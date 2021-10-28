Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

Quarterly net income of $4.8 million compared to $3.6 million in the year-ago quarter

Increased cash dividend 15% to $0.15 per share

Purchased 164,820 shares at a weighted average price of $22.34 during third quarter

New mortgage niche product deployments planned for fourth quarter

Optimization of our network of Financial Centers continues

Craig L. Kauffman appointed President and CEO effective October 1, 2021

YORK, Pa., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (Codorus Valley, or the Corporation) (NASDAQ: CVLY), parent company of PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company (PeoplesBank), today announced net income of $4.8 million or $0.49 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, as compared to net income of $3.6 million or $0.37 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and net income of $3.3 million or $0.33 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, representing increases of 32 percent and 46 percent, respectively. For the first nine months of 2021, net income was $12.0 million or $1.22 per diluted share, compared to $3.7 million or $0.38 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2020.



“The Corporation had another strong operational and financial quarter,” stated Craig L. Kauffman, President and CEO. “Our third quarter earnings increased by 32 percent over the same period in 2020 due to improvements in our interest expense and loan loss provision line items. Additionally, we meaningfully increased our quarterly cash dividend as a result of our strong capital position and improving operating performance. Operationally, we recently implemented several initiatives aimed at improving our efficiency and optimizing our delivery channels, enabling us to deliver an enhanced banking experience to our clients. As we look ahead, we will continue to take advantage of the improving macro environment while expanding our product offerings to meet our client’s growing financial service needs, including within our mortgage operations and wealth management divisions.”

The Corporation’s net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $16.0 million, an increase of 7.1 percent when compared to $15.0 million for the same period in 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net interest income was $46.4 million, an increase of $1.2 million or 2.6 percent compared to $45.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The Corporation’s tax-equivalent net interest margin (NIM) was 2.91 percent for the first nine months of 2021, compared to 3.17 percent for the same period in 2020 and 2.80 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The growth of lower cost core deposits and resulting near term growth in short-term investments served to dilute the reported NIM while having minimal impact on net interest income. Deposits continued to shift to lower cost core deposits, reducing our cost of deposits by 46 basis points as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and 11 basis points on a linked quarter basis.

The provision for loan losses for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $349,000 compared to $1.9 million for the same period in 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the provision for loan losses was $1.9 million compared to $13.9 million for the first nine months of 2020. For the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021, the decreased provision expense was attributed primarily to charge-offs arising from several commercial lending relationships during the third quarter of the prior period. Changes in the external environment created by the COVID-19 pandemic continue to impact the qualitative factors for certain loan segments in the allowance for loan loss analysis, but to a lesser extent than in the prior period. The Corporation’s nonperforming assets ratio was 2.75 percent as of September 30, 2021, an increase from the nonperforming assets ratio as of June 30, 2021 of 2.59 percent.

Noninterest income for the third quarter 2021 was $4.1 million, a decrease of $136,000 or 3.2 percent, as compared to noninterest income of $4.2 million for the third quarter 2020. The decrease was primarily due to lower gains on sales of mortgage loans recognized during the current quarter, partially offset by higher income in all other categories as compared to the prior period. For the first nine months of 2021, noninterest income was $11.9 million, an increase of $690,000 or 6.2 percent, as compared to noninterest income of $11.2 million for the first nine months of 2020. Excluding the impairment loss on the sale of the Dover Financial Center, noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $13.1 million as compared to noninterest income of $11.2 million for the prior year period, an increase of 17 percent as higher wealth management fees, service charges on deposits, income from bank owned life insurance and gains on sale of loans held for sale have each contributed to the increase in recurring noninterest income.

Noninterest expense was $13.7 million for the third quarter 2021, an increase of $1.0 million or 8.2 percent, as compared to noninterest expense of $12.6 million for the third quarter 2020. Personnel, professional and legal and marketing expenses increased in the third quarter 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. For the first nine months of 2021, noninterest expense totaled $41.1 million, an increase of $3.1 million or 8.0 percent compared to $38.1 million for the first nine months of 2020. Increased personnel expense was the primary factor in the increase year over year.

Income tax expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was $1.4 million, compared to $1.0 million, for the same period in 2020. The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 was 22.2 percent and 22.3 percent, respectively. Income tax expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $3.3 million, compared to $772,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 was 21.6 percent and 17.3 percent, respectively.

