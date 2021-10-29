Hexagon Purus receives order from North American customer for a hydrogen fuel-cell Class-8 drayage truck

Hexagon Purus has received a contract for a hydrogen fuel-cell electric (FCEV) Class-8 drayage truck from a North American customer. The order includes a service and support program that incorporates performance monitoring and reporting of the FCEV truck vs. current diesel drayage trucks. The contract has a value of approximately USD 1.2 million (approx. NOK 10 million).



Hexagon Purus will provide the complete vehicle integration which includes the electric drivetrain, and a full suite of Hexagon Purus solutions including a 700 bar hydrogen storage system and battery packs.

“Hexagon Purus is already recognized as an industry leader when it comes to packaging and efficient integration of high energy density solutions for on-road vehicles. We are proud to play a role in expanding the use of hydrogen across different industrial sectors and applications other than on-road,” says Todd Sloan, President, Hexagon Purus Systems.

Drayage trucks transporting cargo to and from intermodal seaports and railyards are targeted in several governmental initiatives in North America. The transition from the conventional diesel combustion technologies to zero-emission reduces long-term impacts on air quality, climate, and public health, driving the push to achieve federal air quality standards, and meet greenhouse gas targets.



The drayage truck is due to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2022.







About Hexagon Purus ASA:

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail and aerospace applications.

