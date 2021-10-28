MICHAEL SHILLIN INVESTOR ALERT: National Investor Fraud Law Firm KlaymanToskes Commences Investigation of Financial Advisor Michael Shillin in Light of SEC lawsuit and FINRA bar

WISCONSIN, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National investor fraud law firm, KlaymanToskes (“KT”), has commenced an investigation of potential FINRA arbitration claims of financial advisor Michael Shillin in light of the Securities & Exchange Commission’s (“SEC”) ongoing lawsuit and Michael Shillin’s previous bar from FINRA.



In September 2021, the SEC initiated a lawsuit against Michael Shillin based on various lies leading to devastating investor losses, including an online portal bearing pretend portfolio information, fake stocks, and so on. Before the SEC lawsuit, Michael Shillin was barred by FINRA in January 2021 for failing to produce documents and information or give testimony related to an investigation for creating and altering documents and emails, for making direct payments to the “beneficiary” of a non-existent insurance policy, for making material misstatements, and providing altered/falsified documents to his brokerage firm.

Prior to joining Alliance Global Partners, Michael Shillin worked at these brokerage firms:

Raymond James Financial Services from August 2014- May/June 2018, and

Edward Jones from July 2011-August 2014.

He also worked at these Investment Advisory firms:

International Assets Investment Management, LLC from October 2020- present

Fries Financial Group, LLC from August 2014-May 2018

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. from August 2014-May 2018



From May 2018 on, he operated Shillin Wealth Management, LLC.

The sole purpose of this release is to investigate the manner in which Michael Shillin sold fraudulent interests in various investment products which may have resulted in breach of fiduciary duty, misrepresentations and omissions of material facts and a failure to supervise. Current and former clients with losses of at least $100,000, and who may have information about the way Michael Shillin represented their investment products or portfolio, and/or the manner in which Michael Shillin handled their accounts are encouraged to contact Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. of Klayman & Toskes, P.A. at (561) 542-5131.

About KlaymanToskes

KT is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. KT has recovered more than $220 million for investors in FINRA arbitrations. KT has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.

