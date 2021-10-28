DBM Global Inc. Announces Additions to Board of Directors

- Appoints Two New Directors -

Brian Goldstein and Holly Cindell

PHOENIX, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DBM Global Inc. announced today the election of two new Board members – Brian Goldstein and Holly Cindell. Current Directors James R. Roach, Michael R. Hill, Robert V. Leffler, Jr., Kenneth S. Courtis, and Wayne Barr, Jr. will also continue their service on the Board.

“The DBMG Board is excited to welcome Brian Goldstein, a former partner with PWC, and Holly Cindell, a construction industry veteran, to the Board. We believe that the experience of Brian and Holly will serve to enhance shareholder value in light of our continued expansion this last year,” commented Chairman of the Board and CEO, Mr. Roach.

New Director Biographies:

Brian Goldstein

Brian Goldstein is a recently retired Partner at PWC, where he was the US Indirect Tax Leader since 2012 and lead industry and functional practices and ran data analytics programs globally for many Fortune 500 companies. Mr. Goldstein received his B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Buffalo and a Juris Doctor from the Emory University School of Law.

Holly Cindell

Holly Cindell is a construction industry veteran, previously working for Lendlease (US) Construction, McCarthy Building Companies and Tutor-Saliba. Ms. Cindell is President of Consults on Construction which offers a wide array of construction services to the industry. She is also President and founding member of WiOPS (Women in Construction Operations). Ms. Cindell received her B.S. in Civil Engineering from Cornell University and is a registered civil engineer in California and Hawaii.

About DBM Global Inc.

DBM Global Inc. is focused on delivering world class, sustainable value to its clients through a highly collaborative portfolio of companies which provide better designs, more efficient construction, and superior asset management solutions. The Company offers integrated steel construction services from a single source and professional services which include design-assist, design-build, engineering, detailing, BIM co-ordination, steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, rebar detailing, advanced field erection, project management, and state-of-the-art steel management systems. Major market segments include commercial, healthcare, convention centers, stadiums, gaming and hospitality, mixed use and retail, industrial, public works, bridges, transportation, and international projects. The Company, which is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and the United Kingdom.

Contact:

DBM Global Inc.

Michael R. Hill, VP and CFO

(602) 257-7838

Email: mike.hill@dbmglobal.com

For additional information on DBM Global’s majority shareholder, INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE: VATE), please visit http://www.innovatecorp.com or contact:

Investor Relations

Solebury Trout

Anthony Rozmus

(212) 235-2691

Email: ir@innovatecorp.com



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and certain oral statements made by our representatives from time to time may contain, forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements include information describing actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "may," "will," "could," "might," or "continues" or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release include without limitation statements regarding our expectation regarding building shareholder value. Such statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of DBM Global's management and the management of DBM Global’s subsidiaries. The Company believes these judgments are reasonable, but you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of important factors, both positive and negative, that may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on INNOVATE Corp.’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. These risks and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in INNOVATE’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and other reports filed with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to DBM Global or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and DBM Global undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.