented 45.4% of total deposits at September 30, 2021, compared to 47.1% at June 30, 2021 and 44.1% at September 30. 2020.

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had borrowing arrangements, excluding junior subordinated debt securities, of $79.5 million compared to no borrowings at June 30, 2021 and $352.7 million as of September 30, 2020. The increase in borrowings during the third quarter of 2021 was comprised primarily of PPPLF activity.

Asset Quality:

The provision for loan losses increased to $300,000 for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $(1.1) million for the second quarter of 2021 and decreased from $850,000 for the third quarter of 2020. Net loan recoveries in the third quarter of 2021 were $31,000, or 0.00% of gross loans, compared to net charge-offs of $237,000, or 0.02% of gross loans, in the second quarter of 2021 and net recoveries of $11,000, or 0.00% of gross loans, in the third quarter 2020.

Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) to total assets of 0.06% at September 30, 2021 compared to 0.07% at June 30, 2021 and 0.03% at September 30, 2020, with non-performing loans of $1.2 million, $1.2 million, and $580,000 respectively, on those dates. The increase in NPAs at September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021 compared to the September 30, 2020 primarily related to one commercial real estate loan that is well secured and not expected to result in a loss for the Company.

The allowance for loan losses increased by $331,000 to $13.6 million, or 1.04% of total loans, at September 30, 2021, compared to $13.2 million, or 0.98% of total loans, at June 30, 2021 and increased by $186,000 compared to $13.4 million, or 0.99% of total loans, at September 30, 2020. The increase in the allowance as a percentage of total loans in the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 reflects the Company’s continued assessment of the qualitative reserves in response to general macroeconomic impacts related to COVID-19 combined with continued strong credit quality.  

Capital Adequacy:

At September 30, 2021, shareholders’ equity totaled $147.2 million compared to $143.7 million at June 30, 2021 and $134.6 million one year ago. As a result, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio, Tier 1 capital ratio and Tier 1 leverage ratio of 13.92%, 9.17%, and 7.29%, respectively, were all substantially above the regulatory standards for “well-capitalized” institutions of 10.00%, 8.00% and 5.00% respectively.

About California BanCorp:

California BanCorp, the parent company for California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California. The Company’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select marketplace under the symbol CALB. For more information on California BanCorp, call us at (510) 457-3751, or visit us at www.californiabankofcommerce.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

This press release contains both financial measures based on GAAP and non-GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are used where management believes them to be helpful in understanding the Company’s results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Information:

Statements in this news release regarding expectations and beliefs about future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in the Company’s business and markets are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that the Company makes about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company’s actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause the Company to make changes to future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk of incurring loan losses, which is an inherent risk of the banking business; the risk that the Company will not be able to continue its internal growth rate; the risk that the United States economy will experience slowed growth or recession or will be adversely affected by domestic or international economic conditions and risks associated with the Federal Reserve Board taking actions with respect to interest rates, any of which could adversely affect, among other things, the values of real estate collateral supporting many of the Company’s loans, interest income and interest rate margins and, therefore, the Company’s future operating results; risks associated with changes in income tax laws and regulations; and risks associated with seeking new client relationships and maintaining existing client relationships. Readers of this news release are encouraged to review the additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business is subject that are contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which we expect to file with the SEC during the fourth quarter of 2021, and readers of this release are urged to review the additional information that will be contained in that report.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created economic and financial disruptions that have adversely affected, and may continue to adversely affect, our business, operations, financial performance and prospects. Even after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, it is possible that the U.S. and other major economies experience or continue to experience a prolonged recession, which could materially and adversely affect our business, operations, financial performance and prospects. Statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, financial performance and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impacts may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, third parties and us.

Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today's date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by.

 CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY 
 SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - PROFITABILITY 
 (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 
                  
                  
                  
                  
       Change    Change 
 QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS: Q3 2021 Q2 2021 $ %  Q3 2020 $ % 
                  
 Interest income $15,539  $15,179  $360  2%  $13,188  $2,351  18% 
 Interest expense  1,698   1,593   105  7%   2,000   (302) -15% 
 Net interest income  13,841   13,586   255  2%   11,188   2,653  24% 
                  
 Provision for loan losses  300   (1,100)  1,400  -127%   850   (550) -65% 
 Net interest income after provision               
 provision for loan losses  13,541   14,686   (1,145) -8%   10,338   3,203  31% 
                  
 Non-interest income  1,302   956   346  36%   1,028   274  27% 
 Non-interest expense  10,513   9,835   678  7%   10,545   (32) -0% 
 Income before income taxes  4,330   5,807   (1,477) -25%   821   3,509  427% 
                  
 Income tax expense  1,114   1,645   (531) -32%   326   788  242% 
 Net income $3,216  $4,162  $(946) -23%  $495  $2,721  550% 
                  
 Diluted earnings per share $0.39  $0.50  $(0.11) -22%  $0.06  $0.33  550% 
                  
 Net interest margin  2.87%  2.98% -11 Basis Points   2.41% +46 Basis Points 
                  
 Efficiency ratio  69.42%  67.63% +179 Basis Points   86.32% -1,690 Basis Points 
                  
                  
                  
                  
                  
                  
     Change        
 YEAR-TO-DATE HIGHLIGHTS: Q3 2021 Q3 2020 $ %        
                  
 Interest income $45,750  $38,271  $7,479  20%        
 Interest expense  4,987   6,117   (1,130) -18%        
 Net interest income  40,763   32,154   8,609  27%        
                  
 Provision for credit losses  (500)  4,180   (4,680) -112%        
 Net interest income after provision               
 for credit losses  41,263   27,974   13,289  48%        
                  
 Non-interest income  3,179   3,096   83  3%        
 Non-interest expense  30,428   27,393   3,035  11%        
 Income before income taxes  14,014   3,677   10,337  281%        
                  
 Income tax expense  3,827   1,159   2,668  230%        
 Net income $10,187  $2,518  $7,669  305%        
                  
 Diluted earnings per share $1.23  $0.31  $0.92  297%        
                  
 Net interest margin  2.92%  2.80% +12 Basis Points        
                  
 Efficiency ratio  69.25%  77.71% -846 Basis Points        


 CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY 
 SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - FINANCIAL POSITION 
 (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 
                  
                  
                  
                  
       Change    Change 
 PERIOD-END HIGHLIGHTS: Q3 2021 Q2 2021 $ %  Q3 2020 $ % 
                  
 Total assets $2,049,079  $1,869,063  $180,016  10%  $1,972,751  $76,328  4% 
 Gross loans  1,301,972   1,352,639   (50,667) -4%   1,355,164   (53,192) -4% 
 Deposits  1,742,054   1,679,772   62,282  4%   1,437,232   304,822  21% 
 Tangible equity  139,715   136,207   3,508  3%   127,031   12,684  10% 
                  
 Tangible book value per share $16.93  $16.55  $0.38  2%  $15.59  $1.35  9% 
                  
 Tangible equity / total assets  6.82%  7.29% -47 Basis Points   6.44% +38 Basis Points 
 Gross loans / total deposits  74.74%  80.53% -579 Basis Points   94.29% -1,955 Basis Points 
 Noninterest-bearing deposits /            
 total deposits  45.39%  47.12% -174 Basis Points   44.09% +130 Basis Points 
                  
                  
                  
                  
                  
                  
 QUARTERLY AVERAGE     Change    Change 
 HIGHLIGHTS: Q3 2021 Q2 2021 $ %  Q3 2020 $ % 
                  
 Total assets $1,985,894  $1,909,558  $76,336  4%  $1,923,001  $62,893  3% 
 Total earning assets  1,912,697   1,829,980   82,717  5%   1,843,072   69,625  4% 
 Gross loans  1,316,080   1,415,729   (99,649) -7%   1,313,092   2,988  0% 
 Deposits  1,718,525   1,607,847   110,678  7%   1,397,280   321,245  23% 
 Tangible equity  138,833   134,379   4,454  3%   126,670   12,163  10% 
                  
 Tangible equity / total assets  6.99%  7.04% -5 Basis Points   6.59% +40 Basis Points 
 Gross loans / total deposits  76.58%  88.05% -1,147 Basis Points   93.97% -1,739 Basis Points 
 Noninterest-bearing deposits /            
 total deposits  45.17%  45.28% -11 Basis Points   43.60% +157 Basis Points 
                  
