People interested in researching for the most qualified and caring orthodontists in Iowa City and those who want orthodontic care for their child, or a loved one

Mergen Orthodontics Clear Solutions has also published an article. Both video and article include several exciting pieces of information: in particular, the importance of preventive care in children between 6 to 9 years of age. This information is highly relevant because preventive care has always been the foundation of Dr. Mergen's practice. Furthermore, they are fully aware that treatment between 6 to 9 years of age can alleviate the need for orthodontics in the future.

One of the most critical pieces of information Mergen Orthodontics tries to convey is why preventive care is vital.

'Timing is key to prevention, and through early evaluation and taking proactive steps to eliminate complicated, extensive treatment and the costs that go with it, people can avoid complex procedures for their children.'

Dr. John Mergen, Founder of Mergen Orthodontics in Iowa City

"Dr. Mergen and Staff are one of the few Pediatric Orthodontists, in Eastern Iowa, that offers early evaluation and prevention which often results in fewer treatments in the future, less time spent in the office, less cost, and better results."

Regular readers of Mergen Orthodontics will notice the article takes a familiar tone, described as ‘as committed and professional.’

Mergen Orthodontics now welcomes comments and questions from readers concerning the article and video. They intend to provide relevant and valuable information to their patients and readers. The reason is that they want to help their audience become aware of the importance of preventive treatment regarding orthodontic care at an early age.

Anyone who has a specific question about a past, present, or future article can contact Mergen Orthodontics via their website at https://www.mergenorthodontics.com/.

The complete video is available to watch in full at MergenOrthodontics/PreventiveCareVideo.

