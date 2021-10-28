Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies Schedules Conference Call and Webcast to Provide Business Update and Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Results

ITHACA, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: ODII), a semiconductor device company developing innovative high-voltage, vertical power switching components based on proprietary Gallium Nitride ("GaN") processing technology, today announced that the company will release financial results for its third quarter period ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 before the market opens.



The company will subsequently hold a conference call and webcast, consisting of prepared remarks by the founder and CEO Rick Brown as well as the Chairman of the Board John Edmunds along with a slide presentation, and a question-and-answer session at 5:00pm ET (2:00pm PT) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 to review its third quarter 2021 results. Analysts and investors may pose questions for management during the live webcast on November 10, 2021.

Interested persons may access the live conference call by dialing (877) 270-2148 (U.S./Canada callers) or (412) 902-6510 (international callers). It is recommended that participants call or login 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure proper connection. An audio replay will be available one hour after the live call until Midnight on November 24, 2021, by dialing (877) 344-7529, using passcode 10161717.

The live webcast and slide presentation can be accessed on the company's Investor webpage under the Events & Presentations tab at https://www.odysseysemi.com/investors/ir-calendar. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

About Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc.

Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. (www.odysseysemi.com), has developed a proprietary technology that will allow for GaN to replace SiC as the leading high-voltage power switching semiconductor material. Based in Ithaca, NY, the Company owns and operates a 10,000 sq. ft. semiconductor wafer manufacturing facility complete with a mix of class 1,000 and class 10,000 clean space as well as tools for advanced semiconductor development and production. Odyssey Semiconductor also offers a world-class semiconductor device development and foundry service.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, forecasts, representations and contentions and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," “forecast”, "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue" and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include, without limitation, risks relating to the results of our research and development activities, including uncertainties relating to semiconductor process manufacturing; the early stage of our GaN-based technology presently under development; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights that are valuable to our business, including patent and other intellectual property rights; our ability to successfully market and sell our technologies; the ability to achieve high volume manufacturing and the size and growth of the potential markets for any of our technologies, the rate and degree of market acceptance of any of our technologies and our ability to raise funding to support operations and the continued development and qualification of our technology.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements regarding future events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or privately any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

