The Aluminum Association Welcomes Charles Johnson as New President & CEO

ARLINGTON, VA, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Aluminum Association announced that Charles “Chuck” Johnson will join as the group’s new president & CEO effective January 3, 2022. Johnson previously spent more than four years as president & CEO of the International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA), a trade organization representing the personal protective equipment and technologies industry. Prior to that, he served for 19 years at the Aluminum Association in roles of increasing responsibility.

“I am thrilled to be part of the Aluminum Association’s next chapter during this exciting time for the U.S. aluminum industry,” said Johnson. “Aluminum has enormous opportunities and challenges in areas like global trade, recycling, climate and supply chain issues, and I look forward to working with the association’s leadership and staff on moving the industry forward.”

Johnson led the ISEA as his industry was at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic response in the winter and spring of 2020. He led a complete modernization of ISEA’s operations and accounting program and spearheaded the passage of key liability legislation for safety equipment manufacturers. During his tenure, ISEA also significantly grew its membership, staff and budget.

“Chuck is a natural born leader and also has a tremendous depth and breadth of experience on aluminum industry issues,” said Buddy Stemple, CEO of Constellium Rolled Products and Aluminum Association chair. “He is uniquely qualified to step into this new role and I couldn’t be more excited to bring him on board.”

Johnson previously served as vice president for policy at the Aluminum Association, acting as key strategic advisor to the industry on issues including environmental regulation, occupational health and safety, community and consumer protection, international regulation and sustainability. Johnson holds a B.A. from the University of Mississippi and an M.A. in international environmental policy from The American University.