                  
                  
                  
                  
                  
 YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE     Change        
 HIGHLIGHTS: Q3 2021 Q3 2020 $ %        
                  
 Total assets $1,940,035  $1,619,319  $320,716  20%        
 Total earning assets  1,864,166   1,535,251   328,915  21%        
 Gross loans  1,382,074   1,166,829   215,245  18%        
 Deposits  1,632,257   1,238,765   393,492  32%        
 Tangible equity  134,771   125,401   9,370  7%        
                  
 Tangible equity / total assets  6.95%  7.74% -80 Basis Points        
 Gross loans / total deposits  84.67%  94.19% -952 Basis Points        
 Noninterest-bearing deposits /              
 total deposits  44.82%  42.75% +207 Basis Points        
                  


 CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY 
 SELECTED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - ASSET QUALITY 
 (Dollars in Thousands) 
             
             
             
             
 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES: 09/30/21 06/30/21 03/31/21 12/31/20 09/30/20 
             
             
 Balance, beginning of period $13,240  $14,577  $14,111  $13,385  $12,524  
 Provision for loan losses, quarterly  300   (1,100)  300   700   850  
 Charge-offs, quarterly  -   (278)  -   -   -  
 Recoveries, quarterly  31   41   166   26   11  
 Balance, end of period $13,571  $13,240  $14,577  $14,111  $13,385  
             
             
             
             
             
             
 NONPERFORMING ASSETS: 09/30/21 06/30/21 03/31/21 12/31/20 09/30/20 
             
 Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis $1,233  $1,234  $234  $234  $580  
 Loans with principal or interest contractually           
 past due 90 days or more and still accruing           
 interest  -   -   -   -   -  
 Nonperforming loans $1,233  $1,234  $234  $234  $580  
 Other real estate owned  -   -   -   -   -  
 Nonperforming assets $1,233  $1,234  $234  $234  $580  
             
 Loans restructured and in compliance with           
 modified terms  -   -   -   -   -  
 Nonperforming assets and restructured loans $1,233  $1,234  $234  $234  $580  
             
             
 Nonperforming loans by asset type:           
 Commercial $-  $-  $-  $-  $346  
 Real estate other  1,000   1,000   -   -   -  
 Real estate construction and land  -   -   -   -   -  
 SBA  233   234   234   234   234  
 Other  -   -   -   -   -  
 Nonperforming loans $1,233  $1,234  $234  $234  $580  
             
             
             
             
             
             
 ASSET QUALITY: 09/30/21 06/30/21 03/31/21 12/31/20 09/30/20 
             
 Allowance for loan losses / gross loans  1.04%  0.98%  0.99%  1.03%  0.99% 
 Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans  1100.65%  1072.93%  6229.49%  6030.34%  2307.76% 
 Nonperforming assets / total assets  0.06%  0.07%  0.01%  0.01%  0.03% 
 Nonperforming loans / gross loans  0.09%  0.09%  0.02%  0.02%  0.04% 
 Net quarterly charge-offs / gross loans  -0.00%  0.02%  -0.01%  -0.00%  -0.00% 


 CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY 
 INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) 
 (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 
             
             
             
             
     Three months ended  Nine months ended
   09/30/21 06/30/21 09/30/20 09/30/21 09/30/20 
             
 INTEREST INCOME           
 Loans $14,870  $14,703  $12,849  $44,157  $37,096  
 Federal funds sold  199   84   117   371   554  
 Investment securities  470   392   222   1,222   621  
 Total interest income  15,539   15,179   13,188   45,750   38,271  
             
 INTEREST EXPENSE           
 Deposits  1,152   1,138   1,467   3,481   4,981  
 Other  546   455   533   1,506   1,136  
 Total interest expense  1,698   1,593   2,000   4,987   6,117  
             
 Net interest income  13,841   13,586   11,188   40,763   32,154  
 Provision for loan losses  300   (1,100)  850   (500)  4,180  
 Net interest income after provision           
 for loan losses  13,541   14,686   10,338   41,263   27,974  
             
 NON-INTEREST INCOME           
 Service charges and other fees  905   638   779   2,184   2,287  
 Other non-interest income  397   318   249   995   809  
 Total non-interest income  1,302   956   1,028   3,179   3,096  
             
