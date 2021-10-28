Wikileaf Technologies to Change Name to Cashbox Ventures Ltd.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wikileaf Technologies Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE: WIKI) is pleased to announce its name change from “Wikileaf Technologies Inc.” to “Cashbox Ventures Ltd.” (the “Name Change”). The Company expects the name change and a change of its ticker symbol to occur on November 3, 2021. The common shares of the Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities ‎Exchange under its new trading symbol, CBOX, commencing at market open on November 3, 2021. ‎The Company's new CUSIP is 14756M108 and its new ISIN is CA14756M1086.‎

Completion of the Name Change is subject to the receipt of all required regulatory ‎approvals. Pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British ‎Columbia) and the articles of the Company, shareholder approval for the Name Change ‎is not required, and consequently, the Company is not seeking shareholder approval for ‎the Name Change. Shareholders of the Company are not required to exchange their ‎existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the Company's new name. The ‎Name Change does not affect the Company's share structure or the rights of the ‎Company's shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders‎.

In addition to the Name Change, the Company is pleased to announce that on October 28th, 2021 (the “Closing Date”), it entered into a secured promissory note (the “Note”) with MMCAP International Inc. SPC (“MMCAP”) for a loan in the amount of $700,000 (the “Loan”). The Note sets out, among other things, that the Loan is repayable within six months from the date on which it was granted, and that the Loan will be subject to an interest rate of 7% per annum until full and final repayment of the Loan.

As consideration for providing the Note, the Company issued to MMCAP 1,500,000 warrants to purchase common shares of the Company (the “Bonus Warrants”). Each Bonus Warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.06 for a period of three years from the date of issuance. The Bonus Warrants will be subject to a four month hold in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Note and the issuance of the Bonus Warrants each constituted a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") as MMCAP is a related party (as defined in MI 61-101) of the Company. The Company relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of related party matters, as the Company is listed on the CSE and neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involves the related parties, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).

About Wikileaf Technologies Inc. (to be renamed Cashbox Ventures Ltd.)

The Company recently divested all of its online platform assets. The business activities of the Company is expected to include the search and evaluation of new investment opportunities along with consideration of other strategic alternatives.