Dividend Declared and Stock Buyback

On October 12, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Corporation declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on November 9, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 26, 2021. The payment of this $0.15 per share cash dividend for the fourth quarter 2021 is $0.02 or 15 percent higher than the combined regular cash dividend and special cash dividend paid in each of the three prior quarters.

The Corporation repurchased 164,820 shares at a weighted average price of $22.34 per share during the third quarter 2021.

COVID-19

The third quarter brought an escalation of COVID-19 cases to our Pennsylvania and Maryland markets. The Delta variant attributed to some of the rise in local cases. Mask requirements were re-instated for associates interacting with the public along with social distancing and limiting large gatherings to address the changing conditions.

The process of associates returning to the office in a phased and hybrid approach was completed in August. The long-term remote work policy that was adopted earlier this year allows a portion of positions to work remotely on an ad hoc, part-time or full-time basis. The COVID-19 Task Force continues to prepare for the possible requirement set forth by the Biden Administration to require all associates to be vaccinated or require weekly COVID testing.

At the time of this release, all Financial Centers are operating with regular lobby and drive thru hours. All Retirement Community Office lobbies are open.

PeoplesBank continues to responsibly and prudently extend credit to qualified borrowers. To date, the Bank has processed Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans totaling approximately $250 million. PeoplesBank has successfully worked with borrowers and SBA to process forgiveness on 82.6 percent of total PPP loans processed. Currently, $37.4 million of round one and two PPP loans remain outstanding.

Board News

The Corporation announced in September that as part of the Corporation’s long-term succession plan, the Board of Directors has appointed Craig L. Kauffman as President and CEO of the Corporation effective October 1, 2021. He succeeds Larry J. Miller, who served the Corporation as President and CEO since its inception in 1986. Mr. Miller will continue to serve as Executive Chair of the Corporation and PeoplesBank until December 31, 2021.

Awards

For the second year in a row, PeoplesBank Wealth Management was recognized in July 2021 as a Pohl Consulting and Training, Inc. Top Performer for maintaining the highest average operating profit over the last five years and maintaining the highest average revenue growth for the same period.

In September 2021, PeoplesBank was recognized as 2021 Readers’ Choice for Best Mortgage Lender by readers of the Evening Sun in Hanover. This is the Mortgage team’s second recognition this year. In May, the York Daily Record readers also recognized PeoplesBank for Best Mortgage Lender and Best Bank.

Business Lines

The Bank executed on several initiatives within the retail division in the third quarter. In August, the West York Financial Center was refreshed and converted to the first Connections Center concept in the York market. The enhancements include a concierge desk to assist clients with becoming more digitally engaged, a large touchscreen for clients to create a personal or business PeoplesBank Vision Board, booth seating and a conversation room to engage with a Financial Mentor. The enhancements were completed to correspond with the September closing of the Dover Financial Center, which is located three miles from the West York location. This closure creates cost efficiencies of $400,000 per year. A full-service ATM remains in place at the Dover location to continue to serve clients.

The Bank has received regulatory approval to relocate the Hunt Valley Financial Center to a larger, more centrally located and more visible area, within close proximity to the current Hunt Valley location. This new location will serve as the first Connections Center in Maryland and is expected to open in the first quarter of 2022. This new location will allow us to consolidate business, mortgage, and wealth operations in Maryland contributing to our overall strategy of optimizing our delivery channels and provide clients an enhanced retail banking experience.

The PeoplesBank Vision Board experience fully launched in all financial centers on tablets and touchscreens in September. This new tool provides a unique ability for associates to interact with clients in deeper conversations about their future financial goals, resulting in opportunities to deepen relationships and enhance cross selling capabilities, driving future revenue growth. Approximately 860 consumer and business vision boards were completed in the third quarter.

A full rollout of the new PeoplesBank Momentum Checking and Savings launched in all markets in mid-August. This new consumer rewards checking and savings product offers a round-up savings feature for all account holders and cash back rewards and ATM rebates when direct deposit requirements are met.

The Mortgage Banking Division successfully piloted a new online mortgage application in the third quarter. The pilot has shown a 50% reduction in loan processing time per loan. A broader rollout is planned for the fourth quarter. In addition, a new Zero Down Loan, which is a second lien 30-year mortgage used to cover down payments, launched in the third quarter. This new loan is available to first time homebuyers who meet specific income requirements and clients buying a home in low to moderate income census tracks. In addition, several niche mortgage products were developed and approved including mortgages for medical professionals, private wealth clients and self-employed borrowers. These new mortgage offerings are expected to be available in the fourth quarter.