 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE           
 Salaries and benefits  6,920   6,374   6,452   19,661   15,051  
 Premises and equipment  1,372   1,209   1,359   3,778   3,630  
 Other  2,221   2,252   2,734   6,989   8,712  
 Total non-interest expense  10,513   9,835   10,545   30,428   27,393  
             
 Income before income taxes  4,330   5,807   821   14,014   3,677  
 Income taxes  1,114   1,645   326   3,827   1,159  
             
 NET INCOME $3,216  $4,162  $495  $10,187  $2,518  
             
 EARNINGS PER SHARE           
 Basic earnings per share $0.39  $0.51  $0.06  $1.24  $0.31  
 Diluted earnings per share $0.39  $0.50  $0.06  $1.23  $0.31  
 Average common shares outstanding  8,244,154   8,209,678   8,141,807   8,211,907   8,124,387  
 Average common and equivalent           
 shares outstanding  8,310,799   8,295,278   8,169,334   8,283,683   8,159,521  
             
 PERFORMANCE MEASURES           
 Return on average assets  0.64%  0.87%  0.10%  0.70%  0.21% 
 Return on average equity  8.72%  11.76%  1.47%  9.57%  2.53% 
 Return on average tangible equity  9.19%  12.42%  1.55%  10.11%  2.68% 
 Efficiency ratio  69.42%  67.63%  86.32%  69.25%  77.71% 


 CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
 INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
 (Dollars in Thousands)
            
            
            
            
   09/30/21 06/30/21 03/31/21 12/31/20 09/30/20
            
 ASSETS          
 Cash and due from banks $22,424  $26,159  $18,475  $22,485  $23,339  
 Federal funds sold  578,626   366,347   342,305   396,032   480,555  
 Investment securities  82,108   61,142   58,105   55,093   50,906  
 Loans:          
 Commercial  428,169   425,643   439,044   414,548   379,400  
 Real estate other  664,202   616,451   573,520   550,690   539,541  
 Real estate construction and land  41,312   41,558   45,550   37,193   36,596  
 SBA  107,096   204,734   364,273   317,564   373,921  
 Other  61,193   64,253   47,926   49,075   25,706  
 Loans, gross  1,301,972   1,352,639   1,470,313   1,369,070   1,355,164  
 Unearned fee income  760   (629)  (1,569)  523   (1,054) 
 Allowance for loan losses  (13,571)  (13,240)  (14,577)  (14,111)  (13,385) 
 Loans, net  1,289,161   1,338,770   1,454,167   1,355,482   1,340,725  
 Premises and equipment, net  4,227   5,089   5,452   5,778   5,933  
 Bank owned life insurance  24,247   24,085   23,920   23,718   23,577  
 Goodwill and core deposit intangible  7,524   7,534   7,544   7,554   7,564  
 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 40,762   39,937   37,620   39,637   40,152  
 Total assets $2,049,079  $1,869,063  $1,947,588  $1,905,779  $1,972,751  
            
 LIABILITIES           
 Deposits:          
 Demand noninterest-bearing $790,646  $791,580  $742,574  $673,100  $633,726  
 Demand interest-bearing  39,679   36,268   33,022   34,869   32,680  
 Money market and savings  750,112   674,390   670,517   623,603   582,953  
 Time  161,617   177,534   183,602   200,634   187,873  
 Total deposits  1,742,054   1,679,772   1,629,715   1,532,206   1,437,232  
            
 Junior subordinated debt securities  59,009   24,745   24,729   24,994   24,990  
 Other borrowings  79,536   -   134,819   189,043   352,703  
 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 21,241   20,805   19,147   23,126   23,231  
 Total liabilities  1,901,840   1,725,322   1,808,410   1,769,369   1,838,156  
            
