Koss Q1 Net Sales Dip and Supply Chain Woes Continue

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ SYMBOL: KOSS), the U.S. based high-fidelity headphone company, has reported its results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2021.



Sales for the first quarter were $4,365,067, which is a 16.2% decrease from sales of $5,208,295 for the same three month period one year ago. The three month net loss was $99,359, compared to net income of $126,928 for the first quarter last year. Basic loss per common share for the quarter was $0.01 compared to basic income per common share of $0.02 for the three month period one year ago. Diluted income per common share for the quarter was $0.01 compared to diluted income per common share of $0.02 for the three month period one year ago.

"The loss of placement at US mass retail caused the decline in sales as we shift to a model more based on distribution and online sales,” Michael J. Koss Chairman and CEO said today. "Improvements in European distribution offset some softness in certain US based distributors. The online business has continued to grow.”

Koss reiterated concerns about recent increased freight rates and delays. "The increased cost of freight as well as the extended time in transit has become a major source of concern. Although the freight costs had an immaterial impact on the first quarter results, the shipping delays resulted in backorders that should be fulfilled in the next fiscal quarter.”

Koss Corporation markets a complete line of high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth® speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, wireless headphones, and compact disc recordings of American Symphony Orchestras on the Koss Classics® label.

KOSS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)