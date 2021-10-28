Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Investors

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) (“Robinhood”).



Robinhood, headquartered Menlo Park, California, is a financial services company that operates a mobile app which offers commission-free trading of stocks and allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds, and cryptocurrencies.

On July 30, 2021, Robinhood conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”) and issued 55 million shares at $38 per share. Then, on October 26, 2021, Robinhood announced its 2021 third-quarter financial results. The report revealed that Robinhood’s third-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street estimates, as crypto transaction revenue totaled $51 million, a 78% plunge compared to the preceding quarter. Following this news, Robinhood’s stock tumbled, falling 10% below the company’s $38 IPO price.

If you are a Robinhood investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please CLICK HERE to fill out our online form or contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; E-mail at info@ktmc.com.

