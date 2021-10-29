Ibanera Expands FinTech Services in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ibanera, a global digital banking platform and financial services provider, announced that it will offer fintech services to customers in Singapore with a focus on domestic and cross-border money transfer services.

The company offers a robust suite of compliance programs for transaction monitoring and has partnered with Jumio, Refinitiv and Comply Advantage to assist with KYC/AML management, and transaction monitoring. Ibanera conducts multiple tiers of investigation and cross-checking through advanced document analysis, address validation via Proof of Address together with Geolocation check, forensic analysis, AML/OFAC/PEP and other database screening.

"Growing our presence in Singapore allows us to expand our network in the Southeast Asia region," said Bjorn Snorrason, General Manager of Ibanera. "Our tailored fintech solutions combined with robust compliance procedures ensure a seamless customer experience."

Ibanera is a licensed financial institution in the United States, Canada, Europe and Singapore. Ibanera holds a Major Payment Institution license regulated by the Monetary Authority Service under the 2019 Payment Services Act.

About Ibanera

Ibanera is a global digital banking platform and financial services provider. We develop tailored fintech solutions for banks, corporations and entrepreneurs worldwide. We specialize in cross-border payments, currency conversion, mobile banking, and merchant services. Ibanera has leveraged strategic partnerships with ComplyAdvantage and Refinitiv to expand Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance programs. Regulated in the United States, Canada, Europe and Singapore, Ibanera positions itself as a competitive fintech leader with a credible global footprint. For more information, visit ibanera.com.

