Point Loma-Based Cannabis Dispensary Golden State Greens Partners With Local Charities to Encourage the Spirit of Giving Heading Into the Holiday Season

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden States Greens wants the community to join them at their Point Loma dispensary for an end of the year customer appreciation party and food drive that includes live music, giveaways and free food from Gringas Tacos, leading into the upcoming holiday season.

The event is being held to support the local community and doubles down on its commitment to remain consistent in being community-minded. "This is one more way for us to acknowledge community needs and do our best to meet the demands," said Golden States Green Chief Marketing Officer Alex Leon.

On Friday, Oct. 29, Golden State Greens is partnering with Punk Rock Food Drive and Lowell Farms to benefit the San Diego Food Bank and The Harm Reduction Coalition of San Diego to talk about the role cannabis plays in the harm reduction community and how to keep communities safe.

"It's important for us to make sure that the community knows we're here to support them in a variety of ways," Leon said. "Going into the holiday season especially, there's a real need in the community, and we want to provide platforms for organizations in order to help further their altruistic endeavors."

A core principle of Golden States Greens is education, which translates to taking its customers on an elevated journey along their cannabis experience. "We invest our energy and money into what our community needs so they know that our commitment is meaningful and authentic," Leon said.

The Cannabis You Can Trust Brand has partnered with several musicians, featuring members of Slightly Stoopid, Pink, Parliament Funkadelic, The Pharcyde, Fishbone, Hirie and others, with BEEB$ Music as the event's co-producer. Lowell Farms, which offers high-quality cannabis oil, flower and pre-rolls is also an event sponsor.

Leon said that Golden State Greens is a dispensary that recognizes the social responsibility to create a friendly, family-oriented environment, which initiates community awareness and inspires compassion. "We're the brand that wants our customers to understand that giving back is an important aspect of what we do," he said. "We never lose sight of that because it's embedded in our core values."

The food drive and music event is being held at 3453 Hancock Street in San Diego from 4 to 9 p.m. The event will be livestreamed on Trubify. For more information on Golden State Greens, visit www.goldenstategreens.com. Press inquiries for Punk Rock Food Drive, contact Jason at 760-594-0926. Press inquiries for Harm Reduction Coalition of San Diego, contact Tara at 619-961-0527.