PeoplesBank has successfully migrated small business clients to its personal online banking platform. In addition, enhancements are being made to the Business Banking lending process to allow the Bank to be more profitable in originating small loans online and also improve the client experience. Rollout of new small business products with streamlined underwriting and electronic small business loan applications are planned for early 2022.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data) Quarterly Year-to-Date 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income $ 18,301 $ 17,496 $ 18,411 $ 54,172 $ 57,438 Interest expense 2,253 2,582 3,430 7,733 12,190 Net interest income 16,048 14,914 14,981 46,439 45,248 Provision for loan losses 349 352 1,930 1,932 13,915 Noninterest income 4,108 3,351 4,244 11,892 11,202 Noninterest expense 13,659 13,780 12,629 41,145 38,078 Income before income taxes 6,148 4,133 4,666 15,254 4,457 Provision for income taxes 1,365 851 1,042 3,289 772 Net income $ 4,783 $ 3,282 $ 3,624 $ 11,965 $ 3,685 Basic earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.33 $ 0.37 $ 1.22 $ 0.38 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.33 $ 0.37 $ 1.22 $ 0.38 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars) September 30, December 31, September 30, 2021 2020 2020 Cash and short term investments $ 491,417 $ 335,793 $ 241,509 Investment securities 225,887 187,595 200,389 Loans 1,533,756 1,560,570 1,588,828 Allowance for loan losses (22,336 ) (21,264 ) (20,909 ) Net loans 1,511,420 1,539,306 1,567,919 Premises and equipment, net 21,993 25,206 25,785 Operating leases right-of-use assets 1,915 2,386 2,534 Goodwill 2,301 2,301 2,301 Other assets 75,223 69,612 68,534 Total assets $ 2,330,156 $ 2,162,199 $ 2,108,971 Deposits $ 2,049,360 $ 1,863,539 $ 1,845,873 Borrowed funds 33,886 55,146 55,922 Subordinated debentures 30,663 30,602 0 Operating leases liability 2,031 2,515 2,669 Other liabilities 15,504 12,437 10,246 Shareholders' equity 198,712 197,960 194,261 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,330,156 $ 2,162,199 $ 2,108,971





Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) Quarterly Year-to-Date 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 September 30, 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 2021 2020 Earnings and Per Share Data (in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 4,783 $ 3,282 $ 3,900 $ 4,757 $ 3,624 $ 11,965 $ 3,685 Basic earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.33 $ 0.40 $ 0.49 $ 0.37 $ 1.22 $ 0.38 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.33 $ 0.40 $ 0.48 $ 0.37 $ 1.22 $ 0.38 Cash dividends paid per share $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.39 $ 0.42 Book value per share $ 20.72 $ 20.44 $ 20.12 $ 20.16 $ 19.83 $ 20.72 $ 19.83 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 20.48 $ 20.20 $ 19.89 $ 19.93 $ 19.60 $ 20.48 $ 19.60 Average shares outstanding 9,699 9,816 9,842 9,804 9,792 9,785 9,774 Average diluted shares outstanding 9,748 9,848 9,867 9,831 9,814 9,821 9,803 Performance Ratios (%) Return on average assets (2) 0.83 0.58 0.71 0.90 0.70 0.71 0.24 Return on average equity (2) 9.56 6.56 7.96 9.66 7.47 8.02 2.54 Net interest margin (2)(3) 2.90 2.80 3.04 3.03 3.02 2.91 3.17 Efficiency ratio (4) 67.33 74.81 68.36 65.56 65.27 70.02 67.07 Net overhead ratio (2)(5) 1.66 1.85 1.69 1.60 1.61 1.73 1.78 Asset Quality Ratios (%) Net loan charge-offs to average loans (2) 0.01 0.19 0.02 0.10 0.52 0.07 1.20 Allowance for loan losses to total loans (6) 1.47 1.43 1.42 1.38 1.33 1.47 1.33 Nonperforming assets to total loans and foreclosed real estate 2.75 2.59 2.55 2.56 1.29 2.75 1.29 Capital Ratios (%) Average equity to average assets 8.70 8.88 8.97 9.32 9.31 8.85 9.59 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 8.92 9.11 9.39 9.58 9.51 8.92 9.51 Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 12.38 12.87 13.13 13.10 13.20 12.38 13.20 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.01 13.53 13.81 13.79 13.90 13.01 13.90 Total risk-based capital ratio 16.21 16.80 17.13 17.13 15.15 16.21 15.15 (1) book value less goodwill and core deposit intangibles (2) annualized for the quarterly periods presented (3) net interest income (tax-equivalent) as a percentage of average interest earning assets (4) noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and noninterest income (tax-equivalent) (5) noninterest expense less noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (6) excludes loans held for sale Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure (Tangible Book Value) (in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr Total Shareholders' Equity $ 198,712 $ 199,273 $ 198,751 $ 197,960 $ 194,261 Less: Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets (2,306 ) (2,307 ) (2,307 ) (2,308 ) (2,309 ) Tangible Shareholders' Equity $ 196,406 $ 196,966 $ 196,444 $ 195,652 $ 191,952 Common Shares Outstanding 9,592 9,751 9,877 9,821 9,795 Book Value Per Share $ 20.72 $ 20.44 $ 20.12 $ 20.16 $ 19.83 Book Value Per Share $ 20.72 $ 20.44 $ 20.12 $ 20.16 $ 19.83 Effect of Intangible Assets (0.24 ) (0.24 ) (0.23 ) (0.23 ) (0.23 ) Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 20.48 $ 20.20 $ 19.89 $ 19.93 $ 19.60 This report contains certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP disclosure has limitation as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of the Corporation's results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Our management uses this non-GAAP measure in its analysis of our performance because it believes this measure is material and will be used as a measure of our performance by investors.





ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME Average Balances and Interest Rates, Taxable-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Taxable-Equivalent Interest Taxable-Equivalent Rate Average Balance Taxable-Equivalent Interest Taxable-Equivalent Rate Average Balance Taxable-Equivalent Interest Taxable-Equivalent Rate Assets Interest bearing deposits with banks $ 454,474 $ 174 0.15 % $ 383,440 $ 105 0.11 % $ 221,701 $ 57 0.10 % Investment securities: Taxable 193,854 933 1.91 170,961 813 1.91 143,448 652 1.81 Tax-exempt 21,594 109 2.00 20,600 108 2.10 19,635 141 2.86 Total investment securities 215,448 1,042 1.92 191,561 921 1.93 163,083 793 1.93 Loans: Taxable (1) 1,519,946 17,028 4.44 1,564,672 16,419 4.21 1,591,152 17,528 4.38 Tax-exempt 9,430 99 4.17 9,078 91 4.02 7,358 77 4.16 Total loans 1,529,376 17,127 4.44 1,573,750 16,510 4.21 1,598,510 17,605 4.38 Total earning assets 2,199,298 18,343 3.31 2,148,751 17,536 3.27 1,983,294 18,455 3.70 Other assets (2) 102,294 103,034 101,859 Total assets $ 2,301,592 $ 2,251,785 $ 2,085,153 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Interest bearing demand $ 906,383 451 0.20 % $ 836,011 $ 426 0.20 % $ 467,579 $ 525 0.27 % Savings 139,940 18 0.05 131,528 17 0.05 104,015 15 0.06 Time 500,718 1,255 0.99 518,325 1,506 1.17 548,865 2,571 1.86 Total interest bearing deposits 1,547,041 1,724 0.44 1,485,864 1,949 0.53 1,420,459 3,111 0.87 Short-term borrowings 11,890 12 0.40 10,617 10 0.38 9,276 9 0.39 Long-term debt 54,363 517 3.77 71,249 623 3.51 49,379 310 2.50 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,613,294 2,253 0.55 1,567,730 2,582 0.66 1,479,114 3,430 0.92 Noninterest bearing deposits 474,796 470,530 402,648 Other liabilities 13,289 13,529 9,311 Shareholders' equity 200,213 199,996 194,080 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,301,592 $ 2,251,785 $ 2,085,153 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 16,090 $ 14,954 $ 15,025 Net interest margin (3) 2.90 % 2.80 % 3.01 % Tax equivalent adjustment (42 ) (40 ) (44 ) Net interest income $ 16,048 $ 14,914 $ 14,981 (1) Average balances include nonaccrual loans. (2) Average balances include bank owned life insurance and foreclosed real estate. (3) Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) annualized as a percentage of average interest earning assets.



