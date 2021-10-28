Successful issuance of senior unsecured bonds

Bank Norwegian ASA (the “Bank”) refers to its announcement on 27 October 2021 regarding a contemplated bond issue.

The Bank has today issued NOK 1,200 million senior unsecured bonds with a coupon rate equal to 3 months NIBOR + 1.12% p.a. and a 2.5 year tenor. The settlement date for the bond issue is 3 November 2021, subject to customary conditions precedent. The bond issue is structured to meet MREL requirements and the net proceeds thereof will be used for general corporate purposes.

The bonds will be governed by Nordic Trustee’s template loan agreement for MREL-eligible senior bonds (aka “restricted senior preferred”) as further specified in the Term Sheet. An application will be made for the bonds to be listed on Oslo Stock Exchange within 90 days of issuance.

Nordea and Swedbank acted as joint lead managers for the transaction.





Contact persons:

Interim CEO and CFO Klara-Lise Aasen; phone +47 47 63 55 83; kaa@banknorwegian.no

Head of treasury Mats Benserud; phone +47 95 89 15 39; mbe@banknorwegian.no (mailto:mbe@banknorwegian.no)





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act