 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
 Common stock  109,009   108,417   108,430   107,948   107,776  
 Retained earnings  38,008   34,792   30,630   27,821   26,036  
 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)  222   532   118   641   783  
 Total shareholders' equity  147,239   143,741   139,178   136,410   134,595  
 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,049,079  $1,869,063  $1,947,588  $1,905,779  $1,972,751  
    -   -   -   -   -  
 CAPITAL ADEQUACY          
 Tier I leverage ratio  7.29%  7.53%  7.46%  7.49%  7.84% 
 Tier I risk-based capital ratio  9.17%  9.35%  9.47%  10.11%  10.57% 
 Total risk-based capital ratio  13.92%  11.93%  12.34%  13.22%  13.80% 
 Total equity/ total assets  7.19%  7.69%  7.15%  7.16%  6.82% 
 Book value per share $17.85  $17.47  $16.99  $16.69  $16.52  
            
 Common shares outstanding  8,250,109   8,229,116   8,189,598   8,171,734   8,149,678  


 CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY 
 INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED) 
 (Dollars in Thousands) 
               
               
               
               
   Three months ended September 30,
 Three months ended June 30,
 
   2021
 2021
 
               
     Yields Interest   Yields Interest 
   Average or Income/ Average or Income/ 
   Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense 
 ASSETS             
 Interest earning assets:             
 Loans (1) $1,316,080  4.48% $14,870  $1,415,729  4.17% $14,703  
 Federal funds sold  530,806  0.15%  199   355,457  0.09%  84  
 Investment securities  65,811  2.83%  470   58,794  2.67%  392  
 Total interest earning assets  1,912,697  3.22%  15,539   1,829,980  3.33%  15,179  
              
 Noninterest-earning assets:             
 Cash and due from banks  18,627       19,147      
 All other assets (2)  54,570       60,431      
 TOTAL $1,985,894      $1,909,558      
               
 LIABILITIES AND             
   SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY             
 Interest-bearing liabilities:             
 Deposits:             
 Demand $36,696  0.09% $8  $33,861  0.12% $10  
 Money market and savings  735,785  0.52%  961   673,460  0.55%  925  
 Time  169,849  0.43%  183   172,452  0.47%  203  
 Other  102,287  2.12%  546   139,458  1.31%  455  
 Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,044,617  0.64%  1,698   1,019,231  0.63%  1,593  
               
 Noninterest-bearing liabilities:             
 Demand deposits  776,195       728,074      
 Accrued expenses and             
 other liabilities  18,719       20,334      
 Shareholders' equity  146,363       141,919      
 TOTAL $1,985,894      $1,909,558      
               
 Net interest income and margin (3)   2.87% $13,841    2.98% $13,586  
               
               
               
               
 (1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of
 yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan fees of $1.0 million and $1.2 million, respectively. 
 (2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of $13.3 million and $14.6 million, respectively. 
 (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.      


 CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY 
 INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED) 
 (Dollars in Thousands) 
               
               
               
               
   Three months ended September 30,
 
    2021  2020 
               
     Yields Interest   Yields Interest 
   Average or Income/ Average or Income/ 
   Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense 
 ASSETS             
 Interest earning assets:             
 Loans (1) $1,316,080  4.48% $14,870  $1,313,092  3.89% $12,849  
 Federal funds sold  530,806  0.15%  199   490,409  0.09%  117  
 Investment securities  65,811  2.83%  470   39,571  2.23%  222  
 Total interest earning assets  1,912,697  3.22%  15,539   1,843,072  2.85%  13,188  
              
 Noninterest-earning assets:             
 Cash and due from banks  18,627       19,789      
 All other assets (2)  54,570       60,140      
 TOTAL $1,985,894      $1,923,001      
               
 LIABILITIES AND             
   SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY             
 Interest-bearing liabilities:             
 Deposits:             
 Demand $36,696  0.09% $8  $30,877  0.14% $11  
 Money market and savings  735,785  0.52%  961   582,694  0.81%  1,190  
 Time  169,849  0.43%  183   174,436  0.61%  266  
 Other  102,287  2.12%  546   369,764  0.57%  533  
 Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,044,617  0.64%  1,698   1,157,771  0.69%  2,000  
          788,007  0.74%  1,467  
 Noninterest-bearing liabilities:        1,397,280  0.42%  1,467  
 Demand deposits  776,195       609,273      
 Accrued expenses and             
 other liabilities  18,719       21,717      
 Shareholders' equity  146,363       134,240      
 TOTAL $1,985,894      $1,923,001      
               
 Net interest income and margin (3)   2.87% $13,841    2.41% $11,188  
               
               
               
               
 (1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of
 yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan fees of $1.0 million and $431,000, respectively. 
 (2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of 13.3 million and $12.5 million, respectively. 
 (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.      


 CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY 
 INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED) 
 (Dollars in Thousands) 
               
               
               
               
        Nine months ended September 30,
 
    2021  2020 
               
     Yields Interest   Yields Interest 
   Average or Income/ Average or Income/ 
   Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense 
 ASSETS             
 Interest earning assets:             
 Loans (1) $1,382,074  4.27% $44,157  $1,166,829  4.25% $37,096  
 Federal funds sold  422,050  0.12%  371   334,773  0.22%  554  
 Investment securities  60,042  2.72%  1,222   33,649  2.47%  621  
 Total interest earning assets  1,864,166  3.28%  45,750   1,535,251  3.33%  38,271  
              
 Noninterest-earning assets:             
 Cash and due from banks  17,223       20,098      
 All other assets (2)  58,646       63,970      
 TOTAL $1,940,035      $1,619,319      
               
 LIABILITIES AND             
   SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY             
 Interest-bearing liabilities:             
 Deposits:             
 Demand $35,031  0.11% $29  $26,842  0.12% $25  
 Money market and savings  684,995  0.56%  2,858   528,456  0.93%  3,677  
 Time  180,572  0.44%  594   153,887  1.11%  1,279  
 Other  144,501  1.39%  1,506   226,274  0.67%  1,136  
 Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,045,099  0.64%  4,987   935,459  0.87%  6,117  
          709,185  0.94%  4,981  
 Noninterest-bearing liabilities:        1,238,765  0.54%  4,981  
 Demand deposits  731,659       529,580      
 Accrued expenses and             
 other liabilities  20,966       21,298      
 Shareholders' equity  142,311       132,982      
 TOTAL $1,940,035      $1,619,319      
               
 Net interest income and margin (3)   2.92% $40,763    2.80% $32,154  
               
               
               
               
 (1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of
 yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan fees of $3.3 million and $851,000, respectively. 
 (2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of $14.0 million and $12.0 million, respectively. 
 (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.      


 CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
 INTERIM CONSOLIDATED NON GAAP DATA (UNAUDITED)
 (Dollars in Thousands)
             
             
             
             
 REVENUE: Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 
             
 Net interest income $13,841  $13,586  $13,336  $12,763  $11,188  
 Non-interest income  1,302   956   921   916   1,028  
 Total revenue $15,143  $14,542  $14,257  $13,679  $12,216  
             
             
             
             
             
             
 PPP RELATED DEFERRED FEES       AmortizationDeferred 
     AND COSTS: Deferred Balance at Origination of Deferred Balance 
   2021 Program2020 ProgramTotal Balance Remaining 
             
 PPP fees $4,479  $9,086  $13,565  $10,612  $2,953  
 PPP capitalized loan origination costs  540   2,451   2,991   2,541  $450  
 Net PPP fees $3,939  $6,635  $10,574  $8,071  $2,503  
             
             
             
 IMPACT OF PPP ACTIVITY REFLECTED Amortization of Deferred Balance  
     IN NET INTEREST INCOME: Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 
             
 PPP fees $1,909  $2,185  $2,222  $2,083  $1,114  
 PPP capitalized loan origination costs  348   514   633   527   266  
 Net PPP fees $1,561  $1,671  $1,589  $1,556  $848  
             
             
             
             
             
             
 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 
             
 Total non-interest expense $10,513  $9,835  $10,080  $10,416  $10,545  
 Total capitalized loan origination costs  1,197   1,217   1,513   1,198   986  
 Total operating expenses, before capitalization           
 of loan origination costs $11,710  $11,052  $11,593  $11,614  $11,531  
             
             
             
             
             
             
 GROSS LOANS: 09/30/21 06/30/21 03/31/21 12/31/20 09/30/20 
             
 Gross loans $1,301,972  $1,352,639  $1,470,313  $1,369,070  $1,355,164  
 PPP loans  97,451   194,472   353,426   306,373   362,088  
 Gross loans, excluding PPP loans $1,204,521  $1,158,167  $1,116,887  $1,062,697  $993,076  
             

 

 