MCI Onehealth to Present at Canaccord Genuity Health and Wellness Conference

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. (“MCI” or “the Company”) (TSX: DRDR), a clinician-led healthcare technology company focused on increasing access to and quality of healthcare, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the Canaccord Genuity 3rd Annual Health and Wellness Conference on November 16, 2021. The conference will be delivered virtually.



Dr. Alexander Dobranowksi, Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Nirenberski, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting the Company on Tuesday November 16th at 12:30 PM ET.

The conference explores emerging themes taking shape in the Health and Wellness sector, including sustainable nutrition, mental wellbeing and digital health. Register for the conference here: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_77933/investor_reg_new.html?attendee_role_id=INVESTOR

About MCI

MCI is a healthcare technology company focused on empowering patients and doctors with advanced technologies to increase access, improve quality, and reduce healthcare costs. As part of the healthcare community for over 30 years, MCI operates one of Canada’s leading primary care networks with 26 clinics, serves more than one million patients annually and had over 200,000 telehealth visits last year. MCI additionally offers an expanding suite of occupational health service offerings that support a growing list of over 500 corporate customers. Led by a proven management team of doctors and experienced executives, MCI remains focused on executing a strategy centered around acquiring technology and health services that complement MCI’s current roadmap. For more information, visit mcionehealth.com .

For IR enquiries please contact:

Fernando Massalin | ir @mcionehealth.com | +1 (416) 440-4040 ext. 155

For media enquiries please contact: