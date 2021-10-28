Talaris Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations and Investor Conference Call During American Society of Nephrology Meeting

Company will share first clinical update on Phase 3 FREEDOM-1 study in living donor kidney transplant (LDKT) recipients

Poster with additional data from Phase 2 study follow-up to be presented at ASN

Talaris to host investor conference call on November 4, 2021, to discuss data



BOSTON and LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TALS), a late-clinical stage cell therapy company, today announced upcoming data presentations at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2021, taking place November 4-7, 2021.

In a poster being presented at the ASN meeting, Talaris will share data from continued long-term follow-up of patients treated in the Company’s Phase 2 study of FCR001, as well as findings from urinary cell mRNA profiling of a subgroup of those Phase 2 patients.

The following are specific details regarding Talaris’ poster presentation:

Title: Preserved kidney allograft function and unique urinary biomarker profiles in living-donor kidney transplant patients tolerized with an investigational allo-HSCT cell therapy

Number: PO2040

Session: Transplantation: Evaluating Kidney Graft Injury – Pathways and Biomarkers

Date: November 04, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM PT

Location: On-Demand, Virtual Only

In addition, Talaris management will host a conference call on November 4, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the company’s first clinical update on its Phase 3 FREEDOM-1 study in living donor kidney transplant (LDKT) recipients.

To access the conference call, the dial-in numbers are 1-855-605-1739 for domestic callers and 1-914-987-7955 for international callers. The conference ID number for the live call will be 9037927. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available under "News & Events" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.talaristx.com.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a late-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing investigational, one-time, allogeneic cell therapies with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation, certain severe autoimmune diseases, and certain severe non-malignant blood, immune and metabolic disorders. Talaris maintains corporate offices in Boston, MA, and its cell processing facility in Louisville, KY. For additional information, visit talaristx.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